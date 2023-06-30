India News LIVE | Leaving PoK Fostered Contiguity Between Two Adversarial Nations: EAM

Quick links:
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while speaking at an event.
Gujarat | Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) late at night to inquire about the situation and guide the concerned district administration after widespread rains in the state. Chief Minister directed to pay special attention to the…
Gujarat | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deploys 4 teams of the 6th Battalion of NDRF, Vadodara for flood rescue and relief operations in view of heavy monsoon rains.
"The fact is that by leaving there a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir we allowed a contiguity to develop between two adversarial nations and that is today is costing us as well...," says EAM Dr S Jaishankar.
"I reiterate that you have no power to dismiss my Ministers. That is the sole prerogative of an elected Chief Minister. Your unconstitutional communication dismissing my Minister without my advice is void ab initio and non-est in law and hence has been disregarded," says MK Stalin
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow had resolved an armed mercenary mutiny in a telephone call with Indian PM Narendra Modi today, the Kremlin said, reports Reuters.
Today, at the initiative of the Indian Side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with India's PM Narendra Modi. In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens, says the Kremlin
Indian Army organised a forward area tour in the difficult terrain of the Central Sector for the delegates of Industries, MSMEs, start-ups & academia to acquaint them with the challenges of the operational areas & assist them to formulate indigenous solutions for the same: Indian Army
A case was registered on the joint complaint of S Ravichandran and 4 others against S Uma (62, a social worker) and Ponnala Bhaskar (60). It was alleged that the suspected persons represented themselves as members of the Railway Board in New Delhi and promised that they could secure employment in the Railways in Group C & D services: Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police
The alleged persons have embezzled money collected from the victims and ran away. The amount involved is more than Rs 3.5 crores. On verification, it is found that all documents related to jobs in Indian Railways are false/forged. After sufficient evidence both accused were arrested and the investigation is continued. The accused Ponalla Bhaskar was arrested on June 27 while accused S Uma was arrested on June 29: Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police
Delhi government approaches Supreme Court regarding Center's ordinance regarding transfer posting of officers.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to burn copies of Centre's Ordinance at Party Office on July 3.
On May 19, the Central Government brought an ordinance, after which the right of transfer posting of officers in Delhi went out of the hands of the elected government.
On May 11, the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, while giving a historic verdict, had declared the elected government to have complete authority over the transfer posting of officers in Delhi.
After a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on 28th June 2023, DGCA has planned to conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities in Mumbai and Delhi. The special audit to be conducted from 4th to 6th July, 2023 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for resumption of flight operations: DGCA
Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi.
At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister.
On 01 July, the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) will complete 7 years of service in Indian Air Force. Christened Tejas in 2003, the aircraft is a multi- role platform that ranks amongst the best in its class. It has been designed to undertake the Air Defence, Maritime Reconnaissance and Strike roles: Ministry of Defence
Women organisations hold protest in Imphal amid speculation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh's resignation.
While addressing a rally in Udaipur in his two day visit to Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "Modi ji has given a new direction to rural development in 9 years.
Uttarakhand UCC committee holds crucial presser today. "It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is now complete. The report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand," stated Retd Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, member of the UCC draft committee.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his address to the state further stated, that "A unique initiative has been taken forward today, from Prayagraj. Keys to flats, built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, on the land confiscated from the mafia are being handed over to 76 families...This is the same state where prior to 2017, mafia used to encroach upon the land of poor, businessmen & government. But now housing units are being built on the land freed from the mafia...I tell all the officials today, to build such housing units on land freed from the mafia in their respective areas. This will instil confidence in people..."
Backing Tamil Nadu Governor's decision on Senthil Balaji's dismissal, the state BJP chief K Annamalai stated, "We have all seen that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi issued the dismissal order of Minister V Senthil Balaji and later kept it in abeyance...MK Stalin as an opposition leader wanted the Governor to dismiss a leader from AIADMK and now he calls this (dismissal order of Minister V Senthil Balaji) a constitutional crisis"
Mafia Raj is out and development in Uttar Pradesh is happening, says Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM in his address.
Arunachal Pradesh | Fire broke out at Sahithi Pharma in the Achuthapuram Industrial Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli. Police teams and over 4 fire tenders rushed to the spot and are trying to control the fire. As of now, there are no casualties reported in the incident. Our teams are performing rescue operations: Anakapalli SP Murali Krishna
At the DU event, PM Modi, "The third decade of the 20th century gave a new speed to the freedom movement and the third decade of this 21st century will give a new speed to the development journey of the country. There has been a rapid increase in the number of IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS colleges in the last few years. These institutes are becoming the building blocks of New India."
"There was a time when Delhi University had just 3 colleges, now it has more than 90 colleges. There was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top 5 economies in the world. Today the number of girls studying at DU is more than that of boys," PM Modi said at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.
Back then there were only 3 colleges in DU, today there are more than 90 colleges. India used to be among 5 fragile economies today India is in the list of the world's top 5 economies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the centenary celebrations of Delhi University, laid the foundation stone of the DU Computer Centre and the building of the 'Faculty of Technology', and the Academic Block of Delhi University. Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Delhi University has completed 100 years when the nation celebrates 75 years of independence... Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. This university has lived every movement and has brought life to every movement."
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh will have a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 1 pm and is likely to hand over his resignation. This comes after the former failed to resort to peace in the state after almost 60 days of unrest.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) after essuing a summon to Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh to its Kolkata office questioned her in the school recruitment case, people familiar with the matter said.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to hand over flats for the poor, built on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in Prayagraj shortly. The CM will handover the keys of 76 of these flats.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi issued the dismissal order of Minister V Senthil Balaji and then kept it in abeyance. The Governor has no such power (to dismiss a minister), what he has done is unconstitutional and illegal. Party will decide the next course of action: DMK MP NR Elango
Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in Delhi metro to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.