India News: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina To Inaugurate 1st Cross-border Pipeline On Mar 18

At least nine people were rescued and some more were feared trapped under the rubble after the roof of a cold storage building collapsed in Chandausi here on Thursday, an official said.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and district administration are carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Of the rescued, one is in critical condition, the DM said, adding efforts are on to trace the others. Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said 15-20 people were trapped under the rubble.

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने जिला प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ ही SDRF व NDRF की टीमों को मौके पर जाकर राहत कार्य संचालित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 16, 2023

SDM Chandausi, Ramkesh Dhama, said the roof of AR cold storage on Islam Nagar Road in Mai village collapsed in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue work.

"In view of the accident in the cold storage in Chandausi district of Sambhal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials, SDRF and NDRF teams to conduct immediate relief and rescue work by reaching the spot," the CM Office tweeted.

Chief Medical Officer Tarunam Raza told PTI that 15-20 ambulances and over half a dozen doctors are at the spot to help the injured. Oxygen cylinders have also been arranged.

Around six excavators have been pressed into service to clear the debris, officials said.

Sambhal is around 155 km from Delhi and over 350 km from the state capital Lucknow.

(PTI)