India NEWS LIVE | PM Modi Coins NDA's New Full Form, Assures 50% Vote Share In 2024 Polls

At the meeting, the acronym I-N-D-I-A, or the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance has been tipped to name the mega Opposition front. The NDA meeting under the leadership of PM Modi has begun. Read all the latest updates here-

22:40 IST, July 18th 2023
Congress leaders in MP meet Sonia and Rahul Gandhi after the aircraft's emergency landing

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at Bhopal airport after the aircraft carrying the Gandhis made an emergency landing at the airport.

 

22:40 IST, July 18th 2023
'Competitiveness in politics, not enmity': PM Modi

While addressing the NDA meeting, PM Modis stated that in politics, there can be competitiveness but not enmity. "Unfortunately, today opposition has made it its identity to abuse us. We always kept India above all political interests. It is the NDA govt that conferred Bharat Ratna on Pranab da. NDA also conferred the Padma award on Sharad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Muzaffar Baig and many other leaders who were not with BJP-NDA. We always kept India above all political interests".

20:47 IST, July 18th 2023
NDA's goal is a developed and Self-reliant India

Another coincidence is associated with this journey of 25 years of NDA. This is the time when our country is taking big steps to achieve a big goal in the coming 25 years. This goal is of a developed India, of a self-reliant India.

 

20:47 IST, July 18th 2023
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's aircraft makes an emergency landing in MP

The aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi makes an emergency landing in MP's Bhopal due to bad weather, say Bhopal police.

 

20:41 IST, July 18th 2023
PM Modi addresses NDA allies after concluding meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the NDA allies after the meeting was concluded in the National Capital. He stated that NDA stands for 

  • N- New India
  • D- Development 
  • A- Aspirations

 

20:08 IST, July 18th 2023
I.N.D.I.A name proposed by Mamata Banerjee

VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan informed that the name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance'.

 

19:26 IST, July 18th 2023
Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A to hold next meeting in Mumbai

Opposition alliance which has been named I.N.D.I.A  will conduct the third leg of its meeting in Mumbai. As per the reports the caste-based census might be one of the priorities of the meet. 

19:12 IST, July 18th 2023
An 18-month-old toddler who fell into a borewell rescued

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Kajari Barkheda village of Vidisha has been rescued. She is being taken to a hospital.

 

19:12 IST, July 18th 2023
Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena inspects the water logging situation at Rajghat area.
19:06 IST, July 18th 2023
ED raids locations conected to K. Ponmudy; seizes Rs 13 lakhs, Rs.41.9 Crore fixed deposits

ED conducted search operations under PMLA, 2002 on July 17 at seven locations connected to K. Ponmudy, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a serving Minister of Higher Education in the Government of Tamil Nadu, and his son, Gautam Sigamani, MP.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, cash amounting to Rs. 81.7 lahks, foreign currency (British pounds) equivalent to approx. Rs 13 lakhs was seized and Fixed Deposits of Rs.41.9 Crore have been frozen, informed ED.

18:26 IST, July 18th 2023
CISF nabbed a passenger with egg-shaped yellow metal

The CISF has nabbed a passenger with egg-shaped yellow metal (gold) in paste form weighing about 810 gms (worth approx Rs. 50 lakhs) at IGI Airport, Delhi.

 

18:26 IST, July 18th 2023
NDA marks 25 years of alliance meeting

As UPA has rebranded itself as I.N.D.I.A, the NDA front has marked 25 years of alliance. Here are a few snips from the meeting

 

18:00 IST, July 18th 2023
FM Sitharaman sheds light on outcomes of 3rd G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the outcomes of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. "The meetings were organised under five thematic heads - global economy, global health, sustainable finance and infra, international finance architecture, international taxation & finance and financial inclusion. India's presidency received wide support on all agenda items," said FM.

17:53 IST, July 18th 2023
Delhi govt revokes Heavy vehicles entrance restrictions due to improving the condition of Yamuna

The Delhi government has directed to withdraw the restrictions on the entry of Heavy Vehicles into the city considering the improvement in the flood situation and descending water level of the Yamuna River.'

 

17:45 IST, July 18th 2023
26 Opposition Parties' Joint Resolution Pitches For Conducting Caste Census

A group of 26 opposition parties on Tuesday demanded the implementation of the caste census while asserting that they have come together to defeat the "hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities" as well as "rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals and Kashmiri Pandits".

The opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced after a meeting of the parties here. READ MORE

 

17:36 IST, July 18th 2023
NDA leaders pose for a group photograph ahead of their meeting in Delhi. A total of 38 political parties are attending the meeting.

 

17:16 IST, July 18th 2023
PM Modi arrives at NDA meeting venue in New Delhi
17:06 IST, July 18th 2023
BSF officials rescues 18 exotic parrots from being smuggled from Bangladesh to India

West Bengal: Officials of the Border Security Force rescued 18 exotic parrots from being smuggled from Bangladesh to India at the International Border Nadia district.

 

16:54 IST, July 18th 2023
UPA renamed I.N.D.I.A, next opposition's meeting will be held in Mumbai, says Kharge

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the renaming of UPA to I.N.D.I.A. Addressing the media personnel at the opposition’s meeting in Bengaluru, Kharge said, “Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai.” 
 

16:45 IST, July 18th 2023
Not heard about so many parties in India, Kharge mocks NDA allies parties

Congress mocked regional parties, which are part of NDA during opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties)  PM Modi is now afraid of opposition parties. We have gathered here to save democracy and the Constitution."

16:20 IST, July 18th 2023
Senior BJP leaders meet at Rajnath Singh's residence before NDA meeting

Senior BJP leaders meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in Delhi, ahead of the NDA meeting. Various issues including issues regarding the upcoming session of Parliament are being discussed in the meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and other leaders are present.
 

15:36 IST, July 18th 2023
Brigadier MP Singh on four terrorists getting killed in a joint operation

Brigadier MP Singh after four terrorists were killed in a joint operation said, "Indian Army has been continuing relentless operations in the past three months under operation Trinetra. On 16th July input was received about the movement of unidentified persons in the Sindhara area of Poonch Accordingly, the area was cordoned off and on 17th July specific intelligence regarding the presence of armed terrorists near the Sindhara area of Poonch was received."

15:32 IST, July 18th 2023
'We knew he will be protected', says women activist Yogita Bhayana as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gets interim bail

We knew that he will be protected and he is protected We lost hope, said women activist Yogita Bhayana as BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh got interim bail till tomorrow in the case of alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers.

15:29 IST, July 18th 2023
Chandrayaan 3 update: Mission as per schedule, tweets ISRO

The mission is on schedule. The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The next firing is planned for July 20, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm IST.

15:18 IST, July 18th 2023
I-N-D-I-A name being considered for the opposition front ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The name I-N-D-I-A is being considered for the 26 parties opposition front that are meeting in Bengaluru today to chart a strategy to take on BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, confirmed RJD and Shiv Sena(UBT). The acronym I-N-D-I-A would stand for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.

14:51 IST, July 18th 2023
Former WFI chief Bhushan Sharan Singh granted interim bail

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar granted interim bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the case of alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers.

14:34 IST, July 18th 2023
Former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh arrives in Delhi court

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. Court has summoned him today in connection with the case of sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers.

14:12 IST, July 18th 2023
25-year-old man stabbed to death by his girlfriend's father

Delhi | A 25-year-old man, identified as Salman, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's father, Manzoor, and her brothers - Mohsin and a minor. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the girl’s family opposed their relationship. The incident occurred near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan Banger, Jaffrabad.

Police say, a case of murder is being registered. Manzoor and his sons are absconding. Efforts are being made to trace them. Further investigation is underway.

14:06 IST, July 18th 2023
'We have to save the country and our democracy': Lalu Yadav ahead of opposition meet

"(This meeting) is important for the country. We have to save the country and our democracy, protect poor, youths, farmers, minorities; everything being crushed under Modi govt," said RJD supremo Lalu Yadav in Bengaluru, where he is participating in the mega opposition meeting.

14:04 IST, July 18th 2023
'If PM Modi can win election on his own, why has he called 38 parties?': Samajwadi Party

"If PM Modi alone can win the election then why has he called all the 38 parties for the meeting? Why are you taking Chirag Paswan, even he is a dynast? There are so many dynasts in your own team. You need to look around," said Samajwadi party spokesperson, Ameeque Jamei on Prime Minister Modi's statement on dynastic politics and NDA meeting with allies.

