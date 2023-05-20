Quick links:
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that the people are disappointed over the announcements made by the CM after his first meeting.
He said, "There is a huge difference between the promises made by Congress and the announcements made by the CM after the first meeting. The people of Karnataka are disappointed by the announcements made by the CM. I don't think he has taken his decision sincerely."
#WATCH | There is a huge difference between the promises made by Congress and the announcements made by the CM after the first meeting. The people of Karnataka are disappointed by the announcements made by the CM. I don't think he has taken his decision sincerely: Former… pic.twitter.com/tV0VOPPl9x— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
We unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. We are committed to international cooperation and will work with our regional partners in a comprehensive and sustained manner to strengthen capability to prevent, detect and respond to threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, consistent with international law: Quad Leaders' Joint Statement
We unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. We are committed to international cooperation and will work with our regional partners in a comprehensive and sustained manner to strengthen capability… pic.twitter.com/89Efw3imTg— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
SIU (Special Investigation Unit) of Doda Police carried out raids at multiple locations in Gandoh area in Doda District of Jammu and Kashmir.
We have arrested a man from Goa who is accused in a loot case from a woman. The accused is well-educated. He has also committed fraud in Udaipur and Gurugram. He is booked in a total of 4 cases: Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport, Delhi
We have arrested a man from Goa who is accused in a loot case from a woman. The accused is well-educated. He has also committed fraud in Udaipur and Gurugram. He is booked in a total of 4 cases: Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport, Delhi pic.twitter.com/lgLgMY8Igp— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
PM Modi: We will be pleased to host QUAD Leaders Summit in 2024
Speaking at the Quad Leaders' Meeting in Hiroshima. https://t.co/ZKTSzXOPM5— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023
Delhi is Union Territory and not Arvind territory: BJP
#LIVE | Delhi is Union Territory, not Arvind territory: BJP slams Delhi CM #AAP #ArvindKejriwal— Republic (@republic) May 20, 2023
Tune in - https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/55lXFoF6Xc
The Ordinance is completely constitutional, and is made keeping in mind the importance of Delhi and its people: BJP on new Delhi Ordinance
The vacation bench is there, and if you have so much faith that this Ordinance is unconstitutional, then challenge it in SC: BJP challenges Kejriwal over Centre's Delhi Ordinance
#LIVE | The vacation bench is there, and if you have so much faith that this Ordinance is unconstitutional, then challenge it in SC: BJP challenges Kejriwal over Centre's #DelhiOrdinance #AAP #Kejriwal— Republic (@republic) May 20, 2023
Tune in - https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/9ML1wY67Cr
They were waiting for the Supreme Court to be closed for summer vacations. They waited because they know this ordinance is illegal. They know it will not stand in the court for 5 minutes. When SC opens on July 1, we will challenge it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the Centre's ordinance to create National Capital Civil Services Authority in Delhi.
#WATCH | They were waiting for the Supreme Court to be closed for summer vacations. They waited because they know this ordinance is illegal. They know it will not stand in the court for 5 minutes. When SC opens on July 1, we will challenge it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the… pic.twitter.com/o29Ygb7f7Q— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
The Centre is challenging the Supreme Court, Aam Aadmi Party is small fry in all of this: Arvind Kejriwal addresses press conference day after Centre's ordinance.
Why did the Centre wait till the courts went on holiday. Why did they not come up with the Ordinance apriori: Arvind Kejriwal after Centre's Ordinance.
#LIVE | Why did the Centre wait till the courts went on holiday. Why did they not come up with the Ordinance apriori: Arvind Kejriwal after Centre's Ordinance. #ArvindKejriwal #SupremeCourt #Delhi #DelhiCM #DelhiLG— Republic (@republic) May 20, 2023
Tune in to watch - https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/CT5owlLFTd
Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) at Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district.
#WATCH | Indian Navy and NCB seized drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore off a coast in Kerala. Drugs worth Rs 680 crore were seized during 10 years of the UPA government but now drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore have been seized which shows that surveillance has increased: Union Home Minister… pic.twitter.com/Ghrbw8oXsO— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
When I was in Parliament (during the UPA govt), I went to a bank where the manager informed me to deposit 500 denomination notes printed before 2005 as it would be demonetised. Govts take such decision. We have to follow the advice of RBI: Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on RBI scrapping circulation of Rs 2000 note
#WATCH | When I was in Parliament (during the UPA govt), I went to a bank where the manager informed me to deposit 500 denomination notes printed before 2005 as it would be demonetised. Govts take such decision. We have to follow the advice of RBI: Jharkhand Finance Minister… pic.twitter.com/73ByGZNIDA— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Earlier in April, CBI collected voice sample of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The agency, which has filed three closure reports so far, made the move after getting "fresh evidence" in the case. Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in the CGO Complex where his voice sample was collected by experts.
Bengaluru | Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan take oath as ministers in the newly-elected Karnataka Government. pic.twitter.com/MGGitd6kyk— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
#WATCH | Bengaluru: Nameplate of Siddaramaiah put up outside the CM's office in Vidhan Soudha after he took oath as the CM of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/oPGzXXY1He— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
"Last year, PM Modi and I had various meetings where PM suggested to increase organic farming in Assam. Recently, we have seen a documentary that there is so much potential hidden in our land, if we try to use it efficiently, we won’t need Urea, Nitrogen, or Phosphate. During our campaign, we had said that we would work to stop fertilizer jihad. Extensive usage of fertilizer will affect health"...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Bengaluru | Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George and MB Patil take oath as cabinet ministers in the newly-elected Karnataka Government. pic.twitter.com/vGHhl0louL— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
#WATCH | Karnataka swearing-in ceremony | Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar display a show of unity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/KxdvpWims1— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/OSGc7ck4tV— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
Many oppostion leaders shared stage during Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony. The leaders include:
Ashok Gahlot
Bhupedh Baghel
Sukhvinder Singh sukkhu
Nitish Kumar
Tejasvi Yadav
Kamal nath
Faruq Abdullah
Mehbooba Mufti
D Raja
Sitaram yechuri
MK Stalin
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/9VUBNNsuv2— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar share a light-hearted moment at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
Swearing-in ceremony to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/DwZXPMVzzl
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghell, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attends the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/u7pixp6KIh— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
Karnataka swearing-in ceremony | Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar welcomes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and other DMK leaders at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/TS3uVNcydI— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan attends the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/mrTmOo7vU4— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
Karnataka | Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Dr G Parameshwara and DK Suresh - party MP and brother of Deputy-CM designate DK Shivakumar at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
Priyank Kharge and Dr G Parameshwara are expected to take oath as… pic.twitter.com/AzBux4xFrV
#WATCH | Swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government to be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru shortly.— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
Latest visuals from the Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QdnGjTWLFJ
Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar arrives at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/Q1trvNFWhq— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
#WATCH | Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah leaves from his residence in Bengaluru for Sree Kanteerava Stadium.— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
Swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government will be held at the stadium shortly. pic.twitter.com/Q72zvSgiEF