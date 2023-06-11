Last Updated:

India LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate First-ever National Training Conclave In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday.

Megha Rawat
07:19 IST, June 11th 2023
PM Modi to inaugurate first-ever National Training Conclave today in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday at 10:30 am. He will also address its more than 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

