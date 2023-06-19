India News LIVE | Mumbai Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases For First Time Since February

Quick links:
Mumbai did not report a single COVID-19 case on Monday, the first time there was no addition to the tally since February 13, a civic official said. It was the fifth time no case was reported during this year and the ninth occasion since March 12, 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
The tally was 11,63,913, while the toll stood at 19,773. The city has not reported any death since June 7 this year, the official pointed out. The recovery count increased by seven in the last 24 hours and stood at 11,44,100, leaving the city with an active caseload of 40.
As per BMC data, 1,88,89,953 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 661 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.3%, the overall growth rate of cases between June 12 and 18 is 0.0005%. The caseload doubling time is 1,40,980 days, as per official data.
Karnataka Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge on Monday lodged a complaint against BJP national president J P Nadda, BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and BJP Chandigarh president Arun Sood for malicious posts against Rahul Gandhi, particularly an animated video that allegedly features altered versions of the Congress leader's speeches.
“In the video shared by Amit Malviya, Rahul Gandhi has been made a target of a malicious and false 3D animated video, endorsed by the BJP’s key leaders such as JP Nadda and Arun Sood,” Kharge alleged.
“The video was circulated on June 17, 2023 on Malviya’s Twitter handle with a clear and malicious intent of not only tarnishing (Rahul) Gandhi’s and INC’s reputation but (also) to instigate communal discord and misrepresent the party and its leaders’ persona,” he added.
Kharge charged that the video projects the Congress and its leaders as "anti-national elements". The video features altered versions of Rahul Gandhi’s speeches and propagates false narratives, the minister stated in his complaint.
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said that a CBI probe will be ordered in the alleged scam in Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission if the saffron party returns to power after assembly elections later this year. Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) carried out protests over alleged irregularities in the PSC exam results.
The CGPSC examination 2021 process was completed in three years. The prelim exam was held in 2021 and the main exam in 2022 while the result of the interview was released this year. It shows how the scandal has happened, he claimed.
Questioning the selection of some candidates from the families of government officials and leaders of the ruling Congress, Surya alleged CGPSC's chairman Taman Singh Sonwani's adopted son secured 7th rank in the PSC 2021 examination (the result of which was declared last month).
"The name of Sowani's son was mentioned fully with the title in the prelims and the mains examinations but in the result sheet his name was written without a title," Surya alleged.
Citing the names of some candidates, the BJP leader said they belong to families of Congress leaders and have cleared the exam. Under CM Bhupesh Baghel's watch, the public service commission has been working like a "money collection company, Surya alleged.
"If BJP is elected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, the alleged PSC scam that happened during the last three years will be probed by the CBI. Those who are directly or indirectly linked to the alleged scam and the candidates who were selected through a wrong process will be put behind bars," the BJYM president said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched large-scale searches on Monday evening on the network of Hawala operators in Kerala. The operators were found doing hawala in the guise of a Forex dealership, gift shop business, textiles and gold business. A large racket of illegal Forex dealers has been unearthed and operators were caught sending hawala to Gulf countries, USA and Canada.
According to sources, the searches are underway in 15 locations and dumps of foreign currency and Indian currency were found in secret vaults during searches.
Airbus has announced a deal with Indian airline company Indigo for 500 A320neo family aircraft, making it the largest single deal in aviation history. The deliveries for this batch of A320neo aircraft to Indigo will begin in 2030 and stretch to 2035. Tap here to read more.
"Our candidates are being threatened by TMC to withdraw their nominations for panchayat polls. All the candidates who are here with me will give their written complaints to the Governor," West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said.
The officers are practising Yoga and meditation during sessions being conducted on Naval ships ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.
A delegation led by West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar met with Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhawan. The meeting follows the killing of a relative of a BJP member in Dinhata. Last week, the Governor said that no violence will be tolerated in the state ahead of the July 8 Panchayat Elections.
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) carried out protests in Raipur. The protest is against irregularities in the PSC results, sources said. In the visuals from the site, the BJYM workers were seen scaling walls and clashing with the police.
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Monday announced withdrawal of its support to the Nitish Kumar government.
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Monday announced withdrawal of its support to the Nitish Kumar government.
Manjhi's son Santosh Suman, the party's national president, said an appointment has been sought with Governor Rajendra Arlekar for handing over the letter of withdrawal of support. Suman, who had resigned from the cabinet last week alleging pressure from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to merge his party, was addressing a press conference after the national executive body of HAM "authorised" him to take a decision on future course of action.
Suman said he will visit Delhi later in the day to "explore options" and he is "willing to consider" an invitation from the NDA if the same is extended by the BJP-led coalition. "We are also keeping the option open for setting up a third front", said the HAM president whose party has switched allies many times since it was founded eight years ago.
He also ducked queries about unconfirmed reports of a meeting scheduled in Delhi with BJP president JP Nadda. The HAM with four MLAs had joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' last year, in solidarity with Nitish Kumar's move of dumping the BJP which was accused of trying to break the JD(U).
In the 243-strong assembly, the ruling coalition has close to 160 MLAs. It comprises JD(U), RJD and Congress besides three Left parties which are supporting the government from outside.
"Gita Press is not the press of the BJP or any political party and making statements like that can hurt the sentiment of Hindus," Congress leader AcharyaPramod Krishnam said during an interview with Republic TV. This comes after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised awarding Gita Press the Gandhi Peace Prize and he compared it to "awarding Godse and Savarkar."
"Gita Press is not the press of the BJP or any political party and making statements like that can hurt the sentiment of Hindus," Congress leader AcharyaPramod Krishnam said during an interview with Republic TV. This comes after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised awarding Gita Press the Gandhi Peace Prize and he compared it to "awarding Godse and Savarkar."
Union Minister of State for External Affairs hit out at Congress for protesting against Gita Press being awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize. "In India earlier, the British imposed the sedition act on Gita Press for distributing religious texts at cheap rates. And post-independence, organisations like PFI oppose Hindu religious texts. So I don't know which side Congress is on because even Subhash Chandra Bose used to carry a pocket Gita with him," Lekhi said while speaking to the media.
#BREAKING | Gandhi Peace Prize awarded to Gita Press. Congress slams the decision and calls it a 'travesty.' BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi makes scathing attack at Congress, says 'Party is not in the favor of Gita. They have forgotten the history of India.' pic.twitter.com/SgdpGqVg7D— Republic (@republic) June 19, 2023
Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the "decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse."
Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the "decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse."
"Gita Press has contributed to the entire society. It deserved the award," Udit Goenka of Gita Press told Republic TV during an interview. The Gorakhpur-based Gita Press has been awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021 for its key role in promoting Hindu religious literature and spreading the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and other sacred texts. The Congress party, however, is opposing the decision to award the Gita Press. "Any kind of politics should be kept away from religious activity; we should ignore the politics," Goenka said. Tap here to read more.
#LIVE | Any kind of politics should be kept away from religious activity; we should ignore politics: Udit Goenka of Gita Press speaks to Republic over Gita Press controversy. #BJP #Congress #GitaPress #GandhiPeacePrize— Republic (@republic) June 19, 2023
Tune in to WATCH-https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/WtUiADvh2U
The Mumbai police have provided security cover to Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on his request as he cited threats to his life. Shukla along with Adipurush director Om Raut are facing heavy backlash for the controversial dialogues in Adipurush.
Speaking on recent murders in the national capital, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Today, the people of Delhi are frightened. Can't LG sahib see the father of the young man crying after the murder of his son? Did the LG ever visit the family of the woman who was dragged (by car in Kanjhawala) for 20 km? Delhi Police is busy providing security to VIPs. The required number of police personnel is not deputed to police stations. The problem is not with Delhi Police but the leadership."
On the upcoming Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Those opposition parties that are going to Bihar must ask Nitish Kumar about the corruption that is going on there...This should not be an alliance of corrupted parties. They should also say who is the leader of their alliance."
Dr Sumit Seth (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Panama, the government said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the ongoing political row over the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 stating that the contribution of Gita Press row is 'incomparable'.
He tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "If India's glorious ancient Sanatan culture and base texts can be read easily today, Gita Press has an incomparable contribution to this. For more than 100 years, Gita Press has been doing a wonderful job of selflessly taking many holy books from Ramcharit Manas to Shrimad Bhagwad Gita to the masses. Geeta Press getting the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 is an honour for these Bhagirath works being done by them".
भारत की गौरवशाली प्राचीन सनातन संस्कृति और आधार ग्रंथों को अगर आज सुलभता से पढ़ा जा सकता है तो इसमें गीता प्रेस का अतुलनीय योगदान है। 100 वर्षों से अधिक समय से गीता प्रेस रामचरित मानस से लेकर श्रीमद्भगवद्गीता जैसे कई पवित्र ग्रंथों को नि:स्वार्थ भाव से जन-जन तक पहुँचाने का अद्भुत…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2023
On Congress' criticism of Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 conferred to Gita Press, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "What can be expected from Congress that created hurdles on the path to the construction of Ram Temple? The one that opposes triple talaq...What can be more shameful than their comment on the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press? We condemn this...I would like to say with a heavy heart that a party that governed the country now has people with a maoist mindset, they are advisers of Rahul Gandhi too...This should be opposed by the entire country."
With the Indian diaspora preparing for a cultural extravaganza ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, the Republic Media team reporting LIVE from the American Capital, New York City, visited an Indian restaurant on the foreign land which recently introduced “Modi Thali” in its menu to honour the Indian Prime Minister. While talking to the manager of the restaurant, Republic came to know that the thali contains several Gujarati dishes which are PM Modi’s favourite.
Khichdi, dhokla, Khandavi, Bhindi Khadi, Sri Khang and Maithi Thepla are among other delectable dishes included in the colourful “Modi Thali”.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) cam has been left red-faced after Sanjay Raut called Manisha Kayande 'garbage' after she joined Eknath Shinde camp.
Kayande joined the party after the Uddhav camp ousted her from the party on Sunday evening. However, Kayande had already made up her mind about quitting UBT and joining the Shinde camp. On Sunday morning, Kayande told Republic that she had decided to join the Shinde faction. UBT cited 'anti-party activities' as a cause of Kayande's ouster.
The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of IPS officer Ravi Sinha as Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years. He is the 1988 batch officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, currently serving as the PSO, Special Secretary, and Cabinet Secretariat. He will replace Samant Goel as his tenure will end on June 30.
The announcement of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 being conferred upon Gita Press, Gorakhpur has sparked a political controversy, with Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh referring to the award as a "travesty." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised Ramesh's remarks, labelling them as a reflection of the Congress party's "sick mentality."
Ravi Kisan, a BJP leader and Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, condemned the Congress party for opposing the prize to Gita Press. In conversation with Republic, the saffron party leader said that Congress lacks an understanding of Sanatan (eternal) and Hindu Dharma. He accused the Grand Old Party of possessing a "Pakistani and British" mindset and emphasised that Gita Press represents the essence of Sanatan culture. READ MORE
Around 70 people were injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district. The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a one-day visit to Gujarat on Tuesday and attend several public events and offer prayers at lord Jagannath temple. He will also do Bhoomipoojan of a hospital and inaugurate 2 parks & a railway flyover.
D Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India met Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and stated that they discussed the current political situation and concluded on similar views.
"In order to save the constitution, democracy and secular fabric of our society, BJP has to be defeated, for which all secular parties must come together and put up a strong fight. CM Hemant Soren and I will be attending the upcoming opposition meeting on the 23rd in Patna. Further discussions will happen there", he added.
The Go First airline has released a notification and announced that the flights will be cancelled until June 22 due to operational reasons.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday addressed a press briefing in relation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to USA and Egypt. "PM Modi will also be hosted by the US vice president as part of the official state president. He will also interact with the community centre and will later depart for Egypt," he informed.
He added, "It's a milestone in our relationship between the two countries...It is a very significant visit, a very important visit. A visit on which there is a genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States".
"On June 21, an engagement focused on skills for the future and on the same day private engagement between PM Modi and President Joe Biden. On 22nd June, formal bilateral meetings after which there will be a ceremonial welcome at the White House then PM Modi will address the US congress and later ceremonial state dinner hosted by Biden and the first lady," he informed.
Amid political row, Gita Press, Gorakhpur, on Monday announced that it will accept the 'Gandhi Peace Prize' Certificate but refused the prize money worth Rs 1 crore.
The prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been awarded to Gita Press, Gorakhpur, one of the world's largest publishers. The announcement made by the Indian government on Sunday recognized the outstanding contribution of Gita Press towards social, economic, and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.
However, the Congress party opposed the prize to Gita Press by calling the decision a "travesty" and saying that giving Gandhi Peace Prize to the publishing house is like awarding VD Savarkar and Nathuram Godse. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh referred to the book "Gita Press And The Making Of Hindu India," which he claimed delves into the historical relationship between Gita Press and Mahatma Gandhi. Ramesh argued that the book highlighted the "stormy relations" the publishing house had with Gandhi. READ MORE