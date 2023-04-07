India News: 'Expecting Over 130 Seats,' Says Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 COVID-19 cases, a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said.

The state's tally stands at 81,48,599 and the fatality count was 1,48,457, he added.

Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur and Raigad districts, the official informed.

