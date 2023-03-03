India News Live: 12-hour Night Curfew Imposed In Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Indian Army has released photos of its soldiers playing a game of cricket in eastern Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. A group of soldiers from Patiala Brigade Trishul division took part in the cricket match which was organised in Galwan valley, the same place where India and China have been engaged in a tense military standoff since 2020.
#Patiala Brigade #Trishul Division organised a cricket competition in extreme high altitude area in Sub zero temperatures with full enthusiasm and zeal. We make the Impossible Possible@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/0RWPPxGaJq— @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) March 3, 2023
The Eastern West Khasi Hills district administration has imposed a night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am until further orders following the violence by a mob on March 2. The order also prohibits the assembly of more than 5 persons in all government office complexes at Mawsawa, Sangshong, Umwichsup and Mairang.
Meghalaya | Following the violence by a mob on March 2, Eastern West Khasi Hills dist admn promulgates night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am until further orders & prohibits assembly of more than 5 persons in all govt office complexes at Mawsawa, Sangshong, Umwichsup & Mairang Mission. pic.twitter.com/DXi3GaShI8— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
After Lokayukta officials recovered more than Rs 8 crore during raids on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal’s house, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Virupakshappa’s son was caught by the Lokayukta while he was taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Read more.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday summoned six policemen to the House and awarded them a day’s imprisonment over a lathi-charge on the then BJP MLA Salil Vishnoi and his supporters during a protest nearly two decades back. Read full story here.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai visited the residence of Lance Naik Prabhu who was lynched to death earlier this month. He also handed over Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the late soldier's family.
#BREAKING | Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai reaches the house of Lance Naik Prabhu, hands over Rs 10 lakh to the family #TamilNadu #DMK #Annamalai #BJP #LanceNaikPrabhu pic.twitter.com/aUR3LG3pZT— Republic (@republic) March 3, 2023
"It is a historic and development accelerating budget... according to the capacity of government, it is a balanced budget...this budget has been prepared with great foresight...there should be qualitative criticism," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said.
Jharkhand, Ranchi | It is a historic and development accelerating budget... according to the capacity of government, it is a balanced budget...this budget has been prepared with great foresight...there should be qualitative criticism: Chief Minister, Hemant Soren pic.twitter.com/AykkDtNoFj— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, on Friday, presented the state budget worth Rs 1.16 lakh crore budget for the 2023-24 fiscal, 15% higher than the previous year. "Earlier we said, the govt runs on the sentiments of the people...It will take a while to improve the deteriorated system...the vehicle of development should not stop," Soren further said.
The J&K police have busted a narco terror module after raids at a drug peddler's residence in Poonch. Rafi Dhana was detained under PSA being a notorious drug smuggler. He resides close to the line of control at Poonch.
(J&K police at the drug peddler's residence; Image: Republic)
Based on a tip-off, the Poonch police team led by Inspector Sunil and components of NCA and CRPF searched the house of Rafi. During the search, 7 kg of heroin, around Rs 2 crores of cash and a Pistol with one Magazine, 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR were recovered. With this effort, Poonch police and security forces have been able to bust a huge narco terror module. The searches are still going on in presence of the Magistrate and Prominent citizens. The Nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated. A case has been registered at Police station Mandi and an investigation is underway.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, while speaking to Republic, hit out at the BJP government and said that the state has become "the corruption capital of India." He was speaking on the raids by Karnataka Lokayukta that recovered crores of cash from a BJP MLAs residence.
#ThisIsExclusive | @DKShivakumar of Congress speaks to Republic on Lokayukta raid and cash seizure from BJP MLA and son. "Karnataka is corruption capital of India."— Republic (@republic) March 3, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC#DKShivaKumar #Congress #BribegateCase #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/b3H5SMlJkx
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Delhi Police seeking inquiry and necessary action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and AAP's Raghav Chadha for allegedly posting a "picture of minor" on Twitter in "furtherance of political agenda". In its letter, the commission also observed that the image allegedly uploaded by the leaders was in order to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by CBI against Manish Sisodia". Read full story.
SEBI on Thursday barred 45 entities, including actor Arshad Warsi, his wife Maria Goretti and others, from the securities market in cases related to manipulating the share prices of two companies through uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels.
The cases pertains to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels and recommending investors to buy the shares of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd and Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. Read full story here.
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya received another big blow as the Supreme Court, on Friday, rejected his plea challenging the proceedings in a Mumbai court to declare him a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his properties.
The apex court dismissed the petition for non-prosecution after the counsel representing Mallya submitted that he was not getting any instructions from the petitioner in the matter. “The counsel for petitioner states that the petitioner is not giving any instructions to the advocate for the petitioner. In view of this statement, the petition is dismissed for non-prosecution,” a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal said.
On January 5, 2019, the Mumbai special court declared Mallya a ‘fugitive’ under the Act. Under the provisions of the Act, once a person is declared a fugitive economic offender, the prosecuting agency has the powers to confiscate his property.
Mallya, who fled to the United Kingdom in March 2016, is wanted in India over a default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) by several banks.
#LIVE | Yogi government's bulldozer action continues; Illegal mansion of Ateeq Ahmad's aide on IAF land brought down#UttarPradesh | #YogiAdityanath | #AteeqAhmad | #CMYogi | #Bulldozer pic.twitter.com/AXzep9td72— Republic (@republic) March 3, 2023
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Mumbai witnessed a 70 per cent rise in cybercrime cases in 2022 compared to the previous year.
At least 4,286 cases of cyber fraud were registered in Mumbai over a period of one year till November 2022, Fadnavis said responding to a question by MLC Bhai Girkar in the state Legislative Council. Read full story here.
The UP government is continuing its demolition drive in UP's Prayagraj and the bulldozers are demolishing the house of another aide of imprisoned Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmad.
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia filed a plea for bail at the Rouse Avenue Court on March 3. According to ANI, the hearing may take place on March 4. He was arrested by the CBI on February 26 over the alleged liquor scam in Delhi.
Delhi | AAP's Manish Sisodia files bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court today. Hearing may takes place tomorrow, 4th March. Manish Sisodia is presently on CBI remand. He was recently arrested by CBI in Excise Policy scam case.— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/zTbvIqbYkG
"Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu has given a statement that someone from Bihar has posted videos of Bihar labourers being beaten in Tamil Nadu but this is 'fake', Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said in the state assembly on Friday.
Patna | Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu has given a statement that someone from Bihar has posted videos of Bihar labourers being beaten in Tamil Nadu but this is 'fake': Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Depy CM on videos showing alleged attacks on Bihar migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/WrJiyvKwUh— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
"Two videos are posted and both are false. This has been done to show that migrant workers of Bihar are not safe in Tamil Nadu. BJP's work is to only spread fake rumours. Why are they misleading? Our Government and Tami; Nadu government both will take action if any such incident happens," he further said.
BJP leader Tom Vadakkan addressed a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi where he addressed multiple issues including Rahul Gandhi's Cambridge speech. Watch below.
BJP National Spokesperson Shri @TomVadakkan2 addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/xlINku5Bch— BJP (@BJP4India) March 3, 2023
Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in New Delhi, UK former PM said, "Real challenge today is how to make sense of the shifting geopolitics and in that the position India is absolutely critical because the progress in India in the last few yrs has been remarkable. The position of India is potentially more powerful than ever."
Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital due to fever on 2nd March, says the hospital. According to the hospital chairman, Gandhi is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital due to fever on 2nd March, says the hospital.— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable: Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital pic.twitter.com/qx7eimSPN6
Face-off between BJP and Grand alliance leaders in Bihar Assembly; BJP protests as Tejashwi Yadav speaks.
#BREAKING | Face-off between BJP and grand alliance leaders in Bihar Assembly; BJP protests as Tejashwi Yadav speaks.— Republic (@republic) March 3, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/kZGLFHk33P#BiharAssembly #BJP #GrandAlliance #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Nm9haaTq11
Bulldozer continues to roll the house of Atique Ahmed's aide in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
#BREAKING | #YogiVsMafia: Bulldozer continues to roll the house of Atique Ahmed's aide in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.— Republic (@republic) March 3, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/kZGLFHkATn#BulldozerDrive #UttarPradesh #AtiqueAhmed #Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/O5qPvg9nSB
Lauding the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Congress' EVKS Elangovan who won the Erode (East) bypoll, said, "CM Stalin is very clear that he is already in all-India politics. He is no more a regional leader, he has become an all-India leader. People in other states also look forward & see what he talks about."
Chennai, Tamil Nadu | CM Stalin is very clear that he is already in all-India politics. He is no more a regional leader, he has become an all-India leader. People in other states also look forward & see what he talks about: Congress' EVKS Elangovan on winning Erode By-Poll pic.twitter.com/tobE6DKSg1— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the Ind-Aus cricket Test match scheduled in Ahmedabad, with Australian PM Anthony Albanese on March 9.
#BREAKING | PM Modi to watch test match with Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.#PMModi #AnthonyAlbanese #Ahmedabad #NarendraModiStadium pic.twitter.com/20wDg5XR4V— Republic (@republic) March 3, 2023
The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on a plea by the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the Madras High Court order permitting RSS for its route march in the state. The top court will hear the matter on March 17. The RSS has assured the SC that they will not hold any route march on March 5 in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing a public gathering in Karnataka's Bidar, Amit Shah lauded PM Modi's work and exuded confidence in BJP's victory in Karnataka, saying, 'Modi magic works across the country.' Attacking Congress he said, "Results of Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya were declared yesterday and Congress has been wiped out from these states and they have lost in such a way that they cannot be seen even with a binocular."
#LIVE | Amit Shah lauds PM Modi's work and confident of victory in Karnataka, says, 'Modi magic works across the country.'— Republic (@republic) March 3, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/kZGLFHkATn#HomeMinister #AmitShah #Karnataka #KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/aiIEZYsgMu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' in Basavkalyan in Karnataka's Bidar on Friday.
Congress has hit out at the BJP government in Karnataka over Lokayukta catching BJP MLA's son with bribe money. Sallming the Bommai govt, former CM Siddaramaiah said, "This shows that the BJP govt headed by CM Basavaraj Bommai is involved in corruption."
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said, "It's high time that CM should resign...if he thinks he's done great work then dissolve the assembly and go for election right now. Where is CBI, where is the IT, where is the ED now... Amit Shah is coming right? he should get his team and come."
Karnataka CM keeps asking us to produce documents, what more documents does he require...all can be found in BJP MLA's house and ministers' offices: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge pic.twitter.com/cTjzFqhXPj— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
A day after BJP's thumbing victory in Tripura, Manik Saha submitted his resignation letter to Governor. "Today I have submitted my resignation to the Governor and the Governor has asked me to continue as CM till the new government is formed. Swearing-in ceremony most likely to be held on March 8," Saha said.
Agartala | Today I have submitted my resignation to the Governor and the Governor has asked me to continue as CM till the new government is formed. Swearing-in ceremony most likely to be held on March 8: Tripura CM Manik Saha pic.twitter.com/ptIos7b2N3— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Supporting Rahul Gandhi over his Pegasus remark, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We've raised this issue several times in Parliament but Govt doesn't answer this. BJP is misleading the public. This has happened to many leaders." Notably, Gandhi while speaking at Cambridge University claimed that he had Pegasus on his phone.
Bengaluru | We've raised this issue several times in Parliament but Govt doesn't answer this. BJP is misleading the public. This has happened to many leaders: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President on 'Pegasus' issue pic.twitter.com/p1jkjKAZTI— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
TMC Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal moves to Calcutta HC challenging the Asansol Special Court of CBI order accepting the prayer of the Enforcement Directorate to take Mondal to Delhi for further investigation in the cattle smuggling case.