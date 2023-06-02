India News Updates: At Least 70 Dead, 350 Injured In Odisha Train Accident

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed sadness over the train tragedy in Odisha and urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.

At least 50 people died and 350 were injured as a three-way accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

"We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," the Congress chief said.

Rahul Gandhi expressed anguish over the tragic news of the accident.

"My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts," Gandhi said.