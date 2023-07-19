Last Updated:

India News LIVE: BJP Protests Over Suspension Of 10 Party MLAs From Karnataka Assembly

India News LIVE: A day after naming their united front as I.N.D.I.A, the opposition parties have now come up with tagline 'Jeetega Bharat' for the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

General News
 
| Written By
Ronit Singh
India latest news

Ruckus in Karnataka assembly | Credit: Republic

pointer
23:03 IST, July 19th 2023
Bihar Minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna after he complained of chest pain.

 

pointer
20:19 IST, July 19th 2023
Fresh case registered against erstwhile promoters of Jet Airways

ED is carrying out searches at 8 locations in Mumbai and Delhi. Fresh case registered against promoters of erstwhile Jet Airways

pointer
20:12 IST, July 19th 2023
A woman pilot and husband thrashed in Delhi's Dwarka for employing a 10-year-old girl

A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. The accused have been detained

pointer
19:43 IST, July 19th 2023
ED takes possession of “Sai Resort NX” in connection with money laundering case against Anil Parab

Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of “Sai Resort NX” constructed over land located at Gut No.446, Murud, Dapoli, Ratnagiri falling under Costal Regulation Zone (No Development Zone) in connection with money laundering probe against Anil Parab, Sai Resort NX & others.

pointer
19:27 IST, July 19th 2023
Director General Rakesh Pal appointed as the 25th Director General of IGC

Director General Rakesh Pal has been appointed as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard. He is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and joined Indian Coast Guard in Jan 1989. 

He has undergone professional specialization in Gunnery and Weapons System at Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi and Electro-Optics Fire Control Solution course from United Kingdom. The Officer holds the recognition of being the First Gunner of ICG.

 

pointer
19:23 IST, July 19th 2023
Indigo releases a statement on the assault of a minor, says 'The accused employee has been derostered from official duties.'

Press Statement: July 19, 2023

We are aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by IndiGo. We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile employee has been derostered from official duties.

pointer
19:09 IST, July 19th 2023
Mumbai Customs Zone-I destroys 128.47 kgs of drugs

Mumbai Customs Zone-I constituted a Drug Destruction Committee which on 19th July, destroyed 128.47 kgs of drugs such as Heroin (29.1 kgs), Cocaine (65.2 kgs), MDMA (2 Kgs), Marijuana (32 kgs), Amphetamine (43 grams) etc. valued at about Rs 865 Crores (in terms of their value in the illicit market) by incineration held at Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage & Disposal Facility (CHWTSDF), MWML, Taloja, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

These drugs have been seized by various agencies like Postal Appraisal Section (PAS), Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

pointer
18:46 IST, July 19th 2023
Complaint filed against 26 parties for naming the alliance of 26 opposition parties as I.N.D.I.A.

The complaint states, "keeping the name INDIA is a violation of the Emblem Act 2022. Under this act, no one can use the name of India for his personal benefit, it has hurt the sentiments of the people."

A complaint has been lodged at Delhi's Barakhamba Road police station. The name of the complainant is Avneesh Mishra.

pointer
18:44 IST, July 19th 2023
PM Modi condoles death of people in the electrical accident in Chamoli, Uttarakhand

PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of people in the electrical accident in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister wished the injured persons a speedy recovery and informed them that the local administration under the State Government is providing all possible relief assistance to the victims.

pointer
18:31 IST, July 19th 2023
HD Kumaraswamy joins BJP protest against the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs from Karnataka Assembly.
pointer
18:00 IST, July 19th 2023
Chamoli DM orders magisterial inquiry into the Chamoli incident where 15 died due to electrocution

Following the instructions given by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, District Magistrate Chamoli Himanshu Khurana ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Chamoli incident, where 15 people died due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River.

 

pointer
18:00 IST, July 19th 2023
Padmavathi Express derails at Tirupati railway station

A coach of Padmavathi Express, which did not have any passengers onboard, derailed at Tirupati railway station this evening. The incident took place while the coaches were being connected to the train. Railway staff are conducting operations for coaches to get back on the tracks.

pointer
17:46 IST, July 19th 2023
BSF, Indian Army and J&K Police carries Operation Khakhi

A successful joint counter infiltration operation, code named OP Khakhi, was conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) in the Macchal Sector of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir on July 19, 2023. The operation was based on specific and credible intelligence developed by BSF Int wing.
 
During the operation, multiple ambushes along the likely routes of infiltration were laid by the joint teams since 17 July 2023. During the night of July 18/19, at about 2300 hrs, a suspicious movement along the Line of Control was detected by alert troops, and the terrorists' movements were continuously tracked. Contact was established with the terrorists at around 0455 hrs, leading to an intense exchange of fire. As a result, two foreign terrorists were neutralized by the joint teams.
 
 Significant quantities of arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorists, including four AK series rifles, nine AK magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, one UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), five UBGL grenades, and two tactical vests. The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.
 
 Sh Ashok Yadav IPS, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier stated that the operation was a result of  exemplary synergy among different security forces engaged in countering infiltration bids by the terrorists. He further applauded the tireless efforts of BSF Int setup in developing credible inputs and praised the clinical operation executed by troops on the ground.

pointer
17:46 IST, July 19th 2023
Absconding suspected Pakistan national among two chargesheeted by NIA in Indian Navy Spying Racket

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a Chargesheet against two accused, including a suspected Pakistani national, in Andhra Pradesh, in an espionage case relating to the Indian Navy.
 
The two chargesheeted have been identified as arrested accused Akash Solanki and absconding Pakistani operative Meer Balaj Khan. Along with other Pakistan Intelligence agents, they were involved in the espionage racket in which sensitive information pertaining to the Indian Navy was being leaked as part of an anti-India conspiracy.
 
Akash Solanki, who was working as an Electrical Artificer Radio Apprentice (EAC) at the Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam, was passing on classified information relating to the Indian Navy Warships and submarines. He was sharing the information with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative, operating under the assumed identity of ‘Aditi Chouhan’, as well as other unidentified individuals. 
 
NIA investigations had further revealed that Akash Solanki had been receiving monetary compensation from  another suspected Pakistani operative Meer Balaj Khan through crypto channels in exchange for the information. Meer Balaj Khan’s credentials obtained from Binance (leading Crypto-currency Exchange) disclosed a Pakistan ID card during investigations.
 
Both Akash Solanki (aged 21, r/o Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh) and Meer Balaj Khan were chargesheeted today under relevant sections of IPC and UA (P) Act in the NIA Special Court, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. 
 
The case had been registered initially at PS Counter Intelligence Cell, Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh,  and was subsequently re-registered by NIA on 5th June 2023 as case no RC-02/2023/NIA/HYD. Two persons, including Solanki, have so far been arrested in the case, in which further investigations are continuing.

pointer
17:30 IST, July 19th 2023
Massive ruckus in Karnataka Assembly after suspension of 10 BJP MLAs

BJP and JDS have given notice to move a no-confidence motion against the speaker after 10 of the BJP MLAs were suspended for the session.

 

pointer
16:58 IST, July 19th 2023
Bihar CM responds to displeasure on new Opposition Alliance I.N.D.I.A

 

I.N.D.I.A New Opposition Alliance | "I left early as the meeting ended," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responds to reports of displeasure.

 

pointer
16:58 IST, July 19th 2023
Jammu and Kashmir: Republic accesses the proof of terrorists; Pakistani ID cards recovered from terrorists in Poonch.

 

pointer
16:58 IST, July 19th 2023
Bengaluru terror plot: 5 terror suspects held, Republic accesses FIR.
pointer
16:58 IST, July 19th 2023
10 BJP MLAs suspended from Karnataka Assembly

After ruckus on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly, 10 BJP MLAs suspended for the remainder of the session.

 

pointer
15:52 IST, July 19th 2023
Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray meets Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar today a day after the opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

 

pointer
15:20 IST, July 19th 2023
Uttarakhand: Massive tragedy breaks out, 15 electrocuted to death

Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday. The dead included three police inspectors and three home guards, the official said. The injured were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment.

While commenting on the incident, Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, V Murugesan said, "Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector & five home guards have died. An investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal further details." 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. "It is a sad incident. The district administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to a higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry," he added. 

pointer
15:11 IST, July 19th 2023
Former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray meets DyCM Ajit Pawar | WATCH
pointer
15:01 IST, July 19th 2023
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami leaves for Chamoli to visit electrocution spot

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami left for Dehradun to visit the spot in Chamoli, where 15 people died due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River.

 

pointer
14:51 IST, July 19th 2023
Explosion at restaurant in Shimla

An explosion occurred at an eatery in the Mall Road area of Shimla recently. CCTV visuals show the intensity of the explosion. DGP Sanjay Kundu said, "This is a very serious case as this is a tourist place and thousands of people are present here at any time of the day. I will tell SP Shimla to constitute an SIT, it will also have forensic experts. So that we can get to the bottom of this. There are so many eateries and hotels here. Gas, electric supply and refrigerator compressors - we will tell the concerned authority to check these too..."

pointer
14:28 IST, July 19th 2023
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chairs all-party meeting in Delhi | WATCH
pointer
14:21 IST, July 19th 2023
Uttarakhand: People injured in electrocution airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh

People injured due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment. So far 15 people have died in this incident.

 

pointer
13:58 IST, July 19th 2023
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami condoles death of 15 by transformer explosion

On the Chamoli incident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, says, "It is a sad incident. The district administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to a higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry."

pointer
13:46 IST, July 19th 2023
Karnataka: CDI to probe Jain Monk's murder case?

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah in Vidhana Soudha (Assembly) said, "Important that the Jain monk murder issue be handed over to CID - many organisations, people and communities have requested this."

pointer
13:27 IST, July 19th 2023
Minor assaulted by Delhi couple
pointer
13:10 IST, July 19th 2023
Uttarakhand: 10 die in transformer explosion

Uttarakhand: 10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district. Injured have been admitted to the district hospital, said SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval. 

COMMENT