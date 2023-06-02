Last Updated:

India News Updates: At Least 70 Dead, 350 Injured In Odisha Train Accident

At least 50 people died and 350 people were injured as a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.

General News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
India News LIVE | Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway in Rajouri's Dassal forest area

Image: ANI

pointer
23:57 IST, June 2nd 2023
70 people killed, over 350 injured in Odisha triple train crash

At least 70 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district  involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said

pointer
23:39 IST, June 2nd 2023
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the train accident in Odisha and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

pointer
23:34 IST, June 2nd 2023
Odisha tragedy: South Central Railway issues helpline numbers

At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in the horrific crash in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. Helpline numbers set up by South Central Railway:

SCR Hqrs, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 - 27788516

Vijayawada Railway station: 0866 - 2576924

Rajahmundry Railway station: 0883 - 2420541

Renigunta Railway station: 9949198414

Tirupati Railway station: 7815915571

pointer
23:30 IST, June 2nd 2023
Odisha triple-train accident: CPI MP demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the triple-train accident in Odisha on Friday.

"Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Odisha deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign," Viswam said in a tweet.
 

pointer
23:24 IST, June 2nd 2023
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of situation at SRC office; to visit accident site tomorrow

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed deep concern over the Disaster Train accident near Balasore and said that saving the lives of injured passengers is now the top priority of the government.

The Chief Minister visited the SRC Office in the evening and took stock of the situation. Speaking to media persons the CM said that our first priority is to take injured persons to hospitals and save their lives. He will visit the accident site tomorrow morning and review the situation on the spot.

pointer
23:19 IST, June 2nd 2023
Odisha railway accident: One NDRF team at site, 5 more being deployed, say officials

One NDRF team is at the triple-train crash site in Odisha's Balasore district while five more are being rushed to the spot. The estimated strength of these six teams is more than 240 personnel, they said.

The teams are equipped with stretchers, gas cutters, lifting pads, first-aid kits and other equipment, and sniffer dogs, NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Yadav said.
 

pointer
23:13 IST, June 2nd 2023
Odisha train accident: Kharge, Rahul express sadness, urge Cong workers to extend support to rescue efforts

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed sadness over the train tragedy in Odisha and urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.

At least 50 people died and 350 were injured as a three-way accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

"We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," the Congress chief said.

Rahul Gandhi expressed anguish over the tragic news of the accident.

"My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts," Gandhi said.

pointer
22:54 IST, June 2nd 2023
Distressed over Odisha train accident, says TN Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday said he was "extremely distressed" over the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha, in which 179 people were injured and 50 feared killed.

"Extremely distressed by the accident of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express in Odisha. My heart goes (out) to the families who lost their dear ones. May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on," a Raj Bhavan official tweet quoted him as saying.

pointer
22:32 IST, June 2nd 2023
Distressed by train accident in Odisha: PM Modi

Expressing distress over the train accident in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said rescue operations were underway at the site and all possible assistance was being given to those affected.
 

pointer
22:32 IST, June 2nd 2023
Coramandel Express accident: Stalin dials Naveen Patnaik, deputes panel to oversee rescue of Tamils

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik following the accident of the Coromandel Express train, and announced that he was deputing a four-member panel to coordinate the rescue of Tamils on the train.

pointer
22:31 IST, June 2nd 2023
Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail, hit goods train; 50 dead, 350 injured

At least 50 people died and 350 people were injured as a three way accident involving  Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.
 

pointer
22:31 IST, June 2nd 2023
Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in an unfortunate train accident in Odisha and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
 

pointer
22:31 IST, June 2nd 2023
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushing to the accident site in Balasore

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushing to the accident site in Balasore, Odisha. Hundreds are feared to be injured in an accident involving the three trains.

pointer
22:31 IST, June 2nd 2023
Odisha train accident: Rail min Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for victims' kin
pointer
21:11 IST, June 2nd 2023
NDRF's 1st team of 22 members reach Coromandel express train accident site

NDRF's 1st team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) already reached the site. Another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before.

pointer
21:11 IST, June 2nd 2023
Coromandel Express accident: OVer 132 injured shifted to hospitals

132 injured shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, said Chief Secretary, Odisha. 

pointer
21:11 IST, June 2nd 2023
Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore after head-on collision with goods train

Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the accident.

The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations. 

pointer
19:56 IST, June 2nd 2023
Major train accident in Odisha

Major train mishap involving Coromandel Express near Bahanaga Station in Balasore, Odisha.

pointer
19:51 IST, June 2nd 2023
PM Modi to address US Congress on June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of US Congress on June 22 during his state visit.

pointer
19:33 IST, June 2nd 2023
NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 5 in Coimbatore Car bomb blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a Supplementary Chargesheet against five accused in the Coimbatore car bomb blast case of October 2022.

The five men charge-sheeted today have been identified as Umar Faaruq, Firose Khan, Mohamed Thoufeeq, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali. Six accused were earlier charge-sheeted by the NIA on 20th April 2023, in the case (RC-01/2022/NIA/CHE), under various sections of the UA(P) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

pointer
19:21 IST, June 2nd 2023
Fake call centre duping foreigners busted in Gurugram, 7 held

The Gurugram Cyber Crime Police busted yet another fake call centre in Gurugram and arrested seven persons in connection, police said on Friday.

The accused were nabbed late Thursday evening from a rented house in Sector 67 here when they were making calls and working on their computers, they added.
 

pointer
18:39 IST, June 2nd 2023
BJP leader shot dead in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

BJP leader Prashanta Roy Basunia was shot dead at Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Friday. The saffron party has demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.

"It is unfortunate that again one of our party members Prashant Basunia has been shot dead by the assailant goons of TMC. Mamata Banerjee's government knows that in the upcoming election, they are not going to vote so they are trying to create fear to get vote. I demand the resignation of the minister who is in charge of North Bengal development and wants a CBI investigation in the case," BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said.

pointer
18:31 IST, June 2nd 2023
4 labourers injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

Four labours were injured after a roof of an under-construction building collapsed at Inder Enclave Phase 2, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Delhi. Three injured persons have been discharged after first aid and one injured is under treatment. Legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, Delhi Police said.

pointer
17:57 IST, June 2nd 2023
PM Modi congratulates Junior Men's Hockey Team for splendid victory at Men's Junior Asia Cup
pointer
17:51 IST, June 2nd 2023
Mahesh Jethmalani hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani said, "Rahul Gandhi is either naive, intellectually challenged or politically dishonest."

pointer
17:20 IST, June 2nd 2023
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty reacts to wrestler's protest

"It's not in the hands of the centre, the state should see, power is not in our hands. This is not the subject of the Centre but the state provided that the country is federal," said BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on wrestler's protest

pointer
16:56 IST, June 2nd 2023
Khap gives deadline till June 9 to arrest Brij Bhushan

Khap Mahapanchayat has set a June 9 deadline for the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

pointer
16:40 IST, June 2nd 2023
'Requested Germany to return child': MEA on Ariha case

On Ariha Shah case, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We have been requesting Germany to return the child (Ariha Shah) to India. She is an Indian National and she was placed in the custody of Germany's youth welfare in 2021 when she was 7 months old. Now she has been in the foster care home for the past 20 months."

pointer
16:10 IST, June 2nd 2023
Brij Bhushan evades question on charges; says 'rally cancelled due to security reasons'

 BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he has cancelled his massive rally in Ayodhya due to security reasons. However, he remained silent on charges against him.

pointer
15:56 IST, June 2nd 2023
Khap mahapanchayat underway in Kurukshetra on supporting wrestlers

"Khap mahapanchayat" underway in Haryana's Kurukshetra to deliberate on next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to wrestlers' issue.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND