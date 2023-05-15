India News LIVE | Siddaramiah And DK Shivakumar To Meet Congress Top Brass In Delhi

Quick links:
Image: ANI
KPCC Chief DK Shivkumar and senior leader Siddaramiah will land in New Delhi today at around 3:30 and meet the top brass of Congress. As the newly elected party MLAs have unanimously passed an order for party president Mallikarjun Kharge to take decisions over CM face, the latter has been in constant touch with the Bangalore leadership and also with the Gandhi family.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar meets his supporters who have gathered at his residence to wish him on his birthday today. Also, posters with birthday wishes were put up outside his residence in Bengaluru.
#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar meets his supporters who have gathered at his residence to wish him on his birthday today pic.twitter.com/6DKdXo62qQ— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
Karnataka | Posters with birthday wishes for KPCC chief DK Shivakumar put up outside his residence in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/KJgMrqUk3o— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
The Ministry of Railways launched the 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) scheme on Indian Railways. Kaushik Mitra, CPRO Eastern Railway, Kolkata said, "We have set up many such stalls in Eastern Railway in which we are promoting local handicrafts. We have decided that this year we will conduct such programs in many more stations".
West Bengal | Ministry of Railways launched the 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) scheme on Indian Railways.— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
We have set up many such stalls in Eastern Railway in which we are promoting local handicrafts. We have decided that this year we will conduct such programs in many more… pic.twitter.com/w0IuwAhvSP
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in more than 6 locations in Jammu And Kashmir in relation to the case pertaining to terror funding. The searches are currently underway in twin districts of South Kashmir of the valley, in Shopian and Pulwama districts
Th case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the terror groups operating under various pseudo-names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders/handlers. Such groups are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting minorities, and security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.
Jammu and Kashmir | NIA raids underway in Pulwama. pic.twitter.com/rRxyKO7KnR— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
The Congress Legislature Party has unanimously decided to leave the selection of the Congress Legislature Party leader to the decision of the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the top contenders for the Chief Minister's post. "The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party," the resolution said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about how India responded to China at the Galwan Valley and asserted India's growing military might while speaking at Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Mahasammelan in Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday. Singh also recalled the valour and sacrifice of Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj while reflecting on India's growth as a country.
आज सांभाजीनगर में आयोजित ‘वीर शिरोमणि महाराणा प्रताप महासम्मेलन’ में सहभाग करने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। महाराणा प्रताप भारतीय इतिहास के ऐसे महानायक हैं जिन्होंने अपनी मातृभूमि के मान, सम्मान और स्वाभिमान की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्यौछावर कर दिया। मैं उनकी स्मृति को नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/ONWnMrdNbu— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 14, 2023