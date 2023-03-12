India News LIVE: Mumbai Customs Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 21 Crores, 3 Arrested

Quick links:
Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC) party.
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns from the Indian National Congress party pic.twitter.com/0Sdlx0lUtH— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
A team of Delhi Police reached Vikas Malu's farmhouse for inquiry in the film maker Satish Kaushik's alleged mysterious death. Staff members present on the day of the incident at the farmhouse were being questioned. Entry registers at the guard's room are also being checked at the farm house.
Satish Kaushik's death case: Delhi Police reached Vikas Malu's farmhouse pic.twitter.com/RPLGYBzWIv— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
On the other hand, Vikas Malu, Kuber Group's Director have put on his side on the allegations made by his wife in connection with the alleged murder of Satish kaushik, said, "I had only family relations with Satish Kaushik, and was not involved with him in any business. Those who’re making these claims must prove it."
He said, "If she (Saanvi Malu) wants to do some hype in front of the media, I can do nothing about it. Police and government are there and if I’m wrong then I’m ready to face anything. Her allegations are wrong or else she should show proof."
Delhi | If she (Saanvi Malu) wants to do some hype in front of media, I can do nothing about it. Police & govt are there & if I’m wrong then I’m ready to face anything. Her allegations are wrong or else she should show proof: Vikas Malu, Kuber Group Director pic.twitter.com/AwTumfbuii— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's wife has also dismissed Rs 15 crores angle in the film maker's death and has urged farmhouse owner Vikas Malu's wife to drop the charges against her husband.
Two siblings, aged 7 and 5 were killed in Delhi in the alleged stray dog attack in two separate incidents in the Vasant Kunj area of South West district. According to the Delhi Police, the dead body of the 7-year-old boy, who went missing on March 10, was recovered with animal bite-like injuries later.
Further, on March 12, his five-year-old brother was also allegedly attacked brutally while he went to attend nature’s call. His cousin found him surrounded by stray dogs in severely injured condition. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A case has been registered in the matter and a probe is underway.
An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter made a precautionary landing at Peelwa village near Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Sunday. A thorough inspection was carried out by the Air Force officials, after which the helicopter safely took off from the village and landed at the Phalodi air base.
IAF Mi-17 helicopter makes precautionary landing in village near Jodhpur— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 12, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/vvi7Ehy4NO#Jodhpur #IAF #indianairforce #Mi17 pic.twitter.com/bBBwr7zrVT
As many as five people died in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur after their overspeeding car collided with a dumper truck on Purvanchal Expressway at around 11:45 am on Sunday. The car was going to Bihar from Delhi. District Magistrate of Sultanpur Jasjit Kaur said that all the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and families of the victims are being informed.
Sultanpur, UP | 5 people died after their overspeeding car collided with a dumper truck on Purvanchal Expressway around 11:45 am. The car was going to Bihar from Delhi. Bodies sent for post-mortem & families of the victims are being informed: Jasjit Kaur, DM, Sultanpur pic.twitter.com/yORzfa2cxj— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 12, 2023
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar holds an all-party meeting at his residence in Delhi, ahead of the second phase of the 2023-24 Annual Budget session in parliament.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar holds an all-party meeting ahead of the Second Phase of the 2023-24 Annual Budget Session at his residence, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Z3WnVBa7Bz— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
Central government has sought a detailed action-taken report from the Punjab government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his visit to the state last year on January 5.
Centre seeks action-taken report from Punjab over PM Modi's security breach— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 12, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/JFKKjvjsIe#PMModi #NarendraModi #Punjab #securitybreach pic.twitter.com/wA0laMAfmS
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taken to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday morning after he experienced unexpected abdominal discomfort. According to the hospital administration, he has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, and treatment has been initiated. His all other parameters are functioning normal.
Telangana CM KCR was taken to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday morning after experiencing unexpected abdominal discomfort. He has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, and treatment has been initiated. His all other parameters are normal: AIG Hospitals— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/C79cN0Toqg
Bihar Police registered an FIR regarding alleged theft at Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav's residence on the complaint of minister's assistant M Sinha. It has been alleged that the artists who were called from Vrindavan to perform on the festival of Holi at Yadav's residence carried out the theft. The police are carrying out a probe into the case.
Bihar Min Tej Pratap Yadav's assistant M Sinha registered FIR against theft at Minister's residence. He alleged that artists from Vrindavan who were called to perform for the festival of Holi at his residence carried out the theft. Police have initiated a probe into the case.… https://t.co/liW5btHXwc pic.twitter.com/B56xlzJWsT— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has achieved the milestone of conducting 400 Assembly polls in recently concluded Northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections. However, despite conducting 400 Assembly polls, 17 General elections, and 16 Presidential and Vice-Presidential polls, ECI gives 'Agnipariksha' in every election.
ECI chief Rajiv Kumar says it gives 'Agnipariksha' in every election— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 12, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/2G7v5WW1NR#ECI #RajivKumar #ElectionCommission pic.twitter.com/BozGdKT51K
INS Sahyadri, indigenously built guided missile, fitted with state–of–the art weapons and sensors, which makes it capable of detecting and neutralising air, surface and sub-surface threats participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French Navy ships FS Dixmude, a Mistral Class Amphibious Assault Ship and FS La Fayette, a La Fayette Class Frigate, in the Arabian Sea on 10th– 11th March. The exercise witnessed a wide spectrum of evolutions at sea which included cross-deck landings, boarding exercises and seamanship evolutions. The seamless conduct of the exercise reaffirmed the interoperability and high level of cooperation between the two navies.
Indian Navy’s indigenously built guided missile frigate, INS Sahyadri participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French Navy ships FS Dixmude, a Mistral Class Amphibious Assault Ship & FS La Fayette, a La Fayette Class Frigate, in the Arabian Sea on 10th– 11th… https://t.co/dfn0AShBBZ pic.twitter.com/4L0DCvaqMm— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
Centre in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, has sought dismissal of the pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage. The Centre opined that same-sex relations could not be compared to the Indian family concept of a husband, a wife and children born out of the union.
"The registration of marriage of same-sex persons also results in violation of existing personal as well as codified law provisions -such as ‘degrees of prohibited relationship’; ‘conditions of marriage’; ‘ceremonial and ritual requirements’ under personal laws governing the individuals," Centre said in its affidavit.
On Sunday, the second edition of Snow Marathon 2023 was organised in Lahaul of Himachal Pradesh.
Addressing a rally in Karnataka's Mandya, PM Modi said, "In the last few days, people have been talking about Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The people of India want such a modern and splendid expressway across the country. The expressway fills youth with pride... Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities in Karnataka. One is known for technology while the other is known for tradition. It is quite significant to connect both cities through technology."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering in Karnataka's Mandya.
#BREAKING | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses gathering in poll-bound Karnataka, launches key infra projects#PMModi #KarnatakaElections #Mandya #Bengaluru— Republic (@republic) March 12, 2023
Tune in to watch - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/AtdTv9PG15
Missing Pulwama martyr's widow tracked, detained after over 10 days of protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led government.
#LIVE | Missing Pulwama martyr's widow tracked, detained after over 10 days of protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led government. #Rajasthan #Pulwama #Congress— Republic (@republic) March 12, 2023
Tune in to watch - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/3Q2IKrAMMA
Leaders of like-minded opposition parties will meet at the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Parliament premises tomorrow morning before the start of the second half of the Budget session. In addition to this, Congress MPs are to meet at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the second half of the Budget session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a mega roadshow in the poll-bound Karnataka's Mandya. The Prime Minister received a rousing welcome with "Modi-Modi" chants as people showered him with flowers.
#BREAKING | PM Modi holds mega roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka, where he is set to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.— Republic (@republic) March 12, 2023
Tune in - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/oufPLOfEzA
The Uttar Pradesh police will question Atique Ahmed, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Accordingly, the UP and STF have left for Gujarat to question Atique who is lodged in Sabarmati jail.
#BREAKING | In a big development in Umesh Pal case, UP Police and STF team leave for Gujarat to question Ateeq Ahmed.— Republic (@republic) March 12, 2023
Tune in - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/tBdjuW7zRK
On the anniversary of the Dandi March on March 12, PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. "I pay homage to Bapu and all those who took part in the Dandi March. This was an important event in our nation’s history," the Prime Minister tweeted.
I pay homage to Bapu and all those who took part in the Dandi March. This was an important event in our nation’s history. It will be remembered as a determined effort against various forms of injustice.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2023
Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopter dispensed over 25000 litres of water over forest fire-affected areas in Goa on March 11.
Augmenting its firefighting effort near #Goa with Mi-17 helicopters on 11 Mar 23, the #IAF dispensed over 25000 ltrs of water over the affected areas.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 12, 2023
Thus far, 47000 litres of water have been dispensed by the #IAF, over the afflicted area.
Aapatsu Mitram pic.twitter.com/Zr8eWQ6cAl
The annual meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-- Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha begins in the Samalkha area of Haryana's Panipat. BJP national president JP Nadda is among the attendees.
Speaking at the meeting, RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said, "68,651 daily branches are running at 42,613 places. 26,877 weekly meetings are there. 10,412 Sangh Mandli are there. 6,160 branches have increased as compared to 2020. Weekly meetings have increased by 32% to 6,543. Sangh Mandli increased by 20%. The Sangh is present in 71,355 places across the nation."
Haryana | The annual meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha begins in Samalkha, Panipat— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023
BJP President JP Nadda is among the attendees. pic.twitter.com/z8OFr0dBpa
Indian Amry foiled Pakistan's narco-terror bid in the Sarya area of Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera. The security forces recovered narcotics, suspected IED and pistols.
#BREAKING | Narco terror bid foiled in J&K's Nowshera, suspected IED recovered.— Republic (@republic) March 12, 2023
Watch - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/kojAktwiRP
According to Mumbai police, a case has been registered against a 37-year-old man identified as Ramakant, a US citizen, in Sahar Police Station for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight on March 11.
"As per the flight crew, the accused tried to open the flight door. He also said that he was carrying a bullet in his bag, but no such object was found in his bag. The accused's samples were sent for examination to confirm if he was in an inebriated condition or was mentally disturbed," police said.
#BREAKING | 37-year-old passenger caught smoking aboard Air India flight, case registered by Mumbai Police.— Republic (@republic) March 12, 2023
Tune in - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/5NG8oKbqmx
BJP's IT incharge Amit Malviya attacked Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over deaths related to Adenovirus infection. He claimed that over 140 children died due to the infection. "In a late response, WB Govt created a task force to address the situation. Surprisingly not a single paediatrician in the team. Mamata Banerjee is unfortunately the Swasthya Mantri!," he tweeted.
As per media reports, over 140 children have lost their lives because of Adenovirus infection. In a late response, WB Govt created a task force to address the situation.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 11, 2023
Surprisingly not a single paediatrician in the team.
Mamata Banerjee is unfortunately the Swasthya Mantri! pic.twitter.com/dJebMdcDN2
Amid ongoing questioning of BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case, another poster featuring leaders who joined BJP from other parties is seen in Hyderabad as Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the CISF Raising Day event in the city today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the 54th annual Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad.
The Budget session of the Parliament is set to resume on Monday, March 13. While the focus of the second part of the Budget Session will be on demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget, the government is also likely to bring in legislation for passage in this part. As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending for passage in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend the 54th annual Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday. The Home Minister arrived in Hyderabad late Saturday evening.
The CISF forms one of the pillars of India's internal security. Tomorrow will attend its 54th Raising Day Parade to be held in Hyderabad. Looking forward to meeting India's Bravehearts. https://t.co/g04AmrELjB— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 11, 2023
Another incident of Vande Bharat train vandalism has come to light from West Bengal. Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Farakka on Saturday evening.
Calling it a "very unfortunate incident", Eastern Railway CPRO Kausik Mitra said, "It will be investigated. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate it."
#WATCH | West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Farakka last evening; visuals from Howrah station— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023
This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate it: Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/vUofDaTOgh