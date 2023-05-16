India News LIVE: CBI Summons Ex-NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede On May 18

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede; asks to appear on 18th May.
In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam , @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in next fifteen days. All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November End) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical ground like thyroidism etc. @DGPAssamPolice would be the first to have the BMI taken on August 16th: GP Singh, Assam Police
In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam , @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations.— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 16, 2023
We plan to give three months time to all Assam…
DCP Metro seeks public help in identifying the man who, in a viral video was seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro. "...he is now wanted in FIR...Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential..," tweets DCP Metro.
This man was performing obscene act in Delhi metro and he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential.— DCP Metro Delhi (@DCP_DelhiMetro) May 16, 2023
Help Delhi Police
Thank You. pic.twitter.com/Idf6TRKd2n
There is no fresh incident in Khanduli. In fact, today DC and SP of both West Jaintia Hills and West Karbi Anglong districts met each other. It was a good meeting. They have invited the village headmen from both sides. They agreed to maintain peace. After that, if the need arises, we will go again and have a meeting with the villagers to remove any kind of mistrust: Meghalaya DGP Dr L R Bishnoi
The 7th-century Kapileshwar temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha to be added to the protected monuments' list of the Archaeological Survey of India.
#WATCH | The 7th-century Kapileshwar temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha to be added to the protected monuments' list of the Archaeological Survey of India. pic.twitter.com/m6NQ7Bnp3z— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
A meeting of Indian Army and Chinese Army officials at the Major General level was held at the Daulat Beg Oldie sector along the LAC in Ladakh today. The two sides discussed ways of resolving the ongoing stand-off between two sides and was routine in nature: Defence sources
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo 2023 on 18th May at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The expo aims to promote a comprehensive dialogue and highlight the rich cultural history on display in numerous museums throughout the country.
After watching #TheKeralaStory, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says, "...Across the country, especially in Kerala, girls were converted forcefully, taken abroad & made terrorists. This story is based on real-life stories. Awareness should be made through such films...Some states have banned this film. This is unnecessary. The concerned Govts should rethink and allow the screenings..."
#WATCH | Hyderabad | After watching #TheKeralaStory, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says, "...Across the country, especially in Kerala, girls were converted forcefully, taken abroad & made terrorists. This story is based on real-life stories. Awareness should be made through such… pic.twitter.com/GIiUOUOaY7— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
...Were all those who are saying this, born during freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?..," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reacts to Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri's reported statement "Bihar will ignite the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ fire"
#WATCH | "...Were all those who are saying this, born during freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?..," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reacts to Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra… pic.twitter.com/UtCia2SbqL— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
West Bengal BJP president and party MP, Sukanta Majumdar writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting for National Investigation Agency investigation of the bomb blast incident in Egra, West Bengal.
We are saddened by the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The case will be investigated by CID. We will give Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and will provide free treatment and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM
Special Director General of Police (CID), RR Swain gives details on the arrest of two absconding terrorists, who were involved in the killing of Mirwaiz Farooq in 1990. "Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat - the two were absconding and were arrested today. CBI team has come from Delhi with a proclaimed offenders notice. They have been taken into custody. They will face the trial. Two of the five (accused terrorists) already died, one is serving a jail sentence and these two absconders will face trial..."
#WATCH | J&K | Special Director General of Police (CID), RR Swain gives details on the arrest of two absconding terrorists, who were involved in the killing of Mirwaiz Farooq in 1990.— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
"Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat - the two were absconding and were arrested today. CBI team… pic.twitter.com/pGffFKGKMK
Union minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence last evening. The minister's office informed Delhi Police about the same and the matter is under investigation by police now: Sources
DG-ICMR Dr Rajiv Bahl speaks on trials for dengue vaccine; says, "The trials are underway but they have not yet fully started because we are waiting for the company to make the GMP product which could not be made 3 months ago. The company should be ready in August. So, those phase III trials should be initiated in a few months..."
#WATCH | Delhi | DG-ICMR Dr Rajiv Bahl speaks on trials for dengue vaccine; says, "The trials are underway but they have not yet fully started because we are waiting for the company to make the GMP product which could not be made 3 months ago. The company should be ready in… pic.twitter.com/L5ZCcpb8YP— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
CBI registers a case against a freelance journalist under Official Secrets Act for the illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of DRDO defence projects and their progress, says a CBI official. The accused also tried to gather sensitive details of future procurements to be done by Indian Armed forces & further share classified info with intelligence agencies of foreign countries. Searches being conducted at 12 locations of accused&his aide in Delhi &Jaipur: CBI official
Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, KCR and various political parties are trying to find a way out. Wherever any party is strong, election in all those places will be fought under their leadership: Akhilesh Yadav over Mamata Banerjee's statement regarding Opposition unity
#BREAKING | VHP holds special screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Jammu & Kashmir.#TheKeralaStory #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/laT8f0mE0L— Republic (@republic) May 16, 2023
#LIVE | Congress key meeting underway at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; KPCC chief DK Shivakumar lands in Delhi. Congress president to meet Sonia Gandhi in the evening: Sources.#DKShivakumar #Siddaramaiah #KarnatakaCMPost #Karnataka #NewDelhi https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/ZDzENCpkhM— Republic (@republic) May 16, 2023
Jharkhand High Court reserved the order on the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Today, arguments were concluded in the court of Justice Ambujnath. The court has also instructed both sides to file the synopsis of the arguments by tomorrow.
The defamation case was filed by a local BJP leader after Rahul Gandhi allegedly made objectionable remarks against BJP leader and the then BJP's National president Amit Shah at a Congress party gathering in Chaibasa in 2018.
#LIVE | Rahul Gandhi meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence regarding government formation in Karnataka.#KarnatakaCMPost#DKShivakumar #Siddaramaiah #RahulGandhi#MalliarjunKharge https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/zDSfjrbLis— Republic (@republic) May 16, 2023
The Lingayat community which supported the party in winning the crucial Bombay Karnataka is demanding posts for their candidates in the state cabinet. Their demand came after the Waqf Board insisted that Zameer Ahmed, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.
#LIVE | Lingayats bat for DK Shivakumar as CM face for Karnataka and demand Dy CM from Lingayat community.#WaqfBoard #KarnatakaCMPost #Karnataka #Lingayat #DKShivakumar #Siddaramaiah https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/0oTYmqO4mi— Republic (@republic) May 16, 2023
In response to the petition filed by the makers of The Kerala Story, the State of Tamil Nadu has informed the Supreme Court that there is no shadow ban on the movie as alleged by the filmmakers. In its affidavit, the TN government stated that the theatre owners took the decision to stop the screening of the movie due to the poor audience response.
"The theatre owners had voluntarily stopped screening the film on May 7th onwards due to poor performance of actors/ poor response to the movie or lack of well-known actors in the movie," the affidavit read.
#LIVE | 'The Kerala Story' crosses 150 crore at box office but politics continues over the movie as Tamil Nadu government files an affidavit in Supreme Court and shifts blame on theatre owners.#TheKeralaStory #SC #TamilNadu #TamilNaduGovernment https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/mWR2hnHAsD— Republic (@republic) May 16, 2023
Rajasthan Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, a Pilot camp leader in Rajasthan Congress, has been booked for cheating after a woman alleged that she was duped of her land. Speaking to Republic, he took a swipe at Rajasthan CM and said that an FIR could not be filed until and unless the high command instructs. "There is someone behind the conspiracy," he said to Republic.
#BREAKING | Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot takes a fresh turn. Ved Prakash Solanki booked in cheating case. Pilot camp MLA speaks to Republic on the same.#SachinPilot #AshokGehlot #RajasthanPolitics #VedPrakashSolanki https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/73y7Ix4ctg— Republic (@republic) May 16, 2023
Attacking the DMK government over deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in TN, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "There has been no stringent action against those selling spurious liquor. DMK members themselves are selling spurious liquor. CM MK Stalin must take responsibility for recent spurious liquor-related deaths and should resign. MK Stalin is a puppet CM who doesn't care about the welfare of the state's people."
Lalu Yadav's close aide and RJP leader Kiran Devi and her husband raided by CBI in connection with land for jobs scam.
CBI raids underway at nine locations in Bihar's Patna and Arrah related to RJD MLA Kiran Devi and former RJD MLA Arun Yadav along with raids at locations related to a man, Prem Chand Gupta in Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, in the land-for-job case, confirms CBI official— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
#LIVE | Bihar: RJD leader shot dead by unidentified criminals in Vaishali district. #RJD #Bihar #Vaishali #RJDLeader https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/MlyXthqy44— Republic (@republic) May 16, 2023
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi distributes about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing. https://t.co/pOfnKVO0E7 pic.twitter.com/22MzNagniq— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023