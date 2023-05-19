India News LIVE: RBI To Withdraw Rs 2,000 Currency Note, Circulation To Be Stopped

Admit Cards for the candidates for CUET (UG) exam- 2023 scheduled on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd, & 24th of May were released today: National Testing Agency (NTA)

As far as Manipur is concerned, there are about 3697 candidates who earlier opted to appear in Manipur for the CUET (UG)-2023 examination. NTA has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration & contacted these candidates by telephone for asking about their preferred city. Some candidates who were not in Manipur or wanted to take the examination in another State/City are being allocated to other cities. The option for a change of Centre for candidates from Manipur is still available: NTA