India News Live: 'Central Team To Visit State Soon', Says Anurag Thakur On Himachal Floods

As a follow-up to the historic State visit of PM Narendra Modi, to the United States in June, a repatriation ceremony for 105 trafficked antiquities handed over by the US side was held at the Indian Consulate in New York today: Consulate General of India, New York.

The antiquities will soon be transported to India. The 105 artifacts represent a wide geographical spread in terms of their origin in India. Around 50 artifacts relate to religious subjects (Hinduism, Jainism and Islam) and the rest are of cultural significance: Consulate General of India, New York

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu thanked the US side, in particular Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg and his Anti-Trafficking Unit and the Homeland Security Investigation team for their stellar cooperation and support. "For the people of India, these were not just pieces of art but part of their living heritage and culture," says Taranjit Singh Sandhu.