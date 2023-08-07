India News LIVE | ASI Survey At Gyanvapi Mosque Proceeding Smoothly: Hindu Side Advocate

Supreme Court while speaking on the Manipur violence said, "Supreme Court says on the investigation part, cases have been transferred to the CBI, but to ensure faith in the rule of law, it is proposing to direct that there shall be five officers of rank at least Deputy SP who will be brought into CBI from various states. These officers will also be functioning within the four corners of the infrastructure and administrative structure of CBI. There will be 42 SITs looking at cases that have not been transferred to CBI."

The top court said IPS officer to supervise CBI investigations. The Committee of three former judges will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal, and also comprise Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon.

The Committee of three former judges will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal and also comprise Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon, says Supreme Court.