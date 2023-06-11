India LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate First-ever National Training Conclave In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday at 10:30 am. He will also address its more than 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

Looking forward to inaugurating the National Training Conclave tomorrow, 11th June, at 10:30 AM. Our vision is to build a future-ready civil service with the right skills and knowledge. The conclave will encourage collaboration and capacity building. https://t.co/BIGilo30PA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2023