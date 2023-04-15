India News LIVE: Atique Ahmed And His Brother Shot Dead In Prayagraj, Sec 144 Imposed

Quick links:
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that special monitoring should be done in sensitive areas across the state. He has also instructed the police to carry out flag marches in all 75 districts.
Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar resigned from the BJP ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for May 10. This comes after CM Basavaraj Bommai and other senior BJP leaders visited him at his residence. Shettar is said to have been upset for being denied a ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high level enquiry into the killing of Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed who were shot dead while on their way to a medical examination. A three-member judicial commission will be established to investigate the matter. Yogi has also instructed Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad to Prayagraj where the gangsters were shot.
Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the killing of gangster Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while on the way for a medical examination is part of a larger conspiracy. "Just three boys coming and shooting like this; there is a huge conspiracy," Alvi said adding that CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he is unable to maintain law and order.
"Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder," Owaisi tweeted.
In a society where murderers are celebrated, what’s the use of a criminal justice system?— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 15, 2023
Section 144 has been imposed in Prayagraj after gangster Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while being taken for medical examination in late hours of April 15. Three shooters, who were dressed as journalists, have been arrested by the UP Police. Meanwhile, the forensic team is examining the crime scene and 27 bullet shells along with bike of the shooters have been seized.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023
(Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/xCmf0kOfcQ
Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, ANI reported. According to sources, two people said to be the shooters have been arrested by the police. The former SP legislator and gangster and his brother were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. They were also about to be interrogated by the Police during their 5-day remand.
Atique Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar at his residence in Hubballi. Shettar is said to be upset for being denied a ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat.
#KarnatakaElections2023 | Union ministers & BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi along with CM Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar at his residence in Hubballi. pic.twitter.com/JQkZB9DHlu— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai arrived in Hubballi to strategise on the constituency ahead of the Karnataka elections in a meeting with Jagadish Shettar. Top BJP leaders there are trying to pacify Shettar after he was denied a ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat. The rest of the leaders requested Shettar to meet them for discussion but he countered the offer and asked them to visit his residence. Tap here to read more.
Union Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on the evening of April 15 from Rajasthan. He is scheduled to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the Shiv Sena-BJP strategy. Both Shinde and Fadnavis received Shah at the airport.
Extended a very warm welcome to our leader, Hon Union Home Minister @AmitShah bhai, as he arrived in Mumbai.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 15, 2023
CM @mieknathshinde ji, cabinet colleagues, party leaders, MPs, MLAs too welcomed him.
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री आणि आमचे नेते माननीय अमितभाई शाह यांचे मुंबई येथे आगमन झाले.… pic.twitter.com/nunhlLWacJ
Delhi recorded 1,396 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the health department, the active caseload stands at 4,631 while the positivity rate is at 31.9%. At the same time, 10,753 new cases were recorded across India along with 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.
1,396 fresh Covid19 infections in Delhi in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 4,631 while the Positivity rate is at 31.9% pic.twitter.com/sccW3eHMin— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023
Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan along with all MPs and ministers of AAP going to accompany Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI office on April 16. The Delhi CM will appear before the CBI for questioning in the excise policy scam. Tap here to read more.
Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walker has filed an application in the Saket court demanding the ashes of his daughter for the last rites. He said that it is not only related to religious faith but it is also their constitutional right to perform the last rites.
Along with this, a demand has also been made from the court for an early hearing on this application. He wrote in his application that Shraddha's death is about to complete one year and her mortal remains have not been cremated yet.
In his application, Shraddha's father has also included a few lines of poetry by the famous Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde which reads as, ''Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one's head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forget life, to be at peace''. The court, meanwhile, issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the application asking it to file a reply. The next hearing in the court on this matter will be on April 29.
MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was arrested late last month by Karnataka Lokayukta in the alleged bribery case, received bail after paying a bond of Rs 5 lakhs. He has been asked to depose once in three weeks before the Lokayukta and cooperate with them in the investigation.
Another witness has been dropped by the public prosecutor in the Malegaon blast case after the witness failed to appear before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. The public prosecutor for the NIA told the court that the witness's deposition is not important enough to be recorded and hence can be dropped. The court has postponed the next hearing in the case to April 17.
#BREAKING: Another witness dropped in Malegaon blast case by public prosecutor #Malegaon #MalegaonBlastCase #Maharashtra— Republic (@republic) April 15, 2023
Tune in- https://t.co/uo0a3nu84K pic.twitter.com/UoenoPSH5q
A local court on Saturday reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29. The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.
(With PTI inputs)
The Punjab police have arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind, Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range revealed per ANI.
Punjab Police releases an earlier picture of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh (in yellow turban) who was arrested today. pic.twitter.com/ILVvWRrzPo— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023
The Centre government, on Saturday, cancelled the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of Kannada actor Chetan Kumar citing his alleged involvement in 'anti-national activities'. He was recently arrested for his comments on Hindutva saying that it ïs built on lies."
#BREAKING | Karnataka actor Chetan Kumar's OIC cancelled over alleged involvement in 'anti-India activities'#ChetanKumar #OIC #Karnataka— Republic (@republic) April 15, 2023
Tune in- https://t.co/uo0a3nu84K pic.twitter.com/oHlwHzok4s
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts. The CBI has summoned the AAP leader in connection with the case on Sunday. He has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team. Read more here.
After his visit to Bengal, Union Home Minister arrived in Bharatpur, Rajasthan where he addressed a rally for the Booth President Sankalp Mahasammelan.
बूथों के सशक्तिकरण के कारण ही आज भाजपा का संगठन जमीन पर इतना मजबूत है। भरतपुर (राजस्थान) में @BJP4Rajasthan द्वारा आयोजित बूथ अध्यक्ष संकल्प महासम्मेलन को संबोधित कर रहा हूँ। https://t.co/OAl7PZtWTS— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 15, 2023
Aam Aadmi Party has called for an emergency session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday as CBI summons Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise case.
Jayant Kant, DIG, Champaran Range, while commenting on deaths allegedly due to consuming spurious liquor in Motihari, said, "Six people have died and 10 people including two critically admitted to hospital. Seven people arrested in the case till now."
One-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly called on 17th April.— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023
After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the he will lodge cases against ED and CBI for presenting false evidence in courts, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said, "Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law."
Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 15, 2023
ED, CBI के ख़िलाफ़ कोर्ट जाओगे और अगर कोर्ट भी ख़िलाफ़ गई तो फिर कोर्ट के ख़िलाफ़ भी जाओगे? pic.twitter.com/YAxSqE1bEx
Delhi Saket Court has reserved order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala. According to sources, order to be pronounced on April 29. Shraddha Walkar's father has also moved an application in court for release of her remains to perform last rites.
After a pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama on April 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence."
Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2023
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha is holding a press meeting after CBI summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with Delhi excise policy case. He said, "Arvind Kejriwal is a modern-day Mahatma Gandhi with unimpeachable integrity."
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reached Raigad's Khopoli area where 13 people died and 29 were injured after a bus fell into a ditch.
While commenting on the inciudent, SP Somnath Gharge, Raigad, said, "This incident took place around 4-4:30 am. So far 29 people have been rescued and admitted to a hospital. This bus was coming from Pune."
Ministry of Home Affairs decides to conduct the Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. It will give an impetus to the participation of local youth in CAPFs, according to MHA.
The Constable (GD) CAPF examination will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 1, 2024 onwards, Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed. Following are the approved regional languages for CAPFs constable exam: