India LIVE | Sharad Pawar Meets Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil In Pune, Say Sources

One BSF personnel died and 13 others got injured after the vehicle carrying 16 jawans of the Border Security Force met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, while it was on its way to the border. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaisalmer, Priyanka Kumawat said, "A truck belonging to BSF's Battalion 149, was going to the border. It met with an accident near Langtala village, a total of 16 BSF personnel were travelling in the truck, out of which 13 got injured and one died. The injured are being treated at the government hospital. All of them are stable. The reason behind the accident will be investigated."