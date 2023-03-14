India News Updates: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Calls On PM Modi

Quick links:
A school run by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's Jauhar Trust was on Tuesday sealed by Rampur district administration as the premises was not cleared despite the cancellation of the lease, officials said.
The management of Rampur Public school was given a notice on February 16 asking it to vacate the premises within 15 days, they said.
Enforcement Directorate has arrested CA Manish Kothari after his day-long questioning in connection with the cattle smuggling case. He is a close aide of jailed Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of British citizen Christian Michel, accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, who is being investigated by the CBI. The court noted that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
The flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man portable launcher against high-speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking approaching and receding aircraft. The targets were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence- 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting is currently underway.
A massive fire broke out in a chemical company in the GIDC area of Vapi in Gujarat's Valsad district. Two adjacent companies were engulfed in the fire. 12 fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.
As RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday again skipped CBI summons, sources suggested that the central agency could take legal action.
Bombay High Court grants relief to Uddhav Thackeray and his family in an alleged disproportionate assets case. A PIL was filed before the HC that the matter be probed by CBI or ED; the court rejected the PIL and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on petitioner Gauri Bhide.
The government on Tuesday told Lok Sabha said that 63 police stations in the country do not have any vehicles, 628 police stations do not have telephone connections and 285 police stations don't have a wireless set or mobile phone.
Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday arrested four Bangladeshi citizens without valid documents from Navi Mumbai. "They have been identified as Md Zeenat Sheikh, Md Sumod Sikander, Ripa Jannat Sheikh & Munni Shikdar. They have been handed over to Navi Mumbai police," said ATS.
As Maharashtra State government employees hold a protest demanding 'Old Pension Scehme', Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "State Government employees have gone on strike for the Old Pension Scheme. The government has blocked it. What's wrong if the government implements the Old Pension Scheme? Some states of the country have implemented the Old Pension Scheme. The employees must get what they are entitled to."
A video went viral where a man was seen throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Taking cognisance of the video, the police file a case in the matter.
YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy leaves the CBI office after being questioned for the fourth time in the four-year-old case relating to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday accused the government of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to harass opposition leaders and challenged it to reveal the conviction rate in such cases in the last nine years.
A delegation of French Parliamentarians met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today in Delhi. The delegation was led by French Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Jean-Louis Bourlanges.
The rupee declined by 26 paise to 82.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid stronger dollar, negative sentiment in the domestic equity market and unabated foreign fund outflows.
In a big announcement, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his party will contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.
Trinamool Congress youth wing leaders Kuntal Ghosh and Shantanu Banerjee have been expelled by the party after the duo were arrested by Enforcement Directorate.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday continued hearing the cases related to a rift in Shiv Sena.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday protested against Punjab Congress leader SS Randhawa's controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A man booked for alleged unruly behaviour and smoking on an Air India flight was sent to jail by a court here after he refused to pay Rs 25,000 for bail and instead cited online 'search' to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was Rs 250.
A court has granted the accused, Ratnakar Dwivedi, a cash bail, but he refused to pay the amount and told the court on Monday he was ready to go to jail.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on March 15 as ruckus continued by the members of treasury benches seeking an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his remarks in London, and the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into Adani Group.
BJP workers in Rajasthan's Jaipur protest against Punjab Congress leader SS Randhawa's controversial remark against PM Modi
I think there is no reason to comment on it. They follow their own political agenda. Everyone knows the reality of RSS. As a prominent leader of the Opposition, he should express more responsibility: Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary, RSS on Rahul Gandhi's London speech.
A 2-day international conference on 'Shared Buddhist Heritage' begins in New Delhi today. The conference focuses on India’s civilizational connection with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) nations 2023. This is the first time SCO country delegates are meeting in India. "Indian govt will also propose conducting such SCO meetings in other countries," said, Union Min GK Reddy.
In order to curb cyber frauds and scams relating to impersonation in name of govt officials, Delhi Police signed a MoU with truecaller.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, agreed to hear plea of the Karnataka Lokayukta against grant of anticipatory bail by the high court to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam.
The plea was initially mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who asked the Lokayukta's counsel to mention the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.
When the counsel requested that the matter be listed as earlier as possible, the CJI said since the court of the Chief Justice is hearing a constitution bench matter, it will not be possible for the bench to hear it.
In a crackdown in J&K, Heroin more than 150 KGs, Charas more than 170 KGs to be destroyed. This narcotics, majorly Heroin, was pushed from across the border to India. The proceed of sale of narcotics is used to fuel terrorism in J&K.