India NEWS LIVE | Big Political Shift In Maha? Ajit Pawar, Dy CM Fadnavis At Raj Bhavan

Big political shift in Maharashtra politics | Image: PTI
A big political shift in Maharashtra politics is likely to take place as NCP leader Ajit Pawar has left for Raj Bhavan along with 15 MLAs. On the other hand CM Eknath Shinde and his DyCM, Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Raj Bhavan.
As per sources, Ajit Pawar will tender his resignation to Governor Ramesh Bais and might take oath as a cabinet minister.
CISF detected gold, silver coins and foreign currencies (worth approximately Rs 35.40 lakh) from the baggage of the International arrival pax at the IGI Airport, New Delhi. The passenger has been handed over to Customs Officials.
#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP's core committee meeting is underway at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
Chandrakant Patil, Ravindra Chavan, Sudhir Mungantiwar and other leaders are present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/5D7NLYcdyT
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that around 70% of construction work on the ambitious India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway has been completed.
Notably, India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400-km-long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and boost trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries. The highway will connect Moreh in Manipur, India with Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar.
NCP working president Supriya Sule, party leader Praful Patel and others have reached Ajit Pawar's residence for the meeting. Notably, a meeting of NCP leaders has been called at the residence of Pawar.
NCP working president Supriya Sule, party leader Praful Patel and others have reached Ajit Pawar's residence for the meeting. Notably, a meeting of NCP leaders has been called at the residence of Pawar.
TMC MP Sougata Roy dealt a blow to the concept of Opposition unity by asserting that TMC alone is "capable" of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. "We do not want opposition unity to have an impact (in West Bengal). TMC alone is capable of fighting parliamentary elections in Bengal and we do not need opposition unity," stated Sougata Roy,
Speaking on the UCC, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "I think the Congress and its leaders have gone berserk. It is the need of the hour that a law should be made by uniting and including all the people of the country. Supreme Court had also talked about bringing UCC five times in different judgments. I think Kapil Sibal has forgotten the development works PM Modi has done for the minorities."
"We have a full majority in Rajya Sabha and I think there are many leaders from other parties who want that the country should unite. I think many parties will support BJP on Uniform Civil Code. We will get cross-party support for this," he added.
BSP chief and former UP CM Mayawati has backed UCC. "The implementation of UCC will strengthen the country and unite Indians. It will also develop a sense of brotherhood among people," she said. "Our party (BSP) is not against the implementation of UCC but we do not support the way BJP is trying to implement Uniform Civil Code in the country." the BSP chief said.
According to Delhi police, a female passenger, Yashi Singh, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai on an Akasa Air flight, was detained with 22 live and 1 empty cartridges at Delhi IGI airport on Saturday. "She did not have valid documents. Case registered under Section 25 Arms Act at IGI Airport PS, investigation underway," Delhi Police said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with leaders of the tribal community, Self-Help Groups, leaders of PESA committees and captains of village football clubs during his visit to Pakaria village, in Shahdol district, on Saturday.
NIA and Bihar ATS teams jointly carry out raids at Mohammad Riazuddin Kasmi's book stall in front of Imarat-e-Saria in Phulwari Sharif, in Patna district.
Joy N Tirkey, DCP Northeast, says "The anti-encroachment drive carried out by the PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura area to remove a Hanuman temple and Mazar has been completed peacefully. A decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to remove both structures. The drive was carried out with the support of the locals".
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, has joined the growing list of Opposition leaders aspiring for the role of Prime Minister. On the occasion of the SP chief's birthday on Saturday, party workers adorned the Samajwadi Party's office in Lucknow with banners and posters displaying him as the "Future PM."
The eye-catching posters were prominently displayed outside the party office and caught the attention of passersby. SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand, responsible for putting up the posters, spoke to Republic and expressed his desire for the Samajwadi Party to secure the highest number of seats in Uttar Pradesh during the 2024 elections. Uttar Pradesh, being the state with the largest representation in the Lok Sabha, holds significant political importance. READ MORE
Ajit Pawar has called for an emergency meeting at his residence of the top Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). As per the sources, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and many more leaders will attend the meet which will begin shortly. This comes ahead of Sharad Pawar's meeting which is scheduled for July 6.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan arrived at the accident spot in Buldhana where a tragic bus accident took place on Saturday.
Mahajan told Republic, "This is an unfortunate incident. The accident claimed the lives of 25 passengers and mostly youths lost their lives are youths. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained, but it is being said that the driver slept while driving. The bus driver and conductor have been taken into custody by police".
An anti-encroachment drive is being carried out by the PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura area to remove a Hanuman temple and Mazar
(Drone visuals source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/3j95PD7Sut
#WATCH | An anti-encroachment drive is being carried out by the PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura area to remove a Hanuman temple and Mazar— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
This is a PWD road and they (concerned persons) were served notice to remove the structure themselves, but they did not remove it, so it was… pic.twitter.com/CDQIpUsfW5
West Bengal Governer CV Ananda Bose took stock of the situation in connection with the violence that erupted in violence. At 12.38 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the Bengal Guv actively responded to violence and asked his OSD Sandeep Rajput and gave instructions on Dinhata violence wherein 5 persons were injured. This came after a clash broke out between TMC and BJP in Gitaldaha of Dinhata of cooch behar where 5 TMC workers were injured and admitted
Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police and Kamrup district police recovered & seized a large quantity of heroin worth around Rs 11 crore in two separate operations. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG of STF told ANI that, based on secret information the Kamrup district police late Saturday night (July 1) launched an operation and recovered 700 grams of heroin from a vehicle and arrested three drug peddlers. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 11 crore. Further investigation is on.
Due to incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) has been closed for the last 13 hours at Lambagad and Khachada drains, due to which passengers are stuck. NHAI is working to open the highway.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday retweeted and assured that the Centre will provide full assistance as Gujarat rains caused havoc. He tweeted, "Due to the heavy rains in Gujarat, the government is fully engaged in providing all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation in many places. I talked to Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and inquired about the situation. NDRF and SDRF teams and local administration are engaged in helping people in these areas. The Central Government and the State Government are standing with the people in this difficult time".
गुजरात में भारी बारिश के कारण कई जगह उत्पन्न हुई बाढ़ जैसी स्थिति से प्रभावित लोगों को सरकार हर संभव मदद पहुँचाने में पूरी तन्मयता से जुटी है। मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @Bhupendrapbjp जी से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली। NDRF व SDRF की टीमें और स्थानीय प्रशासन इन क्षेत्रों में लोगों…
AAP's Atishi writes to Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena in connection with the demolition drive in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. She tweeted, " I had written a letter to you a few days back requesting you to take back your decision to demolish temples and other religious places in Delhi. But today again on your orders a temple has been demolished in Bhajanpura. I request you again that temples and other religious places should not be demolished in Delhi. People's faith is attached to these".
LG साहब: मैंने कुछ दिनों पहले आपसे पत्र लिख कर अनुरोध किया था कि दिल्ली में मंदिरों एवं अन्य धार्मिक स्थलों को तोड़ने का जो आपका निर्णय, वो आप वापस ले लें। परंतु आज फिर से आपके आदेश पर भजनपुरा में एक मंदिर तोड़ दिया गया है।

मेरा आपसे पुनः निवेदन है की दिल्ली में मंदिरों एवं अन्य…
मेरा आपसे पुनः निवेदन है की दिल्ली में मंदिरों एवं अन्य… https://t.co/eNmdXY5DGN
As many as 88 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the last six months on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra, including 25 on Saturday as a private bus caught fire after hitting a divider, an official said.
Road hypnosis is cited as one of the causes of the accidents on the six lane wide access-controlled expressway, the state highway police official said.
Highway hypnosis or driving hypnosis is a condition when a driver zones out while driving a vehicle without remembering what occurred in that specific period.
A total of 39 fatal accidents have taken place on the Nagpur-Mumbai expressway since December last year when it was partially thrown open, the official said citing data.
Besides, 616 minor and major accidents have occurred on this expressway in which 656 people suffered from serious and minor injuries, he said.
Most of the accidents were caused due to reasons like over-speeding, drivers dozing off at the wheel, and tyre bursts.
The official said the highway police have been trying to tackle the issue of road hypnosis.
Across Maharashtra, 15,224 people were killed in road crashes in 2022, he added.
In the early hours of Saturday, 25 passengers were charred to death as the private bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a divider on the expressway in Buldhana district, police said.
The 701-kilometre Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg is now operational on a 601-km stretch from Vidarbha's largest city to Bharvir in Nashik.
Fresh clash erupted in West Bengal where a TMC worker was shot dead. This comes a week ahead of Panchayat polls which is scheduled on July 8.
Police forces have been deployed in Ranchi's Harmu market, where a clash erupted between two groups over hitting a parked bike last night.
An Anti-encroachment drive is currently carried out by PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. A team of the administration has reached at Bhajanpura area to remove a temple and a tomb located on the road in. During this, a large number of precautionary police personnel and paramilitary forces have also been deployed. It is being told that this action to remove encroachment is being done on Wazirabad Road. Public Works Department (PWD) officers are also present on the spot.
At the same time, Delhi Police has appealed to the people to maintain peace. Police are also monitoring the area with drones. Police have sealed the area by barricading. Police are not allowing anyone to go on Wazirabad Road. Public Works Department officials say that the temple and mosque are being removed to widen the road. With the removal of encroachment, only the people here are going to be benefited the most. The encroachment is being removed from JCB.
Anti-encroachment drive underway by PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura area.
Joy N Tirkey, DCP Northeast, says "Demolition drive is underway peacefully at Bhajanpura Chowk. A decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to remove a Hanuman Temple & a Mazar to further widen the road for Saharanpur Highway. Both structures are removed peacefully"
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed critics dubbing it "Gabbar Singh Tax" while addressing the occassion of the 6th anniversary of Goods and Services Tax (GST). "It's a shame that GST is being called burdensome and Gabbar Singh Tax because this country should know that a step like GST has actually brought relief to common citizens," said Sitharaman.
Indian men’s kabaddi team received a warm welcome from fans and family at Delhi airport. India defeated Iran Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 finale at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan, Republic of Korea, on Friday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the cases relating to the back-to-back 2020 deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian "will definitely be probed." Asked about the status of the SSR and Disha Salian cases, Shinde said, "What is the reality will be probed. They have demanded and it will definitely be probed."
Rahul Kanal, a former close aide of Aaditya Thackeray who joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday, said, "Some people are saying that Rahul Kanal joined Shinde's party because the investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian cases were initiated. I have requested the CM to carry out a detailed investigation into the cases. If my name ever comes up in the probe then I'll leave politics." READ MORE
Monthly GST collections remaining over 1.6 lakh crore is a new normal, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday in an address on the occasion of six years of GST. Collections grew around 12 per cent annually to Rs 1.61 lakh core in June according to a government statement on Saturday.
Sitharaman said that the introduction of GST has reduced taxes on goods and encouraged their better movement across the country. "Tax on tax coming down and reduction in the taxation has benefited common people," she said. READ MORE
In a special sitting, a three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, As Bopanna and Dipankar Datta granted interim protection to activist Teesta Setalvad by staying for seven days the order of the Gujarat High Court asking her to surrender immediately. During the hearing, senior advocate CU Singh, appearing for Setalvad, told Supreme Court that she was granted interim bail by the apex court on September 22 last year and she hasn’t violated any bail condition.
The bench observed that Setalvad was on bail for ten months and asked about the urgency of taking her into custody. READ MORE