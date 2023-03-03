India News Live: 12-hour Night Curfew Imposed In Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya received another big blow as the Supreme Court, on Friday, rejected his plea challenging the proceedings in a Mumbai court to declare him a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his properties.

The apex court dismissed the petition for non-prosecution after the counsel representing Mallya submitted that he was not getting any instructions from the petitioner in the matter. “The counsel for petitioner states that the petitioner is not giving any instructions to the advocate for the petitioner. In view of this statement, the petition is dismissed for non-prosecution,” a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal said.

On January 5, 2019, the Mumbai special court declared Mallya a ‘fugitive’ under the Act. Under the provisions of the Act, once a person is declared a fugitive economic offender, the prosecuting agency has the powers to confiscate his property.

Mallya, who fled to the United Kingdom in March 2016, is wanted in India over a default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) by several banks.

(With agency inputs)