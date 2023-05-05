Last Updated:

India News LIVE | India-China Border Stable: Chinese FM Qin To Jaishankar On SCO Sidelines

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, May 4, on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers meet and reiterated that the situation at the India-China border is generally stable.

Mahima Joshi
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

07:29 IST, May 5th 2023
Anurag Thakur slams NYT for 'fact-free' & fabricated anti-India stories; names it 'New Distort Times'

Union minister Anurag Thakur slammed America's leading daily "The New York Times" after the latter's chairman AG Sulzberger claimed that journalists are treated as terrorists in India. He furtehr lambasted at the American daily and said that some media houses are running a smear campaign against India as they are unable to digest the "global rise" of the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, while speaking at a UNESCO event on World Press Day, Sulzberger stated that newsrooms in India have been raided and journalists have been treated like terrorists. Read more 

07:07 IST, May 5th 2023
Kerala govt should take steps if 'love jihad' occurring in state: Guv Arif Mohammed Khan

"I have not watched the film, those who’re responsible for maintaining peace and law & order must look into this. If there are love jihad incidents in Kerala, it's the state government’s responsibility to take steps against it. I don’t want to comment on the allegations that 'The Kerala Story' is a propaganda movie," Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. 

07:02 IST, May 5th 2023
India-China border stable, both sides should push for its further cooling; Chinese FM Qin to Jaishankar

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, May 4, on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers meet and reiterated that the situation at the India-China border is generally stable. He further stated that both sides should consolidate the present achievements and strictly abide by the relevant agreements while pushing for further cooling and easing of the conditions for sustainable peace and tranquillity at the frontier. 

Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang where the two sides held a “detailed” discussion on the Ladakh border row and the need to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas.

 

06:53 IST, May 5th 2023
Tamil Nadu: Devotees witness Lord Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai River

A huge crowd of devotees witnessed Lord Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai River, as part of the Chithirai festival, in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. 

06:49 IST, May 5th 2023
Manipur violence: Indian Army issues alert amid circulation of fake videos online

Amid the ongoing Manipur violence, the Indian Army urged the citizens to rely only on content available on official and verified sources. The security forces further asked people to not believe the fake videos doing rounds on the internet. 

“Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only,” tweeted Spear Corps of Indian Army.

 

 

