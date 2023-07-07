Last Updated:

India News LIVE: ED Attaches Assets Of Sisodia And Others Worth ₹ 52 Crores In Liquor Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three railway employees in connection with the Balasore train tragedy that claimed the lives of 291 passengers.

Abheet Sajwan
Image: ANI

23:33 IST, July 7th 2023
Odisha train tragedy: All 3 arrested accused reportedly being taken from Bhubaneswar CBI office to hospital for medical check-up

 

22:29 IST, July 7th 2023
Indian Coast Guard evacuates a critically injured 48-year-old man
20:53 IST, July 7th 2023
Lady falls from balcony near Tughlaqabad Extension after being assaulted by husband, say police

Delhi Police said, "On July 5, a PCR call was received at PS Govindpuri that a lady fell from a balcony near Tughlaqabad Extension after being assaulted by her husband with a ceramic pot and pan. Husband arrested under section 307 of IPC. Further investigation is going on. The injured lady is receiving treatment at the hospital for head injury."

19:39 IST, July 7th 2023
Congress approaches AAP for upcoming opposition meeting in Bangalore

The Congress has approached AAP for upcoming opposition meeting in Bangalore scheduled on July 16-17. This development comes when AAP came out in support of Rahul Gandhi in defamation caser over 'Modi surname' remark. 

19:24 IST, July 7th 2023
ED attaches assets of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and others worth Rs 52 crores in Delhi Liquor Scam

Directorate of Enforcement (ED), has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 52.24 Crore belonging to Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi,  Gautam Malhotra and others in the case of Delhi Liquor Scam.
The attached assets worth Rs. 52.24 Crore include immovable properties worth Rs. 7.29 Crore (02 immovable properties of Manish Sisodia/Smt. Seema Sisodia, land/flat of Rajesh Joshi/Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd. and land/flat of Gautam Malhotra).
The attachment also includes movable assets worth Rs. 44.29 Crore including bank balances of Manish Sisodia (Rs. 11.49 lakhs), Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd. (Rs. 16.45 crore) and others.
It is the 2nd Provisional Attachment Order issued in this case. The 1st provisional attachment Order issued was issued for attachment of immovable/movable properties worth Rs. 76.54 Crore of Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Arun Pillai and others.
Total attachment in the case is now Rs. 128.78 Crore and the proceeds of crime involved in this case is at least Rs. 1,934 Crore. In this case, ED had arrested 12 people so far and has filed 05 prosecution complaints.
Further investigation is underway.

19:11 IST, July 7th 2023
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar releases statement on Rahul Gandhi defamation case

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar says this is a big conspiracy of BJP. He also stated that BJP with its party cadre has filed a complaint and a verdict has come on it, and such a verdict was never given. Nobody can stop Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi, he added.  

19:11 IST, July 7th 2023
BJP Chief prepares strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with party cadre

In BJP National president JP Nadda's meeting with all the general secretaries, state in-charges, state presidents and important leaders of the northern region, a strategy has been prepared for 2024. BJP volunteers have been asked to contact as many voters as possible in order to increase the percentage of votes in all categories: Sources

A team of at least 11 people will be formed at every booth. Within 10 to 11 days, all the Lok Sabha centres have also been told to prepare for planning new programs: Sources

18:20 IST, July 7th 2023
CBI arrests 3 railway employees in Balasore train accident

CBI has arrested three railway employees, senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar, under section 304 and 201 CrPC involved in Balasore accident

17:42 IST, July 7th 2023
'I will be on streets during time of voting', says West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said, "My role is to ensure that Constitution is followed. I will be on the streets during the time of voting."

 

17:38 IST, July 7th 2023
Big setback for Uddhav camp, MLC Neelam Gorhe joins Eknath Shinde faction

Neelam Gorhe, an Uddhav Sena MLC joined Eknath Shinde Sena faction proving to be a major jolt to the former faction.

17:20 IST, July 7th 2023
MoD signs contract with HAL for procurement of 2 Dornier Aircraft for ICG

Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on 7th July 2023 for procurement of Two (02) Dornier Aircraft for Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with associated Engineering Support Package at an overall cost of Rs. 458.87 Crores under Buy (Indian) Category: Ministry of Defence Dornier aircraft will be inducted into the Service to undertake Aerial Surveillance over Maritime areas of responsibilities. The aircraft will be fitted with number of advanced equipment viz., Glass Cockpit, Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro Optic Infra Red device, Mission Management System (MMS) etc. The addition of the these aircraft will further bolster the aerial surveillance capability of Maritime areas of responsibilities of ICG.

 

17:15 IST, July 7th 2023
'All NCP MLAs appointed Ajit Pawar as party leader', says Praful Patel

NCP's Praful Patel from the Ajit Pawar's faction said all MLAs have appointed Ajit Pawar as party leader. 'We as a party have appointed Anil Patil as party chief whip.'

 

17:12 IST, July 7th 2023
BJP appoints Pralhad Joshi, Bhupender Yadav as the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Raj, MP

The BJP on Friday appointed Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, stepping up its campaigns for key state polls before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively, a party statement said.

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-incharges for the Rajasthan polls, and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-incharge for Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-incharge for Madhya Pradesh while the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, the statement said.

All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November. 

 

16:43 IST, July 7th 2023
Ajit Pawar's NCP camp holds new briefing

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's camp held a news briefing and said 'attempts have ben made to mislead with rumours.'

 

16:20 IST, July 7th 2023
NSA Doval and UK NSA Tim Barrow engages in extensive discussions on broad bilateral, say sources

Sources have revealed that Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India and UK National Security Advisor Sir Tim Barrow have engaged regularly in extensive discussions on a broad bilateral, regional and global agenda. The current visit will give them the opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue, which will include a review of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries as well as explore futuristic areas for technology collaboration.

16:08 IST, July 7th 2023
PM Modi praises Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi lauded Vande Bharat Express and said, "Vande Bharat train has given a new flight of convenience and comfort to the middle class of the country. Today, leaders from every corner of the country are writing letters to me asking that the Vande Bharat train be run from our region as well. This is the craze of Vande Bharat."

16:05 IST, July 7th 2023
My visit to Gorakhpur wonderful example of policy of 'development as well as heritage': PM Modi

PM Modi said, "My visit to Gorakhpur this time is a wonderful example of the policy of 'development as well as heritage'. After this program of Gita Press, I will go to Gorakhpur Railway Station. The modernization work of Gorakhpur railway station is also going to start from today itself."

15:59 IST, July 7th 2023
PM Modi addresses at the Gita Press centenary celebrations

 

While addressing at the Gita Press centenary celebrations, PM Modi said, "Gita Press is the only press that is not just a publication but also a faith."

 

15:47 IST, July 7th 2023
UP CM addresses at the Gita Press centenary celebrations

While addressing at the Gita Press centenary celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sais, "For the first time, yoga has been acknowledged globally under the leadership of PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath addresses Gita Press centenary celebrations."

 

15:41 IST, July 7th 2023
Illustrated Shiv Puran and Shiv Mahapuran unveiled in the presence of PM Modi

Illustrated Shiv Puran and Shiv Mahapuran translated in the Nepali language unveiled at the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press in Gorakhpur. PM Narendra Modi is present here.

15:31 IST, July 7th 2023
PM Narendra Modi attends the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press
14:50 IST, July 7th 2023
PM Modi to attend Gita Press centenary celebrations in Gorakhpur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Gorakhpur on Friday to attend the centenary celebrations of the Gita Press.  It was established on April 29, 1923. 

 

14:45 IST, July 7th 2023
Wet weather to persist till July 9, predicts Metrology Department Kashmir

Issuing an advisory the Metrology Department Kashmir alerted that wet weather will persist till July 9 which may lead to halt the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Sharp rise in water bodies and disruption of traffic movement on Jammu Srinagar and other connected Highways was also witnessed. 

14:40 IST, July 7th 2023
PM Modi reaches in Gorakhpur to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Gorakhpur to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains -- Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express trains. 

 

14:33 IST, July 7th 2023
Lawmakers clash in Tripura Assembly over suspension of oppn MLAs

A ruckus broke out between the MLAs of BJP and Tipra MOTHA party during the Assembly session today. Opposition party leader, Animesh Debbarma raised a question on the porn movie-watching issue by the BJP MLA, Jadav Lak Nath of Tripura Bagbassa Assembly. The Speaker of the House said to get back to him after some other important issues but the MLAs of opposition parties started agitating & shouting slogans. Five aggressive MLAs from the house were suspended.

14:13 IST, July 7th 2023
Uddhav's close aide Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde Sena
13:56 IST, July 7th 2023
Bengal Governor reaches violence-hit area

Governor CV Ananda Bose reached the house of Phoolchand, a Congress worker who was shot dead in Ratanpur village under the Khargram block. Phoolchand's family made many complaints to the Governor. The villagers demanded the Governor get the murder investigated by CBI. The Governor assured a CBI inquiry and the Governor directed the police to punish the culprits severely.

13:23 IST, July 7th 2023
Abuse has become Rahul's habit now: BJP after Gujarat HC verdict

Attacking Rahul Gandhi for his Modi surname remark, BJP leader Ravi Shahnkar Prasad while addressing a press conference said that the Congress leader is too arrogant to admit guilt. "He should have apologised. Abuse has become his habit now," he added. 

13:08 IST, July 7th 2023
Rajasthan Cong workers sport black band over Gujarat HC verdict in Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname defamation case

Following Gujarat Court's order in Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname defamantion case, Rajasthan Congress workers sport a black band and carry out a protest march in Jaipur. 

12:48 IST, July 7th 2023
Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches NCC integrated software

Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched NCC integrated software. 

