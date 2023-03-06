India News LIVE Updates: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Sent To Judicial Custody Till March 20

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar stated that the COVID-19 situation should be constantly monitored despite a decrease in the number of cases. He said, "It is not alarming as such, still, we thought we should meet with the expert's committee and take stock of the situation. We have decided to mandate all health staff to wear masks while they are working in the facilities".

He added, "We have also advised children, people above 65 years of age who have comorbidities and pregnant women to take preventive measures and avoid the unnecessary crowd and undertake hygiene protocols".

The health state minister added, "We have also discussed the heatwave &increase in temperature. We want to avoid heatstroke. We have issued an advisory that people should stay hydrated by consuming at least 2-3 litres of water daily & add buttermilk, tender coconut, lemon juice to their diet".



