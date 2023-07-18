India NEWS LIVE | PM Modi Coins NDA's New Full Form, Assures 50% Vote Share In 2024 Polls

ED conducted search operations under PMLA, 2002 on July 17 at seven locations connected to K. Ponmudy, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a serving Minister of Higher Education in the Government of Tamil Nadu, and his son, Gautam Sigamani, MP.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, cash amounting to Rs. 81.7 lahks, foreign currency (British pounds) equivalent to approx. Rs 13 lakhs was seized and Fixed Deposits of Rs.41.9 Crore have been frozen, informed ED.