India News Live: Those Rejoicing SC Decision On ED Case Are Delusional, Says Amit Shah

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, says "If rain stops for the next 8 hours, we will rescue all the stranded tourists. We rescued 7 people from Chandratal. About 250 people are trapped in Chandratal, whom we will rescue. Currently, there is a power failure in Kullu. We are working to restore it latest by tomorrow"
An MoU has been signed between Indian Navy, BARC and ECIL, Hyderabad yesterday in the presence of Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi & Dept of Atomic Energy Secretary Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty to facilitate indigenous development and production of control systems for ships: Navy officials
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to twitter and wrote about the decision on the Enforcement Directorate case.
He wrote, "Those rejoicing over the Hon'ble SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons:
The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld.
Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same.
ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.
Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das held meetings with the MD & CEOs of Public Sector Banks and select Private Sector Banks in Mumbai. The meetings were also attended by Deputy Governors, M. Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J, along with a few senior officials of the RBI.
The Governor emphasized the need for MD & CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance in the banks and focus on the tripod of banking stability consisting of compliance, risk management and audit functions. The issues relating to strengthening of credit underwriting standards, monitoring of large exposures, implementation of External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) Guidelines, bolstering IT security and IT governance, improving recovery from written-off accounts, and timely and accurate sharing of information with Credit Information Companies were discussed.
A Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive (CEO) of a company were allegedly murdered by a former employee in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased are identified as Paneendra Subramanya, MD and Vinu Kumar, CEO of Aeronic Media Private Limited. The firm deals with internet service providing.
According to the police sources, the accused has been identified as Felix who was a former employee of the firm. The incident took place in a residence located in 6th cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru. A case has been registered at Amruthalli police station and the accused is absconding.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met US Ambassador Eric Garcetti and had a productive conversation about advancing cooperation between both nations in counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and security domains. Both reiterated their commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the USA.
Kalyan Pathak, ASP Kamrup district said, "The Special Task Force of Assam Police and Kamrup Police seized 2 kg of heroin worth around Rs 16 crore and apprehended one drug peddler at the Sonapur area in Kamrup (Metro) district. The apprehended drug peddler was identified as Mofizul Hoque. Further investigation underway"
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave it back on 'Kalank abuse', and said 'he (Uddhav Thackeray) needs psychiatrist.'
#BREAKING | Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gives it back on 'Kalank abuse,' says 'He (Uddhav Thackeray) needs Psychiatrist.'#DevendraFadnavis #Maharashtra #DeputyCM #UddhavThackeray— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/BCos8OsxMB pic.twitter.com/i70engk53f
Former ISRO chief K. Sivan spoke to Republic and said 'steps have been taken in all directions' ahead of the launch of Chnadrayaan 3. He also spoke about the key learnings from Chandrayaan-2.
As per the statement by Indian Army, one terrorist has been killed and two escaped in injured condition to Pakistani side. Arms and ammunitions such as AK 47 Rifle, three AK Magazines with 175 Rounds, one 9 mm Pistol, two Magazines with 15 Rounds, Four Hand Grenades have been recovered
The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday cracked down once again on the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir by conducting raids at five locations in the three districts of Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama in the Kashmir valley, and seized several digital devices containing massive incriminating data.
The locations raided today were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also raided.
All these cadres and workers are being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K. NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunitions.
The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday cracked down once again on the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir by conducting raids at five locations in the three districts of Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama in the Kashmir valley, and seized several digital devices containing massive incriminating data.
The locations raided today were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also raided.
All these cadres and workers are being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K. NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunitions.
Chandrayaan-3 mission: ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours concludes.
#BREAKING | Chandrayaan-3 mission: ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours concludes. #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan #ISRO pic.twitter.com/EREnfuaKcn— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023
Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi sais, "...We discussed the political situation in Maharashtra and the upcoming assembly elections...No discussions on the LoP,"
#WATCH | "...We discussed the political situation in Maharashtra and the upcoming assembly elections...No discussions on the LoP," says Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/lbRe3ivqAW— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
A warm and productive meeting today with FM @abdulla_shahid of Maldives.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 11, 2023
Encouraged to learn of the steady progress in our development partnership. It is directly contributing to the economic growth and social welfare of our neighbour.
Shared perspectives on the stability and… pic.twitter.com/GZqFpc1aHE
Union Cabinet Meeting to be held tomorrow in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
#WATCH | Two US nationals from California, undertake Amarnath Yatra in J&K.— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
They say, "...Swami Vivekananda came to Amarnath, he had a very important experience. I have known of this story for 40 years...It seemed impossible & was a dream to come here. But by Bholenath's grace,… pic.twitter.com/rY1UIhVtu5
#WATCH | Delhi | A total of 39 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other states amid heavy rain alert. Teams from Odisha and Maharashtra are also on standby. We are in touch with state authorities and we are monitoring the situation. In case the need… pic.twitter.com/Z3SGzoyd4U— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi | A red alert has been issued for Uttarakhand. Apart from that heavy rainfall is expected in northwest UP. Significant rain has subsided in Himachal and light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Delhi/NCR: Naresh Kumar, IMD scientist pic.twitter.com/zPymKqdXsm— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
There is a lot of dissatisfaction among the people about the politics happening in the state and Centr. Wherever I visited, I saw the same picture. No work is done, no schemes have reached the people. So it’s time to think - are these schemes reaching the people or not?: Uddhav… pic.twitter.com/NpQ4JRshYd— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
#WATCH | "Today world is looking at India, at the Indian economy under PM Modi's leadership with very different eyes. The report that has come out from the world's largest investors Invesco in their global asset management study says that today India is a much more attractive… pic.twitter.com/zM60OfE1g0— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
#BREAKING | At least 3 explosions heard in Bhangar as counting of votes continues.#WestBengalViolence #WestBengalPanchayatPolls #WestBengalPanchayatPollResults #MamataBanerjee #CVAnandaBose— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/BCos8Ot5C9 pic.twitter.com/xbMJEwGlxN
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducts an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state.— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
(Video: CMO) pic.twitter.com/UVrIF3bstj
#WATCH | After the 50th GST Council meeting, Delhi Minister Atishi says, "A very important was raised by several Finance Ministers, including that of Delhi - why GST has been brought under PMLA. A gazette was issued on 7th July as per which the entire GST system was brought under… pic.twitter.com/pGkUxah4XA— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
#LIVE | West Bengal Panchayat Poll Results: Back-to-back violence on counting day; Fresh clashes reported in Durgapur.#WestBengalViolence #WestBengalPanchayatPolls #WestBengalPanchayatPollResults #MamataBanerjee #CVAnandaBose— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/BCos8Ot5C9 pic.twitter.com/MTIiDS3j8F
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra is illegal but he will continue to serve the post till July 31, 2023
#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Maldives' Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid meet in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DqYXi3H3H8— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023