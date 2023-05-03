Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Sharad Pawar Reaches YB Chavan Centre; Supriya Sule, Praful Patel Present

Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar leaves his residence soon after the key meeting of party leaders took place. Pawar on Tuesday, April 2, announced his decision to resign from the post of NCP president.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
India News

Image: PTI

10:44 IST, May 3rd 2023
Meeting underway between Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel

Sources have informed that a closed door meeting is currently underway between Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel at the YB Chavan Centre. 

10:42 IST, May 3rd 2023
ED launches searches in Kerala against Mannapuram Finance Limited group

ED on Wednesday launched search operations in Thrissur, Kerala to probe the allegations of illegal collection of deposits of more than Rs 150 crores from the public without RBI approval. 

Probing large-scale cash transactions without following KYC norms.

10:37 IST, May 3rd 2023
Bajrang Dal in Bengaluru stages protest against Congress manifesto

After the Congress party in its manifesto promised to ban the Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal in Karnataka following its win in the Assembly polls, the Vijayanagar district unit of the group in Bengaluru is staging a protest against the grand old party. 

 

10:34 IST, May 3rd 2023
Sharad Pawar reaches YB Chavan Centre; Supriya Sule, Praful Patel present

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar reached YB Chavan Centre on Wednesday after key meeting of the party leaders took place at his residence. Supriya Sule and Praful Patel have also reached. Pawar is likely to meet district chiefs and other NCP leaders.

10:24 IST, May 3rd 2023
NCP MLA Rajendra Singne Buldhana meets Sharad Pawar, asks him to reconsider his resignation decision

Revealing details about the meeting of NCP at Sharad Pawar's residence, party MLA Rajendra Singne Buldhana said, "Some NCP leaders of my area gave their resignation. I met Sharad Pawar today and have aked him to reconsider his decision." 

10:19 IST, May 3rd 2023
Sharad Pawar leaves for YB Chavan Centre as key NCP meet concludes

Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar leaves his residence soon after the key meeting of party leaders took place. Pawar on Tuesday, April 2, announced his decision to resign from the post of NCP president.

According to sources, he will meet district chiefs and other NCP leaders in the YB Chavan Centre. 

 

 

10:11 IST, May 3rd 2023
NCP meet underway at Sharad Pawar's residence; Ajit, Supiya Sule present

A day after senior leader Sharad Pawar resigned as NCP chief, party leaders are holding a key meet at the former party president's residence. According to sources, Ajit Pawar and Supiya Sule are also present in the meet. 

10:04 IST, May 3rd 2023
Dharashiv NCP leaders resign after Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief

As Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down from the post of NCP chief, NCP leaders from Dharashiv handed their resignations asking Pawar to reconsider his announcement. 

09:54 IST, May 3rd 2023
Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Light rain and thundershowers are likely in Delhi on Wednesday and the city's maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

09:43 IST, May 3rd 2023
Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan moves SC seeking arrest warrant against him

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has moved to the Supreme Court against him, challenging the Calcutta High Court order, which quashed her plea seeking to remove the stay on the arrest warrant against her husband issued by a local court. Read more

09:36 IST, May 3rd 2023
Old bridge over the Bahuda River in Andhra's Srikakulam district collapses

An old bridge built over the Bahuda River near Ichhapuram in Srikakulam district collapsed when a stone lorry weighing 70 tons was passing from there. There was no loss of life in the bridge collapse incident, traffic is disrupted. More details awaited

09:26 IST, May 3rd 2023
NCP leaders to meet at Silver Oak

After Sharad Pawar's resignation as NCP chief, senior leaders of his party will meet at Silver Oak (Pawar's residence in Mumbai). According to sources, leaders including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Praful Patel, Jitendra Awhad, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse Patel will be present in the key meet. 

08:48 IST, May 3rd 2023
West Bengal: BJP calls for 12 hours strike in Midnapore

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called out for a 12-hour strike in Midnapore district over alleged killing of a party worker. The strike will only be effective in the Midnapore district, a party leader asserted. It comes after the state witnessed a killing of a BJP worker on May 1, days before the Panchayat Polls. The saffron party has alleged the ruling TMC for kidnapping and killing the BJP Booth President Bijay Krishan Bhuniya. 

08:37 IST, May 3rd 2023
P&W's releases statement after Go First airlines files bankruptcy

"Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers. Pratt & Whitney is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further," P&W's statement on Go First airlines read. 

The aerospace company's statemnet came after Indian airline Go First filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, April 2, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

08:33 IST, May 3rd 2023
Red alert sounded on all Army installations on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

According to sources, red alert has been sounded on all Army installations on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The alert was sounded after an input was received regarding terror attack on Indian Army installations.

Schools inside Indian Army installations closed citing security reasons for the day. All Army installations in Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Pathankot are on the highest level of alertness.

08:33 IST, May 3rd 2023
Delhi Police raids over 20 locations in Delhi and Haryana connected to criminal gang

Dwarka District Police is conducting early morning raids and searches at over 20 locations in Delhi and Haryana over persons connected to a criminal gang. Weapons, cash and illegal substances have been recovered from various places and some people have been detained. Further details awaited. 

According to DCP Dwarka M Harshawardhan, the Police have raided the hideouts of gangsters and their associates sitting abroad. Raids have been conducted at some locations in Delhi including Sonipat and Jhajjar. 

He further informed that about 20 lakhs have been recovered from a place in Delhi, apart from this weapons have been recovered from Jhajjar and other places in Haryana. 

 

08:33 IST, May 3rd 2023
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asks members to not disrupt proceedings in 'coordinated & pre-planned' manner

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that members of Parliament should not disrupt proceedings in a "coordinated and pre-planned" manner as it gives wrong impression that public representatives are wasting precious time of the House.

08:08 IST, May 3rd 2023
Low-pressure area likely to develop in Bay of Bengal on May 6, predicts IMD

A low pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal next week, giving rise to the first cyclone of 2023. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6.

08:00 IST, May 3rd 2023
Kedarnath Yatra halted for May 3, Orange alert issued

Kedarnath Yatra has been halted for May 3 due to constant snowfall. In view of the constant snowfall, an orange alert has been issued in the region. 

"Due to bad weather and snowfall in Kedarnath, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been stopped till May 3," Mayur Dixit, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) said.

07:49 IST, May 3rd 2023
BJP's Dilip Ghosh hints at big change in Maharashtra politics; 'NCP's survival in jeopardy'

Responding to Sharad Pawar's retirement,  BJP National vice president Dilip Ghosh said, "NCP’s survival is in jeopardy, Sharad Pawar is losing his power. There is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics." 

07:49 IST, May 3rd 2023
Sudan Crisis: 231 passengers evacuated

The 12th outbound flight departed from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Wednesday. At least 231 passengers are headed to Mumbai.   

07:49 IST, May 3rd 2023
Devotees throng Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

A large number of devotees thronged Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on the 11th day of the annual ‘Chithirai’ festival. 

