India News: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina To Inaugurate 1st Cross-border Pipeline On Mar 18

Two people were apprehended by BSF on Thursday while smuggling rare birds. They were caught after the officials received a tip off about two wooden boxes containing Dwarf Cassowary birds being smuggled into the state. The BSF revealed that the birds were handed over to the Forest Department in Krishnanagar.
West Bengal | BSF rescued two rare species of birds from smugglers in a search operation they conducted after receiving information. They recovered 2 wooden boxes containing Dwarf Cassowary birds. The birds were handed over to the Forest Department in Krishnanagar: BSF pic.twitter.com/WXxnKsOZVN— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023
ISRO, on Thursday, announced the successful completion of the Integrated Module Dynamic Tests for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Under this test, the spacecraft was subjected to intense vibration and acoustic environment similar to what is felt during a rocket launch. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is likely to be launched in June this year.
A major fire broke out at the Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad and around 15-20 people are feared trapped inside. According to sources, Police and fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts to douse the flames are underway.
At least nine people were rescued and some more were feared trapped under the rubble after the roof of a cold storage building collapsed in Chandausi here on Thursday, an official said.
District Magistrate Manish Bansal said personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and district administration are carrying out relief and rescue operations.
#UPCM @myogiadityanath ने जनपद संभल के चंदौसी में कोल्ड स्टोरेज में हुए हादसे का संज्ञान लिया है। उन्होंने घायलों को तत्काल अस्पताल पहुंचाकर जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को उनका समुचित उपचार कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की है।— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 16, 2023
Of the rescued, one is in critical condition, the DM said, adding efforts are on to trace the others. Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said 15-20 people were trapped under the rubble.
मुख्यमंत्री जी ने जिला प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ ही SDRF व NDRF की टीमों को मौके पर जाकर राहत कार्य संचालित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 16, 2023
SDM Chandausi, Ramkesh Dhama, said the roof of AR cold storage on Islam Nagar Road in Mai village collapsed in the afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue work.
"In view of the accident in the cold storage in Chandausi district of Sambhal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials, SDRF and NDRF teams to conduct immediate relief and rescue work by reaching the spot," the CM Office tweeted.
Chief Medical Officer Tarunam Raza told PTI that 15-20 ambulances and over half a dozen doctors are at the spot to help the injured. Oxygen cylinders have also been arranged.
Around six excavators have been pressed into service to clear the debris, officials said.
Sambhal is around 155 km from Delhi and over 350 km from the state capital Lucknow.
Indian scientists, engineers and academicians have acquired 100 patents for 6G technology, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
While speaking at the Bharat Startup Summit organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce, the minister said India is taking a leap in 5G technology with the fastest rollout of networks in the world.
"Electronics is very complex, but despite the complexity, our scientists, engineers and academicians have together acquired 100 patents in 6G," Vaishnaw said.
The minister shared that the 5G network rollout has far exceeded the government of 200 cities by March 31, 2023, with coverage in 397 cities at present.
He said India has become USD 3.5 trillion, and it can become the world's largest economy with transformation across governance, infrastructure and businesses.
"When a country or economy has to reach this level then thousands of systems are required to be changed. Governance systems, logistics systems, banking systems and change in the own business method. This is the time when everyone should get on to this transformation journey. If we are able to do this transformation then there is no power that can stop India from becoming a USD 30 trillion economy," Vaishnaw said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on Saturday via video-conferencing. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore, it has a capacity to transport 1 Million Metric Ton Per Annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD).
Rahul Gandhi has been served a notice by the Delhi Police after he claimed that many women sexually harassed in the past approached him. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi made the statements in Srinagar and claimed that many victims approached him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Police, meanwhile, have sent him a questionnaire and asked for details of the said victims.
The CISF, on Thursday, apprehended a lady carrying drugs weighing 2.39 Kg worth Rs 4.78 crore at New Delhi's IGI Airport travelling in a Doha-bound flight by Qatar Airways. Identified as Syeeda Abida, she was handed over to NCB Officials for further action in the matter, ANI reported.
Delhi | CISF apprehended a lady carrying drugs weighing 2.39 Kg worth Rs 4.78 Cr at IGI Airport travelling in a Doha-bound flight by Qatar Airways. Lady identified as Syeeda Abida was handed over to NCB Officials for further action in the matter: CISF pic.twitter.com/mhqsEVY9sq— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023
Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has come down in the past some years and time has come for the Centre to help the Union Territory in development activities, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.
“There is poverty, unemployment, but it is also a reality that there is a huge difference in militancy…Sporadic incidents happen, but they happen in the country as well. Militancy has come down,” Azad told reporters after a public rally in this south Kashmir district. He said the central government should take advantage of the reduction in militancy in the Valley.
“Time has come for the Centre to help the state a lot in terms of development, for projects, roads, for setting up industries. The central government should take advantage of no or less militancy. If they do not do anything, then there is no benefit of ending militancy,” the former J and K chief minister said.
Asked that there was talk of conferring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Nobel Peace prize, Azad said only those who give such awards know about it.
“Neither you nor me have to confer it,” he added.
Two people were arrested by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell from the Andheri area on Thursday. The officials also recovered more than 15 kg of ketamine drug worth Rs eight crore. During the initial probe, it was found that these drug smugglers are part of an international syndicate and came to Mumbai to supply the drugs, the officials revealed.
Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell recovered 15.743 Kg of ketamine drug worth Rs 8 Cr from the Andheri area & arrested two accused. During the initial probe, it was found that these drug smugglers are part of an international syndicate & had come to Mumbai to supply the drugs:… https://t.co/g84yyfryUt pic.twitter.com/HHkOdzdRxw— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023
Two pilots were martyred in the Chopper crash which was reported near the Mandala hills area of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.
A 73-year-old man died today due to H3N2 virus in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The patient was also suffering from COPD (pulmonary disease) and atrial fibrillation (heart disease), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation revealed per ANI. This comes after India reported the first death from the H3N2 virus in Karnataka last week.
The Defence Ministry has approved proposals worth over Rs 70,000 crore for buying different weapon systems for the Indian defence forces, officials informed per ANI. The meeting of the defence acquisition council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given approval for proposals to buy 60 Made in India Utility Helicopters Marine and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for Indian Navy, 307 ATAGS howitzers for Indian Army, 9 ALH Dhruv choppers for Indian Coast Guard.
It also includes a mega order of Rs 32,000 crore for the Indian Navy to buy 60 UH Marine choppers from the HAL.
Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench reserves order on pleas filed by rival factions on Sena party name and symbol.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at Rahul Gandhi after his press conference on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi is an MP and he is not above other Members of Parliament. He shouldn't treat Indian Parliament as his personal fiefdom.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 16, 2023
He lied inside the House and he lied about Parliament in Foreign soil. He must apologize. He is not above our Parliament.
Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at AICC HQ amid allegations on him about allegedly issuing anti-India statements during his trip to the UK.
On National Vaccination Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded all healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy and reaffirmed the commitment to building a healthy country.
His remarks came after a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who said that on National Vaccination Day, the entire nation salutes the hard work of frontline healthcare workers to ensure the vaccination of every child.
Compliments to all our healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2023
On National Vaccination Day we also recall India's strides in vaccinating people and reaffirm our commitment to building a healthy India. https://t.co/g2fYiIhojq
Tagging his tweet, PM Modi said, "Compliments to all our healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy. On National Vaccination Day we also recall India's strides in vaccinating people and reaffirm our commitment to building a healthy India."
Also tagging a tweet by the V O Chidambaranar Port Authority which said that this fiscal year, the port has handed 36.03 million tonnes of cargo, Modi said, "Good! India's port sector is growing rapidly and contributing to economic progress."
Responding to another tweet by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on 'Serang Sandhya' who has taken command of a ferry, PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Tribute to women power! New records of women in water, land and sky will prove to be milestones in building a developed India."
Sandhya, 44, became the first woman in Kerala to hold the title of boat master or serang.
Tagging a tweet by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar that policies of the central government to make the sugar industry self-sufficient in the country are not only impacting record sugarcane production, but also increasing rapidly in ethanol production, Modi said, "It is my wish that the sweetness of happiness continues to be added in the lives of farmer brothers and sisters. We are going to leave no stone unturned for their welfare."
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday listed out the achievements of the AAP government on its first anniversary and promised to accelerate the state's progress to turn it into 'Rangla Punjab'.
Mann said that his government will now "shift to the second gear of progress" and raise the standard of living of the poor. He also said the AAP government will start Schools of Eminence for students.
'आप' सरकार का 1 साल...पंजाबियों के साथ... https://t.co/nTBTUYMY6g— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2023
"Since we did so much work in the first year, we will now shift to the second gear of progress. Big industrialists are keen to invest in Punjab, they will set up their units and it will create jobs," the chief minister said in a video message.
"Our motive is not (to form) the next government. Generally, parties start looking at how their next government will be formed. We are saying people have made the government. Our priority is to take our next generation forward and raise the standard of living of the poor," Mann said.
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that many of the promises made to the people of Punjab have been fulfilled in the first year of his party's government in the state and other promises will be fulfilled in the coming years.
"On this day a year ago, the new hopes of the people of Punjab had taken oath. Punjab's hope on AAP has now become a trust," he tweeted in Hindi.
"Many promises made to the public have been fulfilled in this one year, some will be fulfilled in the coming years. We will fulfill each and every promise made to the people of Punjab in five years," Kejriwal said, adding, "We will make Rangla (vibrant) Punjab." In the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of the total 117 seats.
"Within one year, we gave 26,797 government jobs," Mann said, adding 87 per cent of the households in the state got zero electricity bills. He also said that a decision to regularise the services of 14,000 temporary employees in the education department and 14,000 in other departments has been taken.
Services of outsourced employees will also be regularised after removing "legal hurdles", he said.
Asserting that his government was working towards turning the state into a 'Rangla (vibrant) Punjab', Mann said, "If you have shown faith in me and then keep the faith. I will never break your faith." The chief minister said that his government will start a "very big campaign" against drugs.
A person has been detained by Mumbai police from Ulhasnagar in a matter pertaining to blackmailing and threatening Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis. The detained accused is being interrogated further, the Police said per ANI.
ED has issued a fresh summons to BRS leader K Kavitha to appear before the agency on March 20 for questioning in the Delhi liquor case. This comes after Kavitha skipped the ED summons on Thursday and instead sent her representative to the ED office.
In Kerala, Youth Congress workers protested against the Kerala government over the alleged attacks on their MLAs by CPI(M) MLAs and watch & ward staff. The police used water cannons to disperse protesters.
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress protest against Kerala government over alleged attack on their MLAs by CPI(M) MLAs and watch & ward staff. Police use water cannons to disperse protesters pic.twitter.com/tQ0qcbH5ls— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023
Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed near Mandala hills area of Arunachal Pradesh. Search operation for the pilots has started. More details awaited: Army sources
Nobel Committee Deputy leader Asle Toje said, "India’s intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using Nuclear weapons was very helpful. India didn’t speak in a loud voice, didn’t threaten anybody, they just made their position known in a friendly manner. We need more of that in International politics."
"PM Modi’s statement was an expression of hope... I think the signal from India is that this is not the way we solve disputes in the world today. I think he has a vast majority of the world’s population behind this in this statement," he said.
A delegation of National Conference and PDP along with Congress leaders will meet the Election Commission of India today over the demand for elections in Jammu & Kashmir. Former J&K CMs Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti along with Naseer Hussain and Pramod Tiwari will be part of the delegation.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan held the 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Vijayanagara.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM & BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Vijayanagara pic.twitter.com/sSJbLH43HX— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023
Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I didn’t speak anything anti-India (in London seminar). If they will allow I will speak inside the parliament." Notably, there is a huge uproar over Gandhi's UK speech wherein he questioned democracy and other institutions in India. The BJP has been demanding that the Wayanad MP apologise in Parliament.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Parliament. The Congress leader remained silent on the question of BJP's demand to tender an unconditional apology for this London speech.
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament, remains silent on the question of BJP's demand to tender an unconditional apology for this London speech pic.twitter.com/ksvV3pnyPP— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023
Trouble has mounted for Delhi former CyCM Manish Sisodia as CBI has registered another case against Manish Sisodia. The agency has filed a case in connection with the Feedback Unit case. According to the CBI preliminary inquiry report, the AAP formed the Feedback Unit (FBU) on September 29, 2015 after forming a government in the national capital. The FBU allegedly looked into the functioning of the political opponents.
In a big setback to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, the Delhi HC has asked the RJD leader to appear before the CBI in connection with the Land-for-jobs scam case. Notably, Yadav had moved to court seeking the quashing of the CBI summons. Now, the DyCM has to appear before teh agency on March 25 in Dlehi.