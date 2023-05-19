Last Updated:

India News LIVE: RBI To Withdraw Rs 2,000 Currency Note, Circulation To Be Stopped

PM Modi to embark on 6-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea, Australia. Siddaramaiah will be meeting Congress high command in Delhi today. Kiren Rijiju will take charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences at Delhi's Prithvi Bhavan.

Piyush Gupta
23:11 IST, May 19th 2023
Centre gives power back to Delhi L-G; Ordinance escalates war with Kejriwal Govt

The Union government has passed an ordinance to give greater powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor escalating the fight between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The ordinance comes after a Supreme Court verdict ruled that the Delhi government had certain powers in the absence of a law on the state. The new ordinance also sets up a national capital services authority. The Chief Minister of Delhi will be the chairman of this authority.

 

 

22:14 IST, May 19th 2023
MH60R helicopter undertook its maiden landing on the indigenously designed & constructed destroyer INS Kolkata

MH60R helicopter undertook its maiden landing on the indigenously designed & constructed destroyer INS Kolkata.

21:54 IST, May 19th 2023
ABVP held a protest over Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) results

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest over Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) results, alleging irregularities in the release of CGPSC results. They went out to surround the CM House, where a clash took place between the police and the workers.

20:38 IST, May 19th 2023
'RBI expects 4 months enough to exchange notes with banks': Sources

Rs 2000 currency note will remain legal tender after 30th September too. RBI expects that 4 month time is enough for people to exchange notes with the banks. Most of the Rs 2000 notes that are in circulation will return to banks within the given time frame of 30th September. This is a routine exercise of RBI and people need not panic, as per sources.

19:07 IST, May 19th 2023
Exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes into other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time

Exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023, says RBI

All banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 banknotes until September 30, 2023: RBI

19:03 IST, May 19th 2023
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency note, circulation to be stopped

The reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw Rs. 2,000 note. It will remain to be a legal tender. 

 

18:41 IST, May 19th 2023
Watch | Visuals from outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence as Lahore Police commences the search ops.
18:29 IST, May 19th 2023
NTA releases admit cards for the candidates for CUET (UG) exam- 2023

Admit Cards for the candidates for CUET (UG) exam- 2023 scheduled on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd, & 24th of May were released today: National Testing Agency (NTA)

As far as Manipur is concerned, there are about 3697 candidates who earlier opted to appear in Manipur for the CUET (UG)-2023 examination. NTA has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration & contacted these candidates by telephone for asking about their preferred city. Some candidates who were not in Manipur or wanted to take the examination in another State/City are being allocated to other cities. The option for a change of Centre for candidates from Manipur is still available: NTA

17:57 IST, May 19th 2023
Indian Navy on standby for additional assistance to ongoing SAR efforts

Indian Navy is on standby to provide any additional assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts. As part of ongoing SAR operations, Indian Navy's P8I aircraft conducted a thorough search in the region and discovered the fishing vessel on May 18.

17:24 IST, May 19th 2023
Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches immovable/movable properties worth Rs 122.35 crore

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 47 immovable properties in Pune & movable assets worth Rs 122.35 cr belonging to Amar Mulchandani, Vivek Aranha, Sagar Suryawanshi & others & their family members/entities, in the money laundering investigation in Rs 429 cr Seva Vikas Coop. Bank fraud case.

17:02 IST, May 19th 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima, Japan.

He will attend the #G7Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan.

16:20 IST, May 19th 2023
West Bengal hall owners are receiving calls to not show The Kerala Story says Sudipto Sen

We are in constant touch with distributors from West Bengal, we are receiving calls from hall owners that they are receiving calls to not show the film (The Kerala Story)," alleges movie's director Sudipto Sen

15:59 IST, May 19th 2023
NHRC serves notice to Mamata Government regarding Egra illegal factory blast

NHRC serves notice to West Bengal Government over the reported deaths of nine labours and injuries to several others in an illegal fireworks factory in East Midnapore district.

15:49 IST, May 19th 2023
Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee asked to appear before CBI

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been asked to appear before CBI tomorrow, at Nizam Palace, in the Kuntal Ghosh letter case.

15:36 IST, May 19th 2023
Supreme Court stays Gyanvapi survey for now

The Supreme Court postpones the "scientific survey," which would include carbon dating, of a "Shivling" reportedly discovered at the Varanasi complex of the Gyanvapi mosque last year.
The implementation of the relevant directives in the ruling shall be postponed till a later date, according to the Supreme Court, because the consequences of the Allahabad High Court order that permitted carbon dating of the "Shivling" warrant closer examination.

14:45 IST, May 19th 2023
Republic accesses exclusive details of the expert panel report in Adani case

 

The report of the expert panel states that there is no prima facie violation by SEBI or Adani group on the stocks.

 

14:45 IST, May 19th 2023
Mega crackdown on Khalistani terror
13:48 IST, May 19th 2023
BJP responds to Congress' attack on new parliament building

 

13:37 IST, May 19th 2023
Muslim groups hit out at Himanta Biswa Sarma's polygamy statement, say, 'It is a constitutional right.'

 

13:21 IST, May 19th 2023
Defence production value crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

"As a result of the consistent efforts of Ministry of Defence, the value of defence production in FY 2022-23 has crossed the figure of Rs 1 Lakh Crore for the first time ever. The value currently stands Rs 1,06,800 crore and it will go further up once the data is received from the remaining private defence industries. The current value of defence production in FY 2022-23 is a rise of more than 12% over FY 2021-22, when the figure was Rs 95,000 crores," said the Defence Ministry in an official statement. READ FULL STORY HERE

13:18 IST, May 19th 2023
SP Singh Baghel meets Mansukh Mandaviya

After taking charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Friday. 

 

13:18 IST, May 19th 2023
IED explosion in Jharkhand

A 10-year-old child lost his life in an IED blast in Tonto police station area in Chaibasa. The IED was planted by naxals with the aim to cause damage to security forces, said an official from Chaibasa Police post. READ FULL STORY HERE

 

13:13 IST, May 19th 2023
Pilot questions delay in investigation after meeting protesting wrestlers
12:58 IST, May 19th 2023
My demand is that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate new Parliament building: Congress' Udit Raj
12:58 IST, May 19th 2023
Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
11:59 IST, May 19th 2023
'Overweight Police personnel be transferred to Police lines': Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij issues an order

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered overweight police personnel be transferred to the police lines till they become fit again.

11:59 IST, May 19th 2023
Second ‘Chintan Shivir’ of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs begins in New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday presided over the second 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs where issues related to the action plan for the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047' objective were discussed. 

 

11:51 IST, May 19th 2023
'Shifting is not punishment, but vision of PM Modi': Kiren Rijiju after taking in charge of Ministry of Earth Sciences
11:46 IST, May 19th 2023
Ahead of G20 meet scheduled in J&K, the Security situation in J&k is to be reviewed

 

11:46 IST, May 19th 2023
Politics erupts over new Parliament building
