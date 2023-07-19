India News LIVE: BJP Protests Over Suspension Of 10 Party MLAs From Karnataka Assembly

Quick links:
Ruckus in Karnataka assembly
ED is carrying out searches at 8 locations in Mumbai and Delhi. Fresh case registered against promoters of erstwhile Jet Airways
A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. The accused have been detained
Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of “Sai Resort NX” constructed over land located at Gut No.446, Murud, Dapoli, Ratnagiri falling under Costal Regulation Zone (No Development Zone) in connection with money laundering probe against Anil Parab, Sai Resort NX & others.
Director General Rakesh Pal has been appointed as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard. He is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and joined Indian Coast Guard in Jan 1989.
He has undergone professional specialization in Gunnery and Weapons System at Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi and Electro-Optics Fire Control Solution course from United Kingdom. The Officer holds the recognition of being the First Gunner of ICG.
We are aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by IndiGo. We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile employee has been derostered from official duties.
Mumbai Customs Zone-I constituted a Drug Destruction Committee which on 19th July, destroyed 128.47 kgs of drugs such as Heroin (29.1 kgs), Cocaine (65.2 kgs), MDMA (2 Kgs), Marijuana (32 kgs), Amphetamine (43 grams) etc. valued at about Rs 865 Crores (in terms of their value in the illicit market) by incineration held at Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage & Disposal Facility (CHWTSDF), MWML, Taloja, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
These drugs have been seized by various agencies like Postal Appraisal Section (PAS), Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
The complaint states, "keeping the name INDIA is a violation of the Emblem Act 2022. Under this act, no one can use the name of India for his personal benefit, it has hurt the sentiments of the people."
A complaint has been lodged at Delhi's Barakhamba Road police station. The name of the complainant is Avneesh Mishra.
PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of people in the electrical accident in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister wished the injured persons a speedy recovery and informed them that the local administration under the State Government is providing all possible relief assistance to the victims.
Following the instructions given by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, District Magistrate Chamoli Himanshu Khurana ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Chamoli incident, where 15 people died due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River.
A coach of Padmavathi Express, which did not have any passengers onboard, derailed at Tirupati railway station this evening. The incident took place while the coaches were being connected to the train. Railway staff are conducting operations for coaches to get back on the tracks.
A successful joint counter infiltration operation, code named OP Khakhi, was conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) in the Macchal Sector of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir on July 19, 2023. The operation was based on specific and credible intelligence developed by BSF Int wing.
During the operation, multiple ambushes along the likely routes of infiltration were laid by the joint teams since 17 July 2023. During the night of July 18/19, at about 2300 hrs, a suspicious movement along the Line of Control was detected by alert troops, and the terrorists' movements were continuously tracked. Contact was established with the terrorists at around 0455 hrs, leading to an intense exchange of fire. As a result, two foreign terrorists were neutralized by the joint teams.
Significant quantities of arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorists, including four AK series rifles, nine AK magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, one UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), five UBGL grenades, and two tactical vests. The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.
Sh Ashok Yadav IPS, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier stated that the operation was a result of exemplary synergy among different security forces engaged in countering infiltration bids by the terrorists. He further applauded the tireless efforts of BSF Int setup in developing credible inputs and praised the clinical operation executed by troops on the ground.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a Chargesheet against two accused, including a suspected Pakistani national, in Andhra Pradesh, in an espionage case relating to the Indian Navy.
The two chargesheeted have been identified as arrested accused Akash Solanki and absconding Pakistani operative Meer Balaj Khan. Along with other Pakistan Intelligence agents, they were involved in the espionage racket in which sensitive information pertaining to the Indian Navy was being leaked as part of an anti-India conspiracy.
Akash Solanki, who was working as an Electrical Artificer Radio Apprentice (EAC) at the Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam, was passing on classified information relating to the Indian Navy Warships and submarines. He was sharing the information with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative, operating under the assumed identity of ‘Aditi Chouhan’, as well as other unidentified individuals.
NIA investigations had further revealed that Akash Solanki had been receiving monetary compensation from another suspected Pakistani operative Meer Balaj Khan through crypto channels in exchange for the information. Meer Balaj Khan’s credentials obtained from Binance (leading Crypto-currency Exchange) disclosed a Pakistan ID card during investigations.
Both Akash Solanki (aged 21, r/o Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh) and Meer Balaj Khan were chargesheeted today under relevant sections of IPC and UA (P) Act in the NIA Special Court, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
The case had been registered initially at PS Counter Intelligence Cell, Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh, and was subsequently re-registered by NIA on 5th June 2023 as case no RC-02/2023/NIA/HYD. Two persons, including Solanki, have so far been arrested in the case, in which further investigations are continuing.
BJP and JDS have given notice to move a no-confidence motion against the speaker after 10 of the BJP MLAs were suspended for the session.
I.N.D.I.A New Opposition Alliance | "I left early as the meeting ended," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responds to reports of displeasure.
After ruckus on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly, 10 BJP MLAs suspended for the remainder of the session.
Uddhav Thackeray meets Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar today a day after the opposition meeting in Bengaluru.
Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday. The dead included three police inspectors and three home guards, the official said. The injured were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment.
While commenting on the incident, Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, V Murugesan said, "Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector & five home guards have died. An investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal further details."
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. "It is a sad incident. The district administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to a higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry," he added.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami left for Dehradun to visit the spot in Chamoli, where 15 people died due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River.
An explosion occurred at an eatery in the Mall Road area of Shimla recently. CCTV visuals show the intensity of the explosion. DGP Sanjay Kundu said, "This is a very serious case as this is a tourist place and thousands of people are present here at any time of the day. I will tell SP Shimla to constitute an SIT, it will also have forensic experts. So that we can get to the bottom of this. There are so many eateries and hotels here. Gas, electric supply and refrigerator compressors - we will tell the concerned authority to check these too..."
People injured due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment. So far 15 people have died in this incident.
On the Chamoli incident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, says, "It is a sad incident. The district administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to a higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry."
Karnataka CM Siddaramiah in Vidhana Soudha (Assembly) said, "Important that the Jain monk murder issue be handed over to CID - many organisations, people and communities have requested this."
Uttarakhand: 10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district. Injured have been admitted to the district hospital, said SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval.