India News Live: BJP Attacks AAP's 'blame Game' Over Delhi Floods, Calls CM 'Bahaanebaaj'

The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Thursday asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to entrust the investigation into the brutal murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district to a very senior officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to "unearth the conspiracy" and arrest the real criminals.

Simran Singh
India news Live
23:51 IST, July 15th 2023
Delhi floods: PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG VK Saxena

Immediately after arriving in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi spoke to LG VK Saxena about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna River and the progress achieved in mitigation, said sources.

21:35 IST, July 15th 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Mission update | "The spacecraft's health is normal, tweets ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Mission update | "The spacecraft's health is normal. The first orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit," tweets ISRO

 

20:50 IST, July 15th 2023
Former Himachal Pradesh CM & LoP Jairam Thakur speaks on the situation of the flood-hit areas of the state and the steps being taken to tackle it
20:29 IST, July 15th 2023
'Possibility of Rs 5,000 crore loss due to flood in Himachal', says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "There is a possibility of almost Rs 5,000 cr loss due to flood in Himachal Pradesh."

He added, "I have never seen such a situation in the past years. We have given Rs 1,45,000 to people whose houses have been damaged completely. Whose houses are partially damaged have been compensated with Rs 1 lakh."

19:26 IST, July 15th 2023
S Jaishankar interacts to Indian community in Thailand

Dr S Jaishankar in Thailand while interacting with the Indian community said, "For us (India), this is not just a relation but a relation that is associated with reform and change in India...When PM Modi took charge as the PM the look east policy became an act and it wasn't only a terminology. After 2014 our connectivity, defence & security relations, economic engagement and our community have grown..."

18:32 IST, July 15th 2023
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj speaks on the flood situation in national capital

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on the flood situation in national capital said, "CM Kejriwal held a meeting with all ministers regarding flood and relief work in Delhi...Relief and rehabilitation camps have been set up and facilities like food, electricity, water and medical will be provided to them...Responsibility for relief and rescue operations in six flood-affected districts divided among six ministers. We have informed LG VK Saxena about the condition."

17:51 IST, July 15th 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenges Guj HC order, moves Supreme Court

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court challenging Gujarat High Court order passed on July 7 in connection with a 2019 defamation case. On July 7, Gujarat HC dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea and upheld Sessions' court order denying a stay on conviction.

17:43 IST, July 15th 2023
Gang rape of a minor girl reported in Kokar area of Ranchi

A case of gang rape with a minor girl has been reported in the Kokar area of Ranchi. The police have arrested two accused while two minors have also been apprehended. The victim was returning from a birthday party last night. On her way home, all the accused who were also there at the same party stopped her at an isolated place and raped her

17:38 IST, July 15th 2023
PM Modi concludes his one-day visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Abu Dhabi, UAE after concluding his one-day visit. India and UAE signed MoUs to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions.

 

16:54 IST, July 15th 2023
No money spent on infrastructure development, says BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir lashed out at AAP-led Delhi govt's mismanagement over severe flood situation in the national capital and said, "No money spent on infrastructure development."

 

16:13 IST, July 15th 2023
Delhi Ordinance Affecting Flood Relief Work, Says Atishi As She Urges Chief Secy To Act

Amid monsoon fury in the national capital, Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday wrote to the Chief Secretary, directing him to immediately fix the shortage of water and toilets, electricity, and poor quality of food in flood relief camps. 

Read more about this article here

16:13 IST, July 15th 2023
Sushil Kumar Modi speaks on UCC and says 50 lakh suggestions sent to Law Commission

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi speaks on UCC and says 50 lakh suggestions sent to 22nd Law Commission. He added that, "AIMPLB said that people should speak or express the negative impact of the UCC to the law commission. This is not going to help as we are not going to decide the implementation by counting the number of suggestions in favor and against."

15:54 IST, July 15th 2023
India signs MoU with Abu Dhabi for setting up IIT campus

India signs MoU with Education and Knowledge dept of Abu Dhabi for setting up IIT Delhi campus there

15:38 IST, July 15th 2023
Delhi Flood: Indian Navy Deploys Diving Team To Assist In Rescue Efforts

In view of the devastating floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna River in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Indian Navy has swiftly mobilised a team from the Western Naval Command to provide much-needed assistance. Comprising of diving experts, welding specialists and cutting technicians, the team is currently stationed at Mumbai Airport, preparing to embark on their mission to Delhi. 

To read the full article, click here

15:11 IST, July 15th 2023
Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, ndian Army perform battle drills
14:47 IST, July 15th 2023
Goods train derails in Rajasthan's Jobner, rail traffic affected
14:32 IST, July 15th 2023
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij retorts to AAp's allegations of deliberately flooding Delhi 
14:17 IST, July 15th 2023
Kejriwal has proved that he is not only dishonest but also a big 'Bahaanebaaj': BJP

"The Central Government has been standing with the people of Delhi and leaving no stone unturned to help them in this situation of extreme floods, but Kejriwal has proved that he is not only dishonest but also a big 'Bahaanebaaj'," Gaurav Bhatia said. Adding further he said, "Kejriwal wants to build 'Sheeshmahal' and not solve the issues of common people."

13:57 IST, July 15th 2023
BJP attacks AAP's 'blame game' over Yamuna overflow

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatiya slammed Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for blaming the former over the Yamuna overflow and Delhi floods. "Delhi has been in the grip of floods and its citizens are facing inconvenience as water has accumulated at many places. In such a situation, the Central Government, the Indian Army, the L-G's office and the NDRF teams are working day and night to serve the public, while on the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal's government and its ministers are busy making allegations," he said.

 

13:40 IST, July 15th 2023
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at BJP for not inviting Telangana CM to the NDA meet
13:29 IST, July 15th 2023
BJP delegation visits hospital in Patna to meet injured party workers earlier
13:04 IST, July 15th 2023
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up in colours of Indian flag, welcomes PM Modi with dazzling light show

 

12:44 IST, July 15th 2023
BJP leader Babulal Marandi appointed state chief of party's Jharkhand unit
12:40 IST, July 15th 2023
Centre is deliberately releasing water in Delhi: AAP's Sanjay Singh
12:37 IST, July 15th 2023
Veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune

 

12:29 IST, July 15th 2023
Don't take selfies or swim in flooded areas, flood threat not over yet: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people of the city not to take selfies or swim in flooded areas as it could be fatal and said the threat of floods was not over yet. His appeal came a day after three boys drowned in a ditch while bathing in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk area.

His appeal came a day after three boys drowned in a ditch while bathing in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk area. "Reports are coming from several places that some people are going to play or swim or take selfies or shoot videos in waterlogged places. Please do not do this. It can be fatal. The threat of flood is not over yet. The flow of water is very strong and the water level can rise anytime," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

 

12:26 IST, July 15th 2023
Divisional Commissioner of Delhi govt Ashwini Kumar briefs on monsoon mayhem

Ashwini Kumar (principal secretary (revenue) and divisional commissioner of the Delhi government) addresses the press conference amid monsoon mayhem in the national capital.

"We have a total of 44 flood relief camps. 25,478 people have been evacuated so far. NDRF teams are working from July 13th. 1524 people were rescued yesterday by NDRF. Health teams are working in camp, and we are monitoring the situation. We hope the Wajirabad plant will be repaired up to tomorrow. Our field officers are working day and night."

12:05 IST, July 15th 2023
Congress holds closed-door meeting on implementation of Uniform Civil Code

The Congress is holding a closed-door meeting of its top leaders to discuss implementation of the proposed Uniform Civil Code in the country, All India Congress Committee sources said on Saturday.

According party sources, senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha, KTS Tulsi, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari Hanumanthaiah and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were present in the meeeting. 

11:58 IST, July 15th 2023
Civil administration seeks diving assistance form Indian Navy

Yamuna river has flooded Delhi NCR due to incessant rainfall and release of water from barrages located upstream. Five out of 32 gates of ITO barrage were found jammed due to heavy silting which are hindering water flow causing the water to flood adjacent areas. 

Civil administration sought diving assistance form Indian Navy and a team from Indian Naval Diving Team at Delhi was pressed into action.

Additionally, a diving team from Western Naval Command with specialist welding, cutting and desilting equipment (air lift) is being mobilised by air and would augment the diving operations today.

 

11:26 IST, July 15th 2023
PM Narendra Modi meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled
