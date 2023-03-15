Last Updated:

India News: Former Maha Health Min Deepak Sawant Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

In another setback for Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant on Wednesday joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

22:34 IST, March 15th 2023
TSPSC exam cancelled

TSPSC has decided to cancel the examination held on March 5, 2023, in view of the paper leak. The fresh date for conducting the examination will be announced later.

 

22:15 IST, March 15th 2023
Five judicial officers appointed as judges of Gujarat HC

Five judicial officers were on Wednesday elevated as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry,

Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi have been appointed as judges in that order of seniority. 

20:01 IST, March 15th 2023
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to 21

President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to 21, 2023. On March 16, 2023, the President will visit INS Vikrant and present the President’s Colour to INS Dronacharya in Kochi. On March 17, 2023, the President will visit Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kollam: President's Secretariat

On March 18, the President will pay tributes at Vivekananda Smarak and the statue of Thiruvalluvar and visit the Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari. On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Kavaratti. On March 19, 2023, the President will interact with members of Self Help Groups at Kavaratti.

18:41 IST, March 15th 2023
In another setback for Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant on Wednesday joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

18:25 IST, March 15th 2023
Firing incident reported in Navi Mumbai

An incident of firing was reported in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday in which a person driving a white car was targeted. The person is reported to be dead, according to sources.

17:59 IST, March 15th 2023
Delhi: Fire breaks out at top floor of building in Rohini Sector 17

A fire broke out at Cyber Crime Police Station in Rohini Sector 17, Delhi on Wednesday. A call about the fire was received at around 3 pm. 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire broke out on the top floor of the building.

17:06 IST, March 15th 2023
They don't have faith in SC, says BJP on Oppn march over Adani issue

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Opposition parties for carrying out a march over Adani issue. BJP spokesperson RP Singh said, "Opposition does not have faith in Supreme Court. They don't have faith in democracy."

16:08 IST, March 15th 2023
Sensex falls 344 pts, Nifty slides below 17,000 mark in 5th day of losses

Benchmark BSE Sensex trimmed all its early gains to close down by 344 points at a five-month low on Wednesday due to heavy selling in banking, financial and telecom stocks as lingering concerns over banks' health and high inflation dented sentiments.
 

15:44 IST, March 15th 2023
No compromise in PM's security will be tolerated: Punjab CM

On Centre seeking action taken report from Punjab on PM Modi's security breach, CM Bhagwant Mann said, "No compromise in PM's security will be tolerated and the protocol should be followed. Whatever report I will get, will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs."

15:31 IST, March 15th 2023
Shiv Sena symbol issue: EC files reply in SC on plea challenging its decision

Election Commission on Wednesday filed a reply in Supreme Court on a plea challenging EC's decision allotting the Shiv Sena symbol to Eknath Shinde's camp. The poll body justified its decision to allot the symbol to the Shinde camp and said it was a well-reasoned order and covers all the issues raised by the Uddhav camp.

The Election Commission stated it has passed the order in a quasi-judicial capacity.

15:15 IST, March 15th 2023
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva's residence and car attacked

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva's residence and car were attacked on Wednesday morning. Based on the footage of CCTV, police have launched an investigation, said Deputy Police Commissioner, Trichy South.

15:11 IST, March 15th 2023
Maharashtra: Pakistani national held for staying in Pune with forged documents

A 22-year-old Pakistani national, whose mother is an Indian, has been arrested for illegally staying in Maharashtra's Pune city with the help of forged documents, an official said on Wednesday.

The Khadak police have booked Mohammad Amaan Ansari, whose father is a Pakistani citizen, for cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code as well as under provisions of the Foreigners Act and Passports Act.
 

14:33 IST, March 15th 2023
Congress MLAs tear and throw papers in Uttarakhand Assembly; BJP shares video

In shameful scenes emerging from Uttarakhand Assembly, BJP on Monday shared a video alleging that Congress MLAs tore papers and flung them in Assembly. 

14:28 IST, March 15th 2023
Over Rs 115 crore revenue earned in 2021-22 from CISF deployment for private industrial undertakings: Centre

According to MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, as per the CISF Act, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is deployed for security duties of private industrial undertakings at the request and cost of the management on the basis of threat assessment. "Revenue earned and credited to the Consolidated Fund of India on account of deployment of CISF on security services for private sector undertakings during 2019-20 is Rs 98.90 cr, during 2020-21 is Rs 1,11,54,96,912, during 2021-22 is Rs 1,15,21,69,545," he said.

 

14:16 IST, March 15th 2023
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus

Immediately after proceeding started again at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha, sloganeering erupted in the Upper House, prompting the Chair to adjourn that house till Thursday 11 am. Lok Sabha was also adjourned after the ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's UK speech till Thursday 11 am.

13:57 IST, March 15th 2023
Kerala LoP VD Satheesan alleges Congress MLAs attacked by CPIM MLAs

Speaking to the media, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly VD Satheesan said, "CM is not ready to answer any questions. Therefore, we boycotted the Assembly & were holding protests outside the office of the Speaker but our MLAs including women were attacked by ruling party MLAs & staff of ministers... They (CPIM) appointed a 10-member team to disrupt my speech in the Kerala Assembly session. CM Pinarayi Vijayan is imitating PM. What is happening in the Parliament, the same is happening in Kerala Assembly."

13:40 IST, March 15th 2023
Delhi government extends 'Old Excise policy' for six months

Delhi government has extended the 'Old Excise policy' for the next six months and has asked officials to prepare a new excise policy soon. There will be 5 dry days during these 6 months on Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, Eid al-Fitr & Eid al-Adha.

13:24 IST, March 15th 2023
Oppn ends march after section 144 imposed, heads to Parliament

The protest march of the Opposition parties has been called off after section 144 imposed in the area. The Opposition leaders are now heading back to Parliament.

13:16 IST, March 15th 2023
NCP, TMC skip Oppn's protest march

Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Mamata Banerjee's TMC are not participating in the protesting march by the Opposition MPs from Parliament to ED Office in Delhi.

 

13:13 IST, March 15th 2023
'We are going to meet ED Director to submit a memorandum into Adani scam': Mallikarjun Kharge

Speaking to the media over Opposition's protest march, "All of us are going to meet the Director ED to submit a memorandum into Adani's scam. But the Govt is not letting us anywhere near Vijay Chowk, they have stopped us. There is a scam of lakhs of Rupees, LIC, SBI & other banks are destroyed."

"Govt is giving money to one man to purchase govt properties. PM is encouraging someone who had less assets earlier but now expanded to Rs 13 Lakhs Crores worth of assets. How did it happen? Who is responsible? Who is giving the money? There should be an inquiry. What is the relation b/w PM Modi & Adani?... We all MPs from 17-18 political parties are here & we want to know how Adani made Lakhs and Crores of rupees within 2.5 years. They have stopped us here. We are 200 and there are 2000 Police personnel here, so they want to suppress our voices."

12:51 IST, March 15th 2023
Opposition showdown continues; begins protest march from the Parliament to the ED office.

Several Opposition leaders of the 18 parties including that of Congress, AAP and Left, have begun their protest march from the Parliament to the ED office to submit a memorandum over the Adani issue. Heavy security has been deployed.

 

12:41 IST, March 15th 2023
Bihar: RJD & BJP MLAs enter into a scuffle at state assembly

A scuffle broke out between RJD & BJP MLAs at the state assembly after an RJD MLA offered the BJP MLAs sweets following the bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharati in a land-for-job case.

Reacting to the scuffle, Bihar LoP and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "All of us (BJP MLAs) were here and we left them (RJD) the space inside. But they are indulging in goondaism after coming outside. On the pretext of offering laddus, they are jostling & throwing things. RJD MLAs disturbed us. I will go to the Governor."

12:23 IST, March 15th 2023
Puducherry: Schools to remain shut from March 16-26 in wake of spread of H3N2 virus

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam said, "All schools in Puducherry to remain closed from 16th to 26th March in the wake of the spread of H3N2 virus."

12:21 IST, March 15th 2023
Maharashtra: Ex-Minister Anil Parab's aide sent to 14 days judicial custody

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's business partner-- Sadanand Kadam has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the PMLA court. Notably, ED had sought his custody citing to interrogate Kadam & former SDO Jairam Deshpande in front of each other.

12:18 IST, March 15th 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Boy fell into 60-feet deep borewell in Vidisha, rescued

Lokesh, the boy, who fell into a 60 feet deep borewell on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha has now been rescued. The boy was stuck at a depth of 43 feet. Details awaited. 

 

11:55 IST, March 15th 2023
Karnataka: Former minister and BJP MLC R Shankar raided in Haveri

The Income Tax department's officials raided the residence of former minister and BJP MLC R Shankar in Karnataka's Haveri. According to sources, items worth  Rs 30-40 lakhs which were meant to be distributed among voters, were seized during the raid.

11:28 IST, March 15th 2023
Land-for-jobs scam case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi & Misa Bharati granted bail

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and their daughter RJD leader Misa Bharti in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case.

11:18 IST, March 15th 2023
Tamil Nadu: Forest fire breaks out near Kodaikanal hills in Dindigul district

A forest fire has broke out near Kodaikanal hills in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. In the visuals, a huge cloud of smoke can be seen due to the forest fire.

 

11:09 IST, March 15th 2023
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus

The proceeding of the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's UK speech. 

 

11:05 IST, March 15th 2023
Big setback to K Kavitha as SC refuses to stay ED summons

BRS MLC K Kavitha moved to the Supreme Court, demanding to stay the summons of ED to appear on Thursday. The apex court, however, refused to stay the interrogation for the time being. Notably, Kavita has demanded that on the pretext of being a woman, she should be interrogated at home and not at the ED office. The top court said that it will hear the matter on March 24.

 

