India News LIVE: ED Attaches Assets Of Sisodia And Others Worth ₹ 52 Crores In Liquor Scam

Image: ANI
Delhi Police said, "On July 5, a PCR call was received at PS Govindpuri that a lady fell from a balcony near Tughlaqabad Extension after being assaulted by her husband with a ceramic pot and pan. Husband arrested under section 307 of IPC. Further investigation is going on. The injured lady is receiving treatment at the hospital for head injury."
The Congress has approached AAP for upcoming opposition meeting in Bangalore scheduled on July 16-17. This development comes when AAP came out in support of Rahul Gandhi in defamation caser over 'Modi surname' remark.
Directorate of Enforcement (ED), has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 52.24 Crore belonging to Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and others in the case of Delhi Liquor Scam.
The attached assets worth Rs. 52.24 Crore include immovable properties worth Rs. 7.29 Crore (02 immovable properties of Manish Sisodia/Smt. Seema Sisodia, land/flat of Rajesh Joshi/Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd. and land/flat of Gautam Malhotra).
The attachment also includes movable assets worth Rs. 44.29 Crore including bank balances of Manish Sisodia (Rs. 11.49 lakhs), Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd. (Rs. 16.45 crore) and others.
It is the 2nd Provisional Attachment Order issued in this case. The 1st provisional attachment Order issued was issued for attachment of immovable/movable properties worth Rs. 76.54 Crore of Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Arun Pillai and others.
Total attachment in the case is now Rs. 128.78 Crore and the proceeds of crime involved in this case is at least Rs. 1,934 Crore. In this case, ED had arrested 12 people so far and has filed 05 prosecution complaints.
Further investigation is underway.
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar says this is a big conspiracy of BJP. He also stated that BJP with its party cadre has filed a complaint and a verdict has come on it, and such a verdict was never given. Nobody can stop Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi, he added.
In BJP National president JP Nadda's meeting with all the general secretaries, state in-charges, state presidents and important leaders of the northern region, a strategy has been prepared for 2024. BJP volunteers have been asked to contact as many voters as possible in order to increase the percentage of votes in all categories: Sources
A team of at least 11 people will be formed at every booth. Within 10 to 11 days, all the Lok Sabha centres have also been told to prepare for planning new programs: Sources
CBI has arrested three railway employees, senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar, under section 304 and 201 CrPC involved in Balasore accident
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said, "My role is to ensure that Constitution is followed. I will be on the streets during the time of voting."
Neelam Gorhe, an Uddhav Sena MLC joined Eknath Shinde Sena faction proving to be a major jolt to the former faction.
Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on 7th July 2023 for procurement of Two (02) Dornier Aircraft for Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with associated Engineering Support Package at an overall cost of Rs. 458.87 Crores under Buy (Indian) Category: Ministry of Defence Dornier aircraft will be inducted into the Service to undertake Aerial Surveillance over Maritime areas of responsibilities. The aircraft will be fitted with number of advanced equipment viz., Glass Cockpit, Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro Optic Infra Red device, Mission Management System (MMS) etc. The addition of the these aircraft will further bolster the aerial surveillance capability of Maritime areas of responsibilities of ICG.
NCP's Praful Patel from the Ajit Pawar's faction said all MLAs have appointed Ajit Pawar as party leader. 'We as a party have appointed Anil Patil as party chief whip.'
The BJP on Friday appointed Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, stepping up its campaigns for key state polls before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.
Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively, a party statement said.
Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-incharges for the Rajasthan polls, and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-incharge for Chhattisgarh.
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-incharge for Madhya Pradesh while the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, the statement said.
All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's camp held a news briefing and said 'attempts have ben made to mislead with rumours.'
Sources have revealed that Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India and UK National Security Advisor Sir Tim Barrow have engaged regularly in extensive discussions on a broad bilateral, regional and global agenda. The current visit will give them the opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue, which will include a review of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries as well as explore futuristic areas for technology collaboration.
PM Modi lauded Vande Bharat Express and said, "Vande Bharat train has given a new flight of convenience and comfort to the middle class of the country. Today, leaders from every corner of the country are writing letters to me asking that the Vande Bharat train be run from our region as well. This is the craze of Vande Bharat."
PM Modi said, "My visit to Gorakhpur this time is a wonderful example of the policy of 'development as well as heritage'. After this program of Gita Press, I will go to Gorakhpur Railway Station. The modernization work of Gorakhpur railway station is also going to start from today itself."
While addressing at the Gita Press centenary celebrations, PM Modi said, "Gita Press is the only press that is not just a publication but also a faith."
While addressing at the Gita Press centenary celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sais, "For the first time, yoga has been acknowledged globally under the leadership of PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath addresses Gita Press centenary celebrations."
Illustrated Shiv Puran and Shiv Mahapuran translated in the Nepali language unveiled at the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press in Gorakhpur. PM Narendra Modi is present here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Gorakhpur on Friday to attend the centenary celebrations of the Gita Press. It was established on April 29, 1923.
Issuing an advisory the Metrology Department Kashmir alerted that wet weather will persist till July 9 which may lead to halt the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Sharp rise in water bodies and disruption of traffic movement on Jammu Srinagar and other connected Highways was also witnessed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Gorakhpur to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains -- Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express trains.
A ruckus broke out between the MLAs of BJP and Tipra MOTHA party during the Assembly session today. Opposition party leader, Animesh Debbarma raised a question on the porn movie-watching issue by the BJP MLA, Jadav Lak Nath of Tripura Bagbassa Assembly. The Speaker of the House said to get back to him after some other important issues but the MLAs of opposition parties started agitating & shouting slogans. Five aggressive MLAs from the house were suspended.
Governor CV Ananda Bose reached the house of Phoolchand, a Congress worker who was shot dead in Ratanpur village under the Khargram block. Phoolchand's family made many complaints to the Governor. The villagers demanded the Governor get the murder investigated by CBI. The Governor assured a CBI inquiry and the Governor directed the police to punish the culprits severely.
Attacking Rahul Gandhi for his Modi surname remark, BJP leader Ravi Shahnkar Prasad while addressing a press conference said that the Congress leader is too arrogant to admit guilt. "He should have apologised. Abuse has become his habit now," he added.
Following Gujarat Court's order in Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname defamantion case, Rajasthan Congress workers sport a black band and carry out a protest march in Jaipur.
Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched NCC integrated software.
