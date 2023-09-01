India News LIVE: IAF To Conduct 11-day Trishul Exercise Along Border With Pak, China

The Indian Air Force will conduct an 11-day mega exercise beginning September 4 along the borders with China and Pakistan and it will involve all the key frontline combat jets, attack choppers, mid-air refuellers and other critical air assets, sources in the defence and military establishment said on Thursday.

The exercise 'Trishul' is taking place amid the over three-year confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops as well as New Delhi's continuing frosty ties with Pakistan.

The aim of the exercise, being organised by the IAF's Western Command from September 4-14, is to test the combat capabilities of the force and assess various operational dimensions, they said.