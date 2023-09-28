India News LIVE: All Schools & Colleges Closed In Bengaluru On Sept 29 For Bandh

Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhiman Sena (KRVSS), on September 28, stormed the SRV theatre in Malleswaram and disrupted the press conference of actor Siddharth's upcoming movie Chikku.

The movie released today in theatres but it met resistance from the KRVSS activists who objected to Siddharth not lenging his voice for Kannadigas on the Cauvery water issue, Republic Kannada reported.

In a video accessed by Republic, the KRV activists were seen pointing fingers at Siddharth and questioning the press conference at such sensitive time.

"What is the need to promote a Tamil film during the Cauvery agitation? We oppose the press conference. Do you want this movie promotion now?" one of the activists asked per Republic Kannada. Watching the chaos unfold, Siddarth walked out of the press conference leaving the promotions mid-way and requested his followers to enjoy the movie . Meanwhile, the banners, flyers and standies of the movie have been removed from the movie theatre.