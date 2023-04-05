India News LIVE: Court To Hear Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay's Bail Plea On Thursday

Quick links:
Image: ANI
An accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Abdul Kavi surrendered before a court here on Wednesday.
Special CBI magistrate Yasha Sharma sent accused Kavi to jail under judicial custody till April 7.
Earlier, Kavi had moved an application saying that he wanted to surrender.
"I will be addressing BJP workers tomorrow at around 10 am on the occasion of the party's foundation day," tweets PM Narendra Modi
India wins in the UN Statistical Commission election-securing 46 out of 53 votes, leaving rivals ROK(23) China(19) and UAE(15) far behind. This was a multi-cornered election, four candidates for two seats: Sources
A 10-year-old male Royal Bengal Tiger died at the Nehru Zoological Park here on Wednesday due to renal failure, zoo officials said.
Bandi Sanjay's counsel moved a bail petition in Hanumakonda court, magistrate has posted the matter for Thursday and asked the prosecution to file a counter.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent central armed para forces to West Bengal for deployment on Hanuman Jayanti.
This comes after the West Bengal government decided to deploy paramilitary forces in Hooghly, Barrackpore, and Kolkata on Hanuman Jayanti after the Calcutta High Court's order
"I tried for 10 years to get this award. When the BJP govt came, I thought I will not get this award because BJP never gives anything to Muslims, but PM Modi proved me wrong by choosing me for this award," Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari, who received the Padma Shri award today.
Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a court. He was taken arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers. He was picked up by a team of police from his residence.
Two people were killed and another seriously injured when a speeding car dashed into a roadside grocery shop here on Wednesday, police said.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Following the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal government decides to deploy paramilitary forces in Hooghly, Barrackpore, and Kolkata on Hanuman Jayanti.
The Calcutta High Court Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves plea in Delhi HC challenging trial Court order denying bail to him in CBI case. The hearing in the case will take place tomorrow.
"I am shocked and hurt by Kichha Suddep's statement," said actor Prakash Raj on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP for the upcoming Karnataka elections.
A Marine Commando of the Indian Navy today lost his life during free-fall training of Special Forces. The Navy Petty Officer jumped from a military transport aircraft from Panagarh, West Bengal, according to Navy officials.
Philanthropist Sudha Murty on Wednesday received the Padma Bhushan from President Draupadi Murmu.
Sudha Murty receives the Padma Bhushan from President Draupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/tKw0RB9r9B— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday received his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's Padma Vibhushan (Posthumously) Award.
#ThisIsExclusive | Padma Bhushan Awards Ceremony #LIVE on Republic. Akhilesh Yadav receives Padma Award for his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav.#PadmaBhushanAwards #PadmaBhushan #AkhileshYadav #MulayamSinghYagavhttps://t.co/WBBERAWx1v pic.twitter.com/nflLRrczDT— Republic (@republic) April 5, 2023
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET) terror funding case, linked to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI), which had set up the Trust to mobilise funds to further its anti-India agenda even after it was banned.
JEI was declared an Unlawful Association in 2019. The NIA, which was subsequently mandated to investigate the continued suspicious activities of the banned terror outfit, had registered a case against JEI in September 2022. It filed the chargesheet today in the NIA Special Court, J&K, after extensive investigations and multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir.
The income Tax department has raided Congress ticket aspirant Gurappa Naidu's residence and office. He is a ticket aspirant from the Padmanabhanagara seat. His house and his close associate Basappa's jewellery shop on Avenue Road was raided by IT officials in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.
ಇದೇ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಮತ್ತು ನನ್ನ ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹಲವು ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲಾಯಿತು. ಮಾನ್ಯ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗಳು ಮಂಡ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಾಗ ನನ್ನ ಸ್ವಾಭಿಮಾನಿ ಜನತೆ ಅವರನ್ನು ಬರಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡ ರೀತಿಯನ್ನು ನೆನಪಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಶ್ಲ್ಯಾಘಿಸಿದರು. ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅವರಿಗಿರುವ ಅಪಾರವಾದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ತುಂಬು ಹೃದಯದ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. pic.twitter.com/yjZKJfdShY— Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) April 5, 2023
Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting regarding the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections is underway at the AICC office in Delhi.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in New Delhi.
The two exchanged ideas on working together for the betterment of the nation and discussed various topics of national importance in great depth, BJP said.
Slipper was allegedly thrown at a Police convoy carrying Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar when he was being taken to court.
Police have brought BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay to Hanumakonda court to produce before the concerned magistrate. He will be produced before the magistrate at the latter's residence.
Bandi Sanjay was taken into custody by police in Karimnagar city in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers. He was picked up by a team of police from his residence.
A total of 11,025 vehicles (7,750 private and 3,275 government vehicles) have been scrapped till March 31 this year by the registered vehicle scrapping facilities, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
"BJP can influence anybody. Let them influence. Karnataka elections will be decided by 6.5 crores Kandiga's brothers and sisters and not by film actors," said Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP.
"We will not entertain this," said the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on the petition of 14 opposition parties in the Supreme Court over alleged misuse of ED and CBI.
The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition following which the opposition withdraw the application.
Rouse Avenue Court has extended judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in ED's money laundering case. The court has also fixed April 12 for further arguments on the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy case.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the Purba Medinipur Press Club in Digha.
PROGRESS AHEAD!— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 5, 2023
Today, our Hon'ble CM Smt. @MamataOfficial inaugurated the Purba Medinipur Press Club in Digha, signaling a significant step towards progress and our commitment to free speech.
Let's move forward with renewed vigor and make our mark in history! pic.twitter.com/YlEdqcZVHL
Indian National Congress has expelled former MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku from the party. He is likely to join AAP in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal today.