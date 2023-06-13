India News LIVE | Election For Wrestling Federation Of India To Be Held On July 6.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin condemned searches by Enforcement Directorate officials at state minister V Senthil Balaji's chamber in the Secretariat. He also released a statement for the same.

He said, "BJP is trying to fight a party indirectly with the help of agencies without being able to face us directly. The time is coming where they themselves will realise it. BJP is hell bent on taking revenge on parties with the help of agencies under them. I have already started that this is the only way they know. There are ample examples throughout the country in the recent times. Meanwhile, from morning the Enforcement Directorate has been conducting searches at the residence of Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji has spoken about how he will properly cooperate for the investigation. Whereas at the same time, ED officials have gone into the office of the minister in the Secratariat without prior information. This is showing how a agency is being twisted. It's been only a 2 days after the Union Home minister Amit Shah had come and this is happening now. What does this say. He even criticised the DMK government drastically on a public stage. We have even given a proper rebuttal. But they have attacked the Secratariat of the government itself with the help of the ED, this is pure attempt to tarnish our reputation. Is this how they would protect the constitution by attacking a state government's Secratariat? A similar situation happened in 2016, when IT raids happened in the house of the then Chief Secretary of the state and the Secratariat premises. The Secratariat is the brain of a state government. We condem this act of the the union government. The people are watching this. They will see this and it will reflect in the 2024 polls