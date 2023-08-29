NEWS LIVE: Reduction In Cooking Gas Price A Raksha Bandhan Gift To My Sisters, Says PM

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/PTI/File
Karnataka has said that it can't release more water to Tamil Nadu. We will face this legally. We have asked for 5000TMC of water from Karnataka but we are getting less than that: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimirugan on Cauvery water-sharing issue
#WATCH | "On behalf of the people of Uttarakhand, I thank PM Modi...this is going to bring relief to 33 crore people...", says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on price reduction in domestic LPG gas cylinders pic.twitter.com/T7Cy9MBlNN— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023
On LPG price cut, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "It is a historical decision by PM to give subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder and approving 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections. This will benefit 10.35 crore beneficiaries including more than 1.75 cr beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. This will help our mothers and sisters to run their kitchens more easily".
Liquorgate Scam: On #ThisIsExclusive, Republic gets you super EXCLUSIVE details of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe and statement on the accused officer. #DelhiLiquorgate #DelhiLiquorCase #ED #CBI #LiquorgateScam— Republic (@republic) August 29, 2023
WATCH #LIVE only here- https://t.co/r4Uo4h6Km5 pic.twitter.com/j2LoVBC5TZ
The demand of the opposition parties including the DMK has been accepted by the BJP today and that is how we see it: DMK leader Syed Hafeez to Republic.
On the LPG cylinder price cut, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says "I welcome this decision made by PM Modi. Earlier, the Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries used to purchase the cylinders at Rs 900 and now it has come down to Rs 700."
#BREAKING | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first response on LPG price cut— Republic (@republic) August 29, 2023
"The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in our family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every… pic.twitter.com/TSh5TuU1JJ
BJP National President JP Nadda chairs meeting of party's national general secretaries at BJP headquarters in Delhi.
#WATCH | BJP National President JP Nadda chairs meeting of party's national general secretaries at BJP headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/MB3LRUFAFw— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023
Women from Assam's Guwahati on price reduction of cooking gas by Rs 200 per cylinder "We feel happy that the price of the LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 200..."
On the current Congress government in Karnataka and Cauvery water sharing issue, former CM & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai says "It is a directionless government which is not able to protect the interests of the state in inter-state water disputes, farmers are in despair...If they release more water from Cauvery then no water will be left for Karnataka and its farmers. This is total mismanagement of Cauvery waters..."
Bharatiya Janata Party appoints Anil Antony as the party's national spokesperson.
A sessions court here on Tuesday refused anticipatory bail to former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in the purchase of body bags meant for COVID-19 victims. Fearing arrest in the case, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader earlier this month moved an anticipatory bail application before the court.
Additional sessions judge S B Joshi on Tuesday refused anticipatory bail to Pednekar and two other accused in the case. The city police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case against Pednekar and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).
The case is linked to COVID-19 centres "scam" allegedly involving misappropriation of funds in management of health facilities and financial irregularities in purchases of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.
It is based on a complaint filed with the EOW by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya last month. Pednekar held the position of mayor from November 2019 to March 2022. In her pre-arrest bail plea, filed through advocate Rahul Arote, the former mayor claimed she has been “falsely implicated in the case.”
Pednekar claimed the complaint against her “is tainted with mala fides, politically motivated, and made with an ulterior motive”. Her plea claimed that Somaiya, the former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, is a habitual complainant who has a history of targeting politicians who do not owe allegiance to his party.
As Union Minister Anurag Thakur hailed the Chandryaan 3's success, he announced that August 23 will now be celebrated as 'National Space Day.'
He further added that "Success of Chandrayaan-3 motivates our new generation."
Hailing Chandrayaan-3 mission's success, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "This is incredible achievement in space sector. Whole nation is celebrating success of misssion Chandrayaan-3. With Pragyan Rover updates, we are getting exclusive data everyday."
Anurag Thakur further said that "Our lady scientists have also given incredible contribution in Indian space program."
During Cabinet news briefing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, said that the development in space sector is the symbol of new India.
PM Modi always gives importance to space mission. I.N Space was established in June 2020. National Hackathon will be valuable opportunity for our new generation.
Prime minister made sure that in the space sector startups, and private companies get opportunities.
#BREAKING | Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses briefing on the cabinet decisions #AnuragThakur #Cabinet #PMModi #Government— Republic (@republic) August 29, 2023
Tune in- https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/GoOmQYLx5g
Farmers inside the Mantralaya building protesting against the Maharashtra govt demanding proper compensation for their land jump on protective net placed on the first floor of the building in Mumbai; police action underway State Minister Dadaji Bhuse is speaking with the protesting farmers inside the Mantralaya building. Some of the farmers have been detained and sent to Marine Drive police station.
State Minister Dadaji Bhuse is speaking with the protesting farmers inside the Mantralaya building. Some of the farmers have been detained and sent to Marine Drive police station.
Farmers inside the Mantralaya building protesting against the Maharashtra govt demanding proper compensation for their land jump on protective net placed on the first floor of the building in Mumbai; police action underway State Minister Dadaji Bhuse is speaking with the protesting farmers inside the Mantralaya building. Some of the farmers have been detained and sent to Marine Drive police station.
#WATCH | Karnataka: Fire breaks out at a firecracker shop at Aladakatti village of Haveri. Fire tenders on spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kvgBxvVSfW— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023
1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI filed a reply on the plea of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler seeking court records from the year 1984 till 2023. The court has listed the matter on September 6 for hearing arguments.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) achieved a historic milestone by registering an unprecedented 68.16 lakh passenger journeys on Monday (August 28, 2023), marking the highest ever daily passenger journeys pre and post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For perspective, the previous highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 66,18,717 on February 10, 2020, just before the pandemic disrupted travel patterns and routines.
This remarkable milestone, achieved yesterday, comes after a period of challenges and reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC.
This achievement is a testament to the efforts of DMRC’s dedicated staff, the support of the Delhi NCR residents, and the commitment to providing safe, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation services. DMRC continues to prioritize passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the Delhi NCR region. This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions.
Central government informs Supreme Court decision to make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory was not permanent. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says J&K would again be made a State when things will get normal.
Five-judge Constitution bench of Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.
At the bilateral meeting with Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Kenya’s Ministry of Defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "India has prioritised engagement with African nations. Our PM has written to all G20 member countries to include African Union in G20 membership in the upcoming Leaders' Summit under India's presidency...."
"Our collaborations in trade, economy, education, health and people-to-people contacts have grown from strength-to-strength. I am happy to note that both our countries work closely in the UN Security Council in 2021-22 as non-permanent members. We thank Kenya for their support to the Indian candidature for their 2028-29 term also." he said.
"On our part, we had also extended our support for Kenya's secretary-generalship of IMO (International Maritime Organisation) in July 2023," Singh added.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two wanted absconding accused, including the kingpin, in the 2022 case relating to seizure of explosives and IED material from district Chittorgarh of Rajasthan, as part of the ISIS-inspired terror conspiracy of the 'SUFA' terrorist outfit.
#BREAKING | Article 370 hearing in Supreme Court. SG Tushar Mehta presents the argument in favour of Article 370. #Article370 #SC #Article370hearing— Republic (@republic) August 29, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ pic.twitter.com/9nL80VcgKa
#BREAKING | Moral policing incident in Belagavi. Youth beaten up by miscreants in front of cops.#Karnataka #Belagavi #KarnatakaNews— Republic (@republic) August 29, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ pic.twitter.com/UPoR9yxEqC