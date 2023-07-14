India NEWS LIVE: AAP Blames Centre Of Flood Revenge, Claims 'Water Released As Conspiracy'

Quick links:
In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, AGTF in a joint operation with Bathinda Police arrested Baljinder Singh alias Bindri, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar gang along with his 3 operatives.
Aam Aadmi Party on Friday stirred a political row over the current flood situation in Delhi stating that the central government is framily a conspiracy and released the water towards the national capital.
Taking to Twitter, AAP shared a video and said, "Did BJP drown Delhi by hatching a deep conspiracy? Does BJP want to avenge its defeat by killing the people of Delhi in floods? All these questions will be answered after watching this video. In which a young man from Hathnikund barrage is clearly showing how all the water was released towards Delhi by conspiracy. While a canal going towards Uttar Pradesh is completely dry. BJP has become blind in hatred towards the people of Delhi".
The water has receded slightly but we are still on high alert and fully prepared for any emergency. There are still 4-5 places which are affected by severe waterlogging. We have rescued almost 900 people and 600 animals from the affected areas and the relief work is still going on. However, the NDRF team is still on standby. Till now, there have been no reports of any casualty: Sharat Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Seelampur
On Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's statement on UCC, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "As a Governor he should not be showering praises on a Government. He should resign from the Governorship and officially join BJP..."
Three kids aged between 12 to 15 lost their lives after drowning on waterlogged street in Mukundpur area of Delhi.
When we were in coalition with you (Congress), 15 days before elections the nation's Prime Minister called and spoke to me for one and half hours, and invited me to join hands and ensured that I'll be in power for 4 years without any trouble. As I was in coalition with you (Congress) I rejected that. If I had listened to the Prime Minister I would've been the Chief Minister for the last 5 years.
EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweets, "Pleasure to meet US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Followed up on PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US. Also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific."
Justice C V Karthikeyan says - Once the arrest and remand is legal, a Habeas Corpus Petition will not stay. I agree with Justice Bharathan Chakravarthy on that point too.
Justice says that "I would align myself with the reasoning given by Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy so far as this point is concerned".
Trade deficit improved by 28.26% during April to June 2023 to US$ 22.59 Billion from US$ 31.49 Billion in April to June 2022
Merchandise Trade Deficit also improves by 7.9% at USD 57.6 Billion April-June 2023 as compared to USD 62.6 Billion in April-June 2022: Ministry of Commerce & Industry
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda forms a four-member inquiry committee to probe the death of BJP worker Vijay Singh who died on Thursday allegedly during a lathi charge in Patna, Bihar. The committee will submit a detailed report to JP Nadda after a probe.
Issuing red alert, IMD predicted that Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on July 14.
"The flood is a natural calamity and politics should not be done on it. We cannot control water in the barrage. Water will automatically release from the barrage once it crosses the limit. The Yamuna had 1 lakh cusecs of water, which suddenly increased to 3.70 lakh cusecs the next day. As far as the release of water is concerned, we have told Arvind Kejriwal that we can control a limited amount of water in the barrage," Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said.
National Capital waterlogged, flood water enters Supreme Court premises; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG take stock of the situation.
Tune in to WATCH Republic's Harsha Chandwani's ground report from Rajghat, New Delhi
"The team of PS Cyber Shahdara busted a job fraud racket and arrested 2 persons for cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs in Malaysia. The accused used to take multiple interviews of people through Skype and issued forged job appointment letters to them. 5 mobile phones, 12 sim cards, one laptop and 2 debit cards recovered from accused," said Delhi Police.
As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached the ITO area to take stock of the situation amid heavy rainfall and increase in Yamuna water level, he said, "We are inspecting all water logged areas. There are various reason of water logging in different areas. We are taking required actions. I'm thankful to all workers who are helping us in restoration."
The Chief Minister also took to Twitter and wrote, "This breach is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently."
This breach is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently
"Evacuation is being done. We are supporting the residents. Helicopters are deployed. We are working for humanity," BJP National chief JP Nadda said on the rain situation in Himachal Pradesh.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) working on the high-profile murder case of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf Ahmad has filed a chargesheet in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court of Prayagraj. The chargesheet comes just in time, as the deadline of 90 days since the killings was approaching. Read More
Speaking on the Bengal Panchayat poll violence, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We are on a three-day visit to Bengal. We investigated for two days and today we will visit the areas in Cooch Behar wherever people were subjected to violence and murders occurred. We always see one pattern - don't let them file a nomination and if they file a nomination, beat them up. Secondly, don't let them campaign otherwise children will be kidnapped. If you win, you will not be given a certificate...What is happening under your rule, Mamata ji? You are shaming democracy."
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice SV Bhatti took oath as judges of the Supreme Court. Theyt were administered oath by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Read More
Indian Civil Aviation as Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday inaugurated the fourth runway and eastern cross taxiway at Delhi airport. This will lead to enhanced capacity and efficient management of flight operations.
Sultanpur jail's jailer Virendra Kumar, accused of helping gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, suspended. He is accused of helping Ansari during his posting at Banda jail.
The NIA Special Trial Court in Ernakulam, Kerala pronounced a life sentence for three of the six Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres convicted in the 2010 case of attempted murder of a professor by chopping off his palm, informed National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Sajil, Najeeb and MK Nazar have been awarded a life sentence, along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. The other three convicts MK Nausha, PP Moideenkunu and PM Ayoob have been sentenced to three years imprisonment.
A massive fire broke out at a textile godown in Yevlewadi village of Sangli district in Pune, Maharashtra, in the wee hours of Friday. 12 firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far, and the reason for the fire is yet to be determined. Read More
Heavy rainfall and increase in Yamuna river's water level triggered waterlogging in parts of Delhi; Drone visuals from Red Fort area.
Flood situation in Delhi: Heavy rainfall & increase in Yamuna river's water level triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; Drone visuals from Red Fort area.
As India is all set to create history with its moon mission, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a 22 feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message ‘Bijayee Bhava’ at Puri beach in Odisha.
Best wishes to team @isro for success of #Chandrayan3 mission. My SandArt installation with 500 steel bowls with a message "Vijayee Bhava", at Puri Beach in Odisha.
In view of the waterlogging situation in the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit ITO at 11 am to inspect the drain regulator that got damaged on Thursday, July 13.
"The water is not accumulating due to rain. The areas that saw this situation yesterday have all their drains full. Water from ITO flows into the drains of Old Delhi but due to flooding around Red Fort all the drains of Old Delhi are full. Secondly, large amounts of water reached Delhi from Hathnikund, Delhi became a reservoir. Delhi's capabilities and of its embankments are being tested. Our team is working 24/7, and there is full support of NDRF & Army's Engineering Wing but I think it will take 10-12 hours for the situation to be normal again," said Delhi Minister Atishi.