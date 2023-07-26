INDIA NEWS LIVE | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New ITPO Complex 'Bharat Mandapam' In Delhi

Quick links:
PM Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex | Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the factions of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to share the documents with each other which were earlier submitted to the poll commission by both groups, sources said on Wednesday.
The groups have also been directed to confirm the sharing of documents with each other to ECI within three weeks. “ECI has also directed both the groups to give a copy of any future submission to another group also,” sources added.
Ajit Pawar, leader of the breakaway NCP faction, earlier wrote to ECI as "NCP president" and staked claim to the party name and 'clock' symbol, two days before he joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government with eight party MLAs. In response, NCP founder Sharad Pawar filed a caveat with the ECI saying no order should be passed unless the poll panel takes note of his contention on Ajit's petition. "I am NCP president, as such the party symbol should be allotted to me as per provisions of the symbol order, 1968,” Ajit Pawar said in his petition to the ECI. However, Sharad Pawar said he led the "real" NCP and no one could snatch away the clock symbol.
Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar along with eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shinde government, virtually splitting the party founded by the veteran leader and his uncle Sharad Pawar.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for July 27. A red alert was also been issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today.
"In the 3rd term, we will be in the world's 3 largest economies," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inauguration of the IECC Complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday. "I want to tell my countrymen that after 2024, the country's growth will be even faster in the third term. And in my third term, you will witness your dreams being fulfilled," the PM further said.
Making a mega announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that "Soon, there will be the world's biggest museum in the naitonal capital."
"Think big, dream big and act big," added Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi while inaugurating the new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi declared that, "all dreams will be reality in his third term."
PM Narendra Modi slams people with negative thinking for trying to stall development projects in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi #LIVE from 'Bharat Mandapam', recites a poem while addressing the gathering.#ITPO #PMModi #ITPOComplexInauguration #BharatMandapam #NewDelhi pic.twitter.com/GScmcOY3Og— Republic (@republic) July 26, 2023
PM Modi speaks at the inauguration event of redeveloped IECC Complex at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. "It's a wonderful sight," he says.
PM Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps and coins during the inauguration of IECC Complex in Pragati Maidan, Delhi
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates International Convention Centre-Bharat Mandapam, in Pragati Maidan, Delhi pic.twitter.com/6GiUXFjcBB— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023
Offer for sale in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government will divest 5.36% equity including a Green Shoe option of 1.96%: Secretary DIPAM
Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President, G Kishan Reddy says, "They (Opposition) came forward with the no-confidence motion, We are not scared. We are ready to answer on all issues. We are not a party that will run away. We are not corrupt...We work for the people of the country."
Jammu and Kashmir: After J&K Govt permits 8th Muharram procession through its traditional route in Srinagar after almost 3 decades, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri says, "We sincerely wanted that the long pending demand that the 8th Muharram procession goes through the traditional route. The 10th procession was re-routed by the people...We kept all aspects in mind. Tomorrow is a working day...Considering all the factors, the administration has taken this conscious decision that between 6am-8am, the procession will take place."
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh, actor Aamir Khan and several other dignitaries attend the inauguration ceremony of the new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi pic.twitter.com/bYupVrOh4Z— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023
#BREAKING | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ITPO complex inauguration. PM inaugurates India's largest convention centre - ITPO at Pragati Maidan in Delhi#ITPO #PMModi #ITPOComplexInauguration— Republic (@republic) July 26, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ pic.twitter.com/ShJ6jvQGu6
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "It is a matter of pride for us that we have got the opportunity to contribute to this-Trishul War Memorial in Ladakh..."
All MPs of the INDIA alliance will wear 'black' colour clothes tomorrow in Parliament as a mark of protest against Manipur issue.
Bengaluru | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah today held a video conference meeting with District Collectors and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers to review the agricultural activities in the state
INDIA alliance parties' parliament Floor leaders will meet in the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on 27th July to discuss the urgent issues to be discussed in Parliament tomorrow.
Allahabad High Court gives nod to ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex. HC asks survey to be completed by July 31.
#BREAKING | Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex; survey to begin from Monday.#AllahabadHighCourt #ASI #ASISurvey #GyanvapiSurvey #GyanvapiCase— Republic (@republic) July 26, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ pic.twitter.com/WSwDSCPWW1
Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju says, "As climate change is occurring, the role of our department and the Ministry of Earth Sciences and particularly the IMD is becoming more critical. So our research stations, all the modellings which are happening in different centres are being accumulated, gathered here and then the final product in terms of services are provided..."
Chennai Sessions Court extends the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji till August 8.
Maharashtra | IMD issues 'Red' alert in Ratnagiri district for tomorrow; Orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts pic.twitter.com/fuXngJqe2b— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023
The agency has alleged that the Tyler ‘incited, instigated and provoked the mob. Agency has recently collected voice samples of Tytler. The CBI filed the chargesheet on May 20 in Rouse Avenue Court. The case is connected with the killing of three Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984. I take cognisance of the chargesheet: Judge
Delhi's Special Court sentences 4 years imprisonment to former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda. His son Devender Darda, M/S JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd's Director Manoj Kumar Jayaswal also sentenced to four years imprisonment in a case relating to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh. The Court also sentences ex-Coal Secretary H C Gupta, two senior public servants KS Kropha and KC Samria for three years jail term in the same case.
The Congress Legislator said-
Fierce demonstration was staged outside the official residence of Rajasthan cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal. BJP Mahila Morcha demonstrated by playing spoon and plate, and issues of red diary and crimes against women were raised.
A worker of BJP Mahila Morcha also climbed on the gate of Minister Dhariwal's residence.
#WATCH | Ladakh: "I believe what he (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) mentioned was absolutely true that we should remember the valour & sacrifice of each of the Bravehearts who laid down their lives. I was impressed by the way he talked about Indian Army, and what the Indian Army… pic.twitter.com/TeFNUw3bc3— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023
RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "...We know that the numbers are not in our favour but democracy is not just about numbers. Manipur is burning and people are waiting for the PM to speak...Perhaps under the pretext of No Confidence Motion, he can be made to speak something. That will be the biggest achievement..."
For more updates on no-confidence motion in Parliament, follow our Live Blog here