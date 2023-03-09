India News LIVE: ED Team Reaches Tihar Jail For Questioning Sisodia In Excise Policy Case

Union Home Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Rahul Gandhi over the latter's remarks in the UK. "This self declared Congress Prince has crossed all the limits. This man has become extremely dangerous for India's unity. Now he's provoking people to divide India. India's most popular & loved Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's only mantra is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'."

Attacking further, he said, "There should be a limit to Re-launch the same product. Being relaunched in London, and marketing is actively following by the same gang in India!"