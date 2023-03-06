India News LIVE Updates: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Sent To Judicial Custody Till March 20

Quick links:
Captain Deeksha, a doctor of the Indian Army, is posted as a Medical Officer with a Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) battalion. She has undergone rigorous training with the special forces troops.
Captain Deeksha, a doctor of the Indian Army, is posted as a Medical Officer with a Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) battalion. She has undergone rigorous training with the special forces troops.
Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army is the first female officer to have been deployed on the world’s highest battlefield Siachen glacier.
Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army is the first female officer to have been deployed on the world's highest battlefield Siachen glacier.
The plea was heard by the Rouse Avenue Court's special Judge MK Nagpal. During the court proceedings, the court agreed to the application filed by Manish Sisodia's lawyer requesting to provide the latter with his spectacles, medicines, Bhagwad Geeta, diary and pen in jail. The court also considered the request of keeping him in the Vipassana (meditation) cell as per the provision contained in the jail manual and directed the jail superintendent. The court has ordered to produce Sisdoia physically in court on March 20.
Rouse Avenue Court has sent Delhi's former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till march 20, in the case pertaining to the Delhi excise policy case. The former minister will serve his 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail.
Rouse Avenue Court sends Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20, in the case pertaining to Delhi excise policy case.
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a
As AAP leader Manish Sisodia's custody ends today, he is likely to be produced before judge MK Nagpal in the Rouse Avenue court shortly. Heavy security has been deployed outside the court.
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to be produced in court shortly.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai speaks exclusively to Republic TV amid the ongoing row in connection with the purported videos of 'attacks' on migrant labourers of Bihar in the southern state.
A helicopter, carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa, faced difficulty in landing after the helipad ground filled with plastic sheets and waste around Kalaburagi.
A helicopter, carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa makes emergency landing due to technical snag.
Union Minister Arjun Munda responded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent remark on India. He said, "When Indian citizens go abroad they feel proud to be Indian. But when opposition party leaders publicise and give statements to hurt India's respect, this shows that India’s respect doesn’t matter to them".
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar stated that the COVID-19 situation should be constantly monitored despite a decrease in the number of cases. He said, "It is not alarming as such, still, we thought we should meet with the expert's committee and take stock of the situation. We have decided to mandate all health staff to wear masks while they are working in the facilities".
He added, "We have also advised children, people above 65 years of age who have comorbidities and pregnant women to take preventive measures and avoid the unnecessary crowd and undertake hygiene protocols".
The health state minister added, "We have also discussed the heatwave &increase in temperature. We want to avoid heatstroke. We have issued an advisory that people should stay hydrated by consuming at least 2-3 litres of water daily & add buttermilk, tender coconut, lemon juice to their diet".
Rahul Gandhi, Congress' stalwart leader is facing the brunt of the BJP for the former's controversial remarks during his United Kingdom visit wherein he raised questions over India's democracy. From alleging that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” to claiming that the Indian government using Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop into his phone, here are Gandhi's all controversial remarks that he said in the United Kingdom. READ HERE
Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating that he has taken a contract to defame India.
Rahul Gandhi vivaadon ki aandhi ban chuke hain. Be it foreign friends, agencies or foreign land. He is leaving no stone unturned to defame India. To hide his failures, he has taken a contract to defame India from foreign lands in a pre-planned manner. His language, thoughts and work style are suspicious. He has done it again & again...when jawans were martyred, he said, a few people were killed in a car bomb explosion.
Delhi BJP staged a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's jailed leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The workers were seen burning effigies of the leaders and raised slogans.
Delhi BJP protests against CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's jailed leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Saradha chit fund scam, demanding action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
I have written a letter to the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, expressing my concerns regarding the CBI's reluctance to get the "Biggest Beneficiary" of the Saradha Chit Fund Scam - @MamataOfficial convicted. The people of WB have been longing for the day for the last 10 years.
In a massive development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrived at the former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's Patna residence on Monday morning. According to sources, central agency officials have arrived at Rabri Devi's house to question her regarding the alleged land-for-job case. Notably, this comes a week after a Delhi court summoned former Railway Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the case. (Read full story)
A 3-member team of CBI visits Rabri Devi's residence in Patna, Bihar in connection with a land-for-job case.
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a
Bribegate faceoff between Karnataka BJP and Congress accusing each other of corruption. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hits out at Congress as they had announced a bandh in the whole state on March 9 from 9 am to 11 am,
CM Bommai said, "Congress is another name for corruption. They are on now on the verge of extinction and therefore calling a bandh. They were embroiled in corruption in every department when they were in power".
Mega BJP Vs Congress as Bribegate case hits Karnataka.
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a
Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress and Congress of running propaganda by framing his party as an anti-Christian party. BJP has joined hands with the National People's Party (NPP), and has come to the power.
The party's state unit chief accused its rivals behind the 'unsatisfied' election results. "The Congres, TMC had made propaganda against BJP that it is anti-Christian party, who will ban beef in Meghalaya after being voted to power. In the NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi, nine years are about to complete but no anti-Christian instances happened."
"If any such incidents are happening in the country, then they are only in Congress-ruled states," the BJP leader said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a post-budget webinar on ‘Health & Medical Research’. He said, 'Corona showed when such a crisis occurs, even developed systems of prosperous nations collapse. World is now much more focused on health. But India's approach is not restricted to healthcare we're also working on wellness. That's why we have kept a vision before the world, 'One Earth, One Health' - holistic healthcare for everyone'.
The positive outcome of the schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission are visible in the health sector: PM Modi.
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a
Amitabh Bachchan, 80, suffered injuries on sets of Prabhas-starrer Project K. The actor, in his blog, informed that during an action shot for Project K, he broke his rib cartilage and also suffered muscle tear. Amitabh Bachchan also informed that the shoot was cancelled after the accident and he immediately consulted the doctor. The actor also confessed that the injuries are extremely painful. READ MORE
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with 4 ministers of Sikkim, released a special cover of the Department of Posts, 'Go Green, Go Organic' for Sikkim. The special cover is a testament to the state's achievements in organic farming and the state's progress. The Minister also congratulated Sikkim for its achievement of becoming the first Organic state in the world and Crome Free State with the best governance to the World Book of Records (London).
Delhi Congress on Monday put up posters over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, near the Delhi Congress and AICC offices. Through the posters, the Congress party has slammed both the jailed AAP leaders for their alleged involvement in corrupt activities. The poster shows Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain behind the bars and the Congress party has also quoted CM Arvind Kejriwal in the poster. READ HERE
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak responded on the encounter of accused Vijay alias Usman in the Umesh Pal murder case and said, The Police and STF have been deployed to keep the situation under control as the investigation is underway. Police shot the accused and are investigating. Everyone involved will get punished by the law".
The designated terror group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) has issued a threat ahead of the G20 meeting in Punjab. The video released by SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Pannu stated that the train services on March 15 and 16 will be blocked. SFJ has also claimed to have posted Pro Khalistan posters at Makhu Railway Station in Ferozepur, Punjab.
In a massive development, another encounter broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj area in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. The accused named Vijay Kumar alias Usman Chowdhary was killed early morning on Monday in an encounter with UP Police. He was the one who allegedly opened the first shot at Umesh Pal and the constable. A crime branch encounter took place in the Kaundhiyara police station area, said Ramit Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj. READ MORE
The Delhi Police will question the principal and the management committee coordinator of a government school over a poster pasted at its main gate supporting former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia following his arrest, officials said. An FIR was registered against school management committee coordinator Gazala for allegedly pasting the poster supporting Sisodia.
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.
"As part of investigation, we will question both the school principal and its management committee coordinator. They will be questioned related to the incident and bound down in connection with the case," a senior police officer said. The complaint sent by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding alleged misuse of pictures of children by some leaders will also be probed alongside, he said.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday in the wake of the reports of the alleged attack on the Bihar migrants in the southern state. Paswan will also meet Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and submit a memo on the issues being faced by the Bihar migrant workers in the state. According to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Jamui will arrive in Chennai at around 11 am on Monday. READ HERE
Delhi BJP will hold a massive protest and burn a holi bonfire of corruption of Kejriwal & Sisodia at 11.15 am at hanuman mandir, Connaught place.
दिनांक: 6 मार्च 2023
समय: प्रातः 11:00 बजे
स्थान: हनुमान मंदिर कनॉट प्लेस
दिनांक: 6 मार्च 2023
समय: प्रातः 11:00 बजे
स्थान: हनुमान मंदिर कनॉट प्लेस pic.twitter.com/rfrics8W45
— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) March 5, 2023
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's CBI custody is going to end today. He will be produced in the Rouse Avenue Court at 2 pm.
On Sunday, Sisodia applied for bail a day before his custody was going to end in the Delhi liquor policy case. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister is currently facing corruption allegations in framing a liquor policy for the national capital, which was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged it to the CBI.