India NEWS LIVE: AAP Blames Centre Of Flood Revenge, Claims 'Water Released As Conspiracy'

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday stirred a political row over the current flood situation in Delhi stating that the central government is framily a conspiracy and released the water towards the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, AAP shared a video and said, "Did BJP drown Delhi by hatching a deep conspiracy? Does BJP want to avenge its defeat by killing the people of Delhi in floods? All these questions will be answered after watching this video. In which a young man from Hathnikund barrage is clearly showing how all the water was released towards Delhi by conspiracy. While a canal going towards Uttar Pradesh is completely dry. BJP has become blind in hatred towards the people of Delhi".