India News LIVE | Election For Wrestling Federation Of India To Be Held On July 6.

The election for Wrestling Federation of India will be held on July 6.
BJP national president JP Nadda took a jibe on the opposition government in Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab and says, "The opposition govt in Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab are openly violating the constitutional rights for OBC. These govt have remained in favour of the caste census. These opposition parties who talk about the backward class and their rights are actually not supporting it."
After 36 hours of blockage of NH 44, farmers have called off their protest and vacated the NH 44 leading to national capital on Tuesday.
A detailed inspection of the 3rd to 6th floors was carried out by the committee between 1 pm and 3 pm in the sequence of fire incident in Satpuda building. A thorough examination was conducted by a team of experts from Electrical Safety, E&M wing of PWD and Forensic Science Labs and half a dozen samples were collected by FSL for testing at FSL. Statements of various staff officers were lined up by the committee. Tomorrow also Satpuda Bhavan will be inspected once more and statements of about 20 more people will be recorded tomorrow and day after tomorrow. The inquiry report will be finalized in three days.
The Calcutta High Court has refused to extend the last date of filing nominations for the July 8 panchayat polls in West Bengal.
The High Court said, "In areas where Central forces are not deployed, it should be the responsibility of the State Police. SEC should ensure the safety of the polling agents. SEC should and shall consider to requisition of deployment of Central Paramilitary forces for sensitive areas"
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin condemned searches by Enforcement Directorate officials at state minister V Senthil Balaji's chamber in the Secretariat. He also released a statement for the same.
He said, "BJP is trying to fight a party indirectly with the help of agencies without being able to face us directly. The time is coming where they themselves will realise it. BJP is hell bent on taking revenge on parties with the help of agencies under them. I have already started that this is the only way they know. There are ample examples throughout the country in the recent times. Meanwhile, from morning the Enforcement Directorate has been conducting searches at the residence of Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji has spoken about how he will properly cooperate for the investigation. Whereas at the same time, ED officials have gone into the office of the minister in the Secratariat without prior information. This is showing how a agency is being twisted. It's been only a 2 days after the Union Home minister Amit Shah had come and this is happening now. What does this say. He even criticised the DMK government drastically on a public stage. We have even given a proper rebuttal. But they have attacked the Secratariat of the government itself with the help of the ED, this is pure attempt to tarnish our reputation. Is this how they would protect the constitution by attacking a state government's Secratariat? A similar situation happened in 2016, when IT raids happened in the house of the then Chief Secretary of the state and the Secratariat premises. The Secratariat is the brain of a state government. We condem this act of the the union government. The people are watching this. They will see this and it will reflect in the 2024 polls
On the basis of specific input, Delhi Airport Customs has seized 16.570 kgs of gold valued at Rs 8.16 Crores approx from an Uzbeki pax who arrived from Tashkent. Further investigations are going on, as per custom officials.
A major mishap was reported in Tata Steel plant Meramandali plant in Dhenkana which left 19 people critical. All the injured people have been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, Odisha
The company relased a statement and said, "We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment. Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off."
Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids at the residence of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji as part of a money laundering investigation. Currently, raids are underway in Chennai, Karur and other places. The ED raid is undergoing since 8 hours. RAF is deployed as raids being taken out at state minister.
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of north India on Tuesday afternoon. The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was felt in J&K.
A Mumbai court on Tuesday acquitted two accused, Harshad Raoji Bhai Solanki and Mafat Manilal Gohil, in the 2002 Best Bakery case.
On March 1, 2002, during the time when Gujarat witnessed the deadly riots, the Best Bakery (situated in Hanuman Tekri) area was attacked and burned down by an angry mob resulting in the death of 14 people.
"What was said, is a blatant lie. Jack Dorsey woke up after years of sleep & wants to cover up his misdeeds. When Twitter was bought by another person, it was revealed in 'Twitter Files' how was the platform being misused. Jack Dorsey has not been able to answer this to date because he was exposed...Several foreign forces wake up when elections approach India..." says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey's claim on ‘pressure’ from India
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to West Bengal State Election Commission expressing concern over the "extremely violent" situation in the State.
Aircraft VT-IMG of IndiGo has been grounded after it suffered a tail strike during landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on 11th June: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)
I condemn the politics being played by TMC ahead of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. There was a time when people used to feel fear when there was talk of J&K and Bihar. Today, people only remember violence when speaking about West Bengal: Union minister Nisith Pramanik
Mumbai Police issues regular preventive from 13th to 27th June, prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons in public places and the use of loudspeakers. Marriage ceremonies and other such events will be exempted.
"Today, India has a decisive government and political stability. Political corruption, discrepancies in government schemes and misuse of public money were synonymous with previous governments," said PM Modi while he was addressing the new appointees during 'Rozgar Mela'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits as part of the government's Rozgar Mela programme.
All Rajya Sabha MPs who are ministers asked to fight for Lok Sabha elections; Top names have been told to identify seats to fight. Nirmala Sitharaman and Jyotiraditya Scindia may contest: Sources.
Case registered against a 39-year-old woman, Senali Sen for allegedly killing her mother and stuffing her body in a trolley bag. The incident occurred at a residential apartment in Bengaluru. MICO layout Police say, "Body was brought to the Police Station yesterday and a case has been booked against daughter Senali Sen(39) under section 302 of IPC along with other sections."
The MP-MLA court will today (June 13) pronounce verdict on Mukhtar Ansari in a case related to attempt to murder. Regarding the case Kapil Dev Singh was killed in Karanda police station area.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called a review meeting today at 10 am regarding the incident of arson in Satpura building. Chief Secretary, DGP including ministers Narottam Mishra, Prabhu Ram Chaudhary, Vishwas Sarang and officers Rajesh Rajoura, Mohd. Suleman, Neeraj. Mandloi and other concerned officers will attend this meeting. The meeting will be held in the Chief Minister's residence office.
Haryana CM ML Khattar along with state president and MLAs will remain present in the meeting in Gurugram on Tuesday evening. The point of discussion will be the protesting farmers demands.
In their protest for various demands, the farmers have blocked the national highway. Local adminstration held talks with kisan leader Gurnam Singh Charuni in jail. Talks held late night on Monday (June 12). Hours long idscussion reach to no conclusion. Release Charunin and other is one of the demands of protesting farmers.
In a YouTube Show ‘Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar’, Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey alleged that, "India had many requests of us around the farmers' protest, around journalists who were critical of the Govt and manifested in ways such as we were shut down in India, which is a very large market for us, homes of a few employees raided, we will shut down your offices if you don't follow and this is India - a democratic country..."
Farmers gather and sit once again at the protest site in Haryana's Kurukshetra, over their demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on sunflower seeds.
Lashing out at the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey's claim on 'pressure' from India, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that "This is an outright lie by Jack Dorsey-perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history. Twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continous violation of Indian law. As a matter of fact, they were in a non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied. No one went to jail nor was Twitter "shutdown". Dorsey's Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law."
Mumbai sessions court will on Tuesday (June 13) pronounce judgement in Best Bakery case in Gujarat. The case pertains to a bakery in Vadodara that was torched by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots, which led to the death of 14 people. Following the incident bakery owner's daughter, Zaheera Sheikh had lodged a police complaint against 21 people.
A massive fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday afternoon. Bhopal District Collector Ashish Singh said that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Army came together to douse the fire.