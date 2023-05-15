India News LIVE | Mamata Banerjee Assures Support To Congress 'wherever It Is Strong'

Quick links:
Image: PTI
"Congress party will stand up to the pledge made to 6.5 crore Kannadigas...the observers have submitted their written report to the Congress President...he will look into the report, will hold deliberations with state leaders & other central leaders and will take an appropriate call," Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC in-charge of Karnataka, said on Monday.
#WATCH | Delhi:..." Congress party will stand up to the pledge made to 6.5 crore Kannadigas...the observers have submitted their written report to the Congress President...he will look into the report, will hold deliberations with state leaders & other central leaders and will… pic.twitter.com/mWUcQGNetc— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
#WATCH |Delhi:..."Let's wait and see...I don't know...": Former Karnataka CM & Congress leader Siddaramaiah on being asked about how will the new Karnataka govt look like and when will the CM announcement happen pic.twitter.com/ET24o4PuIx— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh arrives at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. He is filling in for Shivakumar who could not travel to Delhi due to his stomach infection.
#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh arrives at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi#KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/Fto6OGUmhB— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
The Kochi Magistrate's Court, on Monday, remanded the accused, who is a Pakistani national arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to 14 days of judicial custody. He was arrested with 2,525 kg of methamphetamine drug worth Rs 25,000 crore. The operation has done by NCB and Indian Navy jointly under 'Operation Samudragupta,' ANI reported.
Congress central observers for Karnataka have submitted their report on the opinion of MLAs on the CM candidate to party president Mallikarjun Kharge who will consult UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for a final decision, sources revealed per ANI. The new Karnataka CM will be announced in the next 24 hours.
"Met Congress President respected Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji in New Delhi today and congratulated him on the victory of the Congress Party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted. "During the meeting, discussions were also held with respected Kharge ji on current and future political scenarios."
आज नई दिल्ली में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष आदरणीय श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे जी से मुलाकात कर उन्हें कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी की जीत पर बधाई दी। मुलाकात के दौरान आदरणीय खड़गे जी के साथ वर्तमान एवं भविष्य के राजनीतिक परिदृश्यों पर चर्चा भी हुई।@kharge @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/oHQ9nVJv4G— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 15, 2023
KPCC President DK Shivakumar is undergoing a medical checkup for his stomach infection which he revealed earlier today. He also cancelled his visit to Delhi for a party meeting due to his appointment.
As many as 80 MLAs have sided with veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah in the race to become the new Karnataka Chief Minister, sources revealed to Republic TV. On the other hand, DK Shivakumar, the second contender, has the support of 40 MLAs. This revelation comes after the KPCC chief said that he will not be travelling to Delhi, on May 15, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting to choose the new Karnataka CM. Instead, sources reveal that Shivakumar is sending his brother DK Suresh to attend the meeting. Tap here to read more.
A Royal Bengal Tigress, on May 4, gave birth to five cubs at the National Zoological Park in Delhi after 18 years, per ANI. While two cubs survived, three of them were stillborn, authorities said. Meanwhile, the cubs along with the mother Tigress are doing well and are kept under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and are being regularly monitored by the zoo staff.
Royal Bengal Tigress (RBT) Siddhi delivered five cubs, two alive and three stillborn on 4th May. Both the cubs along with the mother tigress are doing well and are kept under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and regularly monitored by the zoo staff: National Zoological Park,… pic.twitter.com/iK3ClC4MWJ— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
Parts of West Bengal including Kolkata witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday after Cyclone Mocha made landfall along the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. Read full story here.
#WATCH| West Bengal: Heavy rain lashes Kolkata post Cyclone Mocha pic.twitter.com/14qwPNmWWc— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
DK Shivakumar said that he has cancelled his visit to New Delhi for a party meeting regarding the selection of new Karnataka Chief Minister. While speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that Congress can use him as 'footwear' if it wants. "I do not play games," he said. The Kanakapura MLA also revealed that he has a stomach infection and is scheduled to meet his doctor.
A key party meeting is underway at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi to pick the CM face for Karnataka between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.
#LIVE | Congress in confusion over Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? Key party meeting underway at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to pick the CM face for Karnataka.#MallikarjunKharge #KarnatakaCMPost #DKShivakumar#Siddaramaiah https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/nAQdBrdJw5— Republic (@republic) May 15, 2023
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while speaking on the opposition's seat-sharing formula for 2024 Lok Sabha elections', said that "strong regional parties must get priority."
#WATCH | Wherever a regional political party is strong there BJP cannot fight. The parties which are strong in a particular region should fight together. I am supporting Congress in Karnataka but it should not fight against me in Bengal: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/wIazux6oKq— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
Wherever Congress is strong, we will support it," she said revealing the Trinamool Congress' strategy.
The Assam Rifles, on Monday, carried out an air evacuation of 96 stranded people from Manipur's Chandel district, near the Indo-Myanmar border. All the rescuees were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles Camp since the onset of Manipur clashes on May 4.
Assam Rifles carried out air evacuation of 96 stranded people from Manipur's Chandel district, near the Indo-Myanmar border today. All 96 persons were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles Camp since the onset of Manipur clashes on 4th May: Defence PRO, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/MrDf4SUj1U— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that the cases related to the hooch tragedy will be investigated by the CB and CID. Nine people died in Viluppuram and five in Chengalpattu after they consumed liquor containing methanol, preliminary investigations revealed. The CM ordered the suspension of Villupuram SP and the transfer of Chengalpattu SP, in connection with the case. Moreover, ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those currently under treatment have been announced.
I'm a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority...When all our MLAs left the party (in 2019), I didn't lose my heart," DK Shivakumar said.
#WATCH | "I'm a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority...When all our MLAs left the party (2019 JD(S)-Cong coalition govt), I didn't lose my heart,"says K'taka Cong pres DK Shivakumar before he heads to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks. pic.twitter.com/83CMHHLmTQ— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday has called a key meeting in Delhi which will take place shortly. Senior party leaders including Siddaramaiah have arrived in the national capital while Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is yet to leave Bengaluru.
#WATCH | It's my birthday today, I'll meet my family. Afterwards,I'll leave for Delhi.Under my leadership,we've 135 MLAs, all in one voice said-matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party high command. My aim was to deliver Karnataka&I did it: K'taka Cong Pres DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/xlqvVCBLdv— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
"All MLAs have given their opinions on the selection of the leader. People have shown their faith in us and hence they have voted for us. Karnataka is the model for the entire country," KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said.
#LIVE | All MLAs have given their opinions on the selection of the leader. People have shown their faith in us and hence they have voted for us. Karnataka is the model for the entire country: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar.#DKShivakumar https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/AM2WLyDqJ0— Republic (@republic) May 15, 2023
#WATCH | Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives in Delhi to meet the top leadership of the party as Congress engages in the process of picking the next Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/bh6348lolO— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
Delhi's Patiala House Court remanded all six accused to 14 days of custody on Monday. The Court also directed the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security. The accused will be produced through video conferencing on May 29. This is in connection with the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the Tihar jail.
Tillu Tajpuria murder case | Delhi's Patiala House Court remands all six accused to 14 days custody— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
The Court directs the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security. The accused will be produced through video conferencing on next date on 29th May
Congress is facing pressure from the Waqf Board which is demanding a Muslim Deputy CM and at least 5 Muslim ministers in the cabinet. The Waqf Board says that Muslims played a huge role in making Congress win the Karnataka assembly elections.
A crowd of DK Shivakumar's supporters gathered outside his residence as the Karnataka Congress President is preparing to leave for Delhi, sources said. He will visit the national capital, on Monday, where the Congress leadership is deciding over who to make the new CM of Karnataka. Apart from Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah is the front runner in the CM race.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against one accused Faisal Muneer alias Ali Bhai in the case involving the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Muneer, a resident of Talab Khatikan in J&K, has been named in the chargesheet for conspiring with Pakistan-based operatives of LeT/TRF for the transportation of firearms and explosives for carrying out terrorist acts in India, ANI reported. He conspired with his handlers based across the border to deliver the consignments of weapons and explosives to active terrorist commanders and operatives of the said outfits for the commission of terror activities in India, as per NIA investigations.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, on Monday, arrived at the Viluppuram Government Hospital to meet the people who were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reaches Viluppuram Government Hospital and meets the people who are hospitalised here after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. pic.twitter.com/rvXq4M1jgN— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
As Sachin Pilot concluded his Padyatra, he launched a massive attack on the Ashok-Gehlot-led Rajasthan government. While addressing a rally, Pilot said, "I asked how does a paper Leak happen? They said that no leader is involved in the paper Leak. I am simply asking how can you give a judgement without a full trial/investigation. The purpose of this rally was to expose the corruption done when BJP was in power and the paper Leak scam".
He added, "You can abuse me, insult me, I don't care. Nothing will happen by shutting down the internet services. No matter whether I hold any position or not, I shall continue to fight for the public till my last breath. I swear I will not step back, I will always be behind you. We are not against anyone but shall continue to walk on the path of honesty".
Pilot said, "I am warning the state government if action against corruption is not taken within 15 days then there it won't be good".
AICC observers for Karnataka- Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh arrive in Delhi. Bhanwar Jitendra Singh said, "We held a 4-5 hour-long discussion with MLAs last night and took their opinion. We will submit our report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge".
#WATCH | AICC observers for Karnataka- Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh arrive in Delhi https://t.co/hnl6GoZe1Q pic.twitter.com/MDUC2yC4nV— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
NCP leader Ajit Pawar breaks ranks again as he said, 'I don't see any threat to the current government in Maharashtra even if 16 MLAs are disqualified, they have a clear majority.'
In a massive breakthrough in the Delhi Liquor policy scam, a new employee has been arrested after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tracked down a money trail. As per the sources, during the investigation, the central agency had established a money trail of Rs 17 crore in relation to which a news employee was arrested on May 12. Records like-- Whatsapp chats of Hawala Operators including indiscriminating pieces of evidence have been recovered that showcased the transfer of money.
The amount came from one of the accused of a Liquor scam and was transferred to a company which has a link with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The money was transacted on June 2021 and in June 2022. Notably, the company was employed by the AAP for its outdoor campaign during the Goa Assembly Elections
The amount can be changed as the probe is currently underway
Congress party has swept the southern state of Karnataka, which brings immense satisfaction to the party's top brass leaders. However, the biggest challenge is to decide on the next Karnataka Chief Minister face, in which heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the front runners. A Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday, has unanimously authorised Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick a name for the state's top post.
The credit for Congress' victory in Karnataka has widely gone to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly Siddaramaiah. A tussle between both the contenders for the CM post is speculated as leaders in Delhi are deciding on the final name. As the CM race heats up in Karnataka, let's look back at DK Shivakumar's role in saving the Congress party from major setbacks. READ MORE