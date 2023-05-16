India News LIVE: CBI Summons Ex-NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede On May 18

Jharkhand High Court reserved the order on the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Today, arguments were concluded in the court of Justice Ambujnath. The court has also instructed both sides to file the synopsis of the arguments by tomorrow.

The defamation case was filed by a local BJP leader after Rahul Gandhi allegedly made objectionable remarks against BJP leader and the then BJP's National president Amit Shah at a Congress party gathering in Chaibasa in 2018.