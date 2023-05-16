Last Updated:

India News LIVE: CBI Summons Ex-NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede On May 18

Prayagraj Police have issued lookout notices against Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Praveen and 2 others. PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in outer Delhi's Bawana Sector 1 area on Monday evening.

General News
 
| Written By
Piyush Gupta
India News today

Image: PTI

pointer
23:38 IST, May 16th 2023
CBI summons former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on 18th May

Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede; asks to appear on 18th May.

pointer
23:11 IST, May 16th 2023
Assam government decides to go in for professional BMI recording of all Police personnel including IPS/APS officers

In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam , @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in next fifteen days. All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November End) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical ground like thyroidism etc. @DGPAssamPolice would be the first to have the BMI taken on August 16th: GP Singh, Assam Police

pointer
23:03 IST, May 16th 2023
DCP Metro seeks public help in identifying the man who was seen performing obscene act in a viral video

DCP Metro seeks public help in identifying the man who, in a viral video was seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro. "...he is now wanted in FIR...Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential..," tweets DCP Metro.

pointer
23:03 IST, May 16th 2023
Khanduli Clash: Meghalaya DGP Dr L R Bishnoi says no fresh incident happened

There is no fresh incident in Khanduli. In fact, today DC and SP of both West Jaintia Hills and West Karbi Anglong districts met each other. It was a good meeting. They have invited the village headmen from both sides. They agreed to maintain peace. After that, if the need arises, we will go again and have a meeting with the villagers to remove any kind of mistrust: Meghalaya DGP Dr L R Bishnoi

pointer
20:58 IST, May 16th 2023
Bhubaneshwar's Kapileshwar temple to be added to the protected monuments' list of ASI

The 7th-century Kapileshwar temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha to be added to the protected monuments' list of the Archaeological Survey of India. 

pointer
20:12 IST, May 16th 2023
India-China Army officials meet at Daulat Beg Oldie along LAC

A meeting of Indian Army and Chinese Army officials at the Major General level was held at the Daulat Beg Oldie sector along the LAC in Ladakh today. The two sides discussed ways of resolving the ongoing stand-off between two sides and was routine in nature: Defence sources

pointer
19:18 IST, May 16th 2023
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the International Museum Expo 2023

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo 2023 on 18th May at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The expo aims to promote a comprehensive dialogue and highlight the rich cultural history on display in numerous museums throughout the country. 

pointer
19:15 IST, May 16th 2023
The concerned governments should rethink and allow the screenings: G Kishan Reddy after watching 'The Kerala Story'

After watching #TheKeralaStory, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says, "...Across the country, especially in Kerala, girls were converted forcefully, taken abroad & made terrorists. This story is based on real-life stories. Awareness should be made through such films...Some states have banned this film. This is unnecessary. The concerned Govts should rethink and allow the screenings..."

pointer
18:41 IST, May 16th 2023
Nitish Kumar reacts to Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri's reported comment on 'Hindu Rashtra'

...Were all those who are saying this, born during freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?..," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reacts to Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri's reported statement "Bihar will ignite the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ fire"

pointer
17:48 IST, May 16th 2023
Sukanta Majumdar requests Union Home Minister for NIA investigation in bomb blast incident in Purba Medinipur

West Bengal BJP president and party MP, Sukanta Majumdar writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting for National Investigation Agency investigation of the bomb blast incident in Egra, West Bengal.

 

pointer
17:27 IST, May 16th 2023
The case will be investigated by CID: Mamata Banerjee on East Medinipur bomb blast

We are saddened by the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The case will be investigated by CID. We will give Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and will provide free treatment and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM

pointer
17:22 IST, May 16th 2023
Mirwaiz Farooq killing in 1990: Special DGP (CID), RR Swain gives details on the arrest of two absconding terrorists

Special Director General of Police (CID), RR Swain gives details on the arrest of two absconding terrorists, who were involved in the killing of Mirwaiz Farooq in 1990. "Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat - the two were absconding and were arrested today. CBI team has come from Delhi with a proclaimed offenders notice. They have been taken into custody. They will face the trial. Two of the five (accused terrorists) already died, one is serving a jail sentence and these two absconders will face trial..."

pointer
16:40 IST, May 16th 2023
Union minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call

Union minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence last evening. The minister's office informed Delhi Police about the same and the matter is under investigation by police now: Sources

pointer
15:49 IST, May 16th 2023
DG-ICMR Dr Rajiv Bahl speaks on trials for dengue vaccine

DG-ICMR Dr Rajiv Bahl speaks on trials for dengue vaccine; says, "The trials are underway but they have not yet fully started because we are waiting for the company to make the GMP product which could not be made 3 months ago. The company should be ready in August. So, those phase III trials should be initiated in a few months..."

pointer
15:32 IST, May 16th 2023
CBI registers a case against a freelance journalist under Official Secrets Act

CBI registers a case against a freelance journalist under Official Secrets Act for the illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of DRDO defence projects and their progress, says a CBI official. The accused also tried to gather sensitive details of future procurements to be done by Indian Armed forces & further share classified info with intelligence agencies of foreign countries. Searches being conducted at 12 locations of accused&his aide in Delhi &Jaipur: CBI official

pointer
15:26 IST, May 16th 2023
Akhilesh Yadav toes Mamata Banerjee's line on 'Opposition Unity'

Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, KCR and various political parties are trying to find a way out. Wherever any party is strong, election in all those places will be fought under their leadership: Akhilesh Yadav over Mamata Banerjee's statement regarding Opposition unity

pointer
14:55 IST, May 16th 2023
Blast at a bomb factory in Purba Medinipur in Bengal

 

pointer
14:55 IST, May 16th 2023
VHP holds a special screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Jammu & Kashmir
pointer
13:52 IST, May 16th 2023
Congress' Digvijay Singh targets Hindutva; says, 'Hindutva is violent'

 

pointer
13:28 IST, May 16th 2023
Congress key meeting underway at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence
pointer
13:21 IST, May 16th 2023
KPCC chief DK Shivakumar reaches National Capital, will meet party high command.

 

pointer
13:17 IST, May 16th 2023
Jharkhand HC reserves the order on the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Jharkhand High Court reserved the order on the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Today, arguments were concluded in the court of Justice Ambujnath. The court has also instructed both sides to file the synopsis of the arguments by tomorrow.

The defamation case was filed by a local BJP leader after Rahul Gandhi allegedly made objectionable remarks against BJP leader and the then BJP's National president Amit Shah at a Congress party gathering in Chaibasa in 2018.

pointer
13:01 IST, May 16th 2023
Amid talks in Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the residence of party chief
pointer
13:01 IST, May 16th 2023
After Waqf Board, Lingayats Seek Plum Portfolios For Leaders

The Lingayat community which supported the party in winning the crucial Bombay Karnataka is demanding posts for their candidates in the state cabinet. Their demand came after the Waqf Board insisted that Zameer Ahmed, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

 

pointer
12:34 IST, May 16th 2023
The Kerala Story row: TN govt files affidavit in SC, shifts blame on theatre owners

In response to the petition filed by the makers of The Kerala Story, the State of Tamil Nadu has informed the Supreme Court that there is no shadow ban on the movie as alleged by the filmmakers. In its affidavit, the TN government stated that the theatre owners took the decision to stop the screening of the movie due to the poor audience response.

"The theatre owners had voluntarily stopped screening the film on May 7th onwards due to poor performance of actors/ poor response to the movie or lack of well-known actors in the movie," the affidavit read. 

pointer
12:22 IST, May 16th 2023
Booked in cheating case, Pilot camp leader takes swipe at Gehlot govt

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, a Pilot camp leader in Rajasthan Congress, has been booked for cheating after a woman alleged that she was duped of her land. Speaking to Republic, he took a swipe at Rajasthan CM and said that an FIR could not be filed until and unless the high command instructs. "There is someone behind the conspiracy," he said to Republic.

pointer
12:14 IST, May 16th 2023
DMK members themselves are selling spurious liquor: AIADMK Gen Secy Edappadi K Palaniswami

Attacking the DMK government over deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in TN, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "There has been no stringent action against those selling spurious liquor. DMK members themselves are selling spurious liquor. CM MK Stalin must take responsibility for recent spurious liquor-related deaths and should resign. MK Stalin is a puppet CM who doesn't care about the welfare of the state's people."

 

pointer
11:38 IST, May 16th 2023
Land for jobs scam: CBI searches underway at 9 locations

Lalu Yadav's close aide and RJP leader Kiran Devi and her husband raided by CBI in connection with land for jobs scam.

pointer
10:52 IST, May 16th 2023
Bihar: RJD leader shot dead by unidentified criminals in Vaishali district.
pointer
10:52 IST, May 16th 2023
PM Narendra Modi distributes about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits
COMMENT