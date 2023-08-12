India LIVE | Sharad Pawar Meets Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil In Pune, Say Sources

Quick links:
(Credit: PTI)
Assam's Amguri MLA, Prodip Hazarika on Saturday tendered his resignation from his party after his Assembly constituency dissolved in the final delimitation order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Hazarika, a senior leader of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) resigned from the party expressing his dissatisfaction over the delimitation.
As many as seven people were killed and few others injured, after a bus collided head-on with a private vehicle in Rajasthan's Didwana city on Saturday.
One BSF personnel died and 13 others got injured after the vehicle carrying 16 jawans of the Border Security Force met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, while it was on its way to the border. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaisalmer, Priyanka Kumawat said, "A truck belonging to BSF's Battalion 149, was going to the border. It met with an accident near Langtala village, a total of 16 BSF personnel were travelling in the truck, out of which 13 got injured and one died. The injured are being treated at the government hospital. All of them are stable. The reason behind the accident will be investigated."
In a sensational incident, a nurse was stabbed to death in Bihar's Patna, while she was on her way to her hostel. Confirming the incident, Patna Sadar Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamya Mishra said, "She was going to her hostel after completing her shift when she was stabbed. Prima facie the matter seems to be of personal enmity. The deceased has been identified as Soni Kumari. No one has been arrested so far. Further probe underway."
Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, people of Jammu & Kashmir gathered in large numbers and participated in the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally carried out in Pulwama.
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: People in large numbers participated in the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally carried out in Pulwama.
(Drone visuals: DIPR Pulwama) pic.twitter.com/xymDdAanZP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while laying the foundation stone for a Border Security Force mooring place in Gujarat’s Kutch on Saturday stated, “The government understands the adverse situation in which BSF jawans work to secure the nation’s frontiers and will ensure budgetary allocations to give them better facilities.”
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched scathing attack on the BJP in Wayanad, saying, "BJP aims at destroying families. India is a family, they want to divide it. Manipur was a family, they tried to destroy it. They destroy the relationship between people. We build, bring people together. We strengthen families. BJP thinks they have divided and destroyed Manipur. We will bring Manipur back together. We will bring love back to Manipur. It took you two months to burn Manipur. It might take us five years to bring back love to Manipur, but we will do it. This is the fight between the BJP and the Congress."
Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad raked up the Manipur issue. He said, "In the political career of 19 years, I have never experienced what I experienced in Manipur. You are my family and so it is important to tell you what I saw in Manipur. I can't tell you about all the people but I will give you two examples. Examples that I will never forget and both of them involve Manipuri women."
Ahead of the Independence Day celebration on August 15, MiG-29 fighter aircraft has been deployed at the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar replacing the MiG-21 fighter jets.
MiG-29 fighter aircraft deployed in Srinagar replacing the MiG-21 fighter jets at the base
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a Lokayukta probe into the commission charges against the Congress-led government in Karnataka. The BJP's accusations has led to a political faceoff in the state, following which, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has responded by saying that the BJP is behind these allegations.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing an event in Gujarat's Kutch praised the Border Security Force for their service to the nation. He said, "BSF has the responsibility of guarding the border with both Pakistan and Bangladesh. The vigilance of BSF is in line with both the borders and is also efficient at other fronts. Out of all Central Armed Police Forces, BSF is the only one that has the capability to protect water, land and sky."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays the foundation stone of the Border Security Force (BSF) Mooring Place in Koteshwar of Kutch, Gujarat on Saturday.
PM Modi at Sagar’s rally on Saturday said, “The world is praising our efforts to bring progress in the country, where the dalits and tribals are the biggest beneficiaries. Earlier facilities were given only on the basis of elections. Our government respects everyone.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar stated, ‘Sant Ravidas Smaarak’ is being set in the year of ‘Amrit Kaal’, when India completes 75 years of Independence. Sant Ravidas, who was born at the time of Mughal rule, taught all to fight the bad and evils. He taught us about patriotism and made us realise that ‘Paradhinta’ was the greatest sin. His inspirations helped Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the same inspiration helped us get freedom.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar after inaugurating development projects, said, "By the blessings of seers, I got the opportunity to inaugurate these projects. Today on the land of Sagar, I seek blessings of Sant Ravidas. I congratulate the government for the projects. It proves, that when inspiration and progress amalgamates there is a new pace of development.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed Rahul Gandhi for his remark made on 'Bharat Mata'. He said, "Rahul Gandhi said yesterday that 'Bharat Mata' is being murdered, there is tension between two communities in Manipur. His speech was provocative. He said the Indian Army can control it in 2 days, he wants the Indian Army to shoot Indians. Rahul Gandhi's thinking is not democratic."
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses press conference, attacks Congress
Tune in- https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/X8axt7Qxlq
PM Narendra Modi performs 'Bhoomi Poojan' at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh
"We had demanded the PM's statement on Manipur in Parliament. We wanted the Parliament to run. When we were not heard, we had to use the last resort of moving a no-confidence motion to make sure the PM speaks in Parliament...They (BJP) kept on passing bills in Parliament when the debate on no-confidence remained pending. The Opposition did not get a chance to voice its opinion on many bills," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said.
Metro train services on all lines will start at 5 am from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. After 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day. Parking facilities will not be available at metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15, informed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
"Why is Modi ji opposed to the word INDIA?...There is no difference between India and Bharat...," said Congress leader and suspended Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
"Why is Modi ji opposed to the word INDIA?...There is no difference between India and Bharat...," says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Delhi Services Act & Data Protection Act become laws with President Draupadi Murmu's approval. The Bills was already passed, on August 3, by Lok Sabha where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the majority.
As search operation continues in Gaurikund of Rudraprayag district, the teams engaged in the campaign recovered two dead bodies during the search on the spot itself. "A total of seven dead bodies have been recovered so far," tweets Rudraprayag Police, Uttarakhand.
रुद्रप्रयाग जिले के गौरीकुण्ड में निरन्तर जारी है ढूंढखोज अभियान
अभियान में लगी टीमों को घटनास्थल पर ही खोजबीन के दौरान फिर से बरामद हुए 02 शव
अब तक कुल 07 शव हो चुके हैं बरामद
"We defeated the Opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion," PM Modi said.
PM Modi while addressing the West Bengal's Panchayati Raj Parishad on Saturday attacked the Opposition parties and said that they (Opposition) have betrayed the people of Manipur. "They were not interested in talking about Manipur. They were doing politics over the issue."
"Meeting workers inspire me," said PM Modi while he was addressing the Panchayati Raj Parishad on Saturday through online video conferencing.
BJP leader Sana Khan, who went missing from Maharashtra's Nagpur was murdered Jabalpur. Gorabazar police has arrested accused dhaba operator Amit Sahu in connection to the case.
Sources revealed, Sana Khan came to Jabalpur to meet Amit Sahu on August 2. Sana went missing since then. She was married to Sahu four months ago.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese confirms his participation in G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10.
“It is more important than ever that Australia works closely with international partners, including through multilateral economic forums like the G20, to address shared challenges and opportunities. Australia is invested in and committed to the Indo-Pacific to enhance growth and prosperity, stability and respect for sovereignty and lasting peace," said PM Albanese.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate ‘Nasha Mukt Pradesh - Sashakt Pradesh’ campaign on the occasion of the International Youth Day.
"We want to make drug- free Uttar Pradesh. Drugs negatively impact lungs and the whole body. Quality of life will increase if we make make up drug- free," the Chief Minister added.
Four passengers were severely injured and 8 passengers suffered minor injuries after a bus from the Sundernagar unit travelling to Shimla met with an accident due to road damage in Mandi district today morning. The injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital.