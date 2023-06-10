India News LIVE: Mariners Detained In Nigeria Return Home After Nine Months

Olympian Bajrang Punia has claimed that the father of the minor girl who changed his statement in the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Birj Bhushan Singh "was under a lot of pressure" and that his entire family is "in depression". In an interview with ANI, Bajrang Punia who has been a key face of wrestlers' protest against the WFI chief, said "if a person is under pressure, he can be made to say things".

"The minor wrestler's father has said that he was under a lot of pressure from all sides, that his family is under pressure. Media didn't show this part.. it only showed that the statement has been withdrawn but not the reason why it was done," Punia told ANI. "Her father has said that he is under pressure and that the entire family is in depression. He said if something happens to him, who will bring back the father? People can be made to say anything under pressure," he further said.