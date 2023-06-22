India News LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Patna Oppn Meet

Quick links:
File Picture | Image: PTI
Delhi | Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained 4 persons under Section 50(1)(c) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody. The 4 detained persons were handed over to Forest Officials for arrest and further investigations… pic.twitter.com/SFH9VrgGjy— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan today witnessed live conduct of an IAF operational exercise onboard an IAF aircraft. On completion of the exercise, he along with DG Air Operations Air Marshal Surat Singh visited the Gwalior airbase & emphasised jointness, integration, transformation & self-reliance: Defence officials
#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Patna Circuit House— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
CM Mamata Banerjee is in Patna to attend the Opposition meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DRRZpCaDhh
Criminals opened fire on four people in a safari vehicle, 2 died on the spot & 2 people were injured. Anil Singh and one of his accomplices died of bullet injuries, Anil Singh was a criminal and had many police cases registered against him. The police reached the spot, the dead body was sent for postmortem and the injured were sent to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital Laheriasarai. Raids started around the blockade to arrest the culprit: SSP Darbhanga
#WATCH | National anthems of India and the US played at the White House in the presence of PM Modi and US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/YzeLYvbyyH— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
PM Modi arrived at the White House for the grand ceremonial state welcome. He was greeted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Before his arrival, he took to Twitter and wrote, " Looking forward to today’s talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations."
#WATCH | Delhi | Central Industrial Security Force on Wednesday recovered 1597 gms of gold in paste form worth Rs 93 lakh from a passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The passenger was later identified as Karibil Haque, an Indian national, who arrived from Dubai by… pic.twitter.com/LwYDDLV83k— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
On June 21, 2023, BSF jawans received information from reliable sources that a group of passengers was carrying a huge quantity of cosmetic items and clothes in Bangladesh through Maitri Express train. As soon as the information was received, the jawans informed the RPF staff present at Gede railway station. After this, a squad of BSF jawans immediately reached the railway station Gede.
As soon as Maitri Express train stopped at the Gede station, BSF troops along with RPF staff identified the suspicious persons and interrogated them. During enquiry, the passengers could not show any valid documents of the baggage brought with them. Thereafter, the jawans immediately arrested 15 passengers.
#WATCH | Bihar | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrive at Patna Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
They are in the city to attend the Joint Opposition meeting scheduled for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mBb1cPS9Ld
On June 3, the Pilot in Command (PIC) of Air India flight AI-458 (Chandigarh – Leh) allowed an unauthorised person into the cockpit during departure. The First officer did not raise any concern about the unauthorised entry. Based on DGCA's investigation the following actions have been taken; (1) the pilot license of the PIC has been suspended for a period of one year & (2) The pilot License of the First Officer has been suspended for a period of one month for not being assertive in preventing and non-reporting of the violation: DGCA
#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives at Patna circuit house to meet West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee ahead of Joint Opposition meeting pic.twitter.com/RiEdWllyNq— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
"In the last 1 year, there has been a 10% increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as he shared mid-day meal with students in a school in Addabarie Tea Estate.
Ahead of solidarity meeting of opposition parties in Patna tomorrow, many different posters are being seen and yet again a new poster has been put up near the Income Tax square of Patna in which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is shown as Ravan and other leaders of the opposition as the ten heads of Ravan, in which Prime Minister Modi has been shown as Lord Ram.
#WATCH | BJP National President JP Nadda arrives at Jharsuguda airport for his two-day visit to Odisha. pic.twitter.com/1s27Kbt9uH— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
State Investigation Unit of Police has attached the residential house of a LeT terrorist associate in the Subhanpora Bijbhera area of the Anantnag district.
A body of a baby wrapped in a plastic cover was found in the Saradhi housing society grounds today morning. The body is in an unidentifiable condition. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway: Ravi Kumar, Inspector, Borabanda Police Station
ED has summoned IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal to appear today for questioning in connection with the alleged Covid scam case.
Earlier, ED officials reached the Purchase Department office of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Byculla for examination of some contract-related, Covid centre allotment and purchase documents.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorm across Chennai city. pic.twitter.com/AZhz4o44dA— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
According to sources, the ED team arrived to collect papers related to the alleged scam at the Covid Care Centre.
According to sources, Dr. Haridas Rathore, the Medical Officer at BMC and the Coordinating Officer at the time, was in charge of the oxygen supply.
Apart from that, Ramakant Biradar was the Additional Commissioner of the BMC.
The ED authorities have visited and verified all of these departments, as well as the procurement of BMC by these departments.
The ED authorities wanted to study the papers linked to the fraud, which is why they desired to analyse the documents in the purchase department with the assistance of BMC's purchase department personnel.
According to reports, it is a part of an ongoing investigation.
“This is a historic agreement made possible by our longstanding partnership with India and HAL,” said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE and CEO of GE Aerospace. “We are proud to play a role in advancing President Biden and Prime Minister Modi’s vision of closer coordination between the two nations. Our F414 engines are unmatched and will offer important economic and national security benefits for both countries as we help our customers produce the highest quality engines to meet the needs of their military fleet.”
GE Aerospace announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force, a major milestone amidst Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the United States and a key element in strengthening defense cooperation between the two countries.
Responding on the reports of raids on industrialist Ajay Kumar Singh in Begusarai, Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, "Some officials are raiding the residence of one of my close associates in Begusarai. He pays the highest tax, I don't know why officials have been sent there."
Notably, the development came just a day ahead of the crucial Opposition meet, scheduled for June 23.
"PWD's encroachment program to remove the railing of a temple was scheduled for Wednesday. We provided them assistance and the railing has been removed. Law and order situation is normal, " said Amrutha Guguloth, DCP East Delhi.
#WATCH | PWD's encroachment program to remove the railing of a temple was scheduled here today. We have provided them assistance and the railing has been removed. Law and order situation is normal: Amrutha Guguloth, DCP East Delhi pic.twitter.com/F9Obxu1mIp— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
A scuffle broke out between locals and police against the authorities' move to remove a portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali. Several protesters have also been detained by the police.
Writing a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said that he won't be able to participate in Opposition meeting in Patna, scheduled for Friday, June 23.
According to sources, a team of ED and the Income Tax Department are conducting searches at the house of industrialist Ajay Kumar Singh alias Karon Singh. It has been reported that during the searches a stir was seen in the locality. Meanwhile, the officials have refused to comment on the matter.
Sources also revealed that along with Ajay Singh, the ED and IT officials are also searching the residence of the brother-in-law of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's close minister Vijay Chaudhary.
Several people got injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Etawah's Agra–Lucknow Expressway on Thursday, June 22. The injured have been admitted to hospital.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Several people got injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Etawah's Agra–Lucknow Expressway today. The injured have been admitted to hospital.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 22, 2023
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XZViwkZXiQ
Hoardings of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb’s picture in it were put up in the Mahim area of Mumbai. In fact, the hashtag #UddhavThackerayForAurangzeb was also put in the posters.
The posters were put up at night and there is no information on who put them up. It has been removed now. No complaint has been received so far. "Police will register an FIR against unknown people if law and order is disturbed," said Mumbai Police.
On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) along with 2 kg suspected heroin near the international border in Punjab's Jodhawala village of Fazilka district.
IFSO Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man from Bihar in the alleged CoWIN portal data leak case. According to Delhi police, the arrested person has allegedly put the data on Telegram app. The accused’s mother is a health worker in Bihar. More details awaited.
A juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the alleged CoWIN portal data leak case.