India News LIVE: Mariners Detained In Nigeria Return Home After Nine Months

Quick links:
Image: ANI
"Right after the elections were announced, the situation in West Bengal deteriorated. A pistol was recovered from one of the leaders of TMC, this shows that TMC is deliberately trying to incite violence in the state," WB BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh said. "Without the use of central forces, the Panchayat election cannot take place peacefully in the state," he further said.
#WATCH | Right after the elections were announced, the situation in West Bengal deteriorated. A pistol was recovered from one of the leaders of TMC, this shows that TMC is deliberately trying to incite violence in the state. Without the use of central forces, the Panchayat… pic.twitter.com/UUEVZJPWGs— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
Mariners who were in detention in Nigeria returned home in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday and thanked the Ministry of External Affairs for their safe return. As many as 16 Indian crew of the ship 'MT Heroic Idun' were detained last year in Equatorial Guinea and later in Nigeria for allegedly violating the international maritime boundary line.
Kochi | Kerala mariners return home after nine months of detention in Nigeria, thank the Ministry of External Affairs— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
16 Indian crew of the ship 'MT Heroic Idun' were detained last year in Equatorial Guinea and later in Nigeria for allegedly violating the international maritime… pic.twitter.com/Sw440EXIxO
Olympian Bajrang Punia has claimed that the father of the minor girl who changed his statement in the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Birj Bhushan Singh "was under a lot of pressure" and that his entire family is "in depression". In an interview with ANI, Bajrang Punia who has been a key face of wrestlers' protest against the WFI chief, said "if a person is under pressure, he can be made to say things".
"The minor wrestler's father has said that he was under a lot of pressure from all sides, that his family is under pressure. Media didn't show this part.. it only showed that the statement has been withdrawn but not the reason why it was done," Punia told ANI. "Her father has said that he is under pressure and that the entire family is in depression. He said if something happens to him, who will bring back the father? People can be made to say anything under pressure," he further said.
Three ISIS operatives nabbed from Jabalpur were presented before an NIA special court on Saturday. They will remain in judicial custody till July 18, sources revealed. The operatives are accused of conspiring terror activities.
Bajrang Punia said that fake news is being circulated about wrestlers compromising with ministers. "We have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The government assured the wrestlers that our demands will be heard. If necessary, we will protest after 15th June and none of the wrestlers will resume their government duties after we start our protest," Punia said.
#WATCH | Only her family members can only provide the exact details if the girl is a minor or not. The sad part is that fake news is being circulated that wrestlers are compromising with ministers...We have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Anurag… pic.twitter.com/4OiGyufstV— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar said that he was happy on the appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the party's working presidents.
#WATCH | I am happy with their appointment, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar on the appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the party's working presidents. pic.twitter.com/YH98RT7eA4— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
"For us, peace and stability in Manipur are very important. Whatever I have learnt during the discussions today, I will report the same to the Union Home Minister for further necessary action. I could not meet the Kuki leaders today. It was a goodwill visit," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said following his meeting with Manipur CM N Biren Singh.
#WATCH | "For us, peace and stability in Manipur are very important. Whatever I have learnt during the discussions today, I will report the same to the Union Home Minister for further necessary action. I could not meet the Kuki leaders today. It was a goodwill visit," says Assam… pic.twitter.com/jOG5WSQGOS— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
"If no decision is made after 15 June, we will make a call on 16-17 and make a big decision of our own," Bajrang Punia said during an exclusive interview with Republic TV. He also claimed that several athletes raised their voices in 2013 and 2014 but they were silenced due to the 'powerful' WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Wrestlers warn Centre of 'strict action' if no action on Brij Bhushan by June 15. We all are together in the fight against WFI chief, says Bajrang Punia while speaking to Republic.— Republic (@republic) June 10, 2023
WATCH #ThisIsExclusive with Niranjan Narayanaswamy_
for more detailshttps://t.co/nKZSPir7ST pic.twitter.com/AnWY6zzUJU
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will chair the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting scheduled for June 11-13 in Varanasi. PM Narendra Modi will also deliver a special video address at the beginning of the meeting, the MEA said.
"The meeting will give a new direction as people want change. We will make sincere efforts to meet the expectations of the people," NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said about the opposition meeting scheduled on June 23 in Patna.
#WATCH | This meeting will give a new direction as people want change. We will make sincere efforts to meet the expectations of the people, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the Opposition meeting to be held on June 23 in Patna. pic.twitter.com/386uwOJisN— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
Sharad Pawar addressed a press briefing after appointing Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the NCP in Delhi. Supriya Sule will look after Haryana, Maharashtra and Punjab. Praful Patel will look after MP, Rajasthan and Goa, Pawar said.
#LIVE | NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks on the appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the party in Delhi.— Republic (@republic) June 10, 2023
Supriya Sule will look after Haryana, Maha & Punjab. Praful Patel will look after MP, Rajasthan & Goa, says NCP chief.https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/Jbrt0KbVpk
Several retired judges, civil servants, and army veterans wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi suggesting that the Balasore train accident that transpired on June 2 could be sabotage. They have also demanded the removal of illegal occupants near the railway tracks. Read the letter below.
Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 with a tally of 15 medals and emerging on top of the medals table. Each victory is a testament to our young athletes' passion, dedication, and spirit. Best wishes to them," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.
Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 with a tally of 15 medals and emerging on top of the medals table. Each victory is a testament to our young athletes' passion, dedication, and spirit. Best wishes to them. pic.twitter.com/cPv29CliIW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2023
Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said that the wrestlers won't participate in Asian Games if their demand of punishing WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh is not met. She demanded Brij Bhushan's arrest by June 15 and said that the protests will continue if he is not arrested.
#BREAKING | Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh announces fresh condition, says 'Won't play ASIAN games if issues are not resolved.'— Republic (@republic) June 10, 2023
#WrestlersProtests #BrijBhushanSharanSingh #ProtesingWrestlers https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/TG0wpiBT1B
Just days before the opposition party meeting in Patna, Omar Abdullah said that there would be no benefit to J&K from the grand alliance. "These people who are seeking help to save democracy like Arvind Kejriwal never stood by us," he said.
"We have five seats and that won’t have an impact on Delhi. They come what they need us, Arvind Kejriwal now needs us. Where were they when 370 was abrogated and now they are saying save democracy? Only TMC, DMK and two left parties stood by us. We will fight against BJP in the five seats we have," Abdullah said.
#BREAKING | NC leader Omar Abdullah makes big statement on the upcoming opposition meet in Patna, says 'There is no benefit to Jammu and Kashmir from this kind of Grand alliance.'#OmarAbdullah #JammuAndKashmir #Patna #NC https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/Jp30mQAznX— Republic (@republic) June 10, 2023
The Congress workers stormed the streets of West Bengal in connection with the hasty announcement of the panchayat poll dates as there is not enough time for parties to file nominations. Earlier in the day, BJP state unit President Sukanta Majumdar met Governor C V Ananda Bose over the same issue.
Congress continue to bat for the tukde-tukde gang as the party's senior leader Digvijaya Singh raised questions on the Judiciary demanding Umar Khalid to be freed. BJP's national spokesperson slammed the grand old party for sympathising with the Delhi riots accused.
Revealing the reason behind naming Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of NCP, party leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, "They have been made the working presidents so that the election work, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha work can be divided. They have been allotted more responsibilities on their shoulders because elections are near. This is for handling the 2024 Lok Sabha election work."
"All opposition parties have to come together, I am sure the people of this country will help us. On June 23, we all will meet in Bihar, discuss and come up with a programme and will travel across the country and present it to the people," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
#WATCH | ...All opposition parties have to come together, I am sure the people of this country will help us. On 23rd we all are meet in Bihar, discuss and come up with a programme and will travel across the country and present it to the people...": NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/Joe7GZUixn— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
In a big announcement, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the party. Pawar's announcement came at the 25th anniversary of NCP, founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.
According to sources, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule has been given the charge of Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana, while Patel will look after Gujarat and Goa affairs.
Notably, Pawar made the announcement in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.
Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party. However, he has to take his decision back following fervent demonstrations from NCP workers and leaders. An NCP panel was also formed to deliberate on Pawar's resignation on May 5, which rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.
Accusing BJP of distorting history, the JD(U) has now evaded into the Aurangzeb row and has called the Mughal ruler 'son of the soil'.
#BREAKING | JDU wades into Aurangzeb controversy, calls Aurangzeb 'son of the soil' and further adds that BJP should read history instead of distorting it.'#JDU #Aurangzeb#Maharashtra#KolhapurViolence https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/5RZmsI2tEH— Republic (@republic) June 10, 2023
Five suspects have been arrested so far after the Gujarat ATS carried out a major operation in the state's Porbandar area busting a plot to join ISIS. The accused wanted to travel to Afghanistan. During the raids incriminating materials were recovered, informed Gujarat Police.
#LIVE | 5 have been arrested so far in the ATS operation. Accused wanted to travel to Afghanistan. During the raids incriminating materials recovered: Gujarat Police.#ISIS #GujaratPolice #GujaratATS #Gujarat https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/HAzvytvWCZ— Republic (@republic) June 10, 2023
Three days after meeting Union minister Anurag Thakur, the Indian wrestlers have called for a Mahapanchayat. Ace wrestler Sakshi Malik has reached Sonipat for Mahapanchayat.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri spoke on nine years of PM Modi government and highlighted the transformation that India went through under his leadership.
#LIVE | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's news briefing on the #9YearsOfModiGovernment, highlights India's transformation under the leadership of PM Modi.#BJP #HardeepSinghPuri #ModiGovt https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/gc98ShomCK— Republic (@republic) June 10, 2023
"Whatever talks we had with the government, we will discuss that with the people who are supporting and standing with us," Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Panchayat that is going to be held in Sonipat over wrestlers issue.
#WATCH | Haryana: "Whatever talks we had with the govt, we will discuss that with the people who are supporting and standing with us..." Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Panchayat that is going to be held in Sonipat over wrestlers issue pic.twitter.com/wcz9FWk2Fy— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier CBG ops with more than 35 aircraft in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating its formidable capability in ensuring sustained air operations across the maritime expanse and underscoring its commitment to safeguarding India’s national interests.
The seamless operational integration of the two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, as well as fleet ships and submarines, is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power ad India’s role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean and beyond.
Speaking on the upcoming opposition parties' meeting in Patna, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "DMK has an important role to play in this opposition alliance because we have always been against BJP."
A fire broke out in a chemical company in the Wada area of Palghar district. Fire brigades have reached the spot. No injuries have been reported in the fire incident so far.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a chemical company in the Wada area of Palghar district. Fire brigades on the spot. No injuries have been reported in the fire incident so far: Palghar Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/Y39SusQFl6— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023
Announcing the Madhya Pradesh government's decision, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today is one of the most significant days of my life. From today evening from Jabalpur, we will start transferring Rs 1000 to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana'. We have received 1.25 crore registrations."
"In 12 months, all my sisters will get Rs 12,000 in their accounts. With the introduction of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, women will get empowered and will be able to fulfil their basic needs," he added.
In a big breakthrough, Gujarat ATS has busted an ISIS module existing in the state and several other places. According to sources, four suspects, including one woman, have been arrested.