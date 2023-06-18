India News LIVE | Trial Run Of Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Set For June 19

Quick links:
The South Western Railway will conduct the trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Dharwad on June 19, officials said per PTI. They have planned to dedicate the train to public on June 26.
Union Minister Smriti Irani launched attacks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during her public address saying, "Shame on such a CM who builds himself a 'Sheesh Mahal' worth over 40 crores, but fails to provide drinking water and free electricity to the citizens."
DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy was taken for a medical examination after being arrested for insulting BJP leader Khushbu Sundar. Krishnamurthy has also been expelled from the party for his comments.
The Delhi Police said it has identified the accused who stabbed a 19-year-old student to death at Delhi University's South Campus. Preliminary investigations revealed there was a fight between the two. Tap here to read more.
The Manmohan Singh government stayed mum when Pakistani terrorists beheaded soldiers, but the Modi government gave befitting reply for Uri, Pulwama attacks," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting in Sirsa.
The death toll after the Balasore train accident rose to 292 after a passenger from West Bengal succumbed to injuries at a state-run hospital in Cuttack.
The DMK spokesperson Sivaji Krishnamurthy has been suspended from the party after he insulted BJP leader Khushbu Sundar by calling her 'an old vessel.' Sundar earlier threatened of filing a complaint against him. "Sivaji Krishnamurthy is being dismissed from all party posts, including the primary membership, for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it," DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced.
The BJP submitted its complaint letter against DMK's Sivaji Krishnamurthy who called BJP leader Khushbu Sundar "an old vessel."
"I spoke to NCW, they will stand with me. The issue is not about a BJP leader but a woman being insulted," BJP leader Khushbu Sundar after DMK leader's crass 'old vessel' comment.
The Indian Army and the J&K Police busted a terror hideout in Poonch during a joint operation. The security forces recovered a rusted rocket launcher from the hideout and destroyed explosives by carrying out a controlled explosion.
Mos Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik met with family members of a BJP member's brother-in-law who was killed in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. "The rule of law has fully collapsed in Bengal. Constitution is being insulted here," Pramanik said while speaking to Republic Bangla. A day earlier, the vehicle of Pramanik and BJP MLA Sukumar Roy was attacked with weapons at Sahebganj in Cooch Behar. “BJP candidates’ documents were snatched, and they were beaten in front of the police. We have videos and photos,” said Pramanik.
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik to win the final of the Indonesia Open 2023. They defeated the reigning champions 21-17, 21-18 to win the title.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on nine years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated, "These 9 years are in a way 9 years to be written in golden letters in the history of the country. Today, India is recognized in the world as the growth engine of the world. PM Modi has worked to give a new life full of hope to 60 crore poor through poor welfare in 9 years."
Gurdaspur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes jibe on AAP government in Punjab, says, "Bhagwat Mann has time for Kejriwal but not for the people of Punjab. People of Punjab are feeling insecure. Law and order have degraded in the state. The people (of Punjab) will teach a lesson for this."
Speaking on 9 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday, "Earlier people used to struggle to get their passports, but today they get it easily within two weeks. People in remote areas are also getting it easily. People are getting several benefits, making their life easier."
Ashish Deshmukh, former Maharashtra MLA who was expelled from the Congress party earlier this year, joined BJP today in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Updating about cyclone Biparjoy, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar stated "The cyclone is currently in the middle of southern Rajasthan. It will be in effect till today evening. Heavy rain may occur in South Rajasthan today. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow. It will rain in the southern part of UP in 2-3 days. Due to the winds coming from the Arabian Sea, Delhi NCR is receiving light rain. Monsoon likely to hit East India in 2-3 days."
Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it's our responsibility to fix them, says #ManojMuntashir, Dialogue writer of #Adipurush film
The ruling party in West Bengal is leaving no stone unturned to create an atmosphere of terror. It is impossible to hold panchayat elections in Bengal without tension and violence. People are scared, candidates who have filed nominations had to run away from home out of fear, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in Murshidabad, West Bengal.
Sikkim | Indian Army rescues 300 tourists stranded at Chungthang, North Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks in the part. The tourists were provided food, resting place and medical comfort by the Indian Army troops during the rescue: Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence
DRDO and Indian Navy team successfully demonstrated transferring of command & control capabilities of TAPAS UAV from a distant ground station to onboard INS Subhadra, 148km from Karwar naval base on 16 Jun 2023. TAPAS took off at 07.35hrs from Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga which is 285 km from karwar naval base. One Ground Control station (GCS) and two Ship Data Terminal (SDT) were installed in INS Subhadra for controlling the UAV. After trial TAPAS landed back at ATR.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) writes to Junagadh SP and requests his offices to initiate necessary inquiry, appropriate and necessary action in Junagadh Violence in which minor children are made to be part of the violence activities: NCPCR
CM is saying one thing and Saugata Roy is saying something else. On the basis of govt report, State Election Commission is saying no one died and no political clash happened. Both State govt & State Election Commission are sitting silent & are not doing anything to stop violence. We thank the Governor who is trying to save the people of Bengal: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar
West Bengal | Body of a person namely Shambhu Das found in a jute field near his house in Sahebganj PS limits of Cooch Behar. The body sustained stabbing marks. Police are investigating the matter. Further probe is underway: Sumit Kumar SP, Cooch Behar
This month, many great news has come for India from the sports world. The Indian team has increased the glory of the tricolour by winning the Women's Junior Asia Cup for the first time. This month our Men's Hockey Team won the Junior Asia Cup, along with this we have also become the winning team in the history of this tournament: PM Narendra Modi
Downside traffic between Kalyan to Karjat resumes after it was halted due to the derailment of an empty rake of Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) at Ambarnath railway station, Mumbai, today.
Addressing the 102nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ being held a week prior to his US visit, PM Narendra Modi said, "This time Mann Ki Baat is happening a week in advance, next week I will be visiting America. I thought it would be good to speak to you before leaving. What could be better than the blessings of the people to give me energy." While lauding the people of Kutch in light of cyclone Biparjoy. "The courage and preparedness with which the people of Kutch fought such a dangerous cyclone is unprecedented," he said.