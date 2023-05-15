India News LIVE | Siddaramiah And DK Shivakumar To Meet Congress Top Brass In Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in more than 6 locations in Jammu And Kashmir in relation to the case pertaining to terror funding. The searches are currently underway in twin districts of South Kashmir of the valley, in Shopian and Pulwama districts

Th case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the terror groups operating under various pseudo-names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders/handlers. Such groups are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting minorities, and security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.