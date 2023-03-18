India News LIVE: Manhunt Launched To Nab Amritpal Singh, Says Punjab Police

Quick links:
On arriving at Hyderabad Airport, the singer of Oscars winning song 'Naatu Naatu' Rahul Sipligunj received a warm welcome.
Singer of Oscars winning song 'Naatu Naatu', Rahul Sipligunj arrives at Hyderabad Airport; receives a warm welcome.
Police on Saturday seized dismembered parts of a human body close to a Rapid Metro construction site in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, officials said.
The police received information about the discovery of body parts near the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, adjoining the flyover of a Rapid Metro construction site, around noon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.
Punjab Police said that 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh is still on the run. Police said that they have arrested at least 78 persons so far.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a caveat before Supreme Court in a plea by BRS leader K Kavitha seeking quashing of the summons.
In its caveat, ED has sought that no orders shall be passed in the plea until the federal probe agency is heard in the matter.
Five labourers were injured when the roof of an under-construction shop collapsed in Jhotwara area here on Saturday, police said.
The condition of one of the labourers is serious, they said.
According to sources, the 'Waris Punjab De' group is funded by Pakistan.
'Waris Punjab De' funded by Pakistan, claim sources. JeM funneling money to Amritpal group?
A 23-year-old man was killed and his friend injured after their car overturned following a collision with a divider in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday.
Officers at Raj Park police station received information about the accident near S-Block Chowk in Mangolpuri on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.
Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 arrested five drug peddlers from the Santacruz area and seized drugs worth Rs 49 Lakhs in the international market. Case registered under NDPS Act.
"There are no differences...Small differences keep happening in our party, it happens with all parties in every state. But we'll contest elections together, win and form a government," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot when asked about differences with Sachin Pilot, ahead of the Rajasthan poll.
After arresting Amritpal, Punjab Police put a ban on his event "Khalsa Vahir". This was scheduled to take place tomorrow in Muktsar. Police have made announcement to the public, asking them not to participate in the Vahir event. Anyone participating in the event will face legal action, police said.
A trainee plane crashed at Bhakkutola forest in Kirnapur taluka of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday. At least one person was killed in the incident.
Section 144 has been imposed in two districts of Punjab after radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police.
The Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Delhi South Commissionerate busts racket of firms fraudulently claiming Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 17 cr. Inspections were conducted at the registered premises of three bogus firms/companies namely NexGen Busicorp, XEL Informatics and GW Infotech Pvt Ltd that were engaged in fake invoicing and circular trading.
A rally was taken out in support of radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab's Mohali by Nihangs. Amritpal has been detained by Punjab Police.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, via video conferencing.
It is the first cross-border pipeline between India and Bangladesh that has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore.
The total cost includes the expenditure of Rs 285 crore incurred on laying the portion on the Bangladesh side.
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh 'Friendship Pipeline'
According to sources, National Security Act (NSA) is likely to be slapped on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. He was detained by Punjab Police earlier in the day.
Indian Youth Congress protests outside BJP National President JP Nadda's residence following his statements against Rahul Gandhi and Congress. The protesters were later detained by Delhi Police.
Indian Youth Congress protests outside BJP National President JP Nadda's residence following his statements against Rahul Gandhi and Congress. The protesters were later detained by Delhi Police.
Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in suburban Mumbai.
Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in suburban Mumbai.
Amritpal Singh has been shifted to an undisclosed location after Punjab Police detained him, sources said. Sources also informed that Punjab Chief Secretary had sent a report to the Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) last night stating that they would be acting against certain elements for which they demanded assistance from Central forces.
Former Asansol mayor and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari was arrested from Yamuna Expressway, Uttar Pradesh by Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate in connection with a stampede that left three people dead amidst a blanket distribution program on December 14, 2022.
Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh has been detained by Punjab Police, said sources. He has been taken to Shahpur Police Station.
According to sources, Punjab Police have located radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Saturday. To maintain law and order, internet services have been suspended till 12 pm Sunday, said a senior official of the Home affairs department.
"If BJP is terrified then there won't be elections & if they are ready to face people then there are possibilities of conducting elections," said former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on demand for elections in the union territory.
He added, "They were forced to cancel on Aptech, Why did they bring a fraud company? If it was a blacklisted company why did they bring it in before? Companies are fraud, officials are fraud there is no justice for honest people and youth here."
Mobile internet services are restricted in several districts of Punjab as the State Police launches action against Khalistani sympathiser ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his aides.
"Farmers have decided to end their agitation and have cancelled their March towards Mumbai. Protesting farmers have started to return from Shahpur to their respective places. We have decided it after the government's assurance to us," JP Gavit, Farmer leader said.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not mature and his mental age is like that of a child.
"Rahul Baba is saying that unfortunately, I am an MP. He insulted the temple of democracy, Constitution and hurt people's trust. Our booth workers are more sensible than him," he said.
On Saturday, the Delhi Excise policy case accused Raghav Magunta Reddy and Rajesh Joshi were produced in Rouse Avenue Court after their judicial custody ended. Raghava Magunta is the son of YSR Congress MP Sri Nivasulu Reddy.
In a major crackdown on Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, the Punjab police have arrested six aides of Singh near Jalandhar.
Big crackdown on Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh; Punjab police arrest 6 aides.
Addressing a public gathering Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "There is no need to tell what kind of crisis both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are facing. Nowadays even in Pakistan, there is such talk that we should also have a Prime Minister like Modiji."
Singh also lauded India's banking system and said, "It is the result of reforms in banking that where the banks of developed countries of America and Europe are faltering, the banks of India are very strong."
Speaking to reporters, former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam said, "Edappadi K Palaniswami is the reason behind AIADMK's defeat at Erode by-election...In the 2nd week of April, we are doing a huge rally & conference at Trichy District by reuniting our cadres."