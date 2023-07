INDIA NEWS LIVE | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New ITPO Complex 'Bharat Mandapam' In Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the factions of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to share the documents with each other which were earlier submitted to the poll commission by both groups, sources said on Wednesday.

The groups have also been directed to confirm the sharing of documents with each other to ECI within three weeks. “ECI has also directed both the groups to give a copy of any future submission to another group also,” sources added.

Ajit Pawar, leader of the breakaway NCP faction, earlier wrote to ECI as "NCP president" and staked claim to the party name and 'clock' symbol, two days before he joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government with eight party MLAs. In response, NCP founder Sharad Pawar filed a caveat with the ECI saying no order should be passed unless the poll panel takes note of his contention on Ajit's petition. "I am NCP president, as such the party symbol should be allotted to me as per provisions of the symbol order, 1968,” Ajit Pawar said in his petition to the ECI. However, Sharad Pawar said he led the "real" NCP and no one could snatch away the clock symbol.

Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar along with eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shinde government, virtually splitting the party founded by the veteran leader and his uncle Sharad Pawar.