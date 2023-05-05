India News LIVE | India-China Border Stable: Chinese FM Qin To Jaishankar On SCO Sidelines

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar
Union minister Anurag Thakur slammed America's leading daily "The New York Times" after the latter's chairman AG Sulzberger claimed that journalists are treated as terrorists in India. He furtehr lambasted at the American daily and said that some media houses are running a smear campaign against India as they are unable to digest the "global rise" of the country.
Unable to digest the global rise of India and its turning into an economic powerhouse, certain old world media houses have been running a systematic smear campaign against India.— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 4, 2023
NYT, which has carved a niche for itself for writing fact-free and fabricated anti-India stories,… pic.twitter.com/VcSkm1JuBL
Earlier on Wednesday, while speaking at a UNESCO event on World Press Day, Sulzberger stated that newsrooms in India have been raided and journalists have been treated like terrorists. Read more
"I have not watched the film, those who’re responsible for maintaining peace and law & order must look into this. If there are love jihad incidents in Kerala, it's the state government’s responsibility to take steps against it. I don’t want to comment on the allegations that 'The Kerala Story' is a propaganda movie," Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, May 4, on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers meet and reiterated that the situation at the India-China border is generally stable. He further stated that both sides should consolidate the present achievements and strictly abide by the relevant agreements while pushing for further cooling and easing of the conditions for sustainable peace and tranquillity at the frontier.
Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang where the two sides held a “detailed” discussion on the Ladakh border row and the need to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas.
A huge crowd of devotees witnessed Lord Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai River, as part of the Chithirai festival, in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A huge crowd of devotees witness Lord Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai River, as part of the Chithirai festival, in Madurai pic.twitter.com/MkPHts443H— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023
Amid the ongoing Manipur violence, the Indian Army urged the citizens to rely only on content available on official and verified sources. The security forces further asked people to not believe the fake videos doing rounds on the internet.
“Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only,” tweeted Spear Corps of Indian Army.
#Manipur Update— SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 4, 2023
Fake Videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only@adgpi@easterncomd pic.twitter.com/Y58eROsZRM