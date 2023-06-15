Last Updated:

India News LIVE | Section 144 CrPC Imposed In Uttarkashi's Purola Over Love-jihad Cases

Uttarkashi district administration has refused permission for the proposed maha panchayat in Purola over alleged 'love-jihad' cases.

Megha Rawat
India News

Image: ANI

07:55 IST, June 15th 2023
Morning visuals from Purola of Uttarkashi district where Section 144 CrPC has been imposed by the district administration
07:55 IST, June 15th 2023
