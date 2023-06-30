India News LIVE | Leaving PoK Fostered Contiguity Between Two Adversarial Nations: EAM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow had resolved an armed mercenary mutiny in a telephone call with Indian PM Narendra Modi today, the Kremlin said, reports Reuters.

Today, at the initiative of the Indian Side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with India's PM Narendra Modi. In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens, says the Kremlin