India News LIVE: ED Team Reaches Tihar Jail For Questioning Sisodia In Excise Policy Case

Speaking over the Bihar migrant workers row, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accused the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the north of spreading 'fake videos'. "Few people created fake videos & spread false news. BJP members from north Indian states did this with bad intentions. You can understand the plot if you notice that this was done the day after I spoke about the need for a united national-level alliance against the BJP," he said.
According to BSF, an intruder from the Pakistani side was trying to enter India on the intervening night of 8-9 March in AOR of BOP Rajatal 144 Bn, Amritsar sector. "He was fired upon by BSF troops & subsequently arrested. During initial questioning, he revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national. Further questioning will be carried out and the next course of action will be taken," the BSF said in a statement.
Amidst talks of dissidence within the Karnataka BJP and V Somanna walking out, the high command has given the task of keeping the party unit together to former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddiyurappa ahead of assembly elections, according to sources. Speaking to reporters, Yeddiyurappa said that he will talk with 'upset' V Somanna and other BJP leaders once he's back in Bengaluru.
The team of ED officials have reached the Tihar jail where Manish Sisodia has been lodged. The agency will begin the second round of questioning of Sisodia in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. Notably, on March 7, ED grilled the AAP leader in the Tihar jail. It is pertinent to mention that ED has got permission from the court to interrogate the former Delhi DyCM thrice in 15 days.
Union Home Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Rahul Gandhi over the latter's remarks in the UK. "This self declared Congress Prince has crossed all the limits. This man has become extremely dangerous for India's unity. Now he's provoking people to divide India. India's most popular & loved Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's only mantra is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'."
Attacking further, he said, "There should be a limit to Re-launch the same product. Being relaunched in London, and marketing is actively following by the same gang in India!"
And it's not necessary to react to his Foolish Statements but the problem is that his Anti-India statements are misused by the Anti-India Forces to tarnish the image of India.
PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese left the Narendra Modi Stadium after commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relationship through cricket. The Australian PM also shared a selfie with PM Modi on his Twitter account.
Karnataka PUC exams start today across the state. CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "I wish all students, appearing in the PUC exam, the very best. PUCs are very important when they've to decide their future - professional & other courses. So, I wish all students to get excellent marks & excel in their careers with flying colours."
Meanwhile, Kerala's SSLC examinations have also begun today and will continue till March 29. 4,19,554 students have registered for the exams. Of them, 4,19,362 are regular students.
Geeta Rana of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has become the first woman officer to take over command of an Independent Field Workshop in a forward and remote location in Eastern Ladakh, stated Indian Army officials.
Janata Dal (United) dissolved its Nagaland state committee with immediate effect stating that the Nagaland state President of the party gave a letter of support to the Nagaland CM without consulting the central party. The Nitish Kumar's party called the state unit's action "high indiscipline and arbitrary".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian cricket team players at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Australian PM Anthony Albanese also greeted the players of the Australian side.
PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese visited an exhibition gallery showcasing Indian cricket and its history at Narendra Modi Stadium.
PM Modi, Australian PM gives test caps to India and Australia's captains.
The cultural programmes begins at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the 4th Test match between India-Australia.
PM Modi welcomes Australian PM Albanese at Narendra Modi Stadium. Both leaders will watch Ind-Aus 4th test match here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He was welcomed by Gujarat Governor, CM Bhupendra Patel, BCCI chief Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah. PM Modi is scheduled to watch Ind-Aus match along with Australian PM Albanese.
Ahead of Ind-Aus 4th test cricket match in Ahmedabad, the Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "A historic day at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. PM Modi and PM Alabanese will be arriving here shortly for the 4th & final Ind v AUS Test of the ongoing series. We are cheering for Team India, and for the love of cricket that makes the friendship even stronger!"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade leaves for the India Vs Australia cricket match. He is scheduled to watch match with the Australian PM today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Cricket fans start arriving at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which begins today. Notably, PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese will watch the first day of the match today.
Delhi AAP MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi are likely to take oath as Ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government today at around 4 pm. Notably, their names were recommended for appointment as Ministers following the resignations of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated, "We're confident of our numbers. We know BJP will not get more than 65 seats. According to me, they will come down to 40 seats. All people incl farmers are saying the same thing. They had got (40 seats) earlier also when BS Yediyurappa was CM."
The Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra will present their first state budget in the assembly on Thursday. Finance Minister and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will table the Maharashtra budget for 2023-24 in the Assembly.
Speaking about the budget, CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, said, "Tomorrow is our first Budget. We'll be fulfilling our promises tomorrow. Everyone is anticipating what the Budget will hold for them. I can tell you that it will look to fulfil the needs and aspirations of women & the middle class."
A suspected spy pigeon fitted with a tiny camera and a chip was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur. According to Paradip ASP Nimai Charan Sethi, the fishermen found the pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea. "They handed over the pigeon to Paradip Marine police station... We are verifying whether it is the camera or something else. We will produce the pigeon with all the material before the cyber expert to find out the truth."
Tamil Nadu Governor on Wednesday set back the bill to prohibit online gambling and to regulate online games in the southern state. Notably, the Governor has sent back the bill after 4 months and has sought further clarifications regarding the bill.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who started his India tour on March 8, will watch the 4th Ind-Aus test match in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium along with PM Modi on Thursday. Notably, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart will visit the Narendra Modi Stadium on Day 1 of the match and as per Fox Sports, they will watch the first hour of play before leaving for other commitments.
Speaking about the Australian PM watching a cricket match with PM Modi, Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farell , said, “One of the things that binds both countries is Cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on day one of the match in Ahmedabad."