India News LIVE | India-China Border Stable: Chinese FM Qin To Jaishankar On SCO Sidelines

Union minister Anurag Thakur slammed America's leading daily "The New York Times" after the latter's chairman AG Sulzberger claimed that journalists are treated as terrorists in India. He furtehr lambasted at the American daily and said that some media houses are running a smear campaign against India as they are unable to digest the "global rise" of the country.

Unable to digest the global rise of India and its turning into an economic powerhouse, certain old world media houses have been running a systematic smear campaign against India.



NYT, which has carved a niche for itself for writing fact-free and fabricated anti-India stories,… pic.twitter.com/VcSkm1JuBL — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 4, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, while speaking at a UNESCO event on World Press Day, Sulzberger stated that newsrooms in India have been raided and journalists have been treated like terrorists.