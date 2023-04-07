Last Updated:

India News: 'Expecting Over 130 Seats,' Says Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah

Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, Karnataka Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "We are expecting more than 130 seats this time and Congress Party will come to power with a comfortable majority on its own. People have decided to change the government."

22:19 IST, April 7th 2023
Punjab reports 159 new Covid cases

Punjab recorded 159 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, 51 were reported from Mohali, 18 from Jalandhar, 15 from Ludhiana, 10 from Fatehgarh Sahib, nine from Patiala and eight each from Amritsar and Bathinda, it said.
 

21:27 IST, April 7th 2023
20:53 IST, April 7th 2023
Central Vista: CPWD invites bids for installing 'non-lethal' electric fencing at new Vice President Enclave

The new Vice President Enclave, being built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, will have a "non-lethal electrical fencing" to prevent trespassing, according to an official document.

20:31 IST, April 7th 2023
NIA seizes huge cache of cash, gold, drugs in Indo-Sri Lankan illegal drugs & hawala case

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday seized huge cache of cash, gold bars, digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards), drugs and documents, along with other incriminating material during raids and searches at the Chennai residential and business premises of eight suspects in an Indo-Sri Lankan illegal drugs and arms trade racket aimed at revival of LTTE.  The agency had initiated investigations into the racket in July 2022.
 
One person was also arrested following Thursday’s searches.

19:53 IST, April 7th 2023
Kozhikode train fire accused Shahrukh Saifi has confessed to crime: Police

Kerala Police on Friday said that the Kozhikode train fire incident investigation is still at the preliminary stage. "He (accused Shahrukh Saifi) has confessed to the crime. The bag found at the scene belongs to him. He is physically fit now. Further investigation is being done," said MR Ajith Kumar, ADGP (law and order), Kerala.

19:44 IST, April 7th 2023
MS Dhoni inaugurates 2011 World Cup victory memorial at the Wankhede stadium

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday inaugurated the 2011 World Cup victory memorial at the Wankhede Stadium. The memorial has been built at the location where MS Dhoni’s historic winning six from 2011 WC had landed in the stands.

19:24 IST, April 7th 2023
Sumalatha Ambareesh supports Kichcha Sudeep; 'you cannot come out and ban movie'

After Janata Dal (Secular) demanded a ban on Kichcha Sudeep's movies for supporting BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Sumalatha Ambareesh- Independent Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Mandya- has come out in support of the actor.

"He (Sudeep) knows very well what is he doing. He can see the real picture. Certain parties cannot decide on which actors are coming in support of some political parties. You cannot come out and ban the movie," she told Republic.

19:10 IST, April 7th 2023
COVID-19 surge: Maha reports 926 cases, three deaths; Mumbai sees 27% rise

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 COVID-19 cases, a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said.

The state's tally stands at 81,48,599 and the fatality count was 1,48,457, he added.

Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur and Raigad districts, the official informed.
 

18:36 IST, April 7th 2023
Kiran Kumar Reddy meets BJP chief JP Nadda

After joining BJP today, former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, meets party's national president JP Nadda, in Delhi.

18:23 IST, April 7th 2023
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar organises Iftar party at his residence in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday organised an Iftar party at his residence in Patna. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attended the party.

18:12 IST, April 7th 2023
KTR calls for ‘maha dharna’ in three coal towns on Saturday against Centre’s attempts to ‘privatise’ SCCL

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao called for ‘maha dharna’ in three coal towns on April 8 against Centre’s attempts to ‘privatise’ SCCL. Raising the bogey of privatisation by the Centre, the ruling BRS party has given a call for protests as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state on Saturday.

18:06 IST, April 7th 2023
Maha govt must take COVID-19 situation seriously, apprise citizens, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government should look into the COVID-19 situation immediately, as cases have been on the rise and apprise citizens.
 

17:50 IST, April 7th 2023
India's forex reserves drop by USD 329 million to USD 578.45 billion

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 329 million to USD 578.449 billion for the week ended March 31, on decline in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

The forex kitty had risen handsomely in the previous two reporting weeks, and rose by USD 5.977 billion to USD 578.778 billion for the week ended March 24.

17:17 IST, April 7th 2023
'They can't touch it, let's see what they can do': Karnataka CM on Shivakumar's comment on reservation

Reacting to Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's comment on reservation issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "They can't touch it, let's see what they can do."

16:42 IST, April 7th 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leads Shiv Sena workers to Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday flagged off a train carrying Shiv Sena workers to Ayodhya from Thane. He along with party workers will visit the Ayodhya temple on April 9.

16:27 IST, April 7th 2023
Union Minister Amit Shah to launch & lay foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 4,567 crore in Azamgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 4,567 crore in Azamgarh. He is presently addressing the gathering.
 

16:19 IST, April 7th 2023
Vadra Congress leader says party needs to introspect amid resignation spree

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Friday said that the party needs to introspect on why so many people are leaving the party. "The High Command has to look into this," he said.

16:16 IST, April 7th 2023
TMC panchayat-level leader, her husband and daughter killed: Police

TMC panchayat-level leader Neelima Barman, her husband Bimal Barman (also an active member of TMC) and their daughter Runa Barman were hacked to death after being allegedly attacked by sharp weapon by some miscreants at Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar district. The couple's other daughter, Iti Barman is under treatment in the hospital. Three people have been arrested in the incident, police said.

16:00 IST, April 7th 2023
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin arrives in India

 South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday arrived in India. "As India- the Republic of Korea celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the visit will strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership," the Minister of External Affairs said.

15:43 IST, April 7th 2023
Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi in past one week

More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi in the past one week, while the tally of active cases increased by over 121 per cent during the same period, according to official data.

15:27 IST, April 7th 2023
FIR filed against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary & BJP MLA M P Renukacharya for violating MCC

An FIR has been registered at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru against CM Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary and BJP MLA M P Renukacharya for violating the Model code of conduct, said Karnataka police. The complaint was filed by the election officer.

15:23 IST, April 7th 2023
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was arrested in false case: Union Min G Kishan Reddy

"BJP's Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay was arrested in a false case, he was also sent on remand for 14 days, but within 24 hours, the court which sent him on remand for 14 days, granted him bail. KCR and his party are running the government in an undemocratic manner," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said.

15:08 IST, April 7th 2023
LSE responds to Haryana CM over Karan Kataria who alleged Hinduphobia

The London School of Economics (LSE) has responded to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over a complaint by an Indian student Karan Kataria who alleged that he was barred from contesting the student union elections due to a "smear campaign" on his Indian and Hindu identity.

 

15:00 IST, April 7th 2023
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets families of train fire incident victims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday met the family members of victims in the Kozhikode train fire incident. 

 

14:45 IST, April 7th 2023
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar comes down heavily on anti-India forces

Hitting out at anti-India forces,  Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said, " Some foreign organizations are working... and they give us knowledge that how is our India? Their real objective is to curb the rising speed of India. There are students and teachers from many countries in those institutions, but only a few of our people do the work of tarnishing our country."

14:41 IST, April 7th 2023
Tamil Nadu appoints high-level investigate officer to probe alleged torture charges against Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh

Tamil Nadu Government appoints Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department P Amudha as High-Level Investigate Officer to enquire in detail regarding alleged custodial torture by Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and other possible complaints of custodial torture in the Ambasamudram Police station limit. Within a month, the investigating officer P Amudha will file a report on this.

14:29 IST, April 7th 2023
'Will cancel reservation issue and protect minorities': DK Shivakumar on BJP govt's scrapping of reservation to Muslims

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka state chief DK Shivakumar said, "Without any complications, we raised our two lists, BJP could not raise its list yet...More lists will come...As soon as our govt comes, we will cancel the reservation issue and will protect the minority interest." Notably, Shivakumar was referring to the BJP government's decision to scrap the reservation for Muslims under Category 2B in the OBC list.

14:00 IST, April 7th 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses Dalit Convention in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi

Addressing Dalit Convention in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi and said, "Rahul Gandhi tried to tarnish the image of India on foreign soil."

13:51 IST, April 7th 2023
WATCH: Bandi Sanjay holds rally in Karimnagar after getting bail in SSC paper leak case

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay holds rally in Karimnagar after being released on bail in the SSC paper leak case

12:15 IST, April 7th 2023
Former CM of Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

In a major setback for the Vadra Congress, after Kerala Congress leader Anil Anthony, the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the saffron party on Friday (April 7).

 

