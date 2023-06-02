India News Updates: At Least 70 Dead, 350 Injured In Odisha Train Accident

Quick links:
Image: ANI
At least 70 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the train accident in Odisha and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
SCR Hqrs, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 - 27788516
Vijayawada Railway station: 0866 - 2576924
Rajahmundry Railway station: 0883 - 2420541
Renigunta Railway station: 9949198414
Tirupati Railway station: 7815915571
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the triple-train accident in Odisha on Friday.
"Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Odisha deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign," Viswam said in a tweet.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed deep concern over the Disaster Train accident near Balasore and said that saving the lives of injured passengers is now the top priority of the government.
The Chief Minister visited the SRC Office in the evening and took stock of the situation. Speaking to media persons the CM said that our first priority is to take injured persons to hospitals and save their lives. He will visit the accident site tomorrow morning and review the situation on the spot.
One NDRF team is at the triple-train crash site in Odisha's Balasore district while five more are being rushed to the spot. The estimated strength of these six teams is more than 240 personnel, they said.
The teams are equipped with stretchers, gas cutters, lifting pads, first-aid kits and other equipment, and sniffer dogs, NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Yadav said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed sadness over the train tragedy in Odisha and urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.
In a tweet, Kharge said, "Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."
"We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," the Congress chief said.
Rahul Gandhi expressed anguish over the tragic news of the accident.
"My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts," Gandhi said.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday said he was "extremely distressed" over the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha, in which 179 people were injured and 50 feared killed.
"Extremely distressed by the accident of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express in Odisha. My heart goes (out) to the families who lost their dear ones. May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on," a Raj Bhavan official tweet quoted him as saying.
Expressing distress over the train accident in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said rescue operations were underway at the site and all possible assistance was being given to those affected.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik following the accident of the Coromandel Express train, and announced that he was deputing a four-member panel to coordinate the rescue of Tamils on the train.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in an unfortunate train accident in Odisha and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushing to the accident site in Balasore, Odisha. Hundreds are feared to be injured in an accident involving the three trains.
Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023
Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised.
Will take all hands required for the rescue ops.
Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha;— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023
₹10 Lakh in case of death,
₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries.
NDRF's 1st team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) already reached the site. Another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before.
132 injured shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, said Chief Secretary, Odisha.
Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said.
The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.
Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.
The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.
Major train mishap involving Coromandel Express near Bahanaga Station in Balasore, Odisha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of US Congress on June 22 during his state visit.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a Supplementary Chargesheet against five accused in the Coimbatore car bomb blast case of October 2022.
The five men charge-sheeted today have been identified as Umar Faaruq, Firose Khan, Mohamed Thoufeeq, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali. Six accused were earlier charge-sheeted by the NIA on 20th April 2023, in the case (RC-01/2022/NIA/CHE), under various sections of the UA(P) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.
The Gurugram Cyber Crime Police busted yet another fake call centre in Gurugram and arrested seven persons in connection, police said on Friday.
The accused were nabbed late Thursday evening from a rented house in Sector 67 here when they were making calls and working on their computers, they added.
BJP leader Prashanta Roy Basunia was shot dead at Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Friday. The saffron party has demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.
"It is unfortunate that again one of our party members Prashant Basunia has been shot dead by the assailant goons of TMC. Mamata Banerjee's government knows that in the upcoming election, they are not going to vote so they are trying to create fear to get vote. I demand the resignation of the minister who is in charge of North Bengal development and wants a CBI investigation in the case," BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said.
Four labours were injured after a roof of an under-construction building collapsed at Inder Enclave Phase 2, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Delhi. Three injured persons have been discharged after first aid and one injured is under treatment. Legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, Delhi Police said.
Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men's Hockey Team for their splendid victory at the Men's Junior Asia Cup. Their triumph reflects the burgeoning talent and determination that our youth hold. They have made India very proud. pic.twitter.com/r5tdlfduH3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023
Slamming Rahul Gandhi, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani said, "Rahul Gandhi is either naive, intellectually challenged or politically dishonest."
Rahul Gandhi is either naive, intellectually challenged or politically dishonest. The English definition of the word “secular” is “not connected with religious or spiritual matters”. Therefore, any party which defines itself in terms of a religion or a religious community cannot… pic.twitter.com/KruObZ7kDT— Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 2, 2023
"It's not in the hands of the centre, the state should see, power is not in our hands. This is not the subject of the Centre but the state provided that the country is federal," said BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on wrestler's protest
Khap Mahapanchayat has set a June 9 deadline for the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
#BREAKING | Khap Mahapanchayat will continue if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested: Rakesh Tikait, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) #WrestlersProtests#BrijBhushanSharanSingh https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/gnmjJPmYSc— Republic (@republic) June 2, 2023
On Ariha Shah case, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We have been requesting Germany to return the child (Ariha Shah) to India. She is an Indian National and she was placed in the custody of Germany's youth welfare in 2021 when she was 7 months old. Now she has been in the foster care home for the past 20 months."
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he has cancelled his massive rally in Ayodhya due to security reasons. However, he remained silent on charges against him.
"Khap mahapanchayat" underway in Haryana's Kurukshetra to deliberate on next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to wrestlers' issue.