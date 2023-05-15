India News LIVE | Mamata Banerjee Assures Support To Congress 'wherever It Is Strong'

In a massive breakthrough in the Delhi Liquor policy scam, a new employee has been arrested after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tracked down a money trail. As per the sources, during the investigation, the central agency had established a money trail of Rs 17 crore in relation to which a news employee was arrested on May 12. Records like-- Whatsapp chats of Hawala Operators including indiscriminating pieces of evidence have been recovered that showcased the transfer of money.

The amount came from one of the accused of a Liquor scam and was transferred to a company which has a link with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The money was transacted on June 2021 and in June 2022. Notably, the company was employed by the AAP for its outdoor campaign during the Goa Assembly Elections

The amount can be changed as the probe is currently underway