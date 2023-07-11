Last Updated:

India News Live: Those Rejoicing SC Decision On ED Case Are Delusional, Says Amit Shah

The monsoon fury continued to rage in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with flash floods and landslides destroying property worth hundreds of billions of rupees and claiming 18 lives in the past two days. Over 300 tourists and locals, according to officials, are stranded in Chandertal, Pagal Nallah, and other locations in Lahaul and Spiti.

23:09 IST, July 11th 2023
If rain stops for the next 8 hours, we will rescue all the stranded tourists: Himachal CM Sukhwinder

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, says "If rain stops for the next 8 hours, we will rescue all the stranded tourists. We rescued 7 people from Chandratal. About 250 people are trapped in Chandratal, whom we will rescue. Currently, there is a power failure in Kullu. We are working to restore it latest by tomorrow"

21:52 IST, July 11th 2023
Indian Navy, BARC and ECIL, Hyderabad sign MoU to facilitate indigenous development and production of control systems for ships

An MoU has been signed between Indian Navy, BARC and ECIL, Hyderabad yesterday in the presence of Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi & Dept of Atomic Energy Secretary Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty to facilitate indigenous development and production of control systems for ships: Navy officials

21:20 IST, July 11th 2023
Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets PM Modi

 

19:44 IST, July 11th 2023
'Those rejoicing SC decision on ED case delusional', says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to twitter and wrote about the decision on the Enforcement Directorate case.

He wrote, "Those rejoicing over the Hon'ble SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons:

The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. 

Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same.

ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset.

 

19:34 IST, July 11th 2023
RBI Governor holds meetings with the MD & CEOs of Public Sector Banks and select Private Sector Banks

 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das held meetings with the MD & CEOs of Public Sector Banks and select Private Sector Banks in Mumbai. The meetings were also attended by Deputy Governors, M. Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J, along with a few senior officials of the RBI.

The Governor emphasized the need for MD & CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance in the banks and focus on the tripod of banking stability consisting of compliance, risk management and audit functions. The issues relating to strengthening of credit underwriting standards, monitoring of large exposures, implementation of External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) Guidelines, bolstering IT security and IT governance, improving recovery from written-off accounts, and timely and accurate sharing of information with Credit Information Companies were discussed. 

19:03 IST, July 11th 2023
MD and CEO of Aeronic Media Private Limited stabbed to death by former employee in Bengaluru

A Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive (CEO) of a company were allegedly murdered by a former employee in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased are identified as Paneendra Subramanya, MD and Vinu Kumar, CEO of Aeronic Media Private Limited. The firm deals with internet service providing.

According to the police sources, the accused has been identified as Felix who was a former employee of the firm. The incident took place in a residence located in 6th cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru. A case has been registered at Amruthalli police station and the accused is absconding.

18:52 IST, July 11th 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets US Ambassador Eric Garcetti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met US Ambassador Eric Garcetti and had a productive conversation about advancing cooperation between both nations in counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and security domains. Both reiterated their commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the USA.

 

18:44 IST, July 11th 2023
STF Assam Police and Kamrup Police seizes 2 kg heroin

Kalyan Pathak, ASP Kamrup district said, "The Special Task Force of Assam Police and Kamrup Police seized 2 kg of heroin worth around Rs 16 crore and apprehended one drug peddler at the Sonapur area in Kamrup (Metro) district. The apprehended drug peddler was identified as Mofizul Hoque. Further investigation underway"

18:00 IST, July 11th 2023
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

 

17:18 IST, July 11th 2023
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attacks Uddhav Thackeray over 'Kalank abuse'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave it back on 'Kalank abuse', and said 'he (Uddhav Thackeray) needs psychiatrist.'

17:18 IST, July 11th 2023
Former ISRO chief K. Sivan speaks to Republic

Former ISRO chief K. Sivan spoke to Republic and said 'steps have been taken in all directions' ahead of the launch of Chnadrayaan 3. He also spoke about the key learnings from Chandrayaan-2.

16:17 IST, July 11th 2023
Indian Army kills one terrorist and two escaped, weapons recovered

As per the statement by Indian Army, one terrorist has been killed and two escaped in injured condition to Pakistani side. Arms and ammunitions such as AK 47 Rifle, three AK Magazines with 175 Rounds, one 9 mm Pistol, two Magazines with 15 Rounds, Four Hand Grenades have been recovered

16:15 IST, July 11th 2023
NIA cracks down newly-floated offshoots of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits in J&K

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday cracked down once again on the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir by conducting raids at five locations in the three districts of Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama in the Kashmir valley, and seized several digital devices containing massive incriminating data.

The locations raided today were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also raided.

All these cadres and workers are being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K. NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunitions.

 

16:15 IST, July 11th 2023
16:03 IST, July 11th 2023
Chandrayaan-3 mission 'launch rehearsal' concludes

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours concludes.

15:37 IST, July 11th 2023
'No discussion on the LoP', says Maha Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat on meeting Kharge and Rahul

Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi sais, "...We discussed the political situation in Maharashtra and the upcoming assembly elections...No discussions on the LoP,"

15:12 IST, July 11th 2023
A good day for Neighborhood First and SAGAR outlook: EAM Tweets after meeting Maldives FM
15:08 IST, July 11th 2023
Centre to hold cabinet meeting on Wednesday in the national capital
15:02 IST, July 11th 2023
US nationals from California, undertake Amarnath Yatra in J-k
15:01 IST, July 11th 2023
NDRF teams deployed in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other states amid heavy rain alert
14:54 IST, July 11th 2023
Red alert issued for Uttarakhand: Significant rain subsided in Himachal; Moderate rain likely in Delhi-NCR
14:49 IST, July 11th 2023
Uddhav Thackeray questions Maha govt, says there is a lot of dissatisfaction among people about politics
14:43 IST, July 11th 2023
Today India is at the brink of becoming a developed nation: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
14:42 IST, July 11th 2023
3 explosions heard in Bhangar amid counting of votes in WB
14:34 IST, July 11th 2023
CM Sukhu conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Himachal
14:31 IST, July 11th 2023
We have seen how ED is used to harass & arrest people...We oppose this: AAP's Atishi After GST Council meeting
14:27 IST, July 11th 2023
West Bengal Panchayat Poll Results: Fresh clashes reported in Durgapur
14:21 IST, July 11th 2023
Alert in UP's Moradabad as rivers overflow in the district after heavy rains

 

14:19 IST, July 11th 2023
SC says, extension of tenure of ED Director illegal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra is illegal but he will continue to serve the post till July 31, 2023

14:12 IST, July 11th 2023
EAM Jaishankar meets Maldives' Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid
