India News LIVE: Mariners Detained In Nigeria Return Home After Nine Months

Three ISIS operatives nabbed from Jabalpur were presented before an NIA special court on Saturday. "We will protest after 15th June and none of the wrestlers will resume their government duties after we start our protest," Bajrang Punia said. NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar said that he is happy about the appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the party's working presidents.

Mahima Joshi
22:16 IST, June 10th 2023
'TMC is trying to incite violence before Panchayat elections,' BJP alleges

"Right after the elections were announced, the situation in West Bengal deteriorated. A pistol was recovered from one of the leaders of TMC, this shows that TMC is deliberately trying to incite violence in the state," WB BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh said. "Without the use of central forces, the Panchayat election cannot take place peacefully in the state," he further said. 

 

21:50 IST, June 10th 2023
Mariners detained in Nigeria return home after nine months

Mariners who were in detention in Nigeria returned home in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday and thanked the Ministry of External Affairs for their safe return. As many as 16 Indian crew of the ship 'MT Heroic Idun' were detained last year in Equatorial Guinea and later in Nigeria for allegedly violating the international maritime boundary line.

 

21:18 IST, June 10th 2023
Minor's father changed his statement under pressure, says Punia

Olympian Bajrang Punia has claimed that the father of the minor girl who changed his statement in the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Birj Bhushan Singh "was under a lot of pressure" and that his entire family is "in depression". In an interview with ANI, Bajrang Punia who has been a key face of wrestlers' protest against the WFI chief, said "if a person is under pressure, he can be made to say things". 

"The minor wrestler's father has said that he was under a lot of pressure from all sides, that his family is under pressure. Media didn't show this part.. it only showed that the statement has been withdrawn but not the reason why it was done," Punia told ANI. "Her father has said that he is under pressure and that the entire family is in depression. He said if something happens to him, who will bring back the father? People can be made to say anything under pressure," he further said. 

20:52 IST, June 10th 2023
ISIS operatives nabbed in Jabalpur presented in court

Three ISIS operatives nabbed from Jabalpur were presented before an NIA special court on Saturday. They will remain in judicial custody till July 18, sources revealed. The operatives are accused of conspiring terror activities. 

 

20:14 IST, June 10th 2023
Bajrang Punia addresses fake news around wrestlers' protest

Bajrang Punia said that fake news is being circulated about wrestlers compromising with ministers. "We have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The government assured the wrestlers that our demands will be heard. If necessary, we will protest after 15th June and none of the wrestlers will resume their government duties after we start our protest," Punia said. 

 

19:29 IST, June 10th 2023
"I am happy", says NCP leader Ajit Pawar on appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working president

NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar said that he was happy on the appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the party's working presidents.

 

18:34 IST, June 10th 2023
'Peace & stability in Manipur are very important': Assam CM after meeting his Manipur counterpart

"For us, peace and stability in Manipur are very important. Whatever I have learnt during the discussions today, I will report the same to the Union Home Minister for further necessary action. I could not meet the Kuki leaders today. It was a goodwill visit," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said following his meeting with Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

 

18:14 IST, June 10th 2023
Punia says will take a 'big decision' if no action is taken against Brij Bhushan by June 15

"If no decision is made after 15 June, we will make a call on 16-17 and make a big decision of our own," Bajrang Punia said during an exclusive interview with Republic TV. He also claimed that several athletes raised their voices in 2013 and 2014 but they were silenced due to the 'powerful' WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

 

17:47 IST, June 10th 2023
Dr. Jaishankar to chair Development Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi starting June 11

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will chair the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting scheduled for June 11-13 in Varanasi. PM Narendra Modi will also deliver a special video address at the beginning of the meeting, the MEA said. 

 

17:27 IST, June 10th 2023
'Meeting will give new direction': Sharad Pawar on next opposition meeting

"The meeting will give a new direction as people want change. We will make sincere efforts to meet the expectations of the people," NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said about the opposition meeting scheduled on June 23 in Patna.

 

17:17 IST, June 10th 2023
Sharad Pawar addresses media after appointing new NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar addressed a press briefing after appointing Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the NCP in Delhi. Supriya Sule will look after Haryana, Maharashtra and Punjab. Praful Patel will look after MP, Rajasthan and Goa, Pawar said. 

 

16:54 IST, June 10th 2023
Army veteran, retired judges write to PM Modi underscoring sabotage angle in Balasore train accident

Several retired judges, civil servants, and army veterans wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi suggesting that the Balasore train accident that transpired on June 2 could be sabotage. They have also demanded the removal of illegal occupants near the railway tracks. Read the letter below.

 

16:26 IST, June 10th 2023
PM Modi lauds winners at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023

Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 with a tally of 15 medals and emerging on top of the medals table. Each victory is a testament to our young athletes' passion, dedication, and spirit. Best wishes to them," PM Narendra Modi tweeted. 

 

 

15:41 IST, June 10th 2023
Wrestlers lay out new conditions, threaten to ditch Asian games

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said that the wrestlers won't participate in Asian Games if their demand of punishing WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh is not met. She demanded Brij Bhushan's arrest by June 15 and said that the protests will continue if he is not arrested.

 

15:03 IST, June 10th 2023
Omar Abdullah says no benefit to J&K from grand alliance days before opposition party meet

Just days before the opposition party meeting in Patna, Omar Abdullah said that there would be no benefit to J&K from the grand alliance. "These people who are seeking help to save democracy like Arvind Kejriwal never stood by us," he said. 

"We have five seats and that won’t have an impact on Delhi. They come what they need us, Arvind Kejriwal now needs us. Where were they when 370 was abrogated and now they are saying save democracy? Only TMC, DMK and two left parties stood by us. We will fight against BJP in the five seats we have," Abdullah said. 

 

14:46 IST, June 10th 2023
Congress hits the streets over the hasty announcement of Panchayat poll dates

The Congress workers stormed the streets of West Bengal in connection with the hasty announcement of the panchayat poll dates as there is not enough time for parties to file nominations. Earlier in the day, BJP state unit President Sukanta Majumdar met Governor C V Ananda Bose over the same issue.

 

14:35 IST, June 10th 2023
Congress bats for tukde-tukde lobby, questions Judiciary over Umar Khalid

Congress continue to bat for the tukde-tukde gang as the party's senior leader Digvijaya Singh raised questions on the Judiciary demanding Umar Khalid to be freed. BJP's national spokesperson slammed the grand old party for sympathising with the Delhi riots accused.

 

14:02 IST, June 10th 2023
New working presidents made to divide work, says NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

Revealing the reason behind naming Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of NCP, party leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, "They have been made the working presidents so that the election work, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha work can be divided. They have been allotted more responsibilities on their shoulders because elections are near. This is for handling the 2024 Lok Sabha election work." 

13:54 IST, June 10th 2023
'All opposition parties have to come together': Sharad Pawar on Opposition's meet

"All opposition parties have to come together, I am sure the people of this country will help us. On June 23, we all will meet in Bihar, discuss and come up with a programme and will travel across the country and present it to the people," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar. 

13:30 IST, June 10th 2023
Sharad Pawar announces 2 working president

In a big announcement, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the party. Pawar's announcement came at the 25th anniversary of NCP, founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

According to sources, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule has been given the charge of Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana, while Patel will look after Gujarat and Goa affairs.

Notably, Pawar made the announcement in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party. However, he has to take his decision back following fervent demonstrations from NCP workers and leaders. An NCP panel was also formed to deliberate on Pawar's resignation on May 5, which rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

 

13:10 IST, June 10th 2023
JD(U) calls Aurangzeb 'son of soil', accuses BJP of distorting history

Accusing BJP of distorting history, the JD(U) has now evaded into the Aurangzeb row and has called the Mughal ruler 'son of the soil'. 

12:57 IST, June 10th 2023
5 arrested after Gujarat ATS carries out operation on ISIS module

Five suspects have been arrested so far after the Gujarat ATS carried out a major operation in the state's Porbandar area busting a plot to join ISIS. The accused wanted to travel to Afghanistan. During the raids incriminating materials were recovered, informed Gujarat Police.

12:39 IST, June 10th 2023
3 days after meeting Anurag Thakur, Wrestlers call for Mahapanchayat

Three days after meeting Union minister Anurag Thakur, the Indian wrestlers have called for a Mahapanchayat. Ace wrestler Sakshi Malik has reached Sonipat for Mahapanchayat.

12:09 IST, June 10th 2023
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on 9 years of PM Modi govt

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri spoke on nine years of PM Modi government and highlighted the transformation that India went through under his leadership. 

11:55 IST, June 10th 2023
Bajrang Punia issues response on wrestlers meeting with government; 'Whatever talks...'

"Whatever talks we had with the government, we will discuss that with the people who are supporting and standing with us," Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Panchayat that is going to be held in Sonipat over wrestlers issue.

11:50 IST, June 10th 2023
Indian navy undertakes twin-carrier CBG ops with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian sea

Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier CBG ops with more than 35 aircraft in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating its formidable capability in ensuring sustained air operations across the maritime expanse and underscoring its commitment to safeguarding India’s national interests.

The seamless operational integration of the two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, as well as fleet ships and submarines, is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power ad India’s role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

11:41 IST, June 10th 2023
'DMK has an important role to play in opposition alliance': Udhayanidhi Stalin on Opposition meet in Patna

Speaking on the upcoming opposition parties' meeting in Patna, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "DMK has an important role to play in this opposition alliance because we have always been against BJP." 

11:33 IST, June 10th 2023
Fire breaks out in chemical company in Wada area of Palghar district

A fire broke out in a chemical company in the Wada area of Palghar district. Fire brigades have reached the spot. No injuries have been reported in the fire incident so far. 

11:19 IST, June 10th 2023
Madhya Pradesh to start 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' today

Announcing the Madhya Pradesh government's decision, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today is one of the most significant days of my life. From today evening from Jabalpur, we will start transferring Rs 1000 to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana'. We have received 1.25 crore registrations."

"In 12 months, all my sisters will get Rs 12,000 in their accounts. With the introduction of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, women will get empowered and will be able to fulfil their basic needs," he added. 

11:10 IST, June 10th 2023
Gujarat ATS busts an ISIS module; 4 arrested

In a big breakthrough, Gujarat ATS has busted an ISIS module existing in the state and several other places. According to sources, four suspects, including one woman, have been arrested. 

