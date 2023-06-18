India News LIVE | Trial Run Of Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Set For June 19

Addressing the 102nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ being held a week prior to his US visit, PM Narendra Modi said, "This time Mann Ki Baat is happening a week in advance, next week I will be visiting America. I thought it would be good to speak to you before leaving. What could be better than the blessings of the people to give me energy." While lauding the people of Kutch in light of cyclone Biparjoy. "The courage and preparedness with which the people of Kutch fought such a dangerous cyclone is unprecedented," he said.