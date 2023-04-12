India News LIVE | BJP Releases Second List Of 23 Candidates

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to all non-BJP ruling states and urged all of them to pass resolutions against their Governors who are withholding bills passed in the assembly and not giving assent

MK Stalin states that the spirit of cooperative federalism is fading in the nation and Governors of the states are acting beyond their roles and responsibilities

He mentions that he has attached an extract of the resolution that was passed against the TN Governor in the state assembly which urged the Centre and the President to immediately give orders to the Governor and to ensure a time limit is fixed for all Governors to decide upon any bills.