Last Updated:

India News LIVE: India To Host Quad Leaders' Summit In 2024

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said that he will administer oath to chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on May 20. Congress sources confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony is going to be a mega event and chief ministers of eight states are going to be invited to the programme.

General News
 
| Written By
Piyush Gupta
India news LIVE: Karnataka swearing-in ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru
pointer
20:04 IST, May 20th 2023
'People disappointed by the announcements made by Karnataka CM', says BJP's Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that the people are disappointed over the announcements made by the CM after his first meeting.

He said, "There is a huge difference between the promises made by Congress and the announcements made by the CM after the first meeting. The people of Karnataka are disappointed by the announcements made by the CM. I don't think he has taken his decision sincerely."

 

pointer
19:19 IST, May 20th 2023
Quad leaders issue statement condemning 26/11 terror attack

We unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. We are committed to international cooperation and will work with our regional partners in a comprehensive and sustained manner to strengthen capability to prevent, detect and respond to threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, consistent with international law: Quad Leaders' Joint Statement 

pointer
18:47 IST, May 20th 2023
SIU of Doda Police carries out raids at multiple locations in Gandoh area

SIU (Special Investigation Unit) of Doda Police carried out raids at multiple locations in Gandoh area in Doda District of Jammu and Kashmir.

pointer
18:02 IST, May 20th 2023
We have arrested a man from Goa who is accused in a loot case from a woman: Deputy Commissioner of Police IGI Airport, Delhi

We have arrested a man from Goa who is accused in a loot case from a woman. The accused is well-educated. He has also committed fraud in Udaipur and Gurugram. He is booked in a total of 4 cases: Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport, Delhi

pointer
17:31 IST, May 20th 2023
India to host Quad leaders' summit in 2024

PM Modi: We will be pleased to host QUAD Leaders Summit in 2024

pointer
16:59 IST, May 20th 2023
Delhi is Union Territory and not Arvind territory: BJP

Delhi is Union Territory and not Arvind territory: BJP

pointer
16:59 IST, May 20th 2023
BJP briefs media after Kejriwal's press conference on Delhi Ordinance

The Ordinance is completely constitutional, and is made keeping in mind the importance of Delhi and its people: BJP on new Delhi Ordinance 

The vacation bench is there, and if you have so much faith that this Ordinance is unconstitutional, then challenge it in SC: BJP challenges Kejriwal over Centre's Delhi Ordinance

pointer
16:17 IST, May 20th 2023
When SC opens on July 1, we will challenge it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

They were waiting for the Supreme Court to be closed for summer vacations. They waited because they know this ordinance is illegal. They know it will not stand in the court for 5 minutes. When SC opens on July 1, we will challenge it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the Centre's ordinance to create National Capital Civil Services Authority in Delhi.

pointer
16:11 IST, May 20th 2023
Arvind Kejriwal speaks to media regarding Centre's ordinance granting powers to L-G

The Centre is challenging the Supreme Court, Aam Aadmi Party is small fry in all of this: Arvind Kejriwal addresses press conference day after Centre's ordinance.

pointer
16:11 IST, May 20th 2023
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks to media day after Centre passes ordinance granting powers to L-G

Why did the Centre wait till the courts went on holiday. Why did they not come up with the Ordinance apriori: Arvind Kejriwal after Centre's Ordinance.

pointer
16:02 IST, May 20th 2023
Amit Shah laid the cornerstone of permanent campus of National Academy of Coastal Policing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) at Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district. 

pointer
15:36 IST, May 20th 2023
Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on RBI scrapping circulation of Rs 2000 note

When I was in Parliament (during the UPA govt), I went to a bank where the manager informed me to deposit 500 denomination notes printed before 2005 as it would be demonetised. Govts take such decision. We have to follow the advice of RBI: Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on RBI scrapping circulation of Rs 2000 note

 

pointer
13:45 IST, May 20th 2023
CBI files chargesheet against Jagdish Tytler in 1984 riots case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Earlier in April, CBI collected voice sample of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The agency, which has filed three closure reports so far, made the move after getting "fresh evidence" in the case. Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in the CGO Complex where his voice sample was collected by experts. 

 

pointer
13:28 IST, May 20th 2023
Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge and other Congress leaders take oath as ministers in the newly-elected Karnataka Govt
pointer
13:23 IST, May 20th 2023
Nameplate of Siddaramaiah put up outside the CM's office in Vidhan Soudha
pointer
13:13 IST, May 20th 2023
We would work to stop fertilizer jihad: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Last year, PM Modi and I had various meetings where PM suggested to increase organic farming in Assam. Recently, we have seen a documentary that there is so much potential hidden in our land, if we try to use it efficiently, we won’t need Urea, Nitrogen, or Phosphate. During our campaign, we had said that we would work to stop fertilizer jihad. Extensive usage of fertilizer will affect health"...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

pointer
13:08 IST, May 20th 2023
Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George and MB Patil take oath as cabinet ministers
pointer
12:57 IST, May 20th 2023
Karnataka CM and Dy CM display a show of unity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
pointer
12:51 IST, May 20th 2023
DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru
pointer
12:50 IST, May 20th 2023
Opposition leaders share stage during Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony

Many oppostion leaders shared stage during Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony. The leaders include: 

Ashok Gahlot
Bhupedh Baghel
Sukhvinder Singh sukkhu
Nitish Kumar
Tejasvi Yadav
Kamal nath
Faruq Abdullah
Mehbooba Mufti
D Raja
Sitaram yechuri
MK Stalin

pointer
12:47 IST, May 20th 2023
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru
pointer
12:32 IST, May 20th 2023
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and DK Shivakumar share a light-hearted moment
pointer
12:30 IST, May 20th 2023
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chattisgarh CM, Himachal Pradesh CM attend the swearing-in ceremony

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghell, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru.

pointer
12:23 IST, May 20th 2023
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attends the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru
pointer
12:15 IST, May 20th 2023
Karnataka Dy CM-designate welcomes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
pointer
12:14 IST, May 20th 2023
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan attends the swearing-in ceremony
pointer
12:09 IST, May 20th 2023
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge arrives at Sree Kanteerava Stadium
pointer
11:56 IST, May 20th 2023
Swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka leaders to be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium
pointer
11:54 IST, May 20th 2023
Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar arrives at Sree Kanteerava Stadium
pointer
11:43 IST, May 20th 2023
Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah leaves from his residence in Bengaluru
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND