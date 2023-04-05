Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Court To Hear Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay's Bail Plea On Thursday

Bandi Sanjay's counsel moved a bail petition in Hanumakonda court, magistrate has posted the matter for tomorrow and asked the prosecution to file a counter. Court to hear the matter tomorrow.

India News LIVE: SC to hear 14 Oppn party plea on alleged misuse of central agencies

23:18 IST, April 5th 2023
Accused in 2005 BSP MLA murder case surrenders in court

An accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Abdul Kavi surrendered before a court here on Wednesday.

Special CBI magistrate Yasha Sharma sent accused Kavi to jail under judicial custody till April 7.

Earlier, Kavi had moved an application saying that he wanted to surrender.

23:06 IST, April 5th 2023
PM Modi to address BJP workers at 10 am on party's foundation day

"I will be addressing BJP workers tomorrow at around 10 am on the occasion of the party's foundation day," tweets PM Narendra Modi

22:53 IST, April 5th 2023
India wins in UN Statistical Commission election

India wins in the UN Statistical Commission election-securing 46 out of 53 votes, leaving rivals ROK(23) China(19) and UAE(15) far behind. This was a multi-cornered election, four candidates for two seats: Sources

22:16 IST, April 5th 2023
Royal Bengal Tiger dies of renal failure at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

A 10-year-old male Royal Bengal Tiger died at the Nehru Zoological Park here on Wednesday due to renal failure, zoo officials said.

22:01 IST, April 5th 2023
Court to hear Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's bail plea on Thursday

Bandi Sanjay's counsel moved a bail petition in Hanumakonda court, magistrate has posted the matter for Thursday and asked the prosecution to file a counter.

20:57 IST, April 5th 2023
MHA sends central armed para forces to Bengal for Hanuman Jayanti

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent central armed para forces to West Bengal for deployment on Hanuman Jayanti. 

This comes after the West Bengal government decided to deploy paramilitary forces in Hooghly, Barrackpore, and Kolkata on Hanuman Jayanti after the Calcutta High Court's order

20:39 IST, April 5th 2023
'I tried for 10 years to get this award': Padma Shri awardee Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari

"I tried for 10 years to get this award. When the BJP govt came, I thought I will not get this award because BJP never gives anything to Muslims, but PM Modi proved me wrong by choosing me for this award," Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari, who received the Padma Shri award today.

20:17 IST, April 5th 2023
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay sent to 14-day judicial custody

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a court.  He was taken arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers. He was picked up by a team of police from his residence.

19:53 IST, April 5th 2023
UP: 2 killed, one injured as speeding car rams into shop

Two people were killed and another seriously injured when a speeding car dashed into a roadside grocery shop here on Wednesday, police said.

19:29 IST, April 5th 2023
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale hits Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

19:28 IST, April 5th 2023
West Bengal govt to deploy paramilitary forces in Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata on Hanuman Jayanti after HC order

Following the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal government decides to deploy paramilitary forces in Hooghly, Barrackpore, and Kolkata on Hanuman Jayanti.

The Calcutta High Court Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

19:19 IST, April 5th 2023
Rajasthan Royals opt to field against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

19:00 IST, April 5th 2023
Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC challenging trial Court order denying bail to him in CBI case

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves plea in Delhi HC challenging trial Court order denying bail to him in CBI case. The hearing in the case will take place tomorrow.

18:48 IST, April 5th 2023
'Shocked and hurt by Kichha Suddep's statement' says Prakash Raj

"I am shocked and hurt by Kichha Suddep's statement," said actor Prakash Raj on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

18:42 IST, April 5th 2023
Indian Navy Commando killed during free-fall training of Special Forces

A Marine Commando of the Indian Navy today lost his life during free-fall training of Special Forces. The Navy Petty Officer jumped from a military transport aircraft from Panagarh, West Bengal, according to Navy officials.

18:36 IST, April 5th 2023
Sudha Murty receives the Padma Bhushan from President Draupadi Murmu

Philanthropist Sudha Murty on Wednesday received the Padma Bhushan from President Draupadi Murmu.

18:16 IST, April 5th 2023
Akhilesh Yadav receives father Mulayam SIngh Yadav's Padma Vibhushan (Posthumously) Award

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday received his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's Padma Vibhushan (Posthumously) Award.

17:52 IST, April 5th 2023
NIA files chargesheet in JEI-linked Al Huda educational trust terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET) terror funding case, linked to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI), which had set up the Trust to mobilise funds to further its anti-India agenda even after it was banned.
 
JEI was declared an Unlawful Association in 2019. The NIA, which was subsequently mandated to investigate the continued suspicious activities of the banned terror outfit, had registered a case against JEI in September 2022. It filed the chargesheet today in the NIA Special Court, J&K, after extensive investigations and multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir.

17:42 IST, April 5th 2023
Karnataka Congress ticket aspirant Gurappa Naidu raided by IT department

The income Tax department has raided Congress ticket aspirant Gurappa Naidu's residence and office. He is a ticket aspirant from the Padmanabhanagara seat. His house and his close associate Basappa's jewellery shop on Avenue Road was raided by IT officials in Bengaluru.

17:37 IST, April 5th 2023
PM Modi meets independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

17:24 IST, April 5th 2023
Congress CEC meets regarding upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections

Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting regarding the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections is underway at the AICC office in Delhi.

 

17:17 IST, April 5th 2023
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets BJP president JP Nadda

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

The two exchanged ideas on working together for the betterment of the nation and discussed various topics of national importance in great depth, BJP said.

 

16:53 IST, April 5th 2023
Slipper thrown at Police convoy carrying Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Slipper was allegedly thrown at a Police convoy carrying Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar when he was being taken to court.

16:35 IST, April 5th 2023
BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay brought to Court

Police have brought BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay to Hanumakonda court to produce before the concerned magistrate. He will be produced before the magistrate at the latter's residence.

 Bandi Sanjay was taken into custody by police in Karimnagar city in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers. He was picked up by a team of police from his residence.
 

16:32 IST, April 5th 2023
Over 11,000 vehicles scrapped till March 31 this year

A total of 11,025 vehicles (7,750 private and 3,275 government vehicles) have been scrapped till March 31 this year by the registered vehicle scrapping facilities, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
 

16:09 IST, April 5th 2023
'BJP can influence anybody': Congress on Kiccha Sudeep extending his support to BJP

"BJP can influence anybody. Let them influence. Karnataka elections will be decided by 6.5 crores Kandiga's brothers and sisters and not by film actors," said Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP.

15:40 IST, April 5th 2023
'Will not entertain': CJI on Oppn plea on alleged misuse of ED & CBI

"We will not entertain this," said the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on the petition of 14 opposition parties in the Supreme Court over alleged misuse of ED and CBI.

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition following which the opposition withdraw the application.

15:33 IST, April 5th 2023
Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 17

Rouse Avenue Court has extended judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in ED's money laundering case. The court has also fixed April 12 for further arguments on the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy case.

15:22 IST, April 5th 2023
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Purba Medinipur Press Club in Digha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the Purba Medinipur Press Club in Digha.

15:11 IST, April 5th 2023
Congress expels former MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku from party

Indian National Congress has expelled former MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku from the party. He is likely to join AAP in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal today.

