India News Live | BJP Announces 189 Out Of 224 Candidates For Karnataka Elections

The BJP announced 189 candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The Mumbai police, on Tuesday, detained workers of MVA protesting against the state government over several issues including the Adani issue.

Megha Rawat
22:33 IST, April 11th 2023
BJP's list of 189 candidates for Karnataka elections out
21:41 IST, April 11th 2023
BS Yediyurappa's son to contest from the Shikaripura seat: BJP

BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, to contest from the Shikaripura seat. Besides, state Minister B Sriramulu to contest from Bellary Rural seat.

 

21:32 IST, April 11th 2023
CM Basavaraj Bommai to contest from Shiggaon constituency

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to contest from Shiggaon constituency, BJP's National General Secretary, Arun Singh announced. Moreover, "52 out of 189 are fresh candidates," he said. 

21:20 IST, April 11th 2023
WATCH I BJP's announcement of 189 candidates for Karnataka elections underway
21:06 IST, April 11th 2023
Mumbai police detains MVA workers protesting against Maha government

The Mumbai police, on Tuesday, detained workers of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) protesting against the state government over several issues including the Adani issue, in Mumbai.

 

20:29 IST, April 11th 2023
WATCH: Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Sharad Pawar's residence

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the residence of NCP chief, Sharad Pawar for a meeting.

 

20:11 IST, April 11th 2023
Uddhav to meet Sharad Pawar amid buzz of NCP exploring options

Amid the buzz of NCP exploring options, party chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. According to sources, Uddhav is currently at Pawar's residence and is likely to discuss the apparent cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). This comes after sources suggested that Ajit Pawar of the NCP is likely to join the BJP. One of the BJP MLC also told Republic that big changes will be seen in Maharashtra politics soon. 

 

19:42 IST, April 11th 2023
Protest sweeps across Bengal district over corruption

Left-wing students, on Tuesday, held protest against state government over corruption issue in Barasat of North 24 Parganas district, ANI reported.

 

19:07 IST, April 11th 2023
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to contest Wayanad bypoll, say sources

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will stand from Wayanad in the by elections after the disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP, as per sources.

17:59 IST, April 11th 2023
BJP's first list of 150 candidates to release today: Karnataka CM

"After several rounds of talks, everything has been decided and cleared. The first list of around 150 seats will be released by today evening," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said about Karnataka election candidate list.

 

17:50 IST, April 11th 2023
Arunachal is and will remain India's territory: MEA on China's objection to Amit Shah's visit

"We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese Official Spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted. 

 

17:21 IST, April 11th 2023
Locals carry out huge protest rally against rape & murder of minor in Leh

Locals in Leh carried out a huge protest rally against the murder of a minor girl who was also sexually assaulted. They carried a post demanding the establishment of a fast track court. 

 

16:36 IST, April 11th 2023
Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Wayanad, Kerala

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra conducted a road show in Wayanad, Kerala, where he was an MP before being disqualified last month. 

 

16:10 IST, April 11th 2023
Our fight against corruption will continue: Sachin Pilot

"Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa became in charge a few days ago. I had also talked to the earlier in-charge but this corruption issue is still there. We should speak against corruption and our fight against corruption will continue," Congress MLA Sachin Pilot said. 

 

 

 

15:47 IST, April 11th 2023
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dials Sachin Pilot as latter's dharna continues

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday, dialled Sachin Pilot who is staging a dharna in Jaipur in protest against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's inaction against corruption in the state. 

15:36 IST, April 11th 2023
He should not be spared: Late Umesh Pal's wife about Atique Ahmed

“I want to thank the administration for the proceedings. I demand that the way Atiq Ahmed killed my husband, he should be killed as well. He must not be spared," Jaya Pal, wife of slain Umesh Pal, said on gangster-mafia Atiq Ahmed being brought to UP’s Prayagraj.

 

14:53 IST, April 11th 2023
BJP MLA KS Eashwarappa opts out of Karnataka elections 2023

BJP MLA from Shivamogga KS Eashwarappa wrote to BJP National President JP Nadda stating that he has decided not to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

 

14:33 IST, April 11th 2023
Mafia-turned politician Atique Ahmed being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat jail

Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been taken to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. Police officials have taken him to Prayagraj under a production warrant after the consent of the court in a murder case. 

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "We are following the decision of the court, now criminals will not be able to escape in Uttar Pradesh. The government is monitoring the whole matter, and our aim is to get the harshest punishment."

 

14:21 IST, April 11th 2023
TMC Rajya Sabha MP And Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro Quits As Rajya Sabha MP

Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP and former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro has tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament, party sources said on Tuesday. Read Full Story Here

 

14:17 IST, April 11th 2023
Rajasthan CM cancels all his programmes for today amid Sachin Pilot's daylong fast in Jaipur

Amid Sachin Pilot's daylong fast calling for action against alleged corruption during the previous government in the state. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot cancel all his programmes for today. 

 

 

13:51 IST, April 11th 2023
Female Congress workers stage protest outside the KPCC HQ in Bengaluru, demand a ticket for Amudha Gopichander from the CV Raman Nagar constituency

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections, female Congress workers staged a massive protest outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Headquarters in Bengaluru, demanding a ticket for Amudha Gopichander from the CV Raman Nagar constituency.

 

 

13:46 IST, April 11th 2023
UP police registers FIR against 13 people including Atiq Ahmed and his son in a kidnapping case.

According to Prayagraj Police, FIR has been registered against 13 people including Atiq Ahmed and his son in a kidnapping case under sections 147/148/149/307/386/286/504/506/120B of IPC. 

 

13:41 IST, April 11th 2023
SC to hear Bihar's YouTuber Manish Kashyap's bail plea on April 21

On the plea filed by Bihar's YouTuber Manish Kashyap seeking clubbing of the FIRs filed against him in Bihar and Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court has issued notice to Bihar, Tamil Nadu government, and Centre. The apex court has directed them to file a reply within one week. The top court will hear the matter on April 21. YouTuber Manish Kashyap was arrested for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrant labourers from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu. 

13:21 IST, April 11th 2023
El Nino impact could be felt in second half of the monsoon seasons: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, April 11 said that there is a possibility of receiving 96 percent (+-5 percent) rainfall of long period average this monsoon season. At a press conference held in Delhi, IMD DGM M Mohapatra said normal monsoon season can be expected between June and September this year. IMD said that there could be around 87cm of rainfall during the four-month monsoon period and it expects 96 percent of the same during this year's monsoon season.

IMD clarified that all El Nino are not bad monsoon years. The Met Department further added that the current La Lina conditions, which is usually favourable to monsoon, has changed to neutral over equatorial Pacific region. 

 

12:53 IST, April 11th 2023
India to see normal rainfall in southwest monsoon season: Ministry of Earth Sciences

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary Dr M Ravichandran, "India will witness normal rainfall in the southwest monsoon season." Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday held a press conference on 'Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2023'. The press conference was addressed by Dr M Ravichandran and Dr M Mohapatra, DGM at IMD. 

12:41 IST, April 11th 2023
Massive show of strength by Sachin Pilot's supporters as former Deputy CM of Rajasthan is on his a daylong fast in Jaipur

In a massive show of strength, Sachin Pilot's supporters entered the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur where the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan is staging his daylong fast. Slogans like 'Hamara neta kaisa ho, Sachin Pilot Jaisa ho', were heard in support of the former Rajashthan Deputy Chief Minister. 

 

 

 

12:27 IST, April 11th 2023
AAP National Convenor remembers party leaders during his address to party workers in Delhi after EC granted national party status to AAP

Addressing party workers in Delhi after EC granted national party status to AAP, party supremo, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remembered the party leaders and said, "Anti-national forces worked to put Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain behind bars."

 

 

12:23 IST, April 11th 2023
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hints at releasing BJP's first list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, April 11 hinted that the first list of BJP's candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections will be released today. Notably, Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Delhi currently, has stated that the first list of BJP candidates will be released this evening. 

The BJP leaders are still not clear as to when the list will be released as initially, Pralhad Joshi had stated the list will be released today and CM had stated it will be done tomorrow. Bommai has finally hinted that the first list of candidates will be released today evening. 

12:16 IST, April 11th 2023
Enforcement Directorate to investigate TSPSC paper leak issue, serves notices to jailed prime accused Praveen, Srinivas

The Enforcement Directorate will investigate the TSPSC paper leak issue. The agency has served notices to jailed prime accused Praveen and Srinivas in the case. ED has sought permission from the Nampally court to question the accused in jail.

 

12:06 IST, April 11th 2023
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Kerala to visit his former constituency Wayanad, first time since his disqualification as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Kerala to visit his former constituency Wayanad, where he will address at a public event today. Notably, this is going to be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to his erstwhile constituency after being disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

 

 

