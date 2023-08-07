India News LIVE | ASI Survey At Gyanvapi Mosque Proceeding Smoothly: Hindu Side Advocate

Quick links:
Shubhash Nandan Chaturvedi (Advocate Hindu Side) | Image: ANI
Monsoon session of Parliament | Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh attends the Rajya Sabha session during a discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi might have got temporary relief from the court in a case but he is still an offender. He is welcomed to the Parliament for the discussion. These are the people who always tried to stop the discussion in the Parliament."
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has placed 166 passengers in the 'No fly list' from 2021 till date, wherein the unruly passenger is banned from taking flights to/from within India for a specific period: Gen VK Singh (Retd) MoS Civil Aviation in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "Some people were speaking against me and saying why I am making a separate international museum when Patna Museum is already there. But I said I don't care, let them say anything. When Bihar Museum (renamed from Patna Museum) was ready no one said anything...People are nowadays more dependent on new technology, but slowly due to this dependency, everything will be destroyed. But why will I say anything I am already 73..."
The Bharatiya Janata Party will be meeting on 8th August at Parliament Library Building in Delhi
Locals stage protest over forces deployment in the conflict-hit state, one side demands central forces deployment and the other side wants the deployment of state forces; Republic is on ground zero in Manipur.
Supreme Court while speaking on the Manipur violence said, "Supreme Court says on the investigation part, cases have been transferred to the CBI, but to ensure faith in the rule of law, it is proposing to direct that there shall be five officers of rank at least Deputy SP who will be brought into CBI from various states. These officers will also be functioning within the four corners of the infrastructure and administrative structure of CBI. There will be 42 SITs looking at cases that have not been transferred to CBI."
The top court said IPS officer to supervise CBI investigations. The Committee of three former judges will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal, and also comprise Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to speak in no-confidence motion discussion to be held in Lok Sabha on August 8. He is likely to open the debate from the Congress side in the House tomorrow.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spoke on restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership and on no-confidence motion discussion.
He said, "From tomorrow we will be analysing all the failures of the Modi-led government and I have no doubt that there will be strong participation from the Congress. I hope Rahul Gandhi will speak and we will have a vigorous debate on the question of the government's failure starting with the Manipur which is a main issue we all want to be discussed."
"The Supreme Court has decided to hear all petitions on August 14 and then give its verdict," says advocate Barun Kumar Sinha on Bihar caste survey case.
"About the incident, we spoke in the court that we believe the state of mind of the accused is not stable so, it is important to do his medical check-up...We appealed to the court to give him JC (Judicial Custody) so, the court after hearing both the sides sent him to police custody till August 11," says Surendra Arjun, Advocate of the accused on the Jaipur Mumbai Express firing incident.
Section 144, which had been in effect since July 31 in view of the violence in Nuh, was removed from Haryana’s Gurugram on Monday, August 7.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "...In 2021, we exposed NewsClick as to how foreign propaganda is against India. In this anti-India campaign, Congress and other opposition parties came in their support... Chinese companies were funding NewsClick through Mogul Neville Roy Singham but their salesmen were some people from India, who came in their support when action was taken against them..."
In the biggest scandal to hit the Indian media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has relied on a New York Times report to allege a Chinese funding scam in relation to the Indian media. The story, which is being seen as the biggest ever funding scandal in the Indian media, triggered the BJP to raise the issue in Parliament with the demand that the allegations become a matter of investigation for the Government of India. The BJP, which had been claiming that "anti-India" activities were being carried out with the help of foreign forces, stated its stand has been vindicated.
The crux of the global report alleges that a “web” of Chinese government propaganda has been sown through various funding seedlings across media companies. In the context of India, the report alleges that Newsclick, which is already under the ED radar, was given Chinese government “talking points” in addition to a Beijing link to funding.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Congress, China and NewsClick are part of an umbilical cord. In Rahul Gandhi's 'Nakli Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Chinese goods can be seen clearly. His love for China can be seen. They were running an anti-India agenda..."
On Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) withdrawing support from the Manipur government, KPA president Tongmang Haokip said, "The situation now has changed because the present government is anti-Kuki people. Even the CM himself has openly denounced the Kukis as a terrorist group, narco-terrorists and outsider or foreigner and also poppy cultivators and drug smugglers and whatnot... In this situation, we have no way out other than withdrawing our support from the present government..."
Fire broke out in the main building of AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Six vehicles have been sent to the spot. The fire broke out at around 12 pm. Fire department and local police force are present on the spot.
All patients were evacuated. No injuries have been reported as of now.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the Chinese funding scandal in Lok Sabha asking the central government to take action on the media house 'Newsclick'. He demanded that the Chinese funding must be probed and also the Congress party’s links to the Chinese funding scandal.
A team of ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on the fourth day of the survey.
