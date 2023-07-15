India News Live: BJP Attacks AAP's 'blame Game' Over Delhi Floods, Calls CM 'Bahaanebaaj'

Quick links:
Immediately after arriving in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi spoke to LG VK Saxena about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna River and the progress achieved in mitigation, said sources.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission update | "The spacecraft's health is normal. The first orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit," tweets ISRO
#WATCH | Former Himachal Pradesh CM & LoP Jairam Thakur speaks on the situation of the flood-hit areas of the state and the steps being taken to tackle it. pic.twitter.com/3Ipex27uo5— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "There is a possibility of almost Rs 5,000 cr loss due to flood in Himachal Pradesh."
He added, "I have never seen such a situation in the past years. We have given Rs 1,45,000 to people whose houses have been damaged completely. Whose houses are partially damaged have been compensated with Rs 1 lakh."
Dr S Jaishankar in Thailand while interacting with the Indian community said, "For us (India), this is not just a relation but a relation that is associated with reform and change in India...When PM Modi took charge as the PM the look east policy became an act and it wasn't only a terminology. After 2014 our connectivity, defence & security relations, economic engagement and our community have grown..."
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on the flood situation in national capital said, "CM Kejriwal held a meeting with all ministers regarding flood and relief work in Delhi...Relief and rehabilitation camps have been set up and facilities like food, electricity, water and medical will be provided to them...Responsibility for relief and rescue operations in six flood-affected districts divided among six ministers. We have informed LG VK Saxena about the condition."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court challenging Gujarat High Court order passed on July 7 in connection with a 2019 defamation case. On July 7, Gujarat HC dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea and upheld Sessions' court order denying a stay on conviction.
A case of gang rape with a minor girl has been reported in the Kokar area of Ranchi. The police have arrested two accused while two minors have also been apprehended. The victim was returning from a birthday party last night. On her way home, all the accused who were also there at the same party stopped her at an isolated place and raped her
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Abu Dhabi, UAE after concluding his one-day visit. India and UAE signed MoUs to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions.
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir lashed out at AAP-led Delhi govt's mismanagement over severe flood situation in the national capital and said, "No money spent on infrastructure development."
Amid monsoon fury in the national capital, Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday wrote to the Chief Secretary, directing him to immediately fix the shortage of water and toilets, electricity, and poor quality of food in flood relief camps.
BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi speaks on UCC and says 50 lakh suggestions sent to 22nd Law Commission. He added that, "AIMPLB said that people should speak or express the negative impact of the UCC to the law commission. This is not going to help as we are not going to decide the implementation by counting the number of suggestions in favor and against."
India signs MoU with Education and Knowledge dept of Abu Dhabi for setting up IIT Delhi campus there
In view of the devastating floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna River in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Indian Navy has swiftly mobilised a team from the Western Naval Command to provide much-needed assistance. Comprising of diving experts, welding specialists and cutting technicians, the team is currently stationed at Mumbai Airport, preparing to embark on their mission to Delhi.
#WATCH | Indian Army personnel perform battle drills in Ladakh's Kargil ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 pic.twitter.com/uJ3IuCfAyU— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Jobner, rail traffic affected. Accident relief vehicle present at the spot & restoration work is underway. pic.twitter.com/JTHRygdQMV— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 15, 2023
#WATCH | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, says, " In our state also water came from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh but we are not blaming anyone. We are trying to make arrangements... All the villages and cities on the banks of the Yamuna have received the same amount of water. Why… https://t.co/L1ZL2pRnyM pic.twitter.com/5atiptH6Vl— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
"The Central Government has been standing with the people of Delhi and leaving no stone unturned to help them in this situation of extreme floods, but Kejriwal has proved that he is not only dishonest but also a big 'Bahaanebaaj'," Gaurav Bhatia said. Adding further he said, "Kejriwal wants to build 'Sheeshmahal' and not solve the issues of common people."
Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatiya slammed Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for blaming the former over the Yamuna overflow and Delhi floods. "Delhi has been in the grip of floods and its citizens are facing inconvenience as water has accumulated at many places. In such a situation, the Central Government, the Indian Army, the L-G's office and the NDRF teams are working day and night to serve the public, while on the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal's government and its ministers are busy making allegations," he said.
#WATCH | Our party will oppose UCC...If you (opposition parties) want to defeat BJP then you have to show the difference that you will not follow the agenda set by BJP. They (opposition parties) are a club of big 'Chaudharis'. You have not invited our Telangana CM to the meeting.… pic.twitter.com/ABGOvfPbVV— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
VIDEO | BJP delegation visited hospital in Patna to meet injured party workers earlier today. pic.twitter.com/KaNy9r5K1B— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023
VIDEO | BJP leader Babulal Marandi takes charge as state chief of party's Jharkhand unit. pic.twitter.com/Tnlu9rvcJN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023
VIDEO | “For the past 6 days, there has been no rainfall in Delhi, yet the water level (of Yamuna) continues to be at record high. You (Centre) are deliberately releasing the water in the state,” says AAP leaderSanjay Singh on the prevailing flood-like situation in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/2bO3LEP2Jd— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people of the city not to take selfies or swim in flooded areas as it could be fatal and said the threat of floods was not over yet. His appeal came a day after three boys drowned in a ditch while bathing in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk area.
I urge everyone to avoid this. It cud be fatal. https://t.co/en3dRHMgW1— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 15, 2023
Ashwini Kumar (principal secretary (revenue) and divisional commissioner of the Delhi government) addresses the press conference amid monsoon mayhem in the national capital.
"We have a total of 44 flood relief camps. 25,478 people have been evacuated so far. NDRF teams are working from July 13th. 1524 people were rescued yesterday by NDRF. Health teams are working in camp, and we are monitoring the situation. We hope the Wajirabad plant will be repaired up to tomorrow. Our field officers are working day and night."
#WATCH | "Now, the water is receding and it will continue receding today and tomorrow... The receding trend will persist since there is no sign of precipitation in the upper regions...The water level of Yamuna at 11 am today stood at 207.43 meters and at 11 pm tonight it will… pic.twitter.com/6G5C8WLMmm— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
"We can see around five centimeters reduction in the water level and the situation will further improve till tomorrow... We have around 44 camps in Delhi at present, some of them are in schools and some are makeshift arrangements which we are aiming to move to school buildings… pic.twitter.com/WYoruaYg7Y— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
The Congress is holding a closed-door meeting of its top leaders to discuss implementation of the proposed Uniform Civil Code in the country, All India Congress Committee sources said on Saturday.
According party sources, senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha, KTS Tulsi, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari Hanumanthaiah and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were present in the meeeting.
Yamuna river has flooded Delhi NCR due to incessant rainfall and release of water from barrages located upstream. Five out of 32 gates of ITO barrage were found jammed due to heavy silting which are hindering water flow causing the water to flood adjacent areas.
Civil administration sought diving assistance form Indian Navy and a team from Indian Naval Diving Team at Delhi was pressed into action.
Additionally, a diving team from Western Naval Command with specialist welding, cutting and desilting equipment (air lift) is being mobilised by air and would augment the diving operations today.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi in UAE on an official bilateral visit, meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pic.twitter.com/DxZNkFaMKP— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023