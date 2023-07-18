India NEWS LIVE | PM Modi Coins NDA's New Full Form, Assures 50% Vote Share In 2024 Polls

Quick links:
Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at Bhopal airport after the aircraft carrying the Gandhis made an emergency landing at the airport.
While addressing the NDA meeting, PM Modis stated that in politics, there can be competitiveness but not enmity. "Unfortunately, today opposition has made it its identity to abuse us. We always kept India above all political interests. It is the NDA govt that conferred Bharat Ratna on Pranab da. NDA also conferred the Padma award on Sharad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Muzaffar Baig and many other leaders who were not with BJP-NDA. We always kept India above all political interests".
Another coincidence is associated with this journey of 25 years of NDA. This is the time when our country is taking big steps to achieve a big goal in the coming 25 years. This goal is of a developed India, of a self-reliant India.
The aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi makes an emergency landing in MP's Bhopal due to bad weather, say Bhopal police.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the NDA allies after the meeting was concluded in the National Capital. He stated that NDA stands for
VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan informed that the name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance'.
Opposition alliance which has been named I.N.D.I.A will conduct the third leg of its meeting in Mumbai. As per the reports the caste-based census might be one of the priorities of the meet.
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Kajari Barkheda village of Vidisha has been rescued. She is being taken to a hospital.
#WATCH | Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspects the water logging situation at Rajghat area. pic.twitter.com/NCkTyfkRpY— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023
ED conducted search operations under PMLA, 2002 on July 17 at seven locations connected to K. Ponmudy, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a serving Minister of Higher Education in the Government of Tamil Nadu, and his son, Gautam Sigamani, MP.
During the searches, various incriminating documents, cash amounting to Rs. 81.7 lahks, foreign currency (British pounds) equivalent to approx. Rs 13 lakhs was seized and Fixed Deposits of Rs.41.9 Crore have been frozen, informed ED.
The CISF has nabbed a passenger with egg-shaped yellow metal (gold) in paste form weighing about 810 gms (worth approx Rs. 50 lakhs) at IGI Airport, Delhi.
As UPA has rebranded itself as I.N.D.I.A, the NDA front has marked 25 years of alliance. Here are a few snips from the meeting
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the outcomes of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. "The meetings were organised under five thematic heads - global economy, global health, sustainable finance and infra, international finance architecture, international taxation & finance and financial inclusion. India's presidency received wide support on all agenda items," said FM.
The Delhi government has directed to withdraw the restrictions on the entry of Heavy Vehicles into the city considering the improvement in the flood situation and descending water level of the Yamuna River.'
A group of 26 opposition parties on Tuesday demanded the implementation of the caste census while asserting that they have come together to defeat the "hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities" as well as "rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals and Kashmiri Pandits".
The opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced after a meeting of the parties here. READ MORE
Senior BJP leaders receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for a big NDA meeting at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi. #NDAPlus #NDAMeeting #SuperNDA #2024Elections #2024LokSabhaElections #MallikarjunKharge— Republic (@republic) July 18, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here- https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ… pic.twitter.com/slGTFymTtO
West Bengal: Officials of the Border Security Force rescued 18 exotic parrots from being smuggled from Bangladesh to India at the International Border Nadia district.
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the renaming of UPA to I.N.D.I.A. Addressing the media personnel at the opposition’s meeting in Bengaluru, Kharge said, “Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai.”
Congress mocked regional parties, which are part of NDA during opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties) PM Modi is now afraid of opposition parties. We have gathered here to save democracy and the Constitution."
Senior BJP leaders meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in Delhi, ahead of the NDA meeting. Various issues including issues regarding the upcoming session of Parliament are being discussed in the meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and other leaders are present.
Brigadier MP Singh after four terrorists were killed in a joint operation said, "Indian Army has been continuing relentless operations in the past three months under operation Trinetra. On 16th July input was received about the movement of unidentified persons in the Sindhara area of Poonch Accordingly, the area was cordoned off and on 17th July specific intelligence regarding the presence of armed terrorists near the Sindhara area of Poonch was received."
#WATCH | J&K: "Indian Army has been continuing relentless operations in the past three months under operation Trinetra. On 16th July input was received about the movement of unidentified persons in the Sindhara area of Poonch Accordingly, the area was cordoned off and on 17th… pic.twitter.com/vIotHsHVso— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023
We knew that he will be protected and he is protected We lost hope, said women activist Yogita Bhayana as BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh got interim bail till tomorrow in the case of alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers.
We knew that he will be protected and he is protected We lost hope, says Women Activist Yogita Bhayana as BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gets interim bail till tomorrow in the case of alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers.#BrijBhushanSharanSingh #RouseAvenueCourt #BJPMP pic.twitter.com/RxXgkJNDDn— Republic (@republic) July 18, 2023
The mission is on schedule. The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The next firing is planned for July 20, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm IST.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2023
The name I-N-D-I-A is being considered for the 26 parties opposition front that are meeting in Bengaluru today to chart a strategy to take on BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, confirmed RJD and Shiv Sena(UBT). The acronym I-N-D-I-A would stand for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar granted interim bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the case of alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers.
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. Court has summoned him today in connection with the case of sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers.
Delhi | A 25-year-old man, identified as Salman, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's father, Manzoor, and her brothers - Mohsin and a minor. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the girl’s family opposed their relationship. The incident occurred near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan Banger, Jaffrabad.
Police say, a case of murder is being registered. Manzoor and his sons are absconding. Efforts are being made to trace them. Further investigation is underway.
"(This meeting) is important for the country. We have to save the country and our democracy, protect poor, youths, farmers, minorities; everything being crushed under Modi govt," said RJD supremo Lalu Yadav in Bengaluru, where he is participating in the mega opposition meeting.
"If PM Modi alone can win the election then why has he called all the 38 parties for the meeting? Why are you taking Chirag Paswan, even he is a dynast? There are so many dynasts in your own team. You need to look around," said Samajwadi party spokesperson, Ameeque Jamei on Prime Minister Modi's statement on dynastic politics and NDA meeting with allies.