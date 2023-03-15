India News: Former Maha Health Min Deepak Sawant Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Speaking to the media over Opposition's protest march, "All of us are going to meet the Director ED to submit a memorandum into Adani's scam. But the Govt is not letting us anywhere near Vijay Chowk, they have stopped us. There is a scam of lakhs of Rupees, LIC, SBI & other banks are destroyed."

"Govt is giving money to one man to purchase govt properties. PM is encouraging someone who had less assets earlier but now expanded to Rs 13 Lakhs Crores worth of assets. How did it happen? Who is responsible? Who is giving the money? There should be an inquiry. What is the relation b/w PM Modi & Adani?... We all MPs from 17-18 political parties are here & we want to know how Adani made Lakhs and Crores of rupees within 2.5 years. They have stopped us here. We are 200 and there are 2000 Police personnel here, so they want to suppress our voices."