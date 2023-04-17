India NEWS LIVE: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Pixabay
Attack on mining dept officers | Bihar govt has taken cognizance of the incident. CM Nitish Kumar has instructed the concerned officials to identify the people seen in the viral video & take appropriate action against them: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari
Ranchi, Jharkhand | Today Godda recorded 45.1°C, the highest temperature in Jharkhand. There was a heatwave-like situation across Santhal. In over 8-9 districts, the temperature crossed 40°C. From April 20 there are expectations of light rainfall: Abhishek Anand, Director, IMD, Ranchi
My report has come positive in the investigation of Kovid-19 done on the advice of doctors. I request all of you that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, take precautions or go to the nearest health center and get yourself tested, he tweeted.
Delhi logs 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths. Positivity rate soars to 32.25 per cent: Authorities.
We maintained a relationship with the BJP for 25-30 years, but they did not understand who was a friend and who was an opponent. We will together fight the fight for democracy in the country: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai after meeting Congress leaders
Elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram to be held on May 9: State Election Commission
Heatwave warning in East India. Western Disturbance effect to begin from today in western Himalayan region. Temperature in Delhi-NCR to remain at 40°C for next 24 hours; it will decrease across northwest India after that: Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist
Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal, seeking accountability for the statements given by Delhi CM & Power Minister, regarding him on the power subsidy issue, failure of which would be assumed as "deliberate misleading of the people & playing petty political games which deserve unequivocal condemnation & legal redressal".
Mumbai: AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal meets Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree along with Senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Bhai Jagatap in the presence of Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut.
Bihar | A group of anti-social elements attacked a district mining officer while she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. 44 arrested while 3 have been injured including the district mining officer and two mining inspectors: Rajesh Kumar, SP, Patna (West)
Maharshtra | Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11, Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Goregaon area. Two models were rescued from the spot and a 30-year-old casting director, Aarti Mittal was arrested in this case: Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra | Social Worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, who was felicitated with Maharashtra Bhushan award at Navi Mumbai event where 13 people lost their lives after suffering from dehydration and heatstroke, expresses condolences on the incident & appeals that the incident shouldn't be politicised.
Maharashtra | Five people, including four women and a man, dead while two others injured after an iron hoarding board collapsed in Ravet Kiwle area of Pimpri Chinchwad city in Pune district: Police.
A fire broke out on Monday evening at the headquarters of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force in Lodhi Road area here, officials said. The fire broke out on the second floor of the ITBP headquarters and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
The NIA took the step following its search operation conducted at the two floors of the school premises on September 22 last year that led to the seizure of incriminating documents, which revealed that the property was used by the accused, found to be associated with the PFI, for organising Arms Training for its cadres
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre after Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 17. The arrest was due to the legislator's alleged connection to the cash-for-jobs scam. During a press briefing, the Bengal CM slammed the Central government for sending the agencies after her party members and using them for the smallest of issues. READ FULL STORY
What did the Earth look like about two billion years ago, when the planet's atmosphere was being oxygenated? By analysing ancient dolomite (carbonate) deposits found in Vempalle, in the YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the University of Tennessee have estimated the temperature and composition of a shallow, inland sea that most likely existed back in that time, called the Palaeoproterozoic era. READ FULL STORY
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday filed an application before the Supreme Court opposing the same-sex marriage petitions, stating that the adoption of children by a same-sex couple would affect the child in "social and psychological aspects". READ FULL STORY HERE
In a report published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), India seems to have inched ahead in terms of ease of doing business. EIU's BER scores for India revealed that doing business in the country is becoming steadily easier. Of the 17 countries that were included in the survey, India has moved up six spots since the last report. READ FULL STORY HERE.
AAP National Jt Secy Gopal Italia was arrested by Surat Crime Branch for his alleged remarks on Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi. He was later granted bail. "Since offences in the FIR were bailable, Crime Branch let me go. AAP showed its strength in the last election in Gujarat, which is considered BJP's stronghold. That is why they are scared..," says Italia.
Airbus and Air France acquitted of manslaughter charges in trial over 2009 crash of Rio-Paris Flight 447, reports AP
We will welcome Ajit Pawar if he's willing to join us, he has good experience, he is a big leader and we have worked with him. Final decision will be taken by CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. We will be very happy if he joins us: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
#BREAKING | First response from Shiv Sena leader amid the buzz over Ajit Pawar move. Says 'Will welcome Pawar if he comes.'#ShivSena #AjitPawar #BJP #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1rVeRQxs4V— Republic (@republic) April 17, 2023
Maharashtra heatstroke deaths: Death toll rises to 13. 18 people are under treatment and are stable. There were 75 ambulances for the affected people at the spot: State Minister Uday Samant
Maharashtra| Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray & NCP leader Ajit Pawar met people who're undergoing treatment in MGM Kamothe Hospital after they suffered heatstroke during Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar pic.twitter.com/cLCgjxzA7j— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023
Maharashtra | At least seven people dead while 24 are under treatment after suffering from heatstroke during Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. Deceasesd's families to be given Rs 5 lakhs while we are ensuring proper treatment for those admitted: CM… pic.twitter.com/xDzFuGsIp3— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023
Border Security Force launched a search operation on April 16 near Village Dhanoe Kalan. A broken propeller (resembling that of DJI series Quadcopter) & a battery (5935 mAh) of a drone were recovered from a wheat field in Dhanoe Kalan village, Amritsar. The said parts were noticed while harvesting the wheat crops: BSF
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Kamrup, Assam at 4:52 pm today: National Center for Seismology
Gujarat: Fire broke out on a local train at Botad Railway Station earlier today. The train was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad today evening. No injuries reported.
#BREAKING | AAP leader Gopal Italia detained by Surat crime branch over his alleged objectional comment against the current Home Minister of Gujarat.#AAP #GopalItalia #Gujarat #SuratCrimeBranchhttps://t.co/uo0a3nu84K pic.twitter.com/0WzvrxN9ck— Republic (@republic) April 17, 2023
NSA Ajit Doval met Denis Manturov, Deputy PM and Minister of Trade & Industry of Russia today. Both sides discussed a range of bilateral issues to implement the India-Russia strategic partnership.
West Bengal | TMC MLA Jibon Krishna Saha, arrested for his alleged involvement in a teacher recruitment scam, sent to 4-day CBI remand.
#WATCH | On Rahul Gandhi's tweet on OBC reservation, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bagehl says, "We have been demanding for this. We have passed it in the Assembly...Our Reservation Bill has been put on hold. This is affecting the beneficiaries. I once again urge the Governor - either… pic.twitter.com/WlLhWZRv2U— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 17, 2023