India News LIVE: All Schools & Colleges Closed In Bengaluru On Sept 29 For Bandh

Akali leader Surjit Singh has been shot dead by two bike borne men in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Sources said that the assailants fired several bullets and four hit Surjit Singh. The police has launched an investigation to nab the shooters.
Bengaluru DC Dayanand KA announced that all schools and colleges will be closed owing to the bandh that has been called on by pro-Kannada activists and farmers over the Cauvery water dispute. In addition to this, schools will also be closed in the Mandya district and section 144 has been imposed.
"Restriction of movement of persons outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East is hereby relaxed from 5 am to 11 am on 29th September for all areas of the district. This relaxation shall, however, not apply to any gathering/large scale movement of persons/sit-in-protests/rally etc which is unlawful in nature," a notification by the Imphal East District DM read.
"In view of the bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations, farmer unions and several other organisations tomorrow regarding Cauvery water issue, Section 144 has been imposed in Mandya district and schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow," Dr. Kumar, DC of Mandya announced.
He (accused Bharat Soni) will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished. I was keeping track of the situation every hour. Such criminals are not fit to be a part of society. He has injured the soul of Madhya Pradesh. She is my daughter, daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will take care of her," MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
#WATCH | Ujjain minor rape case | He (accused Bharat Soni) will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished. I was keeping track of the situation every hour. Such criminals are not fit to be a part of society. He has injured the soul… pic.twitter.com/qbTtXE4hXo— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023
"Today, we reached the spot to recreate the scene of crime and recover the clothes worn by the girl. Sensing an opportunity, Bharat Soni tried to escape. Police personnel chased him and caught him. During this, he fell on the cement road and received injuries in his arms and legs," Inspector Ajay Kumar told ANI.
#WATCH | Inspector Ajay Kumar says, "Today, we reached the spot to recreate the scene of crime and recover the clothes worn by the girl. Sensing an opportunity, Bharat Soni tried to escape. Police personnel chased him and caught him. During this, he fell on the cement road and… https://t.co/2DzRgSaijM pic.twitter.com/QA3K19yaap— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023
Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhiman Sena (KRVSS), on September 28, stormed the SRV theatre in Malleswaram and disrupted the press conference of actor Siddharth's upcoming movie Chikku.
The movie released today in theatres but it met resistance from the KRVSS activists who objected to Siddharth not lenging his voice for Kannadigas on the Cauvery water issue, Republic Kannada reported.
In a video accessed by Republic, the KRV activists were seen pointing fingers at Siddharth and questioning the press conference at such sensitive time.
"What is the need to promote a Tamil film during the Cauvery agitation? We oppose the press conference. Do you want this movie promotion now?" one of the activists asked per Republic Kannada. Watching the chaos unfold, Siddarth walked out of the press conference leaving the promotions mid-way and requested his followers to enjoy the movie . Meanwhile, the banners, flyers and standies of the movie have been removed from the movie theatre.
A BJP worker's mother has been allegedly beaten to death in Gaighata of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Sources say that the attack was carried out on the entire family on the BJP member. The attacker has been arrested by the Police, sources said.
Gujarat Police has seized 80 kg of drugs from the coast, whose value in the international market is Rs 800 crore, Sagar Bagmar, Superintendent of Police, Kutch East said.
"As soon as the information was received, the police swung into action, the accused left the drug and ran away from the spot," he further said. The case is being further investigated.
TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's parents have been summoned by ED for questioning on October 6 and October 7, respectively. This is pertaining to the alleged Teachers' Recruitment Scam in which several TMC leaders have been named as an accused.
Earlier today, Banerjee was also summoned for questioning on October 3.
On CBI registering Preliminary Enquiry to probe alleged irregularities in construction and 'renovation' of new residence for Delhi CM, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "This shows that the PM is nervous. This is not the first inquiry. They have already had more than 50 inquiries done. They registered more than 33 cases against me. They have been investigating since last 8 years but nothing has been found. So, they have started this new inquiry. This too is welcome. Nothing will be found."
#WATCH | On CBI registering Preliminary Enquiry to probe alleged irregularities in construction and 'renovation' of new residence for Delhi CM, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "This shows that the PM is nervous. This is not the first inquiry. They have already had more than… pic.twitter.com/9oLivsVqtU— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023
"BJP's character has been revealed. It was first issuing the show cause notice but is now giving important responsibilities. A civilized society will never accept this," BSP MP Danish Ali said after Ramesh Bidhuri was aoppinted Tonk district-incharge ahead of the Rajasthan elections.
#WATCH | On BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remark, BSP MP Danish Ali says, "BJP's character has been revealed...BJP was first issuing the Show Case Notice but is now giving important responsibilities. A civilized society will never accept this. There is a limit for all these things...If… pic.twitter.com/wqWQlJvwty— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023
"There is a limit for all these things. If the BJP thinks that they can gain some benefit from Ramesh Bidhuri, I feel they are in a fool's paradise," Ali said.
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has been sent to two day police custody after being produced before the Jalalabad court in a drugs case. Khaira was seen entering the court amid 'Sukhpal Singh Khaira Zindabad' and 'Bhagwant Mann Murdabad' slogans. He was arrested earlier today under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. The Police will try to seek Khaira's custody for interrogation regarding the case.
"Today yet again they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd Oct. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!" TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X.
Now, today yet again they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd Oct. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED! pic.twitter.com/ysAy3qhqOu— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 28, 2023
"I will look into the details of it," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on the arrest of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrest in a 2015 drugs case earlier today.
The Congress MLA has been named in two cases that date back to 2015. The first one is related to the unearthing of a cross-border drug smuggling racket in Fazilka, Punjab, leading to the seizure of heroin, gold biscuits, weapons, cartridges and Pakistani SIM cards. The second case involves an alleged fake passport racket being run in Delhi. Tap here to read more.
The UP STF has arrested slain gangster Atique Ahmed's aide Saddam in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were shot dead on February 24.
A case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others. The UP STF, meanwhile, said that further probe is underway.
"The incident that happened with the 12-year-old girl is very painful. Such incidents taking place today are very unfortunate. Government should take strict action. This Government should answer what did it for the security of women when they were in power for 20 years," Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said.
#WATCH | Ujjain minor girl rape case | Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "The incident that happened with the 12-year-old girl is very painful. Such incidents taking place today are very unfortunate. Government should take strict action. This Government should… pic.twitter.com/gW1dv9uVR1— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023
"What happened in Manipur? Women were stripped and paraded naked...Data says that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the most unsafe for women. We demand strict action. It is the responsibility of the Government to see that it doesn't happen again," Yadav added.
"AIADMK will face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2026 Assembly elections by forming its own alliance," says AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy in Krishnagiri.
Image@ANI
A Punjab Congress delegation is scheduled to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit at 6 pm today over the arrest of its MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drug case.
The Punjab Congress unit on Thursday unleashed a blistering assault against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the arrest of its MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drugs-related case. Following raids at Khaira's residence in Chandigarh, he was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. READ FULL STORY HERE
Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, arrested by Punjab Police in a drugs case, said, "Bhagwant Mann has become thirsty for blood. I will not be surprised if he gets me physically eliminated also. I sense something very very dangerous. Bhagwant Mann is not able to tolerate Congress in Punjab. AAP has done this to marginalise Congress in Punjab. Ultimately the truth will prevail."
Arrested Congress MLA Khaira outside Jalalabad Police Station | Image@ANI
"Congress high command is with us. We will hold a protest. After discussion with seniors, we will decide how to go further," said Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring exclusively to Republic on the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with the 2015 drugs case.
The medical examination of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, arrested by the Jalalabad Police in a 2015 drugs case, has been completed. The Congress leader will now be produced before a local court.
Punjab Police reached Khaira's Chandigarh residence for his arrest | Image@Republic
AIADMK is holding a protest after a saffron shawl was put on the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR's statue. The protestors demanded a police investigation into the matter.
Sources have revealed that the Congress high command has been apprised of the intricate details surrounding the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Khaira, with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring briefing senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge on the matter. However, as of now, there has been no specific decision conveyed from the high command to the Punjab Congress unit regarding the course of action to be taken in response to these developments, sources said.
Father of India's Green Revolution and renowned agriculture scientist, MS Swaminathan passed away in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
The Election Commission will be on a three-day visit to Rajasthan beginning Friday to assess preparedness in the poll-bound state. Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal will hold a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in Jaipur on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.
After this, the Commission will hold a discussion with nodal officers of the Rajasthan Police, income tax, excise, transport, commercial tax department, railways and airport etc. On August 30, a presentation will be given to the team by the Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer and Central Police Force Nodal Officers on the preparations for the polls.
From October 3, the poll panel will be in Telangana for three days to take stock of election readiness, official sources in Delhi said on Thursday.
(PTI inputs)
On Women Reservation's Bill, BRS MLC K Kavitha said, " BJP had to pass this because of pressure from other parties it's not like it was a gift by BJP, but OBC women are not included in this, we are sad about...We are still sad about this and why it is not being implemented immediately?
Congress is saying that It is a political vendetta, no it's not. Based on the evidence and investigation the arrest has been made. No one should oppose this": AAP Punjab leader Malvinder Singh Kang on Congress leader on the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with the 2015 drugs case.
Congress is saying that It is a political vendetta, no it's not. Based on the evidence and investigation the arrest has been made. No one should oppose this...: AAP's news briefing on the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with the 2015 drugs case.… pic.twitter.com/LqArI1JKV1— Republic (@republic) September 28, 2023
According to sources, the Punjab Congress is expected to take a significant step in the legal battle surrounding the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira in a drug case. It is likely that the Punjab Congress will file a petition in the Punjab High Court as early as tomorrow, where they intend to bring to the forefront the Supreme Court's 2023 order that quashed the summon issued to Sukhpal Khaira. This decision is anticipated to be made by Punjab Congress leaders during their deliberations today evening,