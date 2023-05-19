India News LIVE: RBI To Withdraw Rs 2,000 Currency Note, Circulation To Be Stopped

Quick links:
The Union government has passed an ordinance to give greater powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor escalating the fight between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The ordinance comes after a Supreme Court verdict ruled that the Delhi government had certain powers in the absence of a law on the state. The new ordinance also sets up a national capital services authority. The Chief Minister of Delhi will be the chairman of this authority.
MH60R helicopter undertook its maiden landing on the indigenously designed & constructed destroyer INS Kolkata.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest over Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) results, alleging irregularities in the release of CGPSC results. They went out to surround the CM House, where a clash took place between the police and the workers.
Rs 2000 currency note will remain legal tender after 30th September too. RBI expects that 4 month time is enough for people to exchange notes with the banks. Most of the Rs 2000 notes that are in circulation will return to banks within the given time frame of 30th September. This is a routine exercise of RBI and people need not panic, as per sources.
Exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023, says RBI
All banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 banknotes until September 30, 2023: RBI
The reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw Rs. 2,000 note. It will remain to be a legal tender.
Admit Cards for the candidates for CUET (UG) exam- 2023 scheduled on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd, & 24th of May were released today: National Testing Agency (NTA)
As far as Manipur is concerned, there are about 3697 candidates who earlier opted to appear in Manipur for the CUET (UG)-2023 examination. NTA has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration & contacted these candidates by telephone for asking about their preferred city. Some candidates who were not in Manipur or wanted to take the examination in another State/City are being allocated to other cities. The option for a change of Centre for candidates from Manipur is still available: NTA
Indian Navy is on standby to provide any additional assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts. As part of ongoing SAR operations, Indian Navy's P8I aircraft conducted a thorough search in the region and discovered the fishing vessel on May 18.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 47 immovable properties in Pune & movable assets worth Rs 122.35 cr belonging to Amar Mulchandani, Vivek Aranha, Sagar Suryawanshi & others & their family members/entities, in the money laundering investigation in Rs 429 cr Seva Vikas Coop. Bank fraud case.
He will attend the #G7Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan.
We are in constant touch with distributors from West Bengal, we are receiving calls from hall owners that they are receiving calls to not show the film (The Kerala Story)," alleges movie's director Sudipto Sen
NHRC serves notice to West Bengal Government over the reported deaths of nine labours and injuries to several others in an illegal fireworks factory in East Midnapore district.
TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been asked to appear before CBI tomorrow, at Nizam Palace, in the Kuntal Ghosh letter case.
The Supreme Court postpones the "scientific survey," which would include carbon dating, of a "Shivling" reportedly discovered at the Varanasi complex of the Gyanvapi mosque last year.
The implementation of the relevant directives in the ruling shall be postponed till a later date, according to the Supreme Court, because the consequences of the Allahabad High Court order that permitted carbon dating of the "Shivling" warrant closer examination.
The report of the expert panel states that there is no prima facie violation by SEBI or Adani group on the stocks.
"As a result of the consistent efforts of Ministry of Defence, the value of defence production in FY 2022-23 has crossed the figure of Rs 1 Lakh Crore for the first time ever. The value currently stands Rs 1,06,800 crore and it will go further up once the data is received from the remaining private defence industries. The current value of defence production in FY 2022-23 is a rise of more than 12% over FY 2021-22, when the figure was Rs 95,000 crores," said the Defence Ministry in an official statement. READ FULL STORY HERE
After taking charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Friday.
A 10-year-old child lost his life in an IED blast in Tonto police station area in Chaibasa. The IED was planted by naxals with the aim to cause damage to security forces, said an official from Chaibasa Police post. READ FULL STORY HERE
Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered overweight police personnel be transferred to the police lines till they become fit again.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday presided over the second 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs where issues related to the action plan for the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047' objective were discussed.
