India News Live: 'Central Team To Visit State Soon', Says Anurag Thakur On Himachal Floods

Anurag Thakur on Himachal Pradesh floods (Credit: ANI)

22:51 IST, July 17th 2023
Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ajay Banga, World Bank President, met at Gandhinagar, Gujarat during the G20 summit and held discussions on a range of issues.
 

 

22:30 IST, July 17th 2023
Principal Secretary to the PM Modi chaired 6th meeting of Coordination Committee on India’s G20 Presidency

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Dr PK Mishra chaired the 6th meeting of the Coordination Committee on India’s G20 Presidency at IECC in Pragati Maidan to review the preparatory aspects relating to the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on 9th & 10th September this year. Dr Mishra called on all agencies to work in a “Whole of Government” approach, to make the G20 Summit a success

22:25 IST, July 17th 2023
Repatriation ceremony for 105 trafficked antiquities handed over by US side was held post PM Modi's state visit

As a follow-up to the historic State visit of PM Narendra Modi, to the United States in June, a repatriation ceremony for 105 trafficked antiquities handed over by the US side was held at the Indian Consulate in New York today: Consulate General of India, New York.

The antiquities will soon be transported to India. The 105 artifacts represent a wide geographical spread in terms of their origin in India. Around 50 artifacts relate to religious subjects (Hinduism, Jainism and Islam) and the rest are of cultural significance: Consulate General of India, New York

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu thanked the US side, in particular Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg and his Anti-Trafficking Unit and the Homeland Security Investigation team for their stellar cooperation and support. "For the people of India, these were not just pieces of art but part of their living heritage and culture," says Taranjit Singh Sandhu. 

 

21:34 IST, July 17th 2023
New integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair to be launched by PM Modi
21:30 IST, July 17th 2023
Karnataka government's Muzrai department directs mobile phones to be switched off inside temple

Karnataka government's Muzrai Department directs that mobile phones should be switched off inside temple premises in the state.

 

20:49 IST, July 17th 2023
MK Stalin to take a call on attending opposition meet tomorrow

Sources suggest MK stalin to take a call on attending opposition meet tomorrow as lot of developments in Tamilnadu in Senthil balaji case. He might not attend meeting. Stalin is monitoring ED raids on TN minister Ponmedi. MK Stalin to take final call on attending opposition meeting tomorrow

 

20:49 IST, July 17th 2023
Indian Army chief interacts with Tri-services Contingent who took part in Bastille Day Parade-2023 in France

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande interacted with & felicitated the Tri-services Contingent of the Indian Armed Forces which participated in the Bastille Day Parade -2023 in France. COAS commended the contingent for their immaculate drill & lauded them for their dedication & hardwork, says Army.

 

20:40 IST, July 17th 2023
India to acquire 97 'Made-in-India' drones for over Rs 10,000 crore to keep an eye on China, Pakistan borders

 

20:31 IST, July 17th 2023
Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu holds a parliamentary party meeting

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu today held a parliamentary party meeting ahead of the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

20:22 IST, July 17th 2023
'Central team will visit the state soon', says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister spoke on the flood situation in Himachal Pradesh and said, "We are standing at this point which was called 'River of Sorrows' because it was completely destroyed during floods in the past but this time the bridge is saved and this has happened only because of proper water channelisation management of our BJP govt...we have been saved from a huge loss... Around 13 units of the NDRF team were deployed in the state.. everyone was busy saving people...we don't want to play any politics on this subject...The Centre provided relief funds in two instalments...A central team will visit the state soon and more help will be provided accordingly..."

 

20:13 IST, July 17th 2023
Mandi-Kullu national highway shut after debris fell on a machine

Mandi-Kullu national highway in Himachal Pradesh shut after debris fell on a machine during the ongoing restoration work following a landslide near 6 miles on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi.

20:07 IST, July 17th 2023
MEA S Jaishankar, two other BJP candidates declared unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Guj

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and two other BJP candidates have been declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

19:36 IST, July 17th 2023
Chirag Paswan joins NDA after meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan joins NDA after meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah

 

18:37 IST, July 17th 2023
Pakistan seeks consular access of Seema Haider

Pakistan has sougt consular access of Seema Haider. Ministry of External Affairs has forwarded the request of its neighbouring country to Ministry of Home Affairs for further process.

18:15 IST, July 17th 2023
Delhi's Rohini Court reserves orders on framing charges in the Kanjhawala hit and run case

Delhi's Rohini Court has reserved orders on framing charges in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case. The court will pronounce the order on July 27. Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against seven accused persons on April 1. In this case, a woman was allegedly hit by a car and dragged under it for 13 kilometres in the Sultanpuri area on the intervening night of 31 December 2022 and January 1, 2023.

18:15 IST, July 17th 2023
Traffic movement temporarily restricted due to landslide near 6 mile on Chandigarh-Manali highway
17:49 IST, July 17th 2023
Our 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting: JP Nadda
17:43 IST, July 17th 2023
JP Nadda holds news briefing ahead of 'Super NDA' meeting
17:38 IST, July 17th 2023
Sub-committee for drafting the common minimum program, communication points for the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on the cards of Opposition meeting
17:22 IST, July 17th 2023
Regional meteorological centre, Mumbai issues alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall

Regional meteorological centre, Mumbai issues 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune districts till July 21. 'Yellow' alert issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal for tomorrow:

17:16 IST, July 17th 2023
Air India's flight makes emergency landing after pasenger's mobile battery explodes

After a passenger’s mobile phone battery exploded onboard an Air India flight from Udaipur to Delhi during its takeoff, the plane made an emergency landing. According to reports, the flight AI470 made an emergency landing at the Udaipur Airport. 

All passengers are reportedly safe and the flight again departed for the national capital after a complete technical check-up. Reportedly, after the landing, three to four passengers refused to board the flight after the emergency landing.

16:44 IST, July 17th 2023
Massive fire breaks out shoe factory located at Shivansh Line of Thana Jajmau

A massive fire broke out in the shoe factory located at Shivansh Line of Thana Jajmau. The personnel present saved their lives somehow. Goods worth lakhs burnt to ashes. A fire brigade and police were present at the spot.

16:44 IST, July 17th 2023
Centre files affidavit in SC regarding ordinance on transfer-posting of officers in Delhi

Center justifies the ordinance

Point 11: Backing the ordinance, affidavit submits that the ordinance satisfied the constitutional scheme of governance of NCT Delhi provided under article 239 and 239AA of Constitution. 
 
NCT continues to be the union territory and that the union government represents the will of the people as elected govt

Point 12: national capital civil services authority set up by the ordinance, has been functioning in an efficient manner without any conflict, therefore any change in the status, by any interim order at this stage is likely to adversely affect the administrative regime in NCT Delhi.

16:44 IST, July 17th 2023
Praful Patel says Ajit Pawar faction members met Sharad Pawar

'Today, Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare and I met Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre. We again requested him to keep NCP united, and he listened to us but did not say anything on it,' says Praful Patel.

 

15:36 IST, July 17th 2023
Rs 70 lakh cash recovered from Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi's residence

Rs 70 lakh unaccounted cash, including foreign currency, recovered from Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi's residence; 'No explanation on the source of income,' say sources.

 

 

14:40 IST, July 17th 2023
BJP slams Oppn meet in Bengaluru, questions Cong silence on Delhi floods and WB violence

 

"Why Rahul Gandhi does not speak on West Bengal violence? Why opposition parties are not saying anything about the Delhi floods? They only know how to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi," BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad ahead of Opposition's key meet in Bengaluru.

14:32 IST, July 17th 2023
Ajit Pawar and rebel NCP MLAs reach Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre to meet Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP MLAs of his faction reach Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre to meet the party's president Sharad Pawar for the second consecutive day. Sharad Pawar will reach YB Chavan Centre shortly.

13:59 IST, July 17th 2023
ISRO approves successful performance of second orbit-raising manoeuvre

The second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit. The next firing is planned for tomorrow between 2 and 3 pm IST," inforned ISRO. 

13:44 IST, July 17th 2023
Congress pitches for Rahul as PM face ahead of Opposition meet

As the leaders of opposition parties are arriving in Bengaluru to attend the meeting, the Congress on Monday pitched for Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister's face for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

13:36 IST, July 17th 2023
Mehbooba Mufti accuses Centre of misusing Article 311(2)b of Constitution

"The LG admin is institutionalising a permanent state of disintegration in J&K. Criminalising livelihood on preposterous reasons of ‘terror links’ at a time when the state is reeling from unemployment is only deepening the trust deficit. Its being done by misusing & invoking Article 311(2)b of the Indian Constitution," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. 

 

