India News LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Patna Oppn Meet

ED team reaches BMC office Byculla to collect documents in the alleged scam in Covid Care Centre

According to sources, the ED team arrived to collect papers related to the alleged scam at the Covid Care Centre.

According to sources, Dr. Haridas Rathore, the Medical Officer at BMC and the Coordinating Officer at the time, was in charge of the oxygen supply.

Apart from that, Ramakant Biradar was the Additional Commissioner of the BMC.

The ED authorities have visited and verified all of these departments, as well as the procurement of BMC by these departments.

The ED authorities wanted to study the papers linked to the fraud, which is why they desired to analyse the documents in the purchase department with the assistance of BMC's purchase department personnel.

According to reports, it is a part of an ongoing investigation.