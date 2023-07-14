Last Updated:

India NEWS LIVE: AAP Blames Centre Of Flood Revenge, Claims 'Water Released As Conspiracy'

Issuing red alert, IMD predicted that Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on July 14.

Mahima Joshi
21:00 IST, July 14th 2023
AGTF in a joint operation with Bathinda Police arrested Baljinder Singh alias Bindri, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar gang along with his 3 operatives
18:54 IST, July 14th 2023
AAP Blames Centre of flood conspiracy

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday stirred a political row over the current flood situation in Delhi stating that the central government is framily a conspiracy and released the water towards the national capital.

 Taking to Twitter, AAP shared a video and said, "Did BJP drown Delhi by hatching a deep conspiracy? Does BJP want to avenge its defeat by killing the people of Delhi in floods? All these questions will be answered after watching this video. In which a young man from Hathnikund barrage is clearly showing how all the water was released towards Delhi by conspiracy. While a canal going towards Uttar Pradesh is completely dry. BJP has become blind in hatred towards the people of Delhi".

 

 

18:27 IST, July 14th 2023
We have rescued almost 900 people and 600 animals from the affected areas: Sharat Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Seelampur

The water has receded slightly but we are still on high alert and fully prepared for any emergency. There are still 4-5 places which are affected by severe waterlogging. We have rescued almost 900 people and 600 animals from the affected areas and the relief work is still going on. However, the NDRF team is still on standby. Till now, there have been no reports of any casualty: Sharat Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Seelampur

17:55 IST, July 14th 2023
He should resign from the Governorship and officially join BJP: Owaisi on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's statement on UCC

On Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's statement on UCC, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "As a Governor he should not be showering praises on a Government. He should resign from the Governorship and officially join BJP..."

17:40 IST, July 14th 2023
Delhi floods: Three kids lost lives in Mukundpur area of Delhi

Three kids aged between 12 to 15 lost their lives after drowning on waterlogged street in Mukundpur area of Delhi.

16:54 IST, July 14th 2023
HD Kumaraswamy attacks Congress in Karnataka State Assembly

When we were in coalition with you (Congress), 15 days before elections the nation's Prime Minister called and spoke to me for one and half hours, and invited me to join hands and ensured that I'll be in power for 4 years without any trouble. As I was in coalition with you (Congress) I rejected that. If I had listened to the Prime Minister I would've been the Chief Minister for the last 5 years.

16:25 IST, July 14th 2023
Ajit Pawar gets Finance & planning portfolio, Chaggan Bhujbal gets agriculture

 

16:25 IST, July 14th 2023
EAM Dr S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken
16:07 IST, July 14th 2023
Justice CV Karthikeyan holds that ED has a right to take V Senthil Balaji into custody

Justice C V Karthikeyan says - Once the arrest and remand is legal, a Habeas Corpus Petition will not stay. I agree with Justice Bharathan Chakravarthy on that point too.

15:56 IST, July 14th 2023
Justice CV Karthikeyan holds that ED has a right to take V Senthil Balaji into custody

Justice says that "I would align myself with the reasoning given by Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy so far as this point is concerned".

15:46 IST, July 14th 2023
Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra for today: IMD

 

15:39 IST, July 14th 2023
India's overall exports in June 2023 estimated at US$ 60.09 billion

Trade deficit improved by 28.26% during April to June 2023 to US$ 22.59 Billion from US$ 31.49 Billion in April to June 2022

Merchandise Trade Deficit also improves by 7.9% at USD 57.6 Billion April-June 2023 as compared to USD 62.6 Billion in April-June 2022: Ministry of Commerce & Industry

 

14:44 IST, July 14th 2023
BJP forms four-member inquiry committee to probe death of BJP worker Vijay Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda forms a four-member inquiry committee to probe the death of BJP worker Vijay Singh who died on Thursday allegedly during a lathi charge in Patna, Bihar. The committee will submit a detailed report to JP Nadda after a probe.

 

14:35 IST, July 14th 2023
IMD issues red alert for Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim

Issuing red alert, IMD predicted that Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on July 14. 

13:53 IST, July 14th 2023
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar responds to flood situation in Haryana, says in touch with Kejriwal

"The flood is a natural calamity and politics should not be done on it. We cannot control water in the barrage. Water will automatically release from the barrage once it crosses the limit. The Yamuna had 1 lakh cusecs of water, which suddenly increased to 3.70 lakh cusecs the next day. As far as the release of water is concerned, we have told Arvind Kejriwal that we can control a limited amount of water in the barrage," Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said. 

13:15 IST, July 14th 2023
National Capital waterlogged, flood water enters SC premises

National Capital waterlogged, flood water enters Supreme Court premises; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG take stock of the situation.

13:01 IST, July 14th 2023
Delhi Police foils job fraud racket

"The team of PS Cyber Shahdara busted a job fraud racket and arrested 2 persons for cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs in Malaysia. The accused used to take multiple interviews of people through Skype and issued forged job appointment letters to them. 5 mobile phones, 12 sim cards, one laptop and 2 debit cards recovered from accused," said Delhi Police. 

12:15 IST, July 14th 2023
Kejriwal seeks Army help as Delhi witnesses flood-like situation

As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached the ITO area to take stock of the situation amid heavy rainfall and increase in Yamuna water level, he said, "We are inspecting all water logged areas. There are various reason of water logging in different areas. We are taking required actions. I'm thankful to all workers who are helping us in restoration."

The Chief Minister also took to Twitter and wrote, "This breach is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently." 

12:15 IST, July 14th 2023
JP Nadda takes stock of flood situation in Himachal Pradesh

"Evacuation is being done. We are supporting the residents. Helicopters are deployed. We are working for humanity," BJP National chief JP Nadda said on the rain situation in Himachal Pradesh.

11:46 IST, July 14th 2023
SIT files chargesheet in Atiq-Ashraf murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) working on the high-profile murder case of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf Ahmad has filed a chargesheet in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court of Prayagraj. The chargesheet comes just in time, as the deadline of 90 days since the killings was approaching. Read More

11:43 IST, July 14th 2023
BJP's fact-finding committee on West Bengal panchayat poll violence reaches Cooch Beha

Speaking on the Bengal Panchayat poll violence, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We are on a three-day visit to Bengal. We investigated for two days and today we will visit the areas in Cooch Behar wherever people were subjected to violence and murders occurred. We always see one pattern - don't let them file a nomination and if they file a nomination, beat them up. Secondly, don't let them campaign otherwise children will be kidnapped. If you win, you will not be given a certificate...What is happening under your rule, Mamata ji? You are shaming democracy." 

11:38 IST, July 14th 2023
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice SV Bhatti takes oath as judges of Supreme Court

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice SV Bhatti took oath as judges of the Supreme Court. Theyt were administered oath by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Read More 

11:33 IST, July 14th 2023
Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates 4th runway and eastern cross taxiway at Delhi airport

Indian Civil Aviation as Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday inaugurated the fourth runway and eastern cross taxiway at Delhi airport. This will lead to enhanced capacity and efficient management of flight operations. 

11:27 IST, July 14th 2023
Sultanpur jail's jailer Virendra Kumar suspended for helping gangster Mukhtar Ansari

Sultanpur jail's jailer Virendra Kumar, accused of helping gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, suspended. He is accused of helping Ansari during his posting at Banda jail.

11:25 IST, July 14th 2023
2010 murder case: NIA court pronounces a life sentence to 3 of 6 PFI cadres

The NIA Special Trial Court in Ernakulam, Kerala pronounced a life sentence for three of the six Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres convicted in the 2010 case of attempted murder of a professor by chopping off his palm, informed National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

Sajil, Najeeb and MK Nazar have been awarded a life sentence, along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. The other three convicts MK Nausha, PP Moideenkunu and PM Ayoob have been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

11:13 IST, July 14th 2023
Fire breaks out in a godown in Yewalewadi area of Pune

A massive fire broke out at a textile godown in Yevlewadi village of Sangli district in Pune, Maharashtra, in the wee hours of Friday. 12 firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far, and the reason for the fire is yet to be determined. Read More

10:55 IST, July 14th 2023
Drone visuals from Red Fort area after scenes of waterlogging surfaced on social media

Heavy rainfall and increase in Yamuna river's water level triggered waterlogging in parts of Delhi; Drone visuals from Red Fort area. 

10:49 IST, July 14th 2023
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik wishes ISRO ‘Bijayee Bhava’ ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

As India is all set to create history with its moon mission, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a 22 feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message ‘Bijayee Bhava’ at Puri beach in Odisha.

 

10:07 IST, July 14th 2023
Arvind Kejriwal to visit ITO at 11 am to inspect the drain regulator

In view of the waterlogging situation in the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit ITO at 11 am to inspect the drain regulator that got damaged on Thursday, July 13. 

10:04 IST, July 14th 2023
'Water not accumulating due to rain...': Delhi Minister Atishi

"The water is not accumulating due to rain. The areas that saw this situation yesterday have all their drains full. Water from ITO flows into the drains of Old Delhi but due to flooding around Red Fort all the drains of Old Delhi are full. Secondly, large amounts of water reached Delhi from Hathnikund, Delhi became a reservoir. Delhi's capabilities and of its embankments are being tested. Our team is working 24/7, and there is full support of NDRF & Army's Engineering Wing but I think it will take 10-12 hours for the situation to be normal again," said Delhi Minister Atishi. 

