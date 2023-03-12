India News LIVE: Mumbai Customs Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 21 Crores, 3 Arrested

A team of Delhi Police reached Vikas Malu's farmhouse for inquiry in the film maker Satish Kaushik's alleged mysterious death. Staff members present on the day of the incident at the farmhouse were being questioned. Entry registers at the guard's room are also being checked at the farm house.

Satish Kaushik's death case: Delhi Police reached Vikas Malu's farmhouse pic.twitter.com/RPLGYBzWIv — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

On the other hand, Vikas Malu, Kuber Group's Director have put on his side on the allegations made by his wife in connection with the alleged murder of Satish kaushik, said, "I had only family relations with Satish Kaushik, and was not involved with him in any business. Those who’re making these claims must prove it."



He said, "If she (Saanvi Malu) wants to do some hype in front of the media, I can do nothing about it. Police and government are there and if I’m wrong then I’m ready to face anything. Her allegations are wrong or else she should show proof."

Delhi | If she (Saanvi Malu) wants to do some hype in front of media, I can do nothing about it. Police & govt are there & if I’m wrong then I’m ready to face anything. Her allegations are wrong or else she should show proof: Vikas Malu, Kuber Group Director pic.twitter.com/AwTumfbuii — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's wife has also dismissed Rs 15 crores angle in the film maker's death and has urged farmhouse owner Vikas Malu's wife to drop the charges against her husband.