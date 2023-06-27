India News LIVE | Allahabad HC Issues Notice To Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir

Quick links:
Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development of Kerala, J Chinchurani on Tuesday said, "CEO of Nandini Milk in Karnataka contacted Kerala and informed that Karnataka has decided to stop opening Nandini outlets in Kerala. National Dairy Development Board has intervened in this issue. We are trying to send a delegation to Karnataka to discuss the issue."
A man died after being hit by Vande Bharat Express train near Uttar Pradesh's Tundla district. The train was on its way from Varanasi to Delhi, when the incident occurred in UP between Jalesar and Pora areas on Tuesday.
According to railways the incident appears to be of tress-passing. Upon primary investigation it has come to fore that the victim was crossing the railway track when this incident happened.
Karnataka's popular milk brand Nandini, which opened a few of its outlets in Kerala recently, has decided to put a hold on its expansion plan in the southern state.
A father-son duo swept away in swollen Kunj Nallah following heavy rainfall in Panjgrain of Ramnagar in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. Search and rescue operations are underway.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29th. General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, KC Venugopal took to Twitter to share the information. He wrote, "Sh. RahulGandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit."
He further added, "Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate."
An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) official on Tuesday informed that an Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv helicopter rescued a Romanian national from a merchant vessel who had suffered a heart attack about 82 km off the coast of Porbandar, Gujarat. The individual was airlifted and brought back to Porbandar for medical treatment.
The police teams of South West Delhi have apprehended an auto driver Chandershwar Yadav, accused of molesting a woman and kidnapping her 4-year-old child, when she resisted. The police arrested the accused within 24 hours of the incident reported at the police station and rescued the child safely from the clutches of the accused.
As per police, the victim on June 26, had reported that she along with her child hired an auto from Sadar Bazaar, Old Delhi to Sadar Bazaar, Delhi Cantt. at around 3 AM. While on the route, when she got sleepy, she noticed that the auto driver started to molest her. When she resisted, the auto-driver dropped her in the Delhi Cantt area and fled with her child and other belongings.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday suffered some injuries, after her chopper made an emergency landing following some technical glitch. She was immediately rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Later in the evening, SSKM Director Dr. Manimoy Bandyopadhyay briefed, "...CM has suffered some injuries due to sudden emergency landing. She is being examined at SSKM for medical management of her condition. Senior doctors are attending to the CM and investigations, including MRI have been done. This revealed ligament injury in left knee joint with marks of ligament injury in left hip joint. Respective treatment of the injuries has already started. She was advised to get admitted but she said that she will continue treatment at home."
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Mumbai on Monday apprehended an African national identified as John Sunday from Nallasopara area involved in drugs smuggling. During a house search, a fake Indian passport was recovered with a forged picture of him. During interrogation, John confessed that the drug was procured by him for further distribution in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and other cities. His local associates with pan-India linkages are being investigated
Earlier, on June 20th, NCB-Mumbai had cracked an international drug trafficking syndicate wherein about 2000 tablets weighing 996 gm MDMA worth over Rs 1 crore, were seized from a parcel consignment from Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Mumbai. The said contrabands concealed in cans were found sourced from the Netherlands. Seized drugs were ordered through the darknet and cryptocurrency payment.
Manipur police on Tuesday morning apprehended four arms smugglers with huge cache of arms and ammunitions. Shivakanta Singh, Superintendent of Police (Imphal East) said, "Today morning, 4 arms smugglers were apprehended near Kairang Awang Leika and Khomidok. On interrogation, they revealed that they were selling arms and ammunition stolen from police. One 9mm carbine, one .22 pistol, two 5.56mm INSAS magazines, one 303 LMG magazine, 21 number of 7.62 mm ammunition and Rs 2.5 lakhs in cash."
The flood situation in Assam's Barpeta district is slowly improving but reports suggest that nearly 88,000 people are still affected in the state. Moreover, 113 villages of the district are still under water. The flood waters submerged 312.75 hectares of cropland in the district.
As per official reports, the people affected by floods in the Barpeta district are taking shelter in relief camps set up by the district administration as well as roads and embankments. In the Kayakuchi area, around 100 families have taken shelter at the Paka Betbari Development Block campus after the flood waters submerged their homes.
The Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka to order probe into alleged scams by the previous BJP-led government in the state. The government will also probe into medical colleges, procurement of Covid equipment, Bitcoin scam and irregularities in the irrigation department, says sources. CM Siddaramaiah, while addressing media personnel highlighted four scams by the BJP government including alleged 40% commission scam.
Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Ravinder Yadav said that seven people have been arrested in the Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case. He said, "Seven people arrested and Rs 5 lakhs recovered till now. A 25-year-old Usman from Burari, a debt-ridden delivery, planned the loot. He also roped in his cousin Irfan for the job. His accomplices included people from Loni, Baghpat. One Anuj Mishra alias Sunky, a mechanic working at Delhi Jal Board, Adarsh Nagar was one of the motorcycle drivers. Sumit alias Akash, a vegetable seller was also involved in the act. Pradeep, the suspected mastermind and one Bala arrested from Eastern UP. They conducted a recee for three days, and selected the tunnel as the location to commit the crime thinking that other cars would not stop inside the tunnel.
Delhi LG House officials has stated that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is conducting a 'special audit' into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road Civil Lines. The move follows a request by the Centre to the CAG in this regard.
Accused in the Bengaluru blast case Abdul Nassar Madani received a rousing reception at Kochi Airport on Monday evening as he landed at the airport. Visuals of Madani receiving a rousing reception have also surfaced, where he can be seen surrounded by his supporters cheering and chanting slogans for him. Madani had been granted bail by the Supreme Court to meet his ailing father.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with school students onboard Vande Bharat express train in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The students cheered for the Prime Minister as he met them. PM Modi on Tuesday flagged off 5 Vande Bharat Express trains in Bhopal.
Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs, V Muraleedharan has responded on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on Triple talaq and (Uniform Civil Code) UCC in Bhopal. He said, "He (PM Modi) specifically said that the Constitution prescribes it and the courts are in a way asking that it (Uniform Civil Code) should be implemented."
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has cleared the air on formation of SIT to probe the alleged scams by the previous BJP-led government. He said, "I didn't say that we are going to form an SIT, I said there is a proposal before the department to hand over to CID, and that discussion is going on. But we'll definitely reinvestigate. Here I am talking about Bitcoin, we'll take it more seriously because a lot of money is involved, and many people are involved in it."
Workers of Muslim Youth League (MYL) in Kerala protested outside the income tax office in Kozhikode against 'high airfare' to Gulf nations.
"We want to make India a developed country by 2047, but India will be developed only when its villages will be developed. Hence, it should be the resolution of every village to become developed before 2047," says PM Modi in his interaction with BJP booth workers in Bhopal.
"The information provided by booth workers is the key for successful policy decisions made by the PM or CM," PM Modi tells BJP booth workers at 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign in Bhopal.
Several leaders from Maharashtra join BRS Party in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, at Sarkoli, in Solapur.
Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao campaigns in Maharashtra; offers prayers at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur.
"When I was in the US and Egypt, I was informed about your (workers) efforts. As soon as I came back, I was happy to meet you," says PM Narendra Modi in Bhopal
"I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting two Vande Bharat Express trains today. The journey from Bhopal to Jabalpur will be faster and more comfortable now. Vande Bharat train will boost connectivity in the state," says PM Modi while interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, says 'Strength of BJP is its workers'
Hearing on the habeas corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, underway at Madras High Court Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta is appearing for ED. SG says the petition is not maintainable. There is no CrPC provision that requires grounds of arrest to be reduced to writing. Section 19 of PMLA allows the authority to arrest a person if there is reason to believe that he is guilty of an offence under the act. The grounds for the arrest are to be informed as soon as possible and not immediately, says Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023
