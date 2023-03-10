India News LIVE: TMC Leader Shantanu Banerjee Arrested By ED In Teachers Recruitment Scam

Quick links:
Image: Facebook/Santanu Banerjee
TMC Leader from Hooghly Shantanu Banerjee has been arrested by ED in teachers recruitment scam.
"10 cases of H3N2 virus reported in Haryana so far. Precaution is needed, there is no need to panic. This is like H1N1, even milder. We are making all preparation," Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was quoted by news agency ANI.
As per MoHFW, so far Karnataka & Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2.
In view of the rising number of H3N2 Influenza cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting to review the situation. An advisory has also been issued to the states to be on the alert and closely monitor the situation. Government of India is working with states and extending support for public health measures to address the situation.
Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Gurugram on Friday, March 10. Gurugram police officials have launched an investigating into the death.
Issuing a statement regarding the same, Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal said, “With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day." Read More
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday sent Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 17 in a money laundering case in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. ED in its application before the court had sought 10-day custody of the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in the excise policy case. Read More
PM Modi will visit Karnataka on March 12 where he'll dedicate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore. At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects in Mandya. Thereafter, he'll inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, informed PMO.
The BJP on Friday protested against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government after Veer Naris were detained by the Rajasthan police. Anti-Gehlot slogans were also raised.
#LIVE | BJP protests against Ashok Gehlot government after Veer Naris detained by Rajasthan police; anti-Gehlot slogans raised.#PulwamaMartyrs #RasjthanGovernment #AshokGehlot #BJP— Republic (@republic) March 10, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/r5wUavWADk pic.twitter.com/s5JEC8Np0M
PM Modi extended an invitation to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit India for G20 Leaders' Summit in September, informed Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
Seven persons were rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from a gorge in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. One car was reported falling from a road bend ahead of Mussoorie lake near Bhatta village at around 11. 50 am on Friday.
#WATCH | Seven persons were rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from a gorge in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. One car was reported falling from a road bend ahead of Mussoorie lake near Bhatta village at around 11. 50 am today: ITBP— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023
(Video: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/oGryKanW8N
Sumalatha Ambareesh, the independent Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Mandya, on Friday, came out in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just months before the state is scheduled to elect a new Assembly. Announcing her decision to throw her weight behind the BJP, Sumalatha stated that she had “decided to support the BJP henceforth”.
“I have decided to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My complete support will be to the BJP henceforth. My support is for PM Modi's government because I feel it's necessary to develop Mandya. I have risked and taken this decision. I have taken this decision despite the repercussions that I will face,” said Sumalatha announcing her support to BJP.
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila said, "The whole point of fighting for the women's reservation bill came about because she (K Kavitha) has to appear before ED tomorrow. This 33% bill is used as a diversion tactic only to save herself. Being a woman she (K Kavitha) is involved in something like a liquor scam, how will the women of Telangana feel? They are ashamed of her, they are ashamed that KCR is their CM. People are humiliated by her arrest."
PM Modi raised the issue of attacks on temples in Australia with PM Albanese while issuing a joint statement in New Delhi. "I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them," PM Modi said.
#LIVE | For the last few days, Hindu temples are being attacked in Australia. I have raised that concern with Australian PM Anthony Albanese: PM Modi at India-Australia joint statement.#PMModi #AnthonyAlbanese #AustralianPM #NewDelhi— Republic (@republic) March 10, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/moIv04PqM2
India- Australia sign agreements linked to trade and investment in New Delhi.
#LIVE | India, Australia sign agreement linked to trade and investment.#PMModi #AnthonyAlbanese #AustralianPM #NewDelhi— Republic (@republic) March 10, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/kjP327dvgc
Liquorgate accused Arun Pillai has moved to court, seeking to retract his statement given to ED in the Delhi liquor scam. The Delhi court has issued a notice to the ED over Pillai's plea. Pillai has alleged that the statements were recorded under force. It is pertinent to mention that, according to ED, Pillai is a close aide of BRS leader Kavitha and represented "South Group" in the Delhi Liquor scam.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted Election Campaign Committee led by CM Bommai and Election Management Committee led by Shobha Karandlaje for Assembly elections 2023. The Election Campaign Committee also includes BS Yeddyurappa.
A faceoff erupted between BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena and Rajasthan police after Ashok Gehlot cops detained Pulwama widows in Jaipur.
#LIVE | BJP-Rajasthan police faceoff after Veer Naris detained by Ashok Gehlot cops in Jaipur.#PulwamaMartyrs #BJP #Rajasthan #AshokGehlotGovernment— Republic (@republic) March 10, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/74NAypKmRW
US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Union Commerce & Industry minister Piyush Goyal held India-USA Commercial Dialogue in Delhi. Both leaders signed MoU on Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah e-inaugurated various development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority through video conferencing. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was also attending the event in Ahmedabad.
Opposition leaders in Maharashtra staged protests outside the Vidhan Bhawan by holding pumpkins. The Opposition leaders alleged that the state government has not provided any relief to the public in the state budget.
PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Albanese have begun their crucial bilateral meeting in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar called on Australian PM Anthony Albanese. "His visit and today’s Annual Summit will take our ties to a higher level", tweeted Jaishankar.
Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at 15 locations in Delhi and Bihar, in connection with alleged land for job scam.
#BREAKING | Land for jobs scam: ED raids across 15 locations; close aide of RJD supremo Abu Dojana raided too.#LaluYadav #ED #Bihar #AbuDojana— Republic (@republic) March 10, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/BqIUHeLOlh
Eighteen political parties including AAP, CPIM, Samajwadi Party, TMC, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction and CPIM have joined BRS K Kavitha's dharna at Jantar Mantar. However, the Congress party is seen nowhere at the protest site.
According to sources, Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce jailed Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court at around 2 pm. Notably, earlier the central agency sought 10 days remand of the AAP leader in connection with the Delhi liquor case, sources claimed. Following this, the court asked the agency to produce Sisodia at around 2 pm and said they will consider the ED's plea of 10 days of remand after Sisodia is produced before the court, sources said.
Addressing the post-budged webinar on women-led development, PM Modi said, "Women's involvement in every field has increased in the country. Many areas are showcasing the power and decision-making ability of women. Nari Shakti is playing a crucial role in increasing the speed & scale of India's progress... In the last 9 years, India has been moving forward with the vision of women-led development and taking it to the global stage. Women-led development is one of the significant topics at the G20 summit."
Speaking about this year's budget, he said, "80 thousand crores have been allocated for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In the past 9 years, women self-help groups have taken loans amounting to ₹6.15 lakh crores."
BRS leader K Kavitha reaches Jantar Mantra where she will sit for a day-long hunger strike to press the demand for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.
The Central government has declared 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within Border Security Forces (BSF) as well as relaxed upper age-limit norms depending on whether they are part of the first batch or subsequent batches. MHA made the announcement through a notification dated 6th March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses post-budget webinar on effort towards women-led development.
ED raid is underway at Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide RJD leader Abu Dojana's house. According to the information, the raid is being conducted in Haroon Nagar of Phulwari Sharif area of the capital Patna. The raid is said to be done in a disproportionate assets case.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed New York Times over its "so-called" opinion piece on freedom of press in Kashmir and called it "mischievous & fictitious". He said, "Some foreign media nourishing a grudge against India and our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have long been systematically trying to peddle lies about our democracy and pleuritic society. Freedom of Press in India is as sacrosanct as other fundamental rights."
New York Times had long back dropped all pretensions of neutrality while publishing anything about India. NYT's so called opinion piece on freedom of press in Kashmir is mischievous & fictitious published w/ a sole motive to spread a propaganda about India…— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 10, 2023
1/n