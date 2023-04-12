India News LIVE | BJP Releases Second List Of 23 Candidates

Quick links:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a second list of candidates for 23 constituencies. The party is yet to release the names of 12 more candidates.
Nagaraja Chabbi, a Congress leader who recently joined BJP, to contest from Kalghatgi.
BJP fields Sardar Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal as a candidate for Jalandhar Parliamentary by-poll in Punjab. Tankadhar Tripathy to be the party's candidate for the Jharsuguda Assembly by-poll in Odisha.
West Bengal Congress on Wednesday launched the "Mera ghar Rahul Gandhi ji ka ghar" campaign in Kolkata.
"They may evict Rahul Gandhi from a particular house but in every house, his position is intact. Congress workers all over the country feel that it is a wrong decision of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. We'll move across the state with this movement," says Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 1149 COVID-19 cases, 677 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of Keshub Mahindra. "He will be remembered for his contribution to the world of business and his philanthropic efforts. Condolences to his family and friends," tweeted PM Modi.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to all non-BJP ruling states and urged all of them to pass resolutions against their Governors who are withholding bills passed in the assembly and not giving assent
MK Stalin states that the spirit of cooperative federalism is fading in the nation and Governors of the states are acting beyond their roles and responsibilities
He mentions that he has attached an extract of the resolution that was passed against the TN Governor in the state assembly which urged the Centre and the President to immediately give orders to the Governor and to ensure a time limit is fixed for all Governors to decide upon any bills.
After meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, targeting the Modi government, said, "This is the most corrupt government in the country after independence and it is essential for all opposition parties to unite and change the government in power."
Maharashtra NCP leader Ajit Pawar writes to CM Eknath Shinde demanding a support price of Rs 160 for cashew seeds as its prices have fallen by 25-30% this year and farmers are facing a lot of problems and traders are reaping benefits of the situation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the BJP office in Birbhum (West Bengal) and address a huge public meeting on April 14.
After a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar said, "Today I met party president JP Nadda and expressed my view that I will contest the election. I have won the last six elections. He said he will discuss it with other leaders and we will reach a conclusion."
Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will meet the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday morning at 10:30 am in connection to Sachin Pilot's protest on Tuesday.
CR Kesavan, great-grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Kesavan, a former Congress leader, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 8.
After the BJP released its first list for the Karnataka elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I am talking to all those who are upset about not getting tickets, the party respects them and has made them MLAs. Laxman Savadi has a strong connection with me and the party. He said a few things in anger. BJP has not targeted Vinay Kulkarni (congress candidate)."
He added, "It is also important for me who the opponent is, my people have trusted me. I know how to fight elections no matter who the opponent is. KS Eshwarappa has not retired from politics, he will remain in politics. Seniors have already spoken with him. The second list will come very soon, tomorrow or in the day after."
Retail inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March, mainly due to a decline in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday. The inflation figure in March is within the RBI's comfort zone as it is below 6 per cent.
The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.44 per cent in February 2023 and 6.95 per cent in the year-ago period.
According to sources, Congress top brass has snubbed Sachin Pilot. The top party leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhis, have denied a meeting with Sachin Pilot as of now.
On Sachin Pilot's day-long fast against Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, Rajasthan Congress-in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that action will be taken against him.
"Earlier no action was taken, but this time we will," he said.
A meeting is to be held at the residence of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday morning, over the issue of Sachin Pilot.
On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot observed a daylong fast in Jaipur, targeting the Gehlot government over "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.
At India UK Home Dialogue in Delhi, the Indian side "specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK’s asylum status by the Pro-Khalistani elements" says MHA statement. New Delhi asked London to increase monitoring of UK-based Pro-Khalistan extremists.
Covid in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, official sources said on Wednesday.
The sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low.
The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub variant of Omicron, they added.
While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.
The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February this year to 35.8 per cent in March.
However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, official sources said. PTI PLB
In a big statement, former chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday indicated a ticket to Jagadish Shettar soon.
In a political scoop, Uddhav Thackeray, who is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA,) on Wednesday spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in connection to Ajit Pawar.
This development comes after Ajit Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Amid a tussle with Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday dodged a question on Congress infighting. "Not bothered by such issues," Gehlot said.
On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot observed a daylong fast in Jaipur, targeting the Gehlot government over "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.
"I think the second list of candidates will be released by tonight," BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.
In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards the unity of the opposition. Standing together, will fight together - for India!"
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot talked about the works done by his government amid a political tussle with Sachin Pilot. "Education and Healthcare are the priorities of my govt, we are with the citizens," he said.
On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot observed a daylong fast in Jaipur, targeting the Gehlot government over "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.
Congress leader & former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa, whose daughter Dr Rajanandini joined the BJP today, expressed his disagreement with his daughter's decision to change side.
Dr Rajanandini, daughter of veteran Congress leader and former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa after joining BJP, said, "I expected that they (Congress) would recognize me and give me a ticket, but I didn't get the opportunity. They (BJP) warmly welcomed me and I will work for the party. I am a worker, I can work anywhere."
The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school was vacated and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was deployed.
While commenting on the incident, Chandan Choudhary, DCP South, said, "At 10:50 am the school got a bomb threat via e-mail. We evacuated all the students. We deployed BDT and BDS teams. We informed the Special Cell & Special Branch. We have done a visual search with SWAT team. Two rounds of search operation already completed, third round is underway."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, after holding a meet with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in New Delhi on Wednesday, said, "Today we had a historic meeting here and discussed many issues. We all have decided to unite all (opposition) parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly."
"This is a historic step to unite the opposition. We will develop the vision of the opposition parties and move forward; we will all stand together for the country," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was also present in the meeting.
Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls slated on May 10, Dr Rajanandini, daughter of veteran Congress leader and former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa, joins BJP in the presence of BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
