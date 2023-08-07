Last Updated:

India News LIVE | ASI Survey At Gyanvapi Mosque Proceeding Smoothly: Hindu Side Advocate

India News LIVE: In the biggest scandal to hit the Indian media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has relied on a New York Times report to allege a Chinese funding scam in relation to the Indian media. PM Modi addressed the National Handloom Day celebrations at Bharat Mandapam today. PM Modi also virtually addressed Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in Haryana.

Piyush Gupta
India latest news live updates

Shubhash Nandan Chaturvedi (Advocate Hindu Side) | Image: ANI

20:36 IST, August 7th 2023
Former PM Manmohan Singh attends the Rajya Sabha session

Monsoon session of Parliament | Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh attends the Rajya Sabha session during a discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

 

19:31 IST, August 7th 2023
Rahul Gandhi got relief but he is still an offender: Rajyavardhan Rathore

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi might have got temporary relief from the court in a case but he is still an offender. He is welcomed to the Parliament for the discussion. These are the people who always tried to stop the discussion in the Parliament."

 

19:18 IST, August 7th 2023
DGCA placed 166 passengers in the 'No fly list'

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has placed 166 passengers in the 'No fly list' from 2021 till date, wherein the unruly passenger is banned from taking flights to/from within India for a specific period: Gen VK Singh (Retd) MoS Civil Aviation in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

 

19:18 IST, August 7th 2023
"Rahul Gandhi will definitely speak': Mallikarjun Kharge
18:37 IST, August 7th 2023
'Everything will be destroyed due to this dependency on technology', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "Some people were speaking against me and saying why I am making a separate international museum when Patna Museum is already there. But I said I don't care, let them say anything. When Bihar Museum (renamed from Patna Museum) was ready no one said anything...People are nowadays more dependent on new technology, but slowly due to this dependency, everything will be destroyed. But why will I say anything I am already 73..."

17:36 IST, August 7th 2023
BJP Parliamentary Party to meet on 8th August at Parliament Library Building in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party will be meeting on 8th August at Parliament Library Building in Delhi

17:08 IST, August 7th 2023
Republic confronts the consultant of Newsclick Paranjoy Guha Thakurta
16:54 IST, August 7th 2023
Locals stage protest in Imphal

Locals stage protest over forces deployment in the conflict-hit state, one side demands central forces deployment and the other side wants the deployment of state forces; Republic is on ground zero in Manipur.

 

16:49 IST, August 7th 2023
WATCH: Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh leaves Supreme Court complex
16:16 IST, August 7th 2023
Supreme Court speaks on the Manipur violence investigation

Supreme Court while speaking on the Manipur violence said, "Supreme Court says on the investigation part, cases have been transferred to the CBI, but to ensure faith in the rule of law, it is proposing to direct that there shall be five officers of rank at least Deputy SP who will be brought into CBI from various states. These officers will also be functioning within the four corners of the infrastructure and administrative structure of CBI. There will be 42 SITs looking at cases that have not been transferred to CBI."

The top court said IPS officer to supervise CBI investigations. The Committee of three former judges will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal, and also comprise Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon.

The Committee of three former judges will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal and also comprise Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon, says Supreme Court.

16:12 IST, August 7th 2023
Rahul Gandhi to speak in no-confidence motion discussion to be held in Lok Sabha on August 8

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to speak in no-confidence motion discussion to be held in Lok Sabha on August 8. He is likely to open the debate from the Congress side in the House tomorrow.

 

16:10 IST, August 7th 2023
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks on restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spoke on restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership and on no-confidence motion discussion.

He said, "From tomorrow we will be analysing all the failures of the Modi-led government and I have no doubt that there will be strong participation from the Congress. I hope Rahul Gandhi will speak and we will have a vigorous debate on the question of the government's failure starting with the Manipur which is a main issue we all want to be discussed."

15:57 IST, August 7th 2023
Supreme Court forms panel of 3 former High Court judges to investigate Manipur violence

 

15:25 IST, August 7th 2023
Lok Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023
15:08 IST, August 7th 2023
Supreme Court to hear all Bihar caste survey petitions on August 14

"The Supreme Court has decided to hear all petitions on August 14 and then give its verdict," says advocate Barun Kumar Sinha on Bihar caste survey case.

15:07 IST, August 7th 2023
Former JD(U) leader Pramod Chandravanshi joins BJP in presence of party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde in Delhi
15:02 IST, August 7th 2023
"Everything is going fine now. There will be a series of manoeuvres until it lands (on the Moon) on 23rd August: ISRO Chairman S Somnath on Chandrayaan-3
14:57 IST, August 7th 2023
We believe the state of mind of the accused is not stable: Surendra Arjun, Advocate of the accused on the Jaipur Mumbai Express firing incident

"About the incident, we spoke in the court that we believe the state of mind of the accused is not stable so, it is important to do his medical check-up...We appealed to the court to give him JC (Judicial Custody) so, the court after hearing both the sides sent him to police custody till August 11," says Surendra Arjun, Advocate of the accused on the Jaipur Mumbai Express firing incident.

14:47 IST, August 7th 2023
Section 144 withdrawn from Gurugram as normalcy returns to Haryana

Section 144, which had been in effect since July 31 in view of the violence in Nuh, was removed from Haryana’s Gurugram on Monday, August 7. 

 

13:54 IST, August 7th 2023
In 2021, we exposed NewsClick as to how foreign propaganda is against India: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Indian media scandal

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "...In 2021, we exposed NewsClick as to how foreign propaganda is against India. In this anti-India campaign, Congress and other opposition parties came in their support... Chinese companies were funding NewsClick through Mogul Neville Roy Singham but their salesmen were some people from India, who came in their support when action was taken against them..."

13:46 IST, August 7th 2023
Massive Indian Media Scandal Alleged, Dubious Chinese Funding And Newsclick In Focus

In the biggest scandal to hit the Indian media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has relied on a New York Times report to allege a Chinese funding scam in relation to the Indian media. The story, which is being seen as the biggest ever funding scandal in the Indian media, triggered the BJP to raise the issue in Parliament with the demand that the allegations become a matter of investigation for the Government of India. The BJP, which had been claiming that "anti-India" activities were being carried out with the help of foreign forces, stated its stand has been vindicated.

The crux of the global report alleges that a “web” of Chinese government propaganda has been sown through various funding seedlings across media companies. In the context of India, the report alleges that Newsclick, which is already under the ED radar, was given Chinese government “talking points” in addition to a Beijing link to funding. 

(Click here to read full article)

13:43 IST, August 7th 2023
In Rahul Gandhi's 'Nakli Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Chinese goods can be seen clearly: Anurag Thakur on Indian media scandal

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Congress, China and NewsClick are part of an umbilical cord. In Rahul Gandhi's 'Nakli Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Chinese goods can be seen clearly. His love for China can be seen. They were running an anti-India agenda..."

12:59 IST, August 7th 2023
PM Modi launches Indian Textiles and Crafts Repository Portal at National Handloom Day celebrations in Delhi
12:52 IST, August 7th 2023
Rescue operation underway in AIIMS after a fire broke out in the endoscopy room. 8 fire tenders at the spot
12:49 IST, August 7th 2023
The situation now has changed because the present government is anti-Kuki people: Kuki People’s Alliance president Tongmang Haokip on withdrawing support

On Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) withdrawing support from the Manipur government, KPA president Tongmang Haokip said, "The situation now has changed because the present government is anti-Kuki people. Even the CM himself has openly denounced the Kukis as a terrorist group, narco-terrorists and outsider or foreigner and also poppy cultivators and drug smugglers and whatnot... In this situation, we have no way out other than withdrawing our support from the present government..."

12:32 IST, August 7th 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the National Handloom Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
12:14 IST, August 7th 2023
Fire breaks out at Endoscopy wing at AIIMS in Delhi, patients evacuated

Fire broke out in the main building of AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Six vehicles have been sent to the spot. The fire broke out at around 12 pm. Fire department and local police force are present on the spot. 

All patients were evacuated. No injuries have been reported as of now. 

12:13 IST, August 7th 2023
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raises the Chinese funding scandal in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the Chinese funding scandal in Lok Sabha asking the central government to take action on the media house 'Newsclick'. He demanded that the Chinese funding must be probed and also the Congress party’s links to the Chinese funding scandal.

12:08 IST, August 7th 2023
Newsclick named in a funding scandal
11:54 IST, August 7th 2023
ASI team arrives at Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

A team of ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on the fourth day of the survey. 

