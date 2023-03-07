Last Updated:

India News LIVE: ED To Grill Manish Sisodia In Liquorgate; Money Laundering Under Lens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma's swearing-in ceremony in Meghalaya. Sangma led his party to a victory in the recently concluded elections by winning 26 out of 59 seats in the assembly.

Sai Aswin
The ED is set to question Manish Sisodia in the liquorgate case (Image: PTI)

10:12 IST, March 7th 2023
PM Modi addresses post-budget webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses post-budget webinar, says 'India is at a bright spot financially'

09:58 IST, March 7th 2023
'Missing' posters of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa seen in Davanagere district

IYC members have put up missing posters of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who has been absconding for the last 4 days , after the Lokayukta seized crores of unaccounted cash in properties of the MLA and his son.

 

09:44 IST, March 7th 2023
ED to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail

In the llquorgate case, the Enforcement Directorate is set to quiz former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail. ED has also arrested Arun Pillai in the case.

09:19 IST, March 7th 2023
Indian Navy test fires MRSAM

Indian Navy successfully undertakes Medium Range Surface to Surface Missile (MRSAM) firing from INS Visakhapatnam, validating the capability to engage Anti Ship Missiles. The MRSAM, jointly developed by DRDO and IAI & produced at Bharat Dynamics Ltd, is a reflection of Indian Navy's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

09:13 IST, March 7th 2023
Rahul Gandhi's 'anti-India' tirade continues

In London, Rahul Gandhi equates China issue to Ukraine war, questions Centre's attitude.

08:53 IST, March 7th 2023
Binoy Viswam writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw over Northern Railway Printing Press

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to roll back the proposal of shutting down the Northern Railway Printing Press in Delhi.

08:40 IST, March 7th 2023
Temjen Imna Along's strong message for environment safety

Temjen Imna Along doles out strong message for environment safety. The Nagaland BJP chief retweeted a user's tweet who sarcastically mentioned that people of the North are busy littering the roads of popular hill stations.

 

08:16 IST, March 7th 2023
PM Modi's post-budget webinar

PM Narendra Modi is set to address post-budget webinar on “Enhancing Efficiency of Financial Services for Creating growth opportunities” today at 10 a.m.

08:13 IST, March 7th 2023
Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP in London

"The BJP likes to believe that they have come to power in India and they are going to be in power eternally, that is not the case," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in London, dismissing claims that 'Congress is gone'.

08:10 IST, March 7th 2023
Under-construction factory collapses in UP's Sitapur, 1 dead

One dead and 8 labourers have been injured after the shuttering of an under-construction Parag Rusk factory collapsed in Bara Bhari village. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment and their condition is stable

07:47 IST, March 7th 2023
Indo-France Joint Military Exercise FRINJEX-23 to commence

The maiden Joint Military Exercise FRINJEX-23 between Indian Army and French Army will be conducted at Pangode Military Station in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on March 7-8, 2023

07:28 IST, March 7th 2023
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hits out at KCR govt

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hit out at CM KCR-led BRS government in the state and alleged that "ugly words are spoken against a woman in the highest office" and that such leaders are being rewarded for it.

07:22 IST, March 7th 2023
ISRO conducts Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of Gaganyaan Pilot, Apex Cover Separation parachutes

ISRO conducted the Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of the Gaganyaan Pilot and Apex Cover Separation (ACS) parachutes in cluster configurations at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, on March 1 and 3, 2023, an official statement read.

07:16 IST, March 7th 2023
Lalu Yadav to be grilled in land-for-job scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav is set to be interrogated by the CBI today in connection with the land-for-job scam. Notably, his wife Rabri Devi was questioned by officials yesterday, a week after a Delhi court summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the case. 

07:08 IST, March 7th 2023
PM Modi to attend Conrad Sangma's swearing-in ceremony in Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend Conrad Sangma's swearing-in ceremony after the National People's Party chief led his party to a victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state. 

