India News LIVE: ISRO's Aditya-L1 Executes Third Earth Bound Manoeuvre Successfully

Aditya L1 spacecraft, India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, successfully underwent its third earth-bound manoeuvre in the early hours of Sunday, ISRO said. The space agency's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) carried out the operation.

General News
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan
india news

Image: ISRO

08:30 IST, September 10th 2023
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath
07:59 IST, September 10th 2023
Buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan.
07:27 IST, September 10th 2023
ISRO's Aditya-L1, executes its third Earth-bound manoeuvre on Sunday
