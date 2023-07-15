India News Live: BJP Attacks AAP's 'blame Game' Over Delhi Floods, Calls CM 'Bahaanebaaj'

'Possibility of Rs 5,000 crore loss due to flood in Himachal', says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "There is a possibility of almost Rs 5,000 cr loss due to flood in Himachal Pradesh."

He added, "I have never seen such a situation in the past years. We have given Rs 1,45,000 to people whose houses have been damaged completely. Whose houses are partially damaged have been compensated with Rs 1 lakh."