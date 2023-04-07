India News: 'Expecting Over 130 Seats,' Says Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah

Quick links:
Punjab recorded 159 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.
Among the new cases, 51 were reported from Mohali, 18 from Jalandhar, 15 from Ludhiana, 10 from Fatehgarh Sahib, nine from Patiala and eight each from Amritsar and Bathinda, it said.
Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, Karnataka Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "We are expecting more than 130 seats this time and Congress Party will come to power with a comfortable majority on its own. People have decided to change the government."
The new Vice President Enclave, being built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, will have a "non-lethal electrical fencing" to prevent trespassing, according to an official document.
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday seized huge cache of cash, gold bars, digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards), drugs and documents, along with other incriminating material during raids and searches at the Chennai residential and business premises of eight suspects in an Indo-Sri Lankan illegal drugs and arms trade racket aimed at revival of LTTE. The agency had initiated investigations into the racket in July 2022.
One person was also arrested following Thursday’s searches.
Kerala Police on Friday said that the Kozhikode train fire incident investigation is still at the preliminary stage. "He (accused Shahrukh Saifi) has confessed to the crime. The bag found at the scene belongs to him. He is physically fit now. Further investigation is being done," said MR Ajith Kumar, ADGP (law and order), Kerala.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday inaugurated the 2011 World Cup victory memorial at the Wankhede Stadium. The memorial has been built at the location where MS Dhoni’s historic winning six from 2011 WC had landed in the stands.
#WATCH | Mumbai: MS Dhoni inaugurates 2011 World Cup victory memorial at the Wankhede stadium— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023
Memorial has been built at the location where MS Dhoni’s historic winning six from 2011 WC had landed in the stands pic.twitter.com/PEGSksnWNa
After Janata Dal (Secular) demanded a ban on Kichcha Sudeep's movies for supporting BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Sumalatha Ambareesh- Independent Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Mandya- has come out in support of the actor.
"He (Sudeep) knows very well what is he doing. He can see the real picture. Certain parties cannot decide on which actors are coming in support of some political parties. You cannot come out and ban the movie," she told Republic.
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 COVID-19 cases, a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said.
The state's tally stands at 81,48,599 and the fatality count was 1,48,457, he added.
Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur and Raigad districts, the official informed.
After joining BJP today, former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, meets party's national president JP Nadda, in Delhi.
#WATCH | After joining BJP today, former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, meets party's national president JP Nadda, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/uD3TCxyWea— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday organised an Iftar party at his residence in Patna. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attended the party.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar organized an Iftar party at his residence in Patna.— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023
Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attended the party. pic.twitter.com/wzb4T1KpjS
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao called for ‘maha dharna’ in three coal towns on April 8 against Centre’s attempts to ‘privatise’ SCCL. Raising the bogey of privatisation by the Centre, the ruling BRS party has given a call for protests as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state on Saturday.
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government should look into the COVID-19 situation immediately, as cases have been on the rise and apprise citizens.
India's forex reserves dropped by USD 329 million to USD 578.449 billion for the week ended March 31, on decline in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.
The forex kitty had risen handsomely in the previous two reporting weeks, and rose by USD 5.977 billion to USD 578.778 billion for the week ended March 24.
Reacting to Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's comment on reservation issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "They can't touch it, let's see what they can do."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday flagged off a train carrying Shiv Sena workers to Ayodhya from Thane. He along with party workers will visit the Ayodhya temple on April 9.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 4,567 crore in Azamgarh. He is presently addressing the gathering.
Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Friday said that the party needs to introspect on why so many people are leaving the party. "The High Command has to look into this," he said.
TMC panchayat-level leader Neelima Barman, her husband Bimal Barman (also an active member of TMC) and their daughter Runa Barman were hacked to death after being allegedly attacked by sharp weapon by some miscreants at Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar district. The couple's other daughter, Iti Barman is under treatment in the hospital. Three people have been arrested in the incident, police said.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday arrived in India. "As India- the Republic of Korea celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the visit will strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership," the Minister of External Affairs said.
A warm welcome to FM of Republic of Korea on his first official visit to India, as India- Republic of Korea celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the visit will strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership: MEA— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023
(Pic credits - MEA's twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/lo1Fsk661I
More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi in the past one week, while the tally of active cases increased by over 121 per cent during the same period, according to official data.
An FIR has been registered at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru against CM Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary and BJP MLA M P Renukacharya for violating the Model code of conduct, said Karnataka police. The complaint was filed by the election officer.
"BJP's Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay was arrested in a false case, he was also sent on remand for 14 days, but within 24 hours, the court which sent him on remand for 14 days, granted him bail. KCR and his party are running the government in an undemocratic manner," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said.
The London School of Economics (LSE) has responded to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over a complaint by an Indian student Karan Kataria who alleged that he was barred from contesting the student union elections due to a "smear campaign" on his Indian and Hindu identity.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday met the family members of victims in the Kozhikode train fire incident.
Hitting out at anti-India forces, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said, " Some foreign organizations are working... and they give us knowledge that how is our India? Their real objective is to curb the rising speed of India. There are students and teachers from many countries in those institutions, but only a few of our people do the work of tarnishing our country."
Tamil Nadu Government appoints Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department P Amudha as High-Level Investigate Officer to enquire in detail regarding alleged custodial torture by Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and other possible complaints of custodial torture in the Ambasamudram Police station limit. Within a month, the investigating officer P Amudha will file a report on this.
Speaking to ANI, Karnataka state chief DK Shivakumar said, "Without any complications, we raised our two lists, BJP could not raise its list yet...More lists will come...As soon as our govt comes, we will cancel the reservation issue and will protect the minority interest." Notably, Shivakumar was referring to the BJP government's decision to scrap the reservation for Muslims under Category 2B in the OBC list.
#WATCH | Bengaluru: Without any complications, we raised our two lists, BJP could not raise its list yet...More lists will come...As soon as our govt comes, we will cancel the reservation issue and will protect the minority interest: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/00PBum2uTZ— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023
Addressing Dalit Convention in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi and said, "Rahul Gandhi tried to tarnish the image of India on foreign soil."
#LIVE | Rahul Gandhi tried to tarnish the image of India on foreign soil: Home Minister Amit Shah takes on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's London speech.#AmitShah #HomeMinister #RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiDisqualified #UttarPradesh #Kaushambi https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/sQSlhbsIdd— Republic (@republic) April 7, 2023
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay holds rally in Karimnagar after being released on bail in the SSC paper leak case
#WATCH | Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay holds rally in Karimnagar after being released on bail in the SSC paper leak case pic.twitter.com/gWpCABuK0x— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023
In a major setback for the Vadra Congress, after Kerala Congress leader Anil Anthony, the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the saffron party on Friday (April 7).