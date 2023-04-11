India News Live | BJP Announces 189 Out Of 224 Candidates For Karnataka Elections

Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been taken to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. Police officials have taken him to Prayagraj under a production warrant after the consent of the court in a murder case.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "We are following the decision of the court, now criminals will not be able to escape in Uttar Pradesh. The government is monitoring the whole matter, and our aim is to get the harshest punishment."