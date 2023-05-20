Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that the people are disappointed over the announcements made by the CM after his first meeting.

He said, "There is a huge difference between the promises made by Congress and the announcements made by the CM after the first meeting. The people of Karnataka are disappointed by the announcements made by the CM. I don't think he has taken his decision sincerely."