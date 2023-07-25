Quick links:
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the opposition parties will bring a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the BJP-led Central government on July 26.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold meetings with groups of NDA MPs between July 31 and August 10 as the alliance gears up its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP leaders held a meeting on Tuesday in the national capital and ten groups of National Democratic Alliance MPs have been formed to deliberate programmes for the 2024 general election, party sources said.
The groups have been formed as part of efforts to bring more synergy to poll efforts of NDA constituents. "Ten groups of MPs have been formed. PM Modi is likely to chair the meetings of each group," a source told ANI. Meetings on the first day will have MPs from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The BJP will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA with the ruling alliance also seeking to set the narrative for the 2024 poll battle.
Sources said union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, along with BJP chief JP Nadda have been given the responsibility of coordination with NDA leaders.
Four leaders including Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Tarun Chugh, and Rituraj, have been given the responsibility for NDA programmes and four more leaders including Pralhad Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and V. Muraleedharan have been associated with them.
There will also be another team of ministers and MPs to assist in the tasks. Apart from Parliament, programmes will also be held in state bhavans like that of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. This is the first time that the leaders of the alliance will have region-wise deliberations.
The BJP is working on a plan to secure a 50 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha election along with allies, sources said. The BJP leadership has identified 160 relatively weak constituencies and the party is making extra efforts to turn around its prospects. With the opposition putting up a united front, the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a mega meeting on July 18.
(With agency inputs)
The Congress party on July 25 issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in parliament on July 26. "This may be treated as most important," the whip read.
A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire during engine maintenance work at the Delhi airport on Tuesday. The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, says the airline company.
The TMC, on Tuesday, concurred with the Supreme Court which slammed the Centre for not taking action against state governments run by the BJP. "You take extreme stands against other state governments not amenable to you, but do nothing when it is your government in the state," the Supreme Court reportedly said.
We agree with the Hon'ble Supreme Court's point on @BJP4India's fascination with rebuking other State Governments, while maintaining a deafening silence when it comes to their own.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 25, 2023
The court was hearing a contempt plea that alleged non-compliance with its order directing the…
The court reprimanded the Centre while hearing a contempt plea on alleged non-compliance with its order directing the Nagaland government and the State Election Commission to reserve 33% of the seats in the local body elections for women.
"We agree with the Hon'ble Supreme Court's point on @BJP4India's fascination with rebuking other State Governments, while maintaining a deafening silence when it comes to their own," the TMC tweeted. "What makes the BJP think that they are exempted from constitutional provisions?"
BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari attacked the TMC government over the alleged extensions given to officers 'obeisant' to the West Bengal government.
"When CM @MamataOfficial promised "Double Double Jobs" during the 2021 Assembly Election Campaign, she was implying that the "Double Double Jobs" would be offered to 'Select Few Handpicked Officers' who are approaching retirement," Adhikari tweeted.
When CM @MamataOfficial promised "Double Double Jobs" during the 2021 Assembly Election Campaign, she was implying that the "Double Double Jobs" would be offered to 'Select Few Handpicked Officers' who are approaching retirement.— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) July 25, 2023
The practice began with Shri R. D. Meena; IAS;… pic.twitter.com/PxJugmO1Iz
"The practice began with Shri R. D. Meena; IAS; Principal Resident Commission, Office of the Resident Commissioner, New Delhi; Govt of WB, whose term was extended 12 times. Now its a standard protocol & an unofficial policy of the WB Govt to reinstate those Officers who have been excessively obeisant to Nabanna," he further said in his tweet.
"Meanwhile lakhs of meritorious & deserving candidates remain unemployed. Some are agitating on the streets, some have left the State for opportunities elsewhere, while some have resigned to their fate," the tweet further read.
The Union cabinet meeting held at PM Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi has concluded. Sources said a discussion on Delhi Ordinance was also on the agenda.
"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on her first year in office! Her tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating," PM Modi tweeted. "Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership."
Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on her first year in office! Her tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating. Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership. https://t.co/AefRDvVmJF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2023
The Union Cabinet meeting is to be held at PM Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi on July 25. A discussion on Delhi Ordinance is likely, sources said.
The Kargil victory flame was carried up to the eternal flame by Col Sonam Wangchuk(R) Mahavir Chakra accompanied by Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, Param Vir Chakra, in J&K on Tuesday.
#WATCH | J&K: 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: The Kargil victory flame being marched upto the eternal flame by Col Sonam Wangchuk(R) Mahavir Chakra and accompanied with subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, Param Vir Chakra pic.twitter.com/hzqQ1Rya0f— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023
"The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted sharing letters sent to Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mallikarjun Kharge. In the letter, he sought their cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue.
Today, I wrote to the opposition leaders of both houses, Shri @adhirrcinc Ji of Lok Sabha, and Shri @kharge Ji of Rajya Sabha, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 25, 2023
The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and… pic.twitter.com/HAKv6I8BjO
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Raigarh, Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri districts for July 26. Moreover, an orange alert has been issued in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre has no objection to hold a debate on the Manipur issue. Amit loud sloganeering, Shah also slammed the opposition leaders saying, "They are neither interested in the government nor in cooperation. They are neither interested in Dalits nor in the welfare of women."
"I want to say again that I have written letters to leaders of the opposition of both houses that I am ready for discussions. The government has no fear of discussing Manipur," Shah said.
"PM Modi has worked for the poor and uplifted the poor. 'Garibi hatao' was the slogan of Congress but they did not remove 'Garibi' they removed 'Garib," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
#MonsoonSessionofParliament | PM Modi has worked for the poor and uplifted the poor. 'Garibi hatoa' was the slogan of Congress but they did not remove 'Garibi' they removed 'Garib,' says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.#AmitShah #LokSabha #HomeMinister… pic.twitter.com/8dpDkMAYtU— Republic (@republic) July 25, 2023
Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha after the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was taken up in the lower house. "On behalf of the government organisations and farmers, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making 'Government Mantralaya," Shah said during his address.
#WATCH | Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah speaks on Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha, amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on Manipur issue pic.twitter.com/HeZD3J65Lo— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023
The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was taken up by Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding PM Modi's statement on Manipur in the House. As many as 31 bills are likely to be taken up by the Lower House of the Parliament in the Monsoon session.
Ruckus ensued in Chandigarh's Municipal Corporation house meeting on Tuesday after a physical altercation between BJP and AAP councillors in a house meet. Eight AAP councillors were suspended from the house as a result. Sources say the fist fight started after an AAP councillor said called a BJP member a 'thief'.
A Congress MLA has approached Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with complaints against a minister. In a letter addressed to the CM, the MLAs alleged that Priyank Kharge, the Information Technology and Bio-Technology minister, was seeking bribes and that there are no funds for his constituency.
#BREAKING | Congress MLAs complain against their own government in Karnataka, write to the Chief Minister and allege that the government is not releasing funds.#Karnataka #Siddaramaiah #DkShivakumar #CongressVsCongress #KarnatakaPolitics #Karnataka— Republic (@republic) July 25, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-… pic.twitter.com/E7XrUJnDw0
The RBI has imposed restrictions on the Bengaluru-based National Co-Operative Bank Ltd. Although the bank's license has not been cancelled, it has set a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000. Several customers have gathered at the bank for the withdrawal of their money over concerns about the restrictions.
(Crowd of depositors at National Co-Operative Bank)
"BJP wants to hide the atrocities being committed in Manipur. President's Rule should be implemented in the state and the Centre should restore peace there," AAP MP Radhav Chadha said. "We protest against the suspension of Opposition MPs who speak on Manipur. They've now started hating the word India but, there is 'India' in Govt of India, Startup-India, Digital India and others."
The Congress party staged a protest outside the Rajbhavan in Kolkata over the Manipur issue. The leaders of the opposition parties are demanding a discussion on Manipur in the Parliament, something which the BJP says it is ready for. Several protestors were detained during the protest.
"INDIA demands that there should be a discussion on Manipur in the House. The Prime Minister should issue a detailed statement on this matter and inform the country about the situation there," Delhi Congress tweeted.
"A massive protest was held outside the AAP headquarters today in protest against AAP's failures," BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva tweeted. "Arvind Kejriwal has proved to be a failure on every front and has always been taking U-turns on the promises made to the people of Delhi," he further said.
केजरीवाल सरकार की विफलताओं के— Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) July 25, 2023
विरोध में आज AAP मुख्यालय के बाहर विशाल प्रदर्शन किया।
अरविंद केजरीवाल हर मोर्चे पर फ़ेल साबित हुए हैं और दिल्ली की जनता से किये गए वादों पर हमेशा से ही यू-टर्न लेते आए हैं। आज दिल्ली की जनता केजरीवाल सरकार से बुरी तरह परेशान हो चुकी है।… pic.twitter.com/fmzaoqVEyC
The orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations," ISRO tweeted on July 25. The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST," it further said.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) July 25, 2023
The orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.
The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations.
The next… pic.twitter.com/LYb4XBMaU3
Internet services will gradually resume in violence-hit Manipur. The government of Manipur, as part of a “most immediate” order issued on Tuesday, stated that there will be a conditional resumption of the internet in the state, which has been seeing incidents of serious violence and tension since May 3rd this year.
As per the notification, the Manipur Government reviewed the the ban on internet and came to the conditional decision to lift it on the basis of the impediments it has brought to everyday affairs. The notification states that “the sectors of institutions, cohort of people on work from home basis, chartered Accountant firms, Lawyers, Health facilities, refuelling centres, recharging of electricity/ mobile, booking for LPG, educational institutions, Taxation related offices” among other have been particularly impacted by the ban.
Ensuring the mitigation of spread of disinformation on social media, the Manipur government has decided to continue to block social media websites and VPNs at the local level will be ensured by at the subscriber level.
The state government has also decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet services. As per the order, this suspension will ensure “effective control” even as the government works to restore normalcy on the ground in Manipur.
The Allahabad High Court will constitute a bench for the hearing on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque on July 26. The Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on July 25 moved Allahabad High Court challenging the Varanasi District Court order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque complex, excluding the 'Wazukhana' area which has been sealed. Tap here to read more.
"Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A . Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others. In BHARAT , our allegiance is towards each and every citizen- be it Manipur, or Rajasthan or West Bengal or in Assam BHARAT will win, BHARAT has to win," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people."
Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A . Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 25, 2023
In BHARAT , our allegiance is towards each and every citizen- be it Manipur, or Rajasthan or West Bengal or in Assam
BHARAT will win, BHARAT… https://t.co/Nqau1jZbYI
While commenting on a Parliamentary panel report aiming to ensure that the return of awards by recipients is not utilized as a tool for political protest, Congress MP Udit Raj said, "It's a curb on freedom and choice. The decision to return the award should be voluntary and not coercive. It's not proper to make more comments at this time."
A Parliamentary Panel's report tabled in Parliament on Monday (July 24) has proposed significant changes to the functioning of top cultural institutions and academies in India. The Standing Committee on Transport, Culture, and Tourism's recommendation aims to ensure that the return of awards by recipients is not utilized as a tool for political protest.
Political storm inside Parliament over the Manipur issue; opposition continues sloganeering, demands PM Modi's comprehensive statement in both Houses on the Manipur horror.#LokSabha #ManipurIssue #Manipur #Parliament #MonsoonSession2023 #RajyaSabha #MonsoonSessionofParliament… pic.twitter.com/YmyXHbcQ75— Republic (@republic) July 25, 2023
Congress leader Digvijay Singh said "We have never seen such a Prime Minister who is scared of giving answers in the Parliament and if he has so many issues with the word 'India', he should remove 'India' from BJP for India, Startup India and others. We are proud of the name 'India'."