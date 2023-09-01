India News LIVE: IAF To Conduct 11-day Trishul Exercise Along Border With Pak, China

Quick links:
Image: PTI/File
The Indian Air Force will conduct an 11-day mega exercise beginning September 4 along the borders with China and Pakistan and it will involve all the key frontline combat jets, attack choppers, mid-air refuellers and other critical air assets, sources in the defence and military establishment said on Thursday.
The exercise 'Trishul' is taking place amid the over three-year confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops as well as New Delhi's continuing frosty ties with Pakistan.
The aim of the exercise, being organised by the IAF's Western Command from September 4-14, is to test the combat capabilities of the force and assess various operational dimensions, they said.
The grand opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A or the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' of 26 parties is holding their third national-level meeting on September 1, which will align with a parallel meeting to be held by ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Notably, this is not the first time the two groups are holding their respective meetings on the same date, as last month the BJP-led NDA met in New Delhi and the 26-party alliance met in Bengaluru on the same day.
#WATCH | Delhi | Two people named Sohail alias Chaudhary and Jubair alias Kasawra (both 23 years old) were arrested at about 11:30 pm in connection with the Bhajanpura murder case. With this, we have now arrested 4 accused persons in this murder case. Efforts are being made to… https://t.co/aAJ0QP5l0J pic.twitter.com/Us7ueDSOEN— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023