India News LIVE: PM Modi Emplanes For Jakarta For ASEAN-India And East Asia Summits

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Jalna protest and lathi-charge incident said , "In today's cabinet meeting it has been decided that the people who have documents that date back to the Nizam era will be given 'Kunbi' certificate."
"Additionally, a committee headed by retired Justice Sandeep Shinde will look into this matter and will submit its report in a month...On the lathi-charge incident that happened the government has relieved the SP, Add. SP there...Action will be taken against the ones who are found guilty...The government is in favour of giving reservations to the Maratha community.."
The Punjab BJP has expelled four BJP leaders - Nimisha Mehta, Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh, and Gurpreet Singh - from Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur for engaging in anti-party activities.
"Those who separated from Bharat feel they have made a mistake," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said amid the India Vs Bharat row.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Jakarta, Indonesia. He will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta on September 7.
PM Modi's departure statement before leaving for Jakarta, Indonesia for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit:
I am travelling to Jakarta, Indonesia at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo to participate in the ASEAN related meetings.
My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s “Act East” policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties.
Thereafter, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges.
I warmly recall my visit to Indonesia for the G-20 Summit in Bali last year, and I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with the ASEAN region.
Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, sent out his wishes to 'Bharat' on the occasion of Janmashtami on September 6. He even shared a picture of Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai.
"I wish the PEOPLE OF BHARAT भारत a happy Janmashtami. In Israel we learn from our history to build a better future," Shoshani captioned his post on X.
The issues listed by Sonia Gandhi have already been discussed and answered by the government during debate on no-trust motion in Monsoon session, said Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.
This comes after Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Special Session of Parliament called by the Central Government. The former Congress chief in her letter to PM Modi said that the Special Session was called without any prior discussion with the Opposition camp.
She then mentioned several important topics and requested the PM to allocate time under the appropriate rules for a discussion and debate on the issues. Tap here to read more.
UK PM Rishi Sunak, in an interview to PTI, said that 2023 is a huge year for India and vowed to work closely with New Delhi "through its G20 Presidency to address biggest challenges facing world."
He also said that India is an important partner for the UK as "India is already on track to be world's 3rd largest economy within 10 years." On the proposed Free-trade agreement between the two countries, he said, "There's still some way to go, but I'm confident we'll be able to agree a deal that works for both UK and India."
"Trade deal can help Indian exporters gain access to UK market, including India's 48 million small, medium enterprises. We want trade deal that cuts tariffs and red tape, helps Indian consumers, businesses to get easier access to UK goods," Sunak told PTI.
"I think we have a very good representation of the heads of state and government and heads of international organizations in our New Delhi G20 Summit," G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping the summit on September 9-10.
"I think, as I said, the deliberations would be very productive and constructive. And I have no doubt that every country, every partner country in the G20 and every invitee country is with us in our endeavour to host a successful, outcome-oriented, decisive, inclusive G20 summit," he further said.
Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya accused the BJP of tying to change the constitution of India through the India vs Bharat row. "India is an excuse, they are actually conspiring to change the Constitution of the country," he told PTI.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal to constitute Core and Coordination committees for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election.
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been appointed as the convener of the Core Committee, whereas CP Joshi will head the manifesto panel.
The Karnataka government filed a rejoinder in the Supreme Court where it apprised it that the state is facing a 'drought like situation' and that releasing Cauvery water into Tamil Nadu would put a burden on the government.
"State of karnataka is facing a severe drought like situation both in cauvery and krishna basins putting a heavy burden on state government. It may not be feasible to further release any water from the reservoirs in karnataka after sept 12, 2023 after complying with the directions of cauvery water management committee meeting held on 29.08.2023 without risking the needs of karnataka," the reply read.
After a physical altercation between the supporters of Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Surjewala in Karnal, another clash was reported this time in Haryana's Faridabad. According to sources, the clash took place during a party meeting when Surjewala supporters raised slogans against Hooda.
Security forces have launched a search operation after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.
"INDIA vs BHARAT is just a distraction orchestrated by the BJP," TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee posted on X.
"Let's cut to the chase and hold the govt accountable for skyrocketing prices, rampant inflation, communal tensions, unemployment, border disputes and their empty rhetoric of Double Engine and Nationalism," he further said.
PM Narendra Modi discussed the issue of 'insult' in the cabinet meeting and has instructed the ministers to respond to the controversial remarks. PM Modi said that the statements against Sanatan must be condemned. "Those who attack Sanatan should be strongly countered," the PM said in the meeting per sources. This comes after Udayanidhi Stalin made controversial statements against the Sanatan dharma and compared it to "denge and malaria" and called for its eradication.
The chargesheet against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been submitted by the SIT in court after completing the investigation on August 25. The date of hearing is scheduled for September 16, DSP Ram Gopal said per ANI. Sandeep Singh was accused of sexual harassment and has been booked under IPC sections 322, 354, 354 A, 354 B, and 506.
On 'India-Bharat' row, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, "In our constitution, both names are registered. Both, the names 'India' and 'Bharat' are written... The Prime Minister's plane has India and Bharat written on it... From how many places would we rename... If it is just because the opposition has named itself INDIA, then we will change our name... We don't want to cause loss to the nation... If we get the slightest hint that it is because of the name INDIA Alliance, we will change our name..."
The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug. 23, 2023, about 600 kilometers from the Moon’s South Pole.
The Special Session of Parliament will start in the old building on 18th September and will be later moved to the new building on 19th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi: Sources
The first official meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee is likely to take place today under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence, in Delhi: Sources
On India-Bharat name row, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Bharat is Bharat. It was Bharat and will remain Bharat."
On FIR registered against him and TN Minister Udayanidhi Stalin in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said, "I don't care, they can do what they want, my statement is very clear. It is not against any particular religion. I had stated that any religion that does not preach equality is not a religion according to me. Constitution is my religion. If UP has a problem, I do not see it to be mine. We will do whatever needs to be done..."
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "...We decided that we will not boycott the special session of Parliament. It is a chance for us to put forward the issues of the public & every party will try their best to put forth different issues..."
"This (central) government came to power saying they are going to be game-changers, but unfortunately they have become name-changers. Are our fortunes going to change? Is our economy going to improve or more people are going to be employed? It's simple - in Hindi it is Bharat, in English it is India," said Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on debate over 'India' and 'Bharat' words in the Constitution.
Arun Kumar Sinha, the Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), passed away at a hospital in Gurugram. He was 61 and was unwell. Sinha was a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS Officer. He was recently given an extension in service.
When asked if the Global South countries see India as a credible voice, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar said, "There have been G20 Summits before, no other G20 presidency has made an effort to get together the developing countries who are not on the table and say--please come, sit with us, tell us what are your concerns and we will distil those concerns and place them before the G20...So, if we have taken the trouble and we mean Prime Minister Modi himself. Outside the G20, India has a reputation for being a very constructive player. Someone who bridges, divides, who kind of somewhere helps to fix problems. So, there is a lot of goodwill that we have. I am confident that every one of the G20 coming to Delhi will understand the responsibility that they bear and will understand today that the other 180 countries of the world are looking to them to set directions and that they cannot afford to fail them."