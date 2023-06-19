India News LIVE | Mumbai Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases For First Time Since February

Mumbai did not report a single COVID-19 case on Monday, the first time there was no addition to the tally since February 13, a civic official said. It was the fifth time no case was reported during this year and the ninth occasion since March 12, 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The tally was 11,63,913, while the toll stood at 19,773. The city has not reported any death since June 7 this year, the official pointed out. The recovery count increased by seven in the last 24 hours and stood at 11,44,100, leaving the city with an active caseload of 40.

As per BMC data, 1,88,89,953 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 661 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.3%, the overall growth rate of cases between June 12 and 18 is 0.0005%. The caseload doubling time is 1,40,980 days, as per official data.