India News LIVE: Sharad Pawar Reaches YB Chavan Centre; Supriya Sule, Praful Patel Present

Image: PTI
Sources have informed that a closed door meeting is currently underway between Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel at the YB Chavan Centre.
ED on Wednesday launched search operations in Thrissur, Kerala to probe the allegations of illegal collection of deposits of more than Rs 150 crores from the public without RBI approval.
Probing large-scale cash transactions without following KYC norms.
After the Congress party in its manifesto promised to ban the Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal in Karnataka following its win in the Assembly polls, the Vijayanagar district unit of the group in Bengaluru is staging a protest against the grand old party.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar reached YB Chavan Centre on Wednesday after key meeting of the party leaders took place at his residence. Supriya Sule and Praful Patel have also reached. Pawar is likely to meet district chiefs and other NCP leaders.
Revealing details about the meeting of NCP at Sharad Pawar's residence, party MLA Rajendra Singne Buldhana said, "Some NCP leaders of my area gave their resignation. I met Sharad Pawar today and have aked him to reconsider his decision."
Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar leaves his residence soon after the key meeting of party leaders took place. Pawar on Tuesday, April 2, announced his decision to resign from the post of NCP president.
According to sources, he will meet district chiefs and other NCP leaders in the YB Chavan Centre.
#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence.— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
Sharad Pawar announced yesterday that he has decided to resign from the post of NCP president. pic.twitter.com/92ltFnWcpb
A day after senior leader Sharad Pawar resigned as NCP chief, party leaders are holding a key meet at the former party president's residence. According to sources, Ajit Pawar and Supiya Sule are also present in the meet.
#LIVE | NCP senior leaders to hold key meet as Sharad Pawar steps down from NCP president post. Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel and other leaders of NCP will be present in the meeting.#NCP #SharadPawar#PawarRetires#SupriyaSule #AjitPawar https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L pic.twitter.com/4QWhrAyhYt— Republic (@republic) May 3, 2023
As Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down from the post of NCP chief, NCP leaders from Dharashiv handed their resignations asking Pawar to reconsider his announcement.
Light rain and thundershowers are likely in Delhi on Wednesday and the city's maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has moved to the Supreme Court against him, challenging the Calcutta High Court order, which quashed her plea seeking to remove the stay on the arrest warrant against her husband issued by a local court. Read more
An old bridge built over the Bahuda River near Ichhapuram in Srikakulam district collapsed when a stone lorry weighing 70 tons was passing from there. There was no loss of life in the bridge collapse incident, traffic is disrupted. More details awaited
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: An old bridge built over the Bahuda River near Ichhapuram in Srikakulam district collapsed when a stone lorry weighing 70 tons was passing from there. There was no loss of life in the bridge collapse incident, traffic is disrupted. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ad2WNFeQKG— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
After Sharad Pawar's resignation as NCP chief, senior leaders of his party will meet at Silver Oak (Pawar's residence in Mumbai). According to sources, leaders including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Praful Patel, Jitendra Awhad, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse Patel will be present in the key meet.
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called out for a 12-hour strike in Midnapore district over alleged killing of a party worker. The strike will only be effective in the Midnapore district, a party leader asserted. It comes after the state witnessed a killing of a BJP worker on May 1, days before the Panchayat Polls. The saffron party has alleged the ruling TMC for kidnapping and killing the BJP Booth President Bijay Krishan Bhuniya.
"Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers. Pratt & Whitney is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further," P&W's statement on Go First airlines read.
The aerospace company's statemnet came after Indian airline Go First filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, April 2, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.
According to sources, red alert has been sounded on all Army installations on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The alert was sounded after an input was received regarding terror attack on Indian Army installations.
Schools inside Indian Army installations closed citing security reasons for the day. All Army installations in Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Pathankot are on the highest level of alertness.
Dwarka District Police is conducting early morning raids and searches at over 20 locations in Delhi and Haryana over persons connected to a criminal gang. Weapons, cash and illegal substances have been recovered from various places and some people have been detained. Further details awaited.
According to DCP Dwarka M Harshawardhan, the Police have raided the hideouts of gangsters and their associates sitting abroad. Raids have been conducted at some locations in Delhi including Sonipat and Jhajjar.
He further informed that about 20 lakhs have been recovered from a place in Delhi, apart from this weapons have been recovered from Jhajjar and other places in Haryana.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that members of Parliament should not disrupt proceedings in a "coordinated and pre-planned" manner as it gives wrong impression that public representatives are wasting precious time of the House.
A low pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal next week, giving rise to the first cyclone of 2023. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6.
May 2, 2023
Kedarnath Yatra has been halted for May 3 due to constant snowfall. In view of the constant snowfall, an orange alert has been issued in the region.
"Due to bad weather and snowfall in Kedarnath, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been stopped till May 3," Mayur Dixit, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) said.
Responding to Sharad Pawar's retirement, BJP National vice president Dilip Ghosh said, "NCP’s survival is in jeopardy, Sharad Pawar is losing his power. There is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics."
The 12th outbound flight departed from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Wednesday. At least 231 passengers are headed to Mumbai.
"12th outbound flight departs from Jeddah. 231 passengers are heading to Mumbai", tweets MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi#OperationKaveri— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
(Pic credits - Arindam Bagchi's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/7BZhNeMqGt
A large number of devotees thronged Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on the 11th day of the annual ‘Chithirai’ festival.
#WATCH | A large number of devotees thronged Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on the 11th day of the annual ‘Chithirai’ festival pic.twitter.com/WjpAPO5d8e— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023