Last Updated:

India LIVE | Sharad Pawar Meets Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil In Pune, Say Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for his parliamentary constituency in Kerala's Wayanad from his residence in Delhi, for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP.

General News
 
| Written By
Mahima Joshi
India News LIVE blog

(Credit: PTI)

pointer
21:19 IST, August 12th 2023
Assam MLA tenders his resignation after his constituency dissolved in delimitation order

Assam's Amguri MLA, Prodip Hazarika on Saturday tendered his resignation from his party after his Assembly constituency dissolved in the final delimitation order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Hazarika, a senior leader of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) resigned from the party expressing his dissatisfaction over the delimitation. 

pointer
20:37 IST, August 12th 2023
Bus collided head on with private vehicle in Rajasthan, seven died

As many as seven people were killed and few others injured, after a bus collided head-on with a private vehicle in Rajasthan's Didwana city on Saturday.

pointer
20:32 IST, August 12th 2023
One BSF jawan died, 13 injured after their vehicle met with accident in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

One BSF personnel died and 13 others got injured after the vehicle carrying 16 jawans of the Border Security Force met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, while it was on its way to the border. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaisalmer, Priyanka Kumawat said, "A truck belonging to BSF's Battalion 149, was going to the border. It met with an accident near Langtala village, a total of 16 BSF personnel were travelling in the truck, out of which 13 got injured and one died. The injured are being treated at the government hospital. All of them are stable. The reason behind the accident will be investigated."

pointer
20:02 IST, August 12th 2023
Nurse stabbed to death in Bihar's Patna

In a sensational incident, a nurse was stabbed to death in Bihar's Patna, while she was on her way to her hostel. Confirming the incident, Patna Sadar Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamya Mishra said, "She was going to her hostel after completing her shift when she was stabbed. Prima facie the matter seems to be of personal enmity. The deceased has been identified as Soni Kumari. No one has been arrested so far. Further probe underway."

pointer
19:54 IST, August 12th 2023
People in large numbers participated in 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally in Pulwama

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, people of Jammu & Kashmir gathered in large numbers and participated in the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally carried out in Pulwama.

pointer
19:42 IST, August 12th 2023
Budgetary allocations for better facilities to BSF will be ensured, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while laying the foundation stone for a Border Security Force mooring place in Gujarat’s Kutch on Saturday stated, “The government understands the adverse situation in which BSF jawans work to secure the nation’s frontiers and will ensure budgetary allocations to give them better facilities.”

 

pointer
19:08 IST, August 12th 2023
India is a family and BJP aims at destroying families: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched scathing attack on the BJP in Wayanad, saying, "BJP aims at destroying families. India is a family, they want to divide it. Manipur was a family, they tried to destroy it. They destroy the relationship between people. We build, bring people together. We strengthen families. BJP thinks they have divided and destroyed Manipur. We will bring Manipur back together. We will bring love back to Manipur. It took you two months to burn Manipur. It might take us five years to bring back love to Manipur, but we will do it. This is the fight between the BJP and the Congress." 

pointer
18:28 IST, August 12th 2023
Rahul Gandhi rakes up Manipur issue in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad raked up the Manipur issue. He said, "In the political career of 19 years, I have never experienced what I experienced in Manipur. You are my family and so it is important to tell you what I saw in Manipur. I can't tell you about all the people but I will give you two examples. Examples that I will never forget and both of them involve Manipuri women." 

pointer
18:09 IST, August 12th 2023
MIG-29 fighter jets deployed in Srinagar, ahead of Independence Day celebration

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration on August 15, MiG-29 fighter aircraft has been deployed at the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar replacing the MiG-21 fighter jets. 

pointer
17:52 IST, August 12th 2023
BJP demands Lokayukta probe into commission charges against Congress govt in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a Lokayukta probe into the commission charges against the Congress-led government in Karnataka. The BJP's accusations has led to a political faceoff in the state, following which, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has responded by saying that the BJP is behind these allegations. 

pointer
17:15 IST, August 12th 2023
Home Minister Amit Shah praises BSF for their service to nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing an event in Gujarat's Kutch praised the Border Security Force for their service to the nation. He said, "BSF has the responsibility of guarding the border with both Pakistan and Bangladesh. The vigilance of BSF is in line with both the borders and is also efficient at other fronts. Out of all Central Armed Police Forces, BSF is the only one that has the capability to protect water, land and sky."

pointer
16:48 IST, August 12th 2023
Amit Shah lays foundation stone of BSF Mooring Place in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays the foundation stone of the Border Security Force (BSF) Mooring Place in Koteshwar of Kutch, Gujarat on Saturday.

pointer
16:23 IST, August 12th 2023
PM Modi attacks Congress, says earlier facilities were given only on basis of elections

PM Modi at Sagar’s rally on Saturday said, “The world is praising our efforts to bring progress in the country, where the dalits and tribals are the biggest beneficiaries. Earlier facilities were given only on the basis of elections. Our government respects everyone.”

pointer
16:14 IST, August 12th 2023
Sant Ravidas taught us all about patriotisms, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar stated, ‘Sant Ravidas Smaarak’ is being set in the year of ‘Amrit Kaal’, when India completes 75 years of Independence. Sant Ravidas, who was born at the time of Mughal rule, taught all to fight the bad and evils. He taught us about patriotism and made us realise that ‘Paradhinta’ was the greatest sin. His inspirations helped Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the same inspiration helped us get freedom. 

pointer
16:03 IST, August 12th 2023
Today in Sagar, I seek blessings of Sant Ravidas: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar after inaugurating development projects, said, "By the blessings of seers, I got the opportunity to inaugurate these projects. Today on the land of Sagar, I seek blessings of Sant Ravidas. I congratulate the government for the projects. It proves, that when inspiration and progress amalgamates there is a new pace of development.

pointer
15:44 IST, August 12th 2023
Rahul Gandhi wants Indian Army to shoot Indians, slams Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed Rahul Gandhi for his remark made on 'Bharat Mata'. He said, "Rahul Gandhi said yesterday that 'Bharat Mata' is being murdered, there is tension between two communities in Manipur. His speech was provocative. He said the Indian Army can control it in 2 days, he wants the Indian Army to shoot Indians. Rahul Gandhi's thinking is not democratic."

pointer
15:27 IST, August 12th 2023
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses press conference, attacks Congress
pointer
15:24 IST, August 12th 2023
PM Modi performs Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial
pointer
13:24 IST, August 12th 2023
No-confidence motion was our last resort: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

"We had demanded the PM's statement on Manipur in Parliament. We wanted the Parliament to run. When we were not heard, we had to use the last resort of moving a no-confidence motion to make sure the PM speaks in Parliament...They (BJP) kept on passing bills in Parliament when the debate on no-confidence remained pending. The Opposition did not get a chance to voice its opinion on many bills," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said. 

pointer
13:14 IST, August 12th 2023
DMRC reveals August 14-15 plan; Details here

Metro train services on all lines will start at 5 am from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. After 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day. Parking facilities will not be available at metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15, informed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

pointer
13:11 IST, August 12th 2023
Why Modi ji opposes word INDIA? questions Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"Why is Modi ji opposed to the word INDIA?...There is no difference between India and Bharat...," said Congress leader and suspended Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

pointer
12:10 IST, August 12th 2023
President Draupadi Murmu approves Delhi Services Act & Data Protection Act

Delhi Services Act & Data Protection Act become laws with President Draupadi Murmu's approval. The Bills was already passed, on August 3, by Lok Sabha where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the majority.

pointer
11:26 IST, August 12th 2023
Death toll rises to 7 in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

As search operation continues in Gaurikund of Rudraprayag district, the teams engaged in the campaign recovered two dead bodies during the search on the spot itself. "A total of seven dead bodies have been recovered so far," tweets Rudraprayag Police, Uttarakhand. 

pointer
11:11 IST, August 12th 2023
We defeated the Opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply: PM Modi

"We defeated the Opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion," PM Modi said.

pointer
11:03 IST, August 12th 2023
PM Modi attacks Opposition, says 'They betrayed people of Manipur'

PM Modi while addressing the West Bengal's Panchayati Raj Parishad on Saturday attacked the Opposition parties and said that they (Opposition) have betrayed the people of Manipur. "They were not interested in talking about Manipur. They were doing politics over the issue." 

pointer
10:56 IST, August 12th 2023
Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses Panchayati Raj Parishad, says 'Meeting workers inspires me'

"Meeting workers inspire me," said PM Modi while he was addressing the Panchayati Raj Parishad on Saturday through online video conferencing. 

pointer
10:45 IST, August 12th 2023
BJP leader Sana Khan went missing from Nagpur, murdered in Jabalpur

BJP leader Sana Khan, who went missing from Maharashtra's Nagpur was murdered Jabalpur. Gorabazar police has arrested accused dhaba operator Amit Sahu in connection to the case. 

Sources revealed, Sana Khan came to Jabalpur to meet Amit Sahu on August 2. Sana went missing since then. She was married to Sahu four months ago.

pointer
10:35 IST, August 12th 2023
Australian PM Anthony Albanese confirms participation in G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10

Australian PM Anthony Albanese confirms his participation in G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10.

“It is more important than ever that Australia works closely with international partners, including through multilateral economic forums like the G20, to address shared challenges and opportunities. Australia is invested in and committed to the Indo-Pacific to enhance growth and prosperity, stability and respect for sovereignty and lasting peace," said PM Albanese.

pointer
10:24 IST, August 12th 2023
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate ‘Nasha Mukt Pradesh - Sashakt Pradesh’ campaign on International Youth Day

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate ‘Nasha Mukt Pradesh - Sashakt Pradesh’ campaign on the occasion of the International Youth Day.

"We want to make drug- free Uttar Pradesh. Drugs negatively impact lungs and the whole body. Quality of life will increase if we make make up drug- free," the Chief Minister added. 

pointer
10:10 IST, August 12th 2023
Four passengers severely injured after a bus from the Sundernagar unit travelling to Shimla

Four passengers were severely injured and 8 passengers suffered minor injuries after a bus from the Sundernagar unit travelling to Shimla met with an accident due to road damage in Mandi district today morning. The injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital.

COMMENT