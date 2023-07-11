India News Live: Those Rejoicing SC Decision On ED Case Are Delusional, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to twitter and wrote about the decision on the Enforcement Directorate case.

He wrote, "Those rejoicing over the Hon'ble SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons:

The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld.

Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same.

ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset.